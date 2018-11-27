Pepperdine wins shootout with Idaho State 97-82
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Eric Cooper Jr. scored 23 points, Kessler Edwards added a career-high 18 points and Pepperdine defeated Idaho State 97-82 on Monday night.
Both teams were hot shooting the ball in the first half as Pepperdine was 21 of 32 (65.6 percent), including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. The Bengals were 17 of 25 (68), 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Idaho State led 35-31 after Chidi Udengwu threw down a dunk with six minutes before halftime, Edwards responded with a 3 and Darnell Dunn's layup triggered a 21-9 run. The Waves led 52-43 at halftime.
Colbey Ross scored 18 for Pepperdine (4-2) and distributed a career-high 11 assists. Dunn scored 14 and Jade' Smith 11. The Waves finished shooting 36 of 68 (53).
Idaho State (2-3) got 21 points from Brandon Boyd. Gary Chivichyan scored 15, Udengwu 13 and Alonzo Walker 10.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Michael Wexler
|15.0
|Brandon Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 1
|Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Colbey Ross missed 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Brandon Boyd
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|44.0
|Brandon Boyd missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Boyd made 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Shooting foul on Darnell Dunn
|44.0
|+ 1
|Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|+ 1
|Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|97
|Field Goals
|30-56 (53.6%)
|36-68 (52.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-25 (44.0%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|11-22 (50.0%)
|17-27 (63.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|33
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|25
|21
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|18
|25
|Steals
|2
|8
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|3
|Fouls
|23
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Idaho State 2-3
|85.5 PPG
|41 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Pepperdine 4-2
|83.6 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|B. Boyd G
|17.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|4.3 APG
|41.1 FG%
|
21
|E. Cooper Jr. G
|11.2 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|0.6 APG
|40.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Boyd G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|E. Cooper Jr. G
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|53.6
|FG%
|52.9
|
|
|44.0
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|63.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boyd
|32
|21
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|8/14
|3/6
|2/5
|0
|3
|B. Mocsan
|11
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Stutzman
|29
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Chivichyan
|20
|15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/8
|4/6
|1/2
|0
|0
|C. Udengwu
|22
|13
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|7/11
|0
|6
|A. Walker
|26
|10
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/7
|2/3
|0/1
|1
|5
|C. Maker
|19
|6
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3/8
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|5
|K. Jones
|12
|5
|8
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|4
|L. Sutton
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|2
|S. Dowd
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Smellie
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Wahlen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Truman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ilic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vaughan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|32
|18
|2
|4
|16
|23
|30/56
|11/25
|11/22
|7
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Cooper Jr.
|37
|23
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8/16
|4/8
|3/5
|1
|4
|C. Ross
|33
|18
|4
|11
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/12
|0/1
|10/15
|2
|2
|Ke. Edwards
|37
|18
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|8/10
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|5
|D. Dunn
|31
|14
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6/11
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|2
|J. Smith
|22
|11
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|5/8
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Polk Jr.
|30
|6
|3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|3
|J. Stormo
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|V. Ohia Obioha
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ka. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Yee-Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Mailliard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Perrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|97
|30
|25
|8
|4
|3
|21
|36/68
|8/19
|17/27
|9
|21
