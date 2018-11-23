Keldon Johnson leads No. 10 Kentucky past Tenn. St., 77-62
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 27 points to lead No. 10 Kentucky to a 77-62 win over Tennessee State on Friday night.
The Wildcats (5-1) finished 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase and won their fifth straight since a season-opening blowout loss to Duke. Kentucky concluded a span of three games in six days by notching its 48th consecutive victory over a nonconference opponent at home.
Johnson scored 20 points in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away. Johnson made 13 of 18 free throws and finished with seven rebounds. Reid Travis added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey led the Tigers (2-4) with 18 points, followed by Emmanuel Egbuta with 13 and Kamar McKnight with 10.
Kentucky sophomore PJ Washington, who scored 62 points combined in the previous three games, finished with just six points.
Kentucky missed its first eight 3-point attempts before Immanuel Quickley and Tyler Herro connected on back-to-back 3s to give the Wildcats a 15-14 lead. That sparked an 11-0 run.
Kentucky continued to struggle from the field in the first half and made just 9 of 27 shots. The Wildcats made 16 free throws on 20 attempts to build a 35-27 lead at the break. Only one Kentucky player - Herro - made more than one field-goal attempt.
Overall, Kentucky made 27 of 41 free throws.
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: The Wildcats had surrendered 29 3-pointers in their two previous games but limited the Tigers to just six from long range. The Wildcats, who have out-rebounded their opponents by an average of 18.8 per game, dominated the glass, 37-28.
Tennessee State: The Tigers fell to 0-5 all-time against the Wildcats and haven't beaten a Power Five school since a 64-63 win over South Carolina in 2011. The Tigers play at Memphis on Dec. 22 and at Vanderbilt on Dec. 29 before opening Ohio Valley Conference play against Tennessee Tech on Jan. 3 in Nashville.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky: The Wildcats could benefit from Auburn's loss to Duke in the Maui Invitational earlier this week. Kentucky is one of four Southeastern Conference schools ranked in the AP Top 25. Three of those teams - Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn - are in the Top 10. Kentucky should remain in the Top 10 when the rankings are released Monday.
UP NEXT
Tennessee State is at Western Kentucky on Dec. 1.
Kentucky hosts Monmouth on Wednesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Lost ball turnover on Armani Chaney, stolen by Quade Green
|26.0
|Ashton Hagans missed jump shot
|38.0
|+ 3
|Tripp Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armani Chaney
|52.0
|Bad pass turnover on Quade Green, stolen by Emmanuel Egbuta
|59.0
|Keldon Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:17
|+ 1
|Keldon Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:17
|Shooting foul on Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey
|1:17
|Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
|1:19
|Dave Morris missed layup
|1:21
|Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta
|1:44
|Keldon Johnson missed layup
|1:46
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|77
|Field Goals
|22-54 (40.7%)
|23-52 (44.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-19 (63.2%)
|27-41 (65.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|37
|Offensive
|8
|14
|Defensive
|18
|23
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|11
|8
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|14
|Fouls
|30
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Tennessee State 2-4
|85.6 PPG
|42 RPG
|17.6 APG
|10 Kentucky 5-1
|86.0 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey G
|15.0 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|1.5 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
3
|K. Johnson G
|14.4 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.6 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|K. Johnson G
|27 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|44.2
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|63.2
|FT%
|65.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey
|31
|18
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|8/14
|2/5
|0/2
|1
|3
|E. Egbuta
|30
|13
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4/10
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|5
|K. McKnight
|32
|10
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/10
|1/3
|3/6
|3
|6
|S. Chaffee Jr.
|22
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|1
|A. Chaney
|24
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey
|31
|18
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|8/14
|2/5
|0/2
|1
|3
|E. Egbuta
|30
|13
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4/10
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|5
|K. McKnight
|32
|10
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/10
|1/3
|3/6
|3
|6
|S. Chaffee Jr.
|22
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|1
|A. Chaney
|24
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Davis
|17
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Cummings
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Morris
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|D. Henderson
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Littlejohn
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Moore
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Duke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|26
|11
|5
|1
|15
|30
|22/54
|6/16
|12/19
|8
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|35
|27
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7/15
|0/2
|13/18
|3
|4
|I. Quickley
|26
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|T. Herro
|25
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|P. Washington
|27
|6
|7
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|4/8
|2
|5
|N. Richards
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|35
|27
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7/15
|0/2
|13/18
|3
|4
|I. Quickley
|26
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|T. Herro
|25
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|P. Washington
|27
|6
|7
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|4/8
|2
|5
|N. Richards
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Travis
|24
|13
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|5/9
|4
|5
|Q. Green
|17
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|E. Montgomery
|24
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|3
|A. Hagans
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Calipari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|37
|8
|4
|5
|14
|14
|23/52
|4/15
|27/41
|14
|23
