STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Nick Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters both scored 17 points, Reggie Perry added 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Alcorn State 88-65 on Monday night.

Mississippi State was efficient on offense, shooting 33 of 54 (61 percent) from the field. Weatherspoon shot 6 of 10, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Peters was 6 of 9 shooting, including 5 of 8 from behind the arc.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 33 points in the second half. Quinndary Weatherspoon added 14 points and Tyson Carter had 10.

Mississippi State (5-1) was a little careless with turnovers in the opening minutes, but recovered to push its lead to 44-29 by halftime. The Bulldogs shot 17 of 25 (68 percent) from the field in the first half, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Alcorn State (1-6) was led by Deshaw Andrews, who scored 26 points. The Braves shot just 37.3 percent from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Alcorn State: The Braves had some good moments, but let the Bulldogs have way too many wide open looks. Alcorn State's schedule should get easier over the next two weeks with games against Rust College, Champion Christian and Fisk University.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs were sloppy early, but cleaned things up and cruised to the easy nonconference win. Mississippi State's good performance from 3-point range (11 of 24, 46 percent) was a welcome change after shooting just 26.2 percent beyond the arc over the season's first five games.

UP NEXT

Alcorn State hosts Rust on Saturday.

Mississippi State travels to face Dayton on Friday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25 .

+ 2 Deshaw Andrews made dunk 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on T.J. Gray, stolen by Deshaw Andrews 13.0
+ 1 Kobe Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
  Kobe Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Mitchell Storm 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Kobe Wilson 32.0
  T.J. Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
  Defensive rebound by E.J. Datcher 53.0
  Deshaw Andrews missed 3-pt. jump shot 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Deshaw Andrews 1:17
  E.J. Datcher missed jump shot 1:19
Team Stats
Points 65 88
Field Goals 22-59 (37.3%) 33-54 (61.1%)
3-Pointers 7-30 (23.3%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 26 36
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 15 29
Team 2 1
Assists 10 24
Steals 9 5
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 11 17
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Alcorn St. 1-6 61.0 PPG 34.2 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo 25 Miss. State 5-1 75.8 PPG 40.6 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
12
D. Andrews F 12.5 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.2 APG 47.4 FG%
0
N. Weatherspoon G 9.6 PPG 1.6 RPG 2.2 APG 51.6 FG%
Top Scorers
12
D. Andrews F 26 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
0
N. Weatherspoon G 17 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
37.3 FG% 61.1
23.3 3PT FG% 45.8
70.0 FT% 78.6
Miss. State
Starters
L. Peters
N. Weatherspoon
R. Perry
Q. Weatherspoon
A. Holman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Peters 27 17 3 7 0 0 5 2 6/9 5/8 0/0 0 3
N. Weatherspoon 29 17 4 3 0 0 2 1 6/10 2/3 3/4 0 4
R. Perry 28 16 11 2 1 1 2 1 7/8 1/2 1/1 4 7
Q. Weatherspoon 27 14 2 3 3 0 0 2 5/9 0/3 4/5 0 2
A. Holman 23 6 6 2 1 0 1 1 2/5 1/2 1/2 2 4
Starters
L. Peters
N. Weatherspoon
R. Perry
Q. Weatherspoon
A. Holman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Peters 27 17 3 7 0 0 5 2 6/9 5/8 0/0 0 3
N. Weatherspoon 29 17 4 3 0 0 2 1 6/10 2/3 3/4 0 4
R. Perry 28 16 11 2 1 1 2 1 7/8 1/2 1/1 4 7
Q. Weatherspoon 27 14 2 3 3 0 0 2 5/9 0/3 4/5 0 2
A. Holman 23 6 6 2 1 0 1 1 2/5 1/2 1/2 2 4
Bench
T. Carter
R. Woodard
K. Feazell
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
T. Gray
M. Storm
J. Tshisumpa
A. Ado
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carter 23 10 1 2 0 0 2 1 3/6 2/5 2/2 0 1
R. Woodard 19 6 6 5 0 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 6
K. Feazell 13 2 0 0 0 0 4 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Datcher 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
T. Clayton 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Gray 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Storm 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 35 24 5 1 17 15 33/54 11/24 11/14 6 29
