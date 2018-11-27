McMurray has 18 points, helps SMU dominate Lamar 79-65
DALLAS (AP) Jahmal McMurray scored 18 points to lead five in double figures as SMU took an early lead and coasted to a 79-65 victory over Lamar on Tuesday night.
McMurray, who drilled 4 of 9 from long range, finished with a career-best nine assists. Ethan Chargois added 17 points with six rebounds and four assists for SMU (4-3). Isiaha Mike had 16 points, Jarrey Foster, in his first game back since tearing an ACL in January, chipped in 11 and Feron Hunt contributed 10 points with seven boards.
Lamar took an early lead before SMU took over after Chargois drilled a trey. Hunt followed with a layup and Chargois completed a 3-point play to go ahead 22-16 midway through the first half. The Mustangs finished on a 19-12 run for a 41-28 halftime advantage. Chargois got the Mustangs running again in the second half with a 3-pointer and followed with a layup to stretch SMU's lead to 50-32.
Nick Garth led Lamar (3-4) with 19 points. T.J. Atwood had 14 points and nine rebounds.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|14.2
|Pts. Per Game
|14.2
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|53.8
|0.0
|Three Point %
|16.7
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|62.5
|Defensive rebound by Nat Dixon
|1.0
|Nick Garth missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Turnover on CJ White
|8.0
|+ 1
|T.J. Atwood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|T.J. Atwood made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Feron Hunt
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Atwood
|21.0
|William Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Turnover on Grehlon Easter
|37.0
|Offensive foul on Grehlon Easter
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Grehlon Easter
|44.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|79
|Field Goals
|20-52 (38.5%)
|31-58 (53.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-26 (30.8%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|17-20 (85.0%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|32
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|20
|20
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|14
|23
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|N. Garth G
|13.2 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|2.2 APG
|38.8 FG%
|
0
|J. McMurray G
|19.2 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|2.2 APG
|45.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Garth G
|19 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|J. McMurray G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|9 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|53.4
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|85.0
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Garth
|24
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7/16
|4/12
|1/2
|0
|0
|T. Atwood
|30
|14
|9
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|8/8
|2
|7
|J. Hunter
|26
|8
|1
|5
|1
|0
|6
|2
|2/7
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|M. Kolawole
|28
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Nzeakor
|30
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|35
|18
|3
|9
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/14
|4/9
|2/2
|0
|3
|E. Chargois
|27
|17
|6
|4
|2
|1
|2
|2
|7/9
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|6
|I. Mike
|31
|16
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6/8
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|2
|N. Dixon
|30
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|0/3
|0/3
|0
|2
|J. Whitt Jr.
|23
|1
|5
|4
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|3
