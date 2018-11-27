UMES
St. John's beats Maryland-Eastern Shore 85-64

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 27, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) LJ Figueroa had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Mustapha Heron added 20 points and nine boards and St. John's ran away early from Maryland-Eastern Shore to win its sixth straight, 85-64 on Tuesday night.

Mikey Dixon scored 14 points and he and Figueroa each hit four of the Red Storm's 12 3-pointers. Shamorie Ponds made six assists for St. John's, which had a 34-20 advantage in the paint.

St. John's never trailed and is 6-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Dixon's 3 capped a 20-9 opening run and St. John's led by as many as 26 points to take a 52-28 advantage at the break. Dixon's 3 put St. John's up by 28 points with 14:18 to go and the Hawks didn't get closer than 15 from there.

Ryan Andino scored 24 points with eight rebounds and Tyler Jones added 18 points for UMES (1-6).

Key Players
B. Urrutia
S. Ponds
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
35.7 Field Goal % 51.8
20.0 Three Point % 31.3
57.1 Free Throw % 84.6
+ 3 Ryan Andino made 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot 38.0
  Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington 41.0
  Justin Cole missed 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Justin Cole made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Jones 41.0
+ 3 Ryan Andino made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryan Urrutia 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Bryan Urrutia 1:15
  Jay Camus missed jump shot 1:17
+ 1 Montraz Oliver made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:32
+ 1 Montraz Oliver made 1st of 2 free throws 1:32
Team Stats
Points 64 85
Field Goals 22-58 (37.9%) 31-64 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 12-33 (36.4%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 43
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 27 34
Team 1 1
Assists 10 20
Steals 7 7
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 0 0
1
R. Andino G
24 PTS, 8 REB
30
L. Figueroa G
25 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Md.-E. Shore 1-6 283664
home team logo St. John's 6-0 523385
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
away team logo Md.-E. Shore 1-6 53.0 PPG 32 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo St. John's 6-0 82.6 PPG 35.6 RPG 15.4 APG
1
R. Andino G 11.5 PPG 1.2 RPG 0.5 APG 31.0 FG%
30
L. Figueroa G 14.0 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.6 APG 56.8 FG%
1
R. Andino G 24 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
30
L. Figueroa G 25 PTS 13 REB 2 AST
37.9 FG% 48.4
41.7 3PT FG% 36.4
66.7 FT% 68.8
Md.-E. Shore
Starters
R. Andino
B. Urrutia
G. Gyamfi
C. Bartley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Andino 34 24 8 0 0 0 1 0 8/17 8/15 0/0 0 8
B. Urrutia 40 5 6 5 2 0 1 3 1/7 0/3 3/3 0 6
G. Gyamfi 22 4 4 0 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/0 2/4 1 3
C. Bartley 21 4 5 1 1 0 2 1 1/3 1/1 1/2 2 3
Bench
T. Jones
M. Oliver
A. Frost
A. Cheeseman
D. Caldwell
I. Taylor
J. Bartley
M. Adams
D. Green
C. Gaynor
L. Thomas
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Jones 35 18 2 2 2 0 3 4 8/14 1/2 1/2 0 2
M. Oliver 21 6 1 1 1 0 0 0 2/6 0/2 2/2 0 1
A. Frost 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Cheeseman 10 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 0/6 0/1 1/2 0 0
D. Caldwell 11 0 4 0 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4
I. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bartley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gaynor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 30 10 7 0 11 14 22/58 10/24 10/15 3 27
St. John's
Starters
L. Figueroa
M. Heron
M. Clark II
J. Simon
S. Ponds
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Figueroa 31 25 13 2 5 0 3 3 10/17 4/7 1/2 4 9
M. Heron 33 20 9 3 1 0 4 3 6/15 2/7 6/6 2 7
M. Clark II 18 9 3 3 0 0 0 5 3/7 1/5 2/4 0 3
J. Simon 28 6 4 2 0 1 0 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 4
S. Ponds 29 4 6 6 1 1 2 0 2/5 0/3 0/0 1 5
Bench
M. Dixon
B. Trimble Jr.
M. Earlington
J. Cole
G. Williams Jr.
J. Camus
J. Roberts
E. Wright
S. Keita
B. Lawrence
D. Caraher
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dixon 27 14 3 4 0 1 0 0 5/8 4/7 0/0 0 3
B. Trimble Jr. 12 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
M. Earlington 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
J. Cole 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
G. Williams Jr. 8 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1
J. Camus 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Roberts 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Keita - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 42 20 7 3 10 14 31/64 12/33 11/16 8 34
