Creighton wins 2nd annual Cayman Islands Classic

  • Nov 21, 2018

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Sophomore Ty-Shon Alexander made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 36 points to lead Creighton past No. 16 Clemson 87-82 on Wednesday night in the championship game of the second annual Cayman Islands Classic.

Alexander, who was named the most outstanding player of the tournament, was 9-of-16 shooting, missing just five from distance, and made all 11 of his free throws.

Clemson's Marcquise Reed completed a 3-point play with 28 seconds left and Elijah Thomas forced a turnover on an inbound play, leading to Shelton Mitchell's shot inside to pull to 83-80. Davion Mintz answered with two free throws at the other end, and after Reed was off on a 3-pointer, Mintz sealed it with a dunk.

Creighton (5-1) has back-to-back home games against Montana and No. 3 Gonzaga, which upset top-ranked Duke 89-87 earlier Wednesday in Maui.

Reed was 11 of 22 from the floor and scored 27 points for Clemson (5-1), reaching 1,001 points with the team. David Skara had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday against Nebraska.

M. Reed
2 G
M. Ballock
24 G
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
48.3 Field Goal % 43.5
29.0 Three Point % 42.9
82.8 Free Throw % 80.0
+ 2 Marcquise Reed made layup, assist by David Skara 4.0
+ 2 Davion Mintz made dunk, assist by Mitch Ballock 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Davion Mintz 12.0
  Marcquise Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Davion Mintz made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Davion Mintz made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Shelton Mitchell 20.0
+ 2 Shelton Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Elijah Thomas 21.0
  Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Elijah Thomas 24.0
+ 1 Marcquise Reed made free throw 28.0
  Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski 28.0
Points 82 87
Field Goals 31-58 (53.4%) 29-52 (55.8%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 27
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 23 23
Team 1 1
Assists 11 13
Steals 2 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 19 16
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 1 0
2
M. Reed G
27 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
5
T. Alexander G
36 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 16 Clemson 5-1 354782
home team logo Creighton 5-1 454287
O/U 144, CREIGH +4.5
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
away team logo 16 Clemson 5-1 76.2 PPG 40 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Creighton 5-1 80.0 PPG 35.6 RPG 16.2 APG
2
M. Reed G 18.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 3.6 APG 47.8 FG%
5
T. Alexander G 15.8 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.2 APG 50.0 FG%
2
M. Reed G 27 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
5
T. Alexander G 36 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
53.4 FG% 55.8
26.3 3PT FG% 38.5
68.2 FT% 76.0
Creighton
Starters
T. Alexander
D. Mintz
M. Krampelj
D. Jefferson
M. Ballock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Alexander 37 36 4 1 1 0 3 1 9/16 7/12 11/11 1 3
D. Mintz 18 9 4 2 1 0 3 4 2/4 0/1 5/8 0 4
M. Krampelj 27 8 4 0 0 1 1 4 4/8 0/3 0/0 0 4
D. Jefferson 23 5 3 2 0 0 2 2 2/4 1/2 0/2 1 2
M. Ballock 36 4 3 3 2 0 1 1 1/4 1/4 1/2 0 3
