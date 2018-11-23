PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Eugene Omoruyi scored 20 points, including 13 in the second half, and grabbed 17 rebounds, leading Rutgers to a 54-44 victory over a stubborn Boston University team Friday afternoon at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

Geo Baker added 19 points for the Scarlet Knights (4-1), 15 of which came during a first half where Rutgers gained a 29-19 lead.

The victory was the fourth in five games for the Scarlet Knights, who once again displayed a tenacious defensive approach. Rutgers defeated Eastern Michigan on Monday, 63-36.

Rutgers led by as many as 12 points early on, but the Terriers (3-4) crawled back in the second half, holding Rutgers to only 20-percent shooting. Boston University cut the lead to one at 43-42 with 4:12 remaining but could only manage two points the remainder of the game.

Tyler Scanlon had 11 points to lead the Terriers, the lone player to reach double figures for BU.

