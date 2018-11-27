LAMAR
SMU

No Text

McMurray has 18 points, helps SMU dominate Lamar 79-65

  Nov 27, 2018
  • Nov 27, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Jahmal McMurray scored 18 points to lead five in double figures as SMU took an early lead and coasted to a 79-65 victory over Lamar on Tuesday night.

McMurray, who drilled 4 of 9 from long range, finished with a career-best nine assists. Ethan Chargois added 17 points with six rebounds and four assists for SMU (4-3). Isiaha Mike had 16 points, Jarrey Foster, in his first game back since tearing an ACL in January, chipped in 11 and Feron Hunt contributed 10 points with seven boards.

Lamar took an early lead before SMU took over after Chargois drilled a trey. Hunt followed with a layup and Chargois completed a 3-point play to go ahead 22-16 midway through the first half. The Mustangs finished on a 19-12 run for a 41-28 halftime advantage. Chargois got the Mustangs running again in the second half with a 3-pointer and followed with a layup to stretch SMU's lead to 50-32.

Nick Garth led Lamar (3-4) with 19 points. T.J. Atwood had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Key Players
V. Holmes
12 G
J. Whitt Jr.
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
43.5 Field Goal % 53.8
0.0 Three Point % 16.7
50.0 Free Throw % 62.5
  Defensive rebound by Nat Dixon 1.0
  Nick Garth missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Turnover on CJ White 8.0
+ 1 T.J. Atwood made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 T.J. Atwood made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Feron Hunt 19.0
  Defensive rebound by T.J. Atwood 21.0
  William Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
  Turnover on Grehlon Easter 37.0
  Offensive foul on Grehlon Easter 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Grehlon Easter 44.0
Team Stats
Points 65 79
Field Goals 20-52 (38.5%) 31-58 (53.4%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 32
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 20 20
Team 3 4
Assists 14 23
Steals 9 9
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
N. Garth G
19 PTS, 1 AST
home team logo
0
J. McMurray G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
12T
away team logo Lamar 3-4 283765
home team logo SMU 4-3 413879
O/U 142.5, SMU -12.5
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
O/U 142.5, SMU -12.5
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Lamar 3-4 80.0 PPG 48.8 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo SMU 4-3 73.8 PPG 37.2 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
3
N. Garth G 13.2 PPG 1.8 RPG 2.2 APG 38.8 FG%
0
J. McMurray G 19.2 PPG 1.7 RPG 2.2 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
3
N. Garth G 19 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
0
J. McMurray G 18 PTS 3 REB 9 AST
38.5 FG% 53.4
30.8 3PT FG% 38.1
85.0 FT% 56.3
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
E. Chargois
I. Mike
N. Dixon
J. Whitt Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 35 18 3 9 1 0 3 1 6/14 4/9 2/2 0 3
E. Chargois 27 17 6 4 2 1 2 2 7/9 2/3 1/2 0 6
I. Mike 31 16 3 2 1 1 0 1 6/8 1/2 3/4 1 2
N. Dixon 30 6 2 3 0 0 2 1 3/7 0/3 0/3 0 2
J. Whitt Jr. 23 1 5 4 3 0 3 2 0/4 0/1 1/2 2 3
Bench
J. Foster
F. Hunt
W. Douglas
J. Young Jr.
C. White
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Foster 18 11 2 1 1 0 0 2 4/5 1/1 2/3 1 1
F. Hunt 21 10 7 0 1 1 1 5 5/9 0/1 0/0 4 3
W. Douglas 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Young Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. White 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 28 23 9 3 13 15 31/58 8/21 9/16 8 20
