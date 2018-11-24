Powell, Seton Hall beat Hawaii at Wooden Legacy
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Myles Powell scored 19 points and Mike Nzei added 16 as Seton Hall earned its way into the Wooden Legacy Classic championship game with a 64-54 victory Friday night over Hawaii.
Powell, who was coming off a career-best 40-point performance in a victory Thursday over Grand Canyon, was held to single digits until well into the second half.
Powell made a layup and had two free throws midway through the second half as the Pirates (3-2) used a 14-2 run to take control of the game. Seton Hall turned a three-point Hawaii lead into a 45-36 advantage.
Sheriff Drammeh scored 14 points for Hawaii (4-2), topping the combined 13 he scored in his two previous games this season. Drammeh's defense was instrumental in keeping Powell in check for most of the game.
Eddie Stansbury also had 14 points for Hawaii.
Seton Hall will play Miami on Sunday for the championship. Hawaii will face Fresno State in the third-place game.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|9.0
|Reb. Per Game
|9.0
|51.3
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|42.1
|Three Point %
|33.3
|89.7
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Defensive rebound by Myles Cale
|3.0
|Brocke Stepteau missed jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Sheriff Drammeh
|6.0
|Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 3
|Jack Purchase made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brocke Stepteau
|39.0
|+ 1
|Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Personal foul on Justin Hemsley
|48.0
|Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|1:00
|Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:02
|+ 2
|Eddie Stansberry made layup, assist by Zigmars Raimo
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|54
|Field Goals
|23-54 (42.6%)
|20-48 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|30
|Offensive
|8
|2
|Defensive
|22
|22
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Seton Hall 3-2
|71.2 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Hawaii 4-2
|75.3 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|M. Powell G
|27.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|1.8 APG
|52.4 FG%
|
3
|E. Stansberry G
|13.4 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|0.6 APG
|40.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Powell G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|E. Stansberry G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|38
|19
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/13
|3/8
|4/4
|0
|4
|M. Nzei
|35
|16
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/10
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|3
|M. Cale
|26
|10
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|4
|S. Mamukelashvili
|27
|8
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/4
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|7
|Q. McKnight
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|38
|19
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/13
|3/8
|4/4
|0
|4
|M. Nzei
|35
|16
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/10
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|3
|M. Cale
|26
|10
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|4
|S. Mamukelashvili
|27
|8
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/4
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|7
|Q. McKnight
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Thompson
|15
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4/11
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|A. Nelson
|13
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Gill
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Reynolds
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Rhoden
|12
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Obiagu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brodie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Avent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|30
|12
|6
|2
|9
|18
|23/54
|5/17
|13/18
|8
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Drammeh
|31
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5/11
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Purchase
|34
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|0/1
|0
|4
|Z. Raimo
|36
|7
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|8
|B. Stepteau
|30
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Buggs
|23
|4
|3
|6
|0
|0
|5
|4
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Drammeh
|31
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5/11
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Purchase
|34
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|0/1
|0
|4
|Z. Raimo
|36
|7
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|8
|B. Stepteau
|30
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Buggs
|23
|4
|3
|6
|0
|0
|5
|4
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Stansberry
|27
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5/12
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Colina
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Avea
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|L. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hemsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Thomas
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Carper
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Abdeljawad
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Hulland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Nedd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|24
|11
|2
|2
|15
|19
|20/48
|8/23
|6/10
|2
|22
-
OKLA
DAYTON65
54
Final
-
NOVA
OKLAST77
58
Final
-
STHRN
WMICH70
85
Final
-
ORAL
NILL66
87
Final
-
MARS
WOFF46
97
Final
-
VMI
STETSON87
79
Final/OT
-
CAN
MEMP63
71
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW59
88
Final
-
25WISC
4UVA46
53
Final
-
MIAMI
FRESNO78
76
Final
-
BU
RUT44
54
Final
-
ALCORN
LIB54
76
Final
-
HOUBP
WAKE93
91
Final/OT
-
CALBPTST
ARKPB107
115
Final/3OT
-
ROBERT
24PURDUE46
84
Final
-
JMAD
OAK69
77
Final
-
NICHST
NCCU77
63
Final
-
DENVER
SEATTLE63
82
Final
-
COPPST
CHARSO67
93
Final
-
GRAM
NIAGARA74
68
Final
-
7UNC
17UCLA94
78
Final
-
CHATT
9MICH55
83
Final
-
PVAM
GATECH54
65
Final
-
19LSU
14FSU76
79
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
NWEST74
91
Final
-
GWEBB
EILL78
79
Final
-
KENTST
VANDY77
75
Final
-
AMU
FIU84
104
Final
-
HOW
ARKLR76
97
Final
-
MRSHL
MD67
104
Final
-
FAIR
LONGWD65
67
Final
-
TEXAS
11MICHST68
78
Final
-
STFRAN
IUPUI48
68
Final
-
LAMON
TNTECH73
79
Final
-
LVILLE
MARQET74
77
Final/OT
-
STNFRD
MTSU67
54
Final
-
SAMFORD
IPFW74
66
Final
-
UCDAV
IND62
76
Final
-
TNST
10UK62
77
Final
-
NIOWA
ODU65
72
Final
-
PORTST
UCSB69
76
Final
-
GMASON
CINCY55
71
Final
-
NCGRN
DEL84
65
Final
-
CHARLS
UAB74
51
Final
-
ALAM
NWST66
70
Final/OT
-
TEXST
USCUP82
50
Final
-
SALAB
TEXAM62
74
Final
-
NCWILM
ARKST78
64
Final
-
MISSCOL
MCNSE42
80
Final
-
CLEVST
23OHIOST62
89
Final
-
LAMAR
TEXPA75
77
Final
-
TXARL
ARK60
78
Final
-
ALBANY
MILW70
79
Final
-
ABIL
UOP73
71
Final
-
GC
UTAH66
75
Final
-
FLA
BUTLER54
61
Final
-
BAYLOR
MISS70
78
Final
-
NWNAZ
IDAHO77
73
Final
-
5TENN
2KANSAS81
87
Final/OT
-
SUTAH
UNLV71
76
Final
-
UMASS
6NEVADA87
110
Final
-
CPOLY
PORT67
72
Final
-
UCRIV
ELON77
64
Final
-
SETON
HAWAII64
54
Final
-
SILL
TULSA79
69
Final