LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Orlando area native Grant Riller scored 32 points and added a career-high nine assists, Jarrell Brantley had 19 points, and Charleston beat Memphis 78-75 for fifth place on Sunday.

Riller had 33 points, the second-highest total ever at the invitational, in Friday's 74-51 win over UAB.

Tyler Harris had 25 points for Memphis (3-3).

Brantley made two free throws as Charleston (5-2) went ahead 76-75 with 31.3 seconds remaining.

Riller helped secure the win with a pair of free throws with 15 seconds to play. Jeremiah Martin's lay up put Memphis up 75-74 with 1:02 left. He finished with 11 points to became the 52nd player in school history to reach 1,000 points.

Harris had 16 points as Memphis took a 42-40 lead at the half.

Riller and Brevin Galloway scored 15 apiece during the opening 20 minutes.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.