IDST
PEPPER

No Text

Pepperdine wins shootout with Idaho State 97-82

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 27, 2018

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Eric Cooper Jr. scored 23 points, Kessler Edwards added a career-high 18 points and Pepperdine defeated Idaho State 97-82 on Monday night.

Both teams were hot shooting the ball in the first half as Pepperdine was 21 of 32 (65.6 percent), including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. The Bengals were 17 of 25 (68), 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Idaho State led 35-31 after Chidi Udengwu threw down a dunk with six minutes before halftime, Edwards responded with a 3 and Darnell Dunn's layup triggered a 21-9 run. The Waves led 52-43 at halftime.

Colbey Ross scored 18 for Pepperdine (4-2) and distributed a career-high 11 assists. Dunn scored 14 and Jade' Smith 11. The Waves finished shooting 36 of 68 (53).

Idaho State (2-3) got 21 points from Brandon Boyd. Gary Chivichyan scored 15, Udengwu 13 and Alonzo Walker 10.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Michael Wexler 15.0
  Brandon Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
  Colbey Ross missed 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Boyd 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards 44.0
  Brandon Boyd missed 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Brandon Boyd made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Shooting foul on Darnell Dunn 44.0
+ 1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
Team Stats
Points 82 97
Field Goals 30-56 (53.6%) 36-68 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 11-22 (50.0%) 17-27 (63.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 33
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 25 21
Team 7 3
Assists 18 25
Steals 2 8
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 16 3
Fouls 23 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
B. Boyd G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
21
E. Cooper Jr. G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Idaho State 2-3 433982
home team logo Pepperdine 4-2 524597
O/U 159.5, PEPPER -7
Firestone Fieldhouse Malibu, CA
O/U 159.5, PEPPER -7
Firestone Fieldhouse Malibu, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Idaho State 2-3 85.5 PPG 41 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Pepperdine 4-2 83.6 PPG 35.8 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
15
B. Boyd G 17.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 4.3 APG 41.1 FG%
21
E. Cooper Jr. G 11.2 PPG 1.8 RPG 0.6 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
15
B. Boyd G 21 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
21
E. Cooper Jr. G 23 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
53.6 FG% 52.9
44.0 3PT FG% 42.1
50.0 FT% 63.0
Idaho State
Starters
B. Boyd
B. Mocsan
J. Stutzman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Boyd 32 21 3 2 0 0 4 4 8/14 3/6 2/5 0 3
B. Mocsan 11 5 0 2 0 0 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
J. Stutzman 29 3 0 3 0 0 0 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 0
Starters
B. Boyd
B. Mocsan
J. Stutzman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Boyd 32 21 3 2 0 0 4 4 8/14 3/6 2/5 0 3
B. Mocsan 11 5 0 2 0 0 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
J. Stutzman 29 3 0 3 0 0 0 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 0
Bench
G. Chivichyan
C. Udengwu
A. Walker
C. Maker
K. Jones
L. Sutton
S. Dowd
A. Smellie
H. Wahlen
B. Truman
M. Ilic
A. Vaughan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Chivichyan 20 15 0 2 0 0 2 1 5/8 4/6 1/2 0 0
C. Udengwu 22 13 6 2 1 1 2 3 3/4 0/0 7/11 0 6
A. Walker 26 10 6 2 0 0 1 3 4/7 2/3 0/1 1 5
C. Maker 19 6 6 1 0 1 1 0 3/8 0/5 0/0 1 5
K. Jones 12 5 8 1 0 2 1 5 2/6 0/0 1/2 4 4
L. Sutton 8 4 3 0 1 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/1 1 2
S. Dowd 8 0 0 2 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Smellie 13 0 0 1 0 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Wahlen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Truman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ilic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vaughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 32 18 2 4 16 23 30/56 11/25 11/22 7 25
Pepperdine
Starters
E. Cooper Jr.
C. Ross
Ke. Edwards
D. Dunn
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Cooper Jr. 37 23 5 3 0 0 1 2 8/16 4/8 3/5 1 4
C. Ross 33 18 4 11 1 0 0 3 4/12 0/1 10/15 2 2
Ke. Edwards 37 18 7 1 0 1 1 2 8/10 2/4 0/0 2 5
D. Dunn 31 14 3 2 2 0 0 4 6/11 0/1 2/3 1 2
J. Smith 22 11 4 3 2 0 0 5 5/8 1/1 0/0 3 1
Starters
E. Cooper Jr.
C. Ross
Ke. Edwards
D. Dunn
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Cooper Jr. 37 23 5 3 0 0 1 2 8/16 4/8 3/5 1 4
C. Ross 33 18 4 11 1 0 0 3 4/12 0/1 10/15 2 2
Ke. Edwards 37 18 7 1 0 1 1 2 8/10 2/4 0/0 2 5
D. Dunn 31 14 3 2 2 0 0 4 6/11 0/1 2/3 1 2
J. Smith 22 11 4 3 2 0 0 5 5/8 1/1 0/0 3 1
Bench
D. Polk Jr.
J. Stormo
V. Ohia Obioha
M. Wexler
Ka. Edwards
M. Cage
K. Smith
K. Yee-Stephens
E. Mailliard
A. Ball
J. Yoon
E. Perrot
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Polk Jr. 30 6 3 5 3 1 1 1 2/7 1/4 1/2 0 3
J. Stormo 4 4 1 0 0 1 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
V. Ohia Obioha 6 3 2 0 0 1 0 3 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 2
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ka. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yee-Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mailliard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 97 30 25 8 4 3 21 36/68 8/19 17/27 9 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores