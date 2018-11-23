BU
Omoruyi scores 20, Rutgers beats Boston University 54-44

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Eugene Omoruyi scored 20 points, including 13 in the second half, and grabbed 17 rebounds, leading Rutgers to a 54-44 victory over a stubborn Boston University team Friday afternoon at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

Geo Baker added 19 points for the Scarlet Knights (4-1), 15 of which came during a first half where Rutgers gained a 29-19 lead.

The victory was the fourth in five games for the Scarlet Knights, who once again displayed a tenacious defensive approach. Rutgers defeated Eastern Michigan on Monday, 63-36.

Rutgers led by as many as 12 points early on, but the Terriers (3-4) crawled back in the second half, holding Rutgers to only 20-percent shooting. Boston University cut the lead to one at 43-42 with 4:12 remaining but could only manage two points the remainder of the game.

Tyler Scanlon had 11 points to lead the Terriers, the lone player to reach double figures for BU.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 44 54
Field Goals 18-54 (33.3%) 18-56 (32.1%)
3-Pointers 3-23 (13.0%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 13-22 (59.1%)
Total Rebounds 33 45
Offensive 4 13
Defensive 24 30
Team 5 2
Assists 9 5
Steals 4 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
2
T. Scanlon F
11 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
E. Omoruyi F
20 PTS, 17 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Boston U. 3-4 192544
home team logo Rutgers 4-1 292554
O/U 137.5, RUT -12.5
Louis Brown Athletic Center Piscataway, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo Boston U. 3-4 73.8 PPG 38.7 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo Rutgers 4-1 78.3 PPG 44.3 RPG 18.3 APG
Key Players
2
T. Scanlon F 12.8 PPG 6.0 RPG 4.2 APG 51.0 FG%
5
E. Omoruyi F 14.8 PPG 8.0 RPG 3.3 APG 51.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Scanlon F 11 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
5
E. Omoruyi F 20 PTS 17 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 32.1
13.0 3PT FG% 22.7
62.5 FT% 59.1
Boston U.
Starters
T. Scanlon
M. Mahoney
J. McCoy
S. Mathon
G. Pascoe
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Scanlon 33 11 3 3 1 0 5 4 5/14 1/7 0/0 0 3
M. Mahoney 27 7 5 1 0 0 2 3 3/9 0/0 1/2 1 4
J. McCoy 33 6 6 3 1 0 1 1 2/10 0/5 2/2 2 4
S. Mathon 13 2 4 0 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 4
G. Pascoe 19 0 1 1 2 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Guest
A. Vilarino
J. Hemphill
F. Tynen
A. Petcash
J. Harper
K. Chambers
W. Whyte
A. Mikula
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Guest 14 5 5 0 0 0 0 2 1/6 1/5 2/2 0 5
A. Vilarino 14 4 0 1 0 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Hemphill 14 4 0 0 0 0 2 3 2/5 0/3 0/2 0 0
F. Tynen 18 3 2 0 0 2 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 1
A. Petcash 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Harper 11 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
K. Chambers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Whyte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mikula - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 44 28 9 4 2 16 21 18/54 3/23 5/8 4 24
Rutgers
Starters
E. Omoruyi
G. Baker
S. Doorson
I. Thiam
P. Kiss
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Omoruyi 31 20 17 1 0 0 5 4 6/12 1/3 7/11 4 13
G. Baker 35 19 2 2 1 1 4 0 6/12 3/8 4/6 0 2
S. Doorson 24 6 12 0 0 0 1 1 3/4 0/0 0/2 3 9
I. Thiam 29 6 3 0 1 1 0 2 2/9 1/4 1/1 2 1
P. Kiss 26 1 1 1 0 0 2 4 0/5 0/3 1/2 0 1
Bench
M. Mathis
M. Johnson
R. Harper Jr.
C. McConnell
J. Young
J. Downes
L. Nathan
M. Doucoure
S. Carter
N. Brooks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mathis 16 2 1 0 2 0 0 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Johnson 15 0 5 0 2 0 1 3 0/5 0/0 0/0 3 2
R. Harper Jr. 19 0 2 0 0 0 3 0 0/5 0/4 0/0 1 1
C. McConnell 5 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doucoure - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 43 5 7 2 16 15 18/56 5/22 13/22 13 30
NCAA BB Scores