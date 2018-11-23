Omoruyi scores 20, Rutgers beats Boston University 54-44
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Eugene Omoruyi scored 20 points, including 13 in the second half, and grabbed 17 rebounds, leading Rutgers to a 54-44 victory over a stubborn Boston University team Friday afternoon at the Rutgers Athletic Center.
Geo Baker added 19 points for the Scarlet Knights (4-1), 15 of which came during a first half where Rutgers gained a 29-19 lead.
The victory was the fourth in five games for the Scarlet Knights, who once again displayed a tenacious defensive approach. Rutgers defeated Eastern Michigan on Monday, 63-36.
Rutgers led by as many as 12 points early on, but the Terriers (3-4) crawled back in the second half, holding Rutgers to only 20-percent shooting. Boston University cut the lead to one at 43-42 with 4:12 remaining but could only manage two points the remainder of the game.
Tyler Scanlon had 11 points to lead the Terriers, the lone player to reach double figures for BU.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Lost ball turnover on Tyler Scanlon, stolen by Issa Thiam
|21.0
|+ 1
|Eugene Omoruyi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Eugene Omoruyi missed 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Max Mahoney
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Eugene Omoruyi
|25.0
|Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|Offensive rebound by Boston University
|32.0
|Max Mahoney missed layup, blocked by Issa Thiam
|34.0
|+ 1
|Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|+ 1
|Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Personal foul on Alex Vilarino
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|44
|54
|Field Goals
|18-54 (33.3%)
|18-56 (32.1%)
|3-Pointers
|3-23 (13.0%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|13-22 (59.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|45
|Offensive
|4
|13
|Defensive
|24
|30
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|9
|5
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|16
|Fouls
|21
|15
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|T. Scanlon F
|12.8 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|4.2 APG
|51.0 FG%
|
5
|E. Omoruyi F
|14.8 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|3.3 APG
|51.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Scanlon F
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|E. Omoruyi F
|20 PTS
|17 REB
|1 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|32.1
|
|
|13.0
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|59.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Scanlon
|33
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|5
|4
|5/14
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Mahoney
|27
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/9
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|J. McCoy
|33
|6
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/10
|0/5
|2/2
|2
|4
|S. Mathon
|13
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|G. Pascoe
|19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Omoruyi
|31
|20
|17
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|6/12
|1/3
|7/11
|4
|13
|G. Baker
|35
|19
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|6/12
|3/8
|4/6
|0
|2
|S. Doorson
|24
|6
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|9
|I. Thiam
|29
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/9
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|1
|P. Kiss
|26
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/5
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mathis
|16
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Johnson
|15
|0
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|R. Harper Jr.
|19
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. McConnell
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Downes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nathan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Doucoure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|43
|5
|7
|2
|16
|15
|18/56
|5/22
|13/22
|13
|30
