MEMP
CHARLS

No Text

Charleston beats Memphis to finish 5th

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2018

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Orlando area native Grant Riller scored 32 points and added a career-high nine assists, Jarrell Brantley had 19 points, and Charleston beat Memphis 78-75 for fifth place on Sunday.

Riller had 33 points, the second-highest total ever at the invitational, in Friday's 74-51 win over UAB.

Tyler Harris had 25 points for Memphis (3-3).

Brantley made two free throws as Charleston (5-2) went ahead 76-75 with 31.3 seconds remaining.

Riller helped secure the win with a pair of free throws with 15 seconds to play. Jeremiah Martin's lay up put Memphis up 75-74 with 1:02 left. He finished with 11 points to became the 52nd player in school history to reach 1,000 points.

Harris had 16 points as Memphis took a 42-40 lead at the half.

Riller and Brevin Galloway scored 15 apiece during the opening 20 minutes.

Key Players
J. Martin
G. Riller
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
43.9 Field Goal % 45.2
25.0 Three Point % 26.3
53.3 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Grant Riller 1.0
  Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Grant Riller made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Grant Riller made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Jeremiah Martin 15.0
  Turnover on Alex Lomax 16.0
  Offensive foul on Alex Lomax 16.0
+ 1 Jarrell Brantley made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Jarrell Brantley made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Shooting foul on Raynere Thornton 30.0
  Offensive rebound by Jarrell Brantley 38.0
Team Stats
Points 75 78
Field Goals 28-57 (49.1%) 25-60 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 31
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 29 21
Team 1 4
Assists 15 12
Steals 5 8
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 18 11
Fouls 24 17
Technicals 0 0
1
T. Harris G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
1
G. Riller G
32 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST
12T
away team logo Memphis 3-3 423375
home team logo Charleston 5-2 403878
O/U 138.5, CHARLS -2.5
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
away team logo Memphis 3-3 79.2 PPG 42.4 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Charleston 5-2 69.2 PPG 37.5 RPG 9.3 APG
Key Players
1
T. Harris G 11.6 PPG 1.4 RPG 1.4 APG 34.6 FG%
1
G. Riller G 18.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.3 APG 48.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Harris G 25 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
1
G. Riller G 32 PTS 5 REB 9 AST
49.1 FG% 41.7
45.8 3PT FG% 40.7
57.1 FT% 81.0
Memphis
T. Harris
J. Martin
R. Thornton
M. Parks Jr.
A. Lomax
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Harris 30 25 3 2 0 0 5 3 8/13 7/11 2/2 0 3
J. Martin 34 11 3 4 3 0 2 4 5/11 1/6 0/1 0 3
R. Thornton 26 8 11 2 0 0 2 2 3/7 0/1 2/3 4 7
M. Parks Jr. 12 3 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 1
A. Lomax 28 3 5 2 1 0 5 3 1/3 0/0 1/1 0 5
Bench
K. Davenport
I. Maurice
K. Brewton Jr.
A. Jones
V. Enoh
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Davenport 25 9 11 1 1 1 2 3 4/6 0/0 1/4 3 8
I. Maurice 6 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 0
K. Brewton Jr. 18 6 0 1 0 0 0 2 2/7 1/4 1/2 0 0
A. Jones 15 3 2 2 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/0 1/1 0 2
V. Enoh 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 37 15 5 1 18 24 28/57 11/24 8/14 8 29
Charleston
G. Riller
J. Brantley
B. Galloway
N. Harris
Z. Jasper
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Riller 40 32 5 9 2 0 5 1 11/21 4/7 6/8 0 5
J. Brantley 30 19 8 1 1 0 3 4 6/13 1/4 6/7 2 6
B. Galloway 34 15 2 2 2 0 1 3 5/10 5/9 0/0 1 1
N. Harris 24 0 4 0 2 1 1 3 0/4 0/0 0/0 3 1
Z. Jasper 25 0 2 0 1 0 1 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Richard
J. McManus
O. Smart
M. Pointer
S. Miller
J. Blackmon Jr.
S. Ndiaye
T. Robinson
I. Moore
Q. McCluney
Z. Rabinowitz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Richard 17 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 5/6 0 0
J. McManus 27 5 4 0 0 0 0 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 4
O. Smart 3 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Pointer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blackmon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. McCluney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Rabinowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 27 12 8 2 11 17 25/60 11/27 17/21 6 21
NCAA BB Scores