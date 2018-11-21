Creighton wins 2nd annual Cayman Islands Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Sophomore Ty-Shon Alexander made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 36 points to lead Creighton past No. 16 Clemson 87-82 on Wednesday night in the championship game of the second annual Cayman Islands Classic.
Alexander, who was named the most outstanding player of the tournament, was 9-of-16 shooting, missing just five from distance, and made all 11 of his free throws.
Clemson's Marcquise Reed completed a 3-point play with 28 seconds left and Elijah Thomas forced a turnover on an inbound play, leading to Shelton Mitchell's shot inside to pull to 83-80. Davion Mintz answered with two free throws at the other end, and after Reed was off on a 3-pointer, Mintz sealed it with a dunk.
Creighton (5-1) has back-to-back home games against Montana and No. 3 Gonzaga, which upset top-ranked Duke 89-87 earlier Wednesday in Maui.
Reed was 11 of 22 from the floor and scored 27 points for Clemson (5-1), reaching 1,001 points with the team. David Skara had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday against Nebraska.
|29.6
|Min. Per Game
|29.6
|11.8
|Pts. Per Game
|11.8
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|48.3
|Field Goal %
|43.5
|29.0
|Three Point %
|42.9
|82.8
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|+ 2
|Marcquise Reed made layup, assist by David Skara
|4.0
|+ 2
|Davion Mintz made dunk, assist by Mitch Ballock
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Davion Mintz
|12.0
|Marcquise Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Davion Mintz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Davion Mintz made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Shelton Mitchell
|20.0
|+ 2
|Shelton Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Elijah Thomas
|21.0
|Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Elijah Thomas
|24.0
|+ 1
|Marcquise Reed made free throw
|28.0
|Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|87
|Field Goals
|31-58 (53.4%)
|29-52 (55.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|10-26 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|15-22 (68.2%)
|19-25 (76.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|27
|Offensive
|7
|3
|Defensive
|23
|23
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|2
|7
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|19
|16
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|M. Reed G
|18.4 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|3.6 APG
|47.8 FG%
|
5
|T. Alexander G
|15.8 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.2 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Reed G
|27 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|T. Alexander G
|36 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|53.4
|FG%
|55.8
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|68.2
|FT%
|76.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Reed
|39
|27
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|11/22
|0/5
|5/8
|1
|2
|S. Mitchell
|32
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/11
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|0
|E. Thomas
|17
|11
|2
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|0
|A. Simms
|23
|10
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|6
|D. Skara
|36
|8
|11
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|2/5
|3
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Trapp
|16
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|H. Tyson
|21
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. White
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Newman III
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baehre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. William
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jemison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|30
|11
|2
|2
|19
|23
|31/58
|5/19
|15/22
|7
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|37
|36
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|9/16
|7/12
|11/11
|1
|3
|D. Mintz
|18
|9
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|5/8
|0
|4
|M. Krampelj
|27
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4/8
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Jefferson
|23
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|2
|M. Ballock
|36
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Zegarowski
|25
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|5
|3
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|4
|K. Joseph
|12
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Epperson
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Froling
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Cashaw
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bishop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Canfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|26
|13
|7
|2
|16
|20
|29/52
|10/26
|19/25
|3
|23
