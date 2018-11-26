No. 25 Mississippi St cruises past Alcorn St 88-65
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Nick Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters both scored 17 points, Reggie Perry added 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Alcorn State 88-65 on Monday night.
Mississippi State was efficient on offense, shooting 33 of 54 (61 percent) from the field. Weatherspoon shot 6 of 10, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Peters was 6 of 9 shooting, including 5 of 8 from behind the arc.
The Bulldogs led by as many as 33 points in the second half. Quinndary Weatherspoon added 14 points and Tyson Carter had 10.
Mississippi State (5-1) was a little careless with turnovers in the opening minutes, but recovered to push its lead to 44-29 by halftime. The Bulldogs shot 17 of 25 (68 percent) from the field in the first half, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Alcorn State (1-6) was led by Deshaw Andrews, who scored 26 points. The Braves shot just 37.3 percent from the field.
BIG PICTURE
Alcorn State: The Braves had some good moments, but let the Bulldogs have way too many wide open looks. Alcorn State's schedule should get easier over the next two weeks with games against Rust College, Champion Christian and Fisk University.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs were sloppy early, but cleaned things up and cruised to the easy nonconference win. Mississippi State's good performance from 3-point range (11 of 24, 46 percent) was a welcome change after shooting just 26.2 percent beyond the arc over the season's first five games.
UP NEXT
Alcorn State hosts Rust on Saturday.
Mississippi State travels to face Dayton on Friday.
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25 .
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Deshaw Andrews made dunk
|8.0
|Lost ball turnover on T.J. Gray, stolen by Deshaw Andrews
|13.0
|+ 1
|Kobe Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Kobe Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Mitchell Storm
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Kobe Wilson
|32.0
|T.J. Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by E.J. Datcher
|53.0
|Deshaw Andrews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Deshaw Andrews
|1:17
|E.J. Datcher missed jump shot
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|88
|Field Goals
|22-59 (37.3%)
|33-54 (61.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-30 (23.3%)
|11-24 (45.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|36
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|15
|29
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|10
|24
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|17
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Alcorn St. 1-6
|61.0 PPG
|34.2 RPG
|11.3 APG
|25 Miss. State 5-1
|75.8 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|D. Andrews F
|12.5 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.2 APG
|47.4 FG%
|
0
|N. Weatherspoon G
|9.6 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|2.2 APG
|51.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Andrews F
|26 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|N. Weatherspoon G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.3
|FG%
|61.1
|
|
|23.3
|3PT FG%
|45.8
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Andrews
|30
|26
|7
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|8/17
|2/7
|8/12
|2
|5
|R. Johnson
|16
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|N. Plain
|15
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|1
|K. Allen
|24
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Smith
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Peters
|27
|17
|3
|7
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6/9
|5/8
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Weatherspoon
|29
|17
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/10
|2/3
|3/4
|0
|4
|R. Perry
|28
|16
|11
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7/8
|1/2
|1/1
|4
|7
|Q. Weatherspoon
|27
|14
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5/9
|0/3
|4/5
|0
|2
|A. Holman
|23
|6
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Carter
|23
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/6
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|R. Woodard
|19
|6
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|K. Feazell
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Datcher
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Clayton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Gray
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Storm
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Tshisumpa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oduro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Junkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|88
|35
|24
|5
|1
|17
|15
|33/54
|11/24
|11/14
|6
|29
