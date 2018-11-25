Charleston beats Memphis to finish 5th
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Orlando area native Grant Riller scored 32 points and added a career-high nine assists, Jarrell Brantley had 19 points, and Charleston beat Memphis 78-75 for fifth place on Sunday.
Riller had 33 points, the second-highest total ever at the invitational, in Friday's 74-51 win over UAB.
Tyler Harris had 25 points for Memphis (3-3).
Brantley made two free throws as Charleston (5-2) went ahead 76-75 with 31.3 seconds remaining.
Riller helped secure the win with a pair of free throws with 15 seconds to play. Jeremiah Martin's lay up put Memphis up 75-74 with 1:02 left. He finished with 11 points to became the 52nd player in school history to reach 1,000 points.
Harris had 16 points as Memphis took a 42-40 lead at the half.
Riller and Brevin Galloway scored 15 apiece during the opening 20 minutes.
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|14.7
|Pts. Per Game
|14.7
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|45.2
|25.0
|Three Point %
|26.3
|53.3
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Defensive rebound by Grant Riller
|1.0
|Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Grant Riller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Grant Riller made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Jeremiah Martin
|15.0
|Turnover on Alex Lomax
|16.0
|Offensive foul on Alex Lomax
|16.0
|+ 1
|Jarrell Brantley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Jarrell Brantley made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Shooting foul on Raynere Thornton
|30.0
|Offensive rebound by Jarrell Brantley
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|78
|Field Goals
|28-57 (49.1%)
|25-60 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|11-27 (40.7%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|17-21 (81.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|31
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|29
|21
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|18
|11
|Fouls
|24
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Memphis 3-3
|79.2 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Charleston 5-2
|69.2 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|9.3 APG
|
|49.1
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|40.7
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|81.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|30
|25
|3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|8/13
|7/11
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Martin
|34
|11
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|4
|5/11
|1/6
|0/1
|0
|3
|R. Thornton
|26
|8
|11
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|7
|M. Parks Jr.
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Lomax
|28
|3
|5
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davenport
|25
|9
|11
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|8
|I. Maurice
|6
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Brewton Jr.
|18
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|A. Jones
|15
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|2
|V. Enoh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Sameh Azab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Olds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wingett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|37
|15
|5
|1
|18
|24
|28/57
|11/24
|8/14
|8
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Riller
|40
|32
|5
|9
|2
|0
|5
|1
|11/21
|4/7
|6/8
|0
|5
|J. Brantley
|30
|19
|8
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6/13
|1/4
|6/7
|2
|6
|B. Galloway
|34
|15
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5/10
|5/9
|0/0
|1
|1
|N. Harris
|24
|0
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|1
|Z. Jasper
|25
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Richard
|17
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|0
|J. McManus
|27
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|O. Smart
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Pointer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Blackmon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. McCluney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Rabinowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|27
|12
|8
|2
|11
|17
|25/60
|11/27
|17/21
|6
|21
