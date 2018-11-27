MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Eric Cooper Jr. scored 23 points, Kessler Edwards added a career-high 18 points and Pepperdine defeated Idaho State 97-82 on Monday night.

Both teams were hot shooting the ball in the first half as Pepperdine was 21 of 32 (65.6 percent), including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. The Bengals were 17 of 25 (68), 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Idaho State led 35-31 after Chidi Udengwu threw down a dunk with six minutes before halftime, Edwards responded with a 3 and Darnell Dunn's layup triggered a 21-9 run. The Waves led 52-43 at halftime.

Colbey Ross scored 18 for Pepperdine (4-2) and distributed a career-high 11 assists. Dunn scored 14 and Jade' Smith 11. The Waves finished shooting 36 of 68 (53).

Idaho State (2-3) got 21 points from Brandon Boyd. Gary Chivichyan scored 15, Udengwu 13 and Alonzo Walker 10.

