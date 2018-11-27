CHARLO
DAVID

No Text

Davidson beats cross-county rival Charlotte 76-56

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 27, 2018

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Davidson beat cross-county rival Charlotte 76-56 on Tuesday night in the 45th meeting.

Davidson has won the last six games in the series, with the 49ers winning 12 of the last 21. The road team has only won four times since the 2004-05 season.

Freshman Luka Brajkovic chipped in with 12 points for Davidson (6-1). Preseason all-conference selections, Gudmundsson and Grady, were a combined 16 of 26 from the floor, helping Davidson shoot 52 percent.

Gudmundsson completed a 3-point play with 3:10 left in the first half for a 35-25 lead but the Wildcats didn't score again the rest of the half.

Jon Davis scored 16 points for Charlotte (2-3), and Milos Supica had 14 points and seven rebounds. The 49ers shot 37 percent from the field.

Key Players
J. Davis
J. Gudmundsson
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
18.2 Pts. Per Game 18.2
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
46.2 Field Goal % 50.0
36.4 Three Point % 44.4
93.8 Free Throw % 79.4
  Defensive rebound by Bates Jones 5.0
  Jaylan McGill missed layup 7.0
  Defensive rebound by John Kitoko 30.0
  Cal Freundlich missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by David Czerapowicz 43.0
  Jaylan McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Dravon Mangum 1:10
  Malcolm Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
+ 1 Milos Supica made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:30
+ 1 Milos Supica made 1st of 2 free throws 1:30
  Shooting foul on Bates Jones 1:30
Team Stats
Points 56 76
Field Goals 17-47 (36.2%) 28-54 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 4-22 (18.2%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 10-10 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 32
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 19 28
Team 5 1
Assists 9 16
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 12 18
Technicals 0 0
3
J. Davis G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
31
K. Grady G
25 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
O/U 130, DAVID -16
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Charlotte
Starters
J. Davis
C. Robb
D. Mangum
M. Martin
B. Younger
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Davis 34 16 5 4 1 0 5 0 3/9 1/5 9/10 0 5
C. Robb 34 12 3 2 1 0 0 1 5/9 2/4 0/0 0 3
D. Mangum 27 9 3 0 0 1 2 2 3/8 1/5 2/4 1 2
M. Martin 39 5 1 1 1 1 0 2 2/7 0/3 1/1 0 1
B. Younger 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
M. Supica
B. Blight
J. McGill
J. Kitoko
J. Shepherd
J. Haslem
L. Vasic
T. Bertram
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Supica 25 14 7 1 1 0 1 2 4/5 0/0 6/9 2 5
B. Blight 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. McGill 21 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 1
J. Kitoko 11 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
J. Shepherd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vasic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 22 9 5 2 9 12 17/47 4/22 18/24 3 19
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
J. Gudmundsson
L. Brajkovic
L. Frampton
K. Pritchett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Grady 36 25 2 1 2 0 2 2 9/14 5/8 2/2 0 2
J. Gudmundsson 35 20 10 4 0 0 1 3 7/12 2/5 4/4 2 8
L. Brajkovic 24 12 2 1 0 1 2 2 4/5 0/0 4/4 0 2
L. Frampton 26 9 4 3 2 0 2 2 3/10 3/10 0/0 1 3
K. Pritchett 23 2 1 5 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
N. Ekwu
C. Collins
D. Kovacevic
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
B. Jones
D. Czerapowicz
N. Boachie-Yiadom
P. Casey
M. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Ekwu 11 6 1 1 0 1 0 3 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Collins 16 2 3 0 1 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
D. Kovacevic 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Freundlich 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Wynter 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Jones 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Czerapowicz 18 0 6 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 6
N. Boachie-Yiadom 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 31 16 5 2 8 18 28/54 10/30 10/10 3 28
