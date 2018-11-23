TNST
UK

No Text

Keldon Johnson leads No. 10 Kentucky past Tenn. St., 77-62

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 27 points to lead No. 10 Kentucky to a 77-62 win over Tennessee State on Friday night.

The Wildcats (5-1) finished 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase and won their fifth straight since a season-opening blowout loss to Duke. Kentucky concluded a span of three games in six days by notching its 48th consecutive victory over a nonconference opponent at home.

Johnson scored 20 points in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away. Johnson made 13 of 18 free throws and finished with seven rebounds. Reid Travis added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey led the Tigers (2-4) with 18 points, followed by Emmanuel Egbuta with 13 and Kamar McKnight with 10.

Kentucky sophomore PJ Washington, who scored 62 points combined in the previous three games, finished with just six points.

Kentucky missed its first eight 3-point attempts before Immanuel Quickley and Tyler Herro connected on back-to-back 3s to give the Wildcats a 15-14 lead. That sparked an 11-0 run.

Kentucky continued to struggle from the field in the first half and made just 9 of 27 shots. The Wildcats made 16 free throws on 20 attempts to build a 35-27 lead at the break. Only one Kentucky player - Herro - made more than one field-goal attempt.

Overall, Kentucky made 27 of 41 free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats had surrendered 29 3-pointers in their two previous games but limited the Tigers to just six from long range. The Wildcats, who have out-rebounded their opponents by an average of 18.8 per game, dominated the glass, 37-28.

Tennessee State: The Tigers fell to 0-5 all-time against the Wildcats and haven't beaten a Power Five school since a 64-63 win over South Carolina in 2011. The Tigers play at Memphis on Dec. 22 and at Vanderbilt on Dec. 29 before opening Ohio Valley Conference play against Tennessee Tech on Jan. 3 in Nashville.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky: The Wildcats could benefit from Auburn's loss to Duke in the Maui Invitational earlier this week. Kentucky is one of four Southeastern Conference schools ranked in the AP Top 25. Three of those teams - Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn - are in the Top 10. Kentucky should remain in the Top 10 when the rankings are released Monday.

UP NEXT

Tennessee State is at Western Kentucky on Dec. 1.

Kentucky hosts Monmouth on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Lost ball turnover on Armani Chaney, stolen by Quade Green 26.0
  Ashton Hagans missed jump shot 38.0
+ 3 Tripp Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armani Chaney 52.0
  Bad pass turnover on Quade Green, stolen by Emmanuel Egbuta 59.0
  Keldon Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:17
+ 1 Keldon Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:17
  Shooting foul on Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey 1:17
  Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery 1:19
  Dave Morris missed layup 1:21
  Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta 1:44
  Keldon Johnson missed layup 1:46
Team Stats
Points 62 77
Field Goals 22-54 (40.7%) 23-52 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 27-41 (65.9%)
Total Rebounds 28 37
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 18 23
Team 2 0
Assists 11 8
Steals 5 4
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 30 14
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
3
D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
K. Johnson G
27 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo Tennessee State 2-4 273562
home team logo 10 Kentucky 5-1 354277
O/U 153.5, UK -28.5
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
O/U 153.5, UK -28.5
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Tennessee State 2-4 85.6 PPG 42 RPG 17.6 APG
home team logo 10 Kentucky 5-1 86.0 PPG 44.4 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
3
D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey G 15.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.5 APG 40.0 FG%
3
K. Johnson G 14.4 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.6 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey G 18 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
3
K. Johnson G 27 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
40.7 FG% 44.2
37.5 3PT FG% 26.7
63.2 FT% 65.9
Tennessee State
Starters
D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey
E. Egbuta
K. McKnight
S. Chaffee Jr.
A. Chaney
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey 31 18 4 2 0 0 4 3 8/14 2/5 0/2 1 3
E. Egbuta 30 13 6 1 2 0 0 4 4/10 0/0 5/7 1 5
K. McKnight 32 10 9 2 1 0 1 3 3/10 1/3 3/6 3 6
S. Chaffee Jr. 22 8 4 0 0 0 2 4 3/4 0/0 2/2 3 1
A. Chaney 24 2 1 4 0 0 2 3 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 1
Starters
D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey
E. Egbuta
K. McKnight
S. Chaffee Jr.
A. Chaney
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey 31 18 4 2 0 0 4 3 8/14 2/5 0/2 1 3
E. Egbuta 30 13 6 1 2 0 0 4 4/10 0/0 5/7 1 5
K. McKnight 32 10 9 2 1 0 1 3 3/10 1/3 3/6 3 6
S. Chaffee Jr. 22 8 4 0 0 0 2 4 3/4 0/0 2/2 3 1
A. Chaney 24 2 1 4 0 0 2 3 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
T. Davis
D. Cummings
D. Morris
D. Henderson
M. Littlejohn
D. Moore
J. Washington
J. Duke
D. Mitchell
M. Johal
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Davis 17 6 0 0 1 0 0 2 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 0
D. Cummings 8 3 0 0 0 0 2 4 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
D. Morris 17 2 1 0 1 1 1 2 0/4 0/2 2/2 0 1
D. Henderson 8 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Littlejohn 6 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Moore 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Duke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 26 11 5 1 15 30 22/54 6/16 12/19 8 18
Kentucky
Starters
K. Johnson
I. Quickley
T. Herro
P. Washington
N. Richards
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Johnson 35 27 7 0 0 0 2 4 7/15 0/2 13/18 3 4
I. Quickley 26 9 1 2 0 0 1 0 3/6 1/2 2/2 1 0
T. Herro 25 8 4 0 1 0 2 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 0 4
P. Washington 27 6 7 0 2 1 1 2 1/6 0/1 4/8 2 5
N. Richards 10 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Starters
K. Johnson
I. Quickley
T. Herro
P. Washington
N. Richards
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Johnson 35 27 7 0 0 0 2 4 7/15 0/2 13/18 3 4
I. Quickley 26 9 1 2 0 0 1 0 3/6 1/2 2/2 1 0
T. Herro 25 8 4 0 1 0 2 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 0 4
P. Washington 27 6 7 0 2 1 1 2 1/6 0/1 4/8 2 5
N. Richards 10 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
R. Travis
Q. Green
E. Montgomery
A. Hagans
J. David
B. Calipari
J. Baker
Z. Payne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Travis 24 13 9 1 0 2 2 4 4/4 0/0 5/9 4 5
Q. Green 17 5 2 4 1 0 4 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 1
E. Montgomery 24 5 6 0 0 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 3/4 3 3
A. Hagans 12 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 37 8 4 5 14 14 23/52 4/15 27/41 14 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores