Powell, Seton Hall beat Hawaii at Wooden Legacy

  • Nov 24, 2018

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Myles Powell scored 19 points and Mike Nzei added 16 as Seton Hall earned its way into the Wooden Legacy Classic championship game with a 64-54 victory Friday night over Hawaii.

Powell, who was coming off a career-best 40-point performance in a victory Thursday over Grand Canyon, was held to single digits until well into the second half.

Powell made a layup and had two free throws midway through the second half as the Pirates (3-2) used a 14-2 run to take control of the game. Seton Hall turned a three-point Hawaii lead into a 45-36 advantage.

Sheriff Drammeh scored 14 points for Hawaii (4-2), topping the combined 13 he scored in his two previous games this season. Drammeh's defense was instrumental in keeping Powell in check for most of the game.

Eddie Stansbury also had 14 points for Hawaii.

Seton Hall will play Miami on Sunday for the championship. Hawaii will face Fresno State in the third-place game.

Key Players
M. Powell
J. Purchase
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
51.3 Field Goal % 43.8
42.1 Three Point % 33.3
89.7 Free Throw % 80.0
  Defensive rebound by Myles Cale 3.0
  Brocke Stepteau missed jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Sheriff Drammeh 6.0
  Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 3 Jack Purchase made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brocke Stepteau 39.0
+ 1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Personal foul on Justin Hemsley 48.0
  Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili 1:00
  Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
+ 2 Eddie Stansberry made layup, assist by Zigmars Raimo 1:25
Team Stats
Points 64 54
Field Goals 23-54 (42.6%) 20-48 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 30
Offensive 8 2
Defensive 22 22
Team 2 6
Assists 12 11
Steals 6 2
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
M. Powell G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
23
S. Drammeh G
14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Seton Hall 3-2 253964
home team logo Hawaii 4-2 233154
O/U 142.5, HAWAII +9
Titan Gym Fullerton, CA
O/U 142.5, HAWAII +9
Titan Gym Fullerton, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Seton Hall 3-2 71.2 PPG 37.2 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo Hawaii 4-2 75.3 PPG 36.8 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
13
M. Powell G 27.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.8 APG 52.4 FG%
3
E. Stansberry G 13.4 PPG 2.2 RPG 0.6 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Powell G 19 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
3
E. Stansberry G 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
42.6 FG% 41.7
29.4 3PT FG% 34.8
72.2 FT% 60.0
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
M. Nzei
M. Cale
S. Mamukelashvili
Q. McKnight
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Powell 38 19 4 3 1 0 3 1 6/13 3/8 4/4 0 4
M. Nzei 35 16 6 0 0 0 2 3 7/10 0/0 2/5 3 3
M. Cale 26 10 5 0 2 0 0 3 4/9 1/2 1/1 1 4
S. Mamukelashvili 27 8 9 1 0 0 2 4 1/4 1/2 5/6 2 7
Q. McKnight 28 1 0 3 1 0 0 1 0/5 0/2 1/2 0 0
Bench
T. Thompson
A. Nelson
R. Gill
S. Reynolds
J. Rhoden
I. Obiagu
D. Brodie
A. Avent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Thompson 15 8 4 0 0 1 0 1 4/11 0/2 0/0 2 2
A. Nelson 13 2 1 5 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Gill 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Reynolds 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Rhoden 12 0 1 0 2 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
I. Obiagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 30 12 6 2 9 18 23/54 5/17 13/18 8 22
Hawaii
Starters
S. Drammeh
J. Purchase
Z. Raimo
B. Stepteau
D. Buggs
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Drammeh 31 14 2 1 1 0 2 4 5/11 2/6 2/2 0 2
J. Purchase 34 8 4 0 0 2 0 3 3/7 2/5 0/1 0 4
Z. Raimo 36 7 9 1 1 0 1 2 3/6 0/0 1/3 1 8
B. Stepteau 30 4 1 3 0 0 5 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 1
D. Buggs 23 4 3 6 0 0 5 4 1/3 0/2 2/2 1 2
Bench
E. Stansberry
M. Colina
S. Avea
L. Green
J. Hemsley
B. Thomas
D. Carper
H. Abdeljawad
O. Hulland
Z. Nedd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Stansberry 27 14 2 0 0 0 0 0 5/12 4/9 0/0 0 2
M. Colina 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Avea 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 2
L. Green 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Hemsley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Thomas 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Carper 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Abdeljawad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hulland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Nedd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 24 11 2 2 15 19 20/48 8/23 6/10 2 22
NCAA BB Scores