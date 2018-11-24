FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Myles Powell scored 19 points and Mike Nzei added 16 as Seton Hall earned its way into the Wooden Legacy Classic championship game with a 64-54 victory Friday night over Hawaii.

Powell, who was coming off a career-best 40-point performance in a victory Thursday over Grand Canyon, was held to single digits until well into the second half.

Powell made a layup and had two free throws midway through the second half as the Pirates (3-2) used a 14-2 run to take control of the game. Seton Hall turned a three-point Hawaii lead into a 45-36 advantage.

Sheriff Drammeh scored 14 points for Hawaii (4-2), topping the combined 13 he scored in his two previous games this season. Drammeh's defense was instrumental in keeping Powell in check for most of the game.

Eddie Stansbury also had 14 points for Hawaii.

Seton Hall will play Miami on Sunday for the championship. Hawaii will face Fresno State in the third-place game.

