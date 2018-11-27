Davidson beats cross-county rival Charlotte 76-56
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Davidson beat cross-county rival Charlotte 76-56 on Tuesday night in the 45th meeting.
Davidson has won the last six games in the series, with the 49ers winning 12 of the last 21. The road team has only won four times since the 2004-05 season.
Freshman Luka Brajkovic chipped in with 12 points for Davidson (6-1). Preseason all-conference selections, Gudmundsson and Grady, were a combined 16 of 26 from the floor, helping Davidson shoot 52 percent.
Gudmundsson completed a 3-point play with 3:10 left in the first half for a 35-25 lead but the Wildcats didn't score again the rest of the half.
Jon Davis scored 16 points for Charlotte (2-3), and Milos Supica had 14 points and seven rebounds. The 49ers shot 37 percent from the field.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|18.2
|Pts. Per Game
|18.2
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|36.4
|Three Point %
|44.4
|93.8
|Free Throw %
|79.4
|Defensive rebound by Bates Jones
|5.0
|Jaylan McGill missed layup
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by John Kitoko
|30.0
|Cal Freundlich missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by David Czerapowicz
|43.0
|Jaylan McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Dravon Mangum
|1:10
|Malcolm Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|+ 1
|Milos Supica made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:30
|+ 1
|Milos Supica made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:30
|Shooting foul on Bates Jones
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|76
|Field Goals
|17-47 (36.2%)
|28-54 (51.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-22 (18.2%)
|10-30 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|18-24 (75.0%)
|10-10 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|32
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|19
|28
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|12
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|36.2
|FG%
|51.9
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davis
|34
|16
|5
|4
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3/9
|1/5
|9/10
|0
|5
|C. Robb
|34
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Mangum
|27
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/8
|1/5
|2/4
|1
|2
|M. Martin
|39
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/7
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|1
|B. Younger
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davis
|34
|16
|5
|4
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3/9
|1/5
|9/10
|0
|5
|C. Robb
|34
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Mangum
|27
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/8
|1/5
|2/4
|1
|2
|M. Martin
|39
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/7
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|1
|B. Younger
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Supica
|25
|14
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|6/9
|2
|5
|B. Blight
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. McGill
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Kitoko
|11
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Shepherd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Haslem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Vasic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bertram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|22
|9
|5
|2
|9
|12
|17/47
|4/22
|18/24
|3
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|36
|25
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9/14
|5/8
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Gudmundsson
|35
|20
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7/12
|2/5
|4/4
|2
|8
|L. Brajkovic
|24
|12
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|2
|L. Frampton
|26
|9
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/10
|3/10
|0/0
|1
|3
|K. Pritchett
|23
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|36
|25
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9/14
|5/8
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Gudmundsson
|35
|20
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7/12
|2/5
|4/4
|2
|8
|L. Brajkovic
|24
|12
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|2
|L. Frampton
|26
|9
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/10
|3/10
|0/0
|1
|3
|K. Pritchett
|23
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Ekwu
|11
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Collins
|16
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Kovacevic
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Freundlich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Wynter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Jones
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Czerapowicz
|18
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|31
|16
|5
|2
|8
|18
|28/54
|10/30
|10/10
|3
|28
-
IND
3DUKE69
90
2nd 38.0 ESPN
-
JACKST
SDGST30
59
2nd 15:57
-
CSN
WASHST36
54
1st 0.0 PACN
-
HARTFD
SACHRT89
98
Final
-
BLMS
SFTRPA59
113
Final
-
UMES
STJOHN64
85
Final
-
13VATECH
PSU62
63
Final
-
ILL
ND74
76
Final
-
ECU
NCWILM86
95
Final
-
HIWS
CHATT62
95
Final
-
ARKPB
CINCY49
105
Final
-
GREEN
NCGRN33
111
Final
-
HOWPN
ABIL53
90
Final
-
STNYBRK
NORFLK79
73
Final
-
AMER
VMI74
64
Final
-
WILEY
STHRN65
74
Final
-
IONA
OHIO65
89
Final
-
WCAR
WAKE64
71
Final
-
KENSAW
UGA51
84
Final
-
BREW
MERCER65
90
Final
-
UNF
FLA66
98
Final
-
CEDAR
WRIGHT39
58
Final
-
TIF
BALLST62
108
Final
-
ETNST
GASOU69
64
Final
-
CPENN
ELON59
92
Final
-
CHARLO
DAVID56
76
Final
-
MASLOW
UCONN75
97
Final
-
HIGHPT
CIT87
112
Final
-
PENN
DELST76
48
Final
-
9MICHST
LVILLE78
82
Final/OT
-
MISST
SEMO69
72
Final
-
LAMON
NWST80
52
Final
-
NKY
MOREHD93
71
Final
-
TXARL
TULSA58
72
Final
-
LAMAR
SMU65
79
Final
-
NTEXAS
OKLA57
73
Final
-
SAV
VANDY85
120
Final
-
CHARSO
MARQET55
76
Final
-
BOISE
DRAKE74
83
Final
-
SDAK
BAYLOR57
63
Final
-
5NEVADA
LOYCHI79
65
Final
-
FDU
PROV59
69
Final
-
EWASH
WASH59
83
Final
-
NCST
22WISC75
79
Final
-
NDAK
MONST76
81
Final
-
SILL
COLOST82
67
Final
-
BENUM
WEBER61
100
Final
-
PITT
14IOWA68
69
Final
-
TEMPLE
MIZZOU79
77
Final
-
WCBC
IDAHO44
98
Final