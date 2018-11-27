St. John's beats Maryland-Eastern Shore 85-64
NEW YORK (AP) LJ Figueroa had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Mustapha Heron added 20 points and nine boards and St. John's ran away early from Maryland-Eastern Shore to win its sixth straight, 85-64 on Tuesday night.
Mikey Dixon scored 14 points and he and Figueroa each hit four of the Red Storm's 12 3-pointers. Shamorie Ponds made six assists for St. John's, which had a 34-20 advantage in the paint.
St. John's never trailed and is 6-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 season.
Dixon's 3 capped a 20-9 opening run and St. John's led by as many as 26 points to take a 52-28 advantage at the break. Dixon's 3 put St. John's up by 28 points with 14:18 to go and the Hawks didn't get closer than 15 from there.
Ryan Andino scored 24 points with eight rebounds and Tyler Jones added 18 points for UMES (1-6).
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|85
|Field Goals
|22-58 (37.9%)
|31-64 (48.4%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|12-33 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|43
|Offensive
|3
|8
|Defensive
|27
|34
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|10
|20
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|14
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Md.-E. Shore 1-6
|53.0 PPG
|32 RPG
|11.0 APG
|St. John's 6-0
|82.6 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|R. Andino G
|11.5 PPG
|1.2 RPG
|0.5 APG
|31.0 FG%
|
30
|L. Figueroa G
|14.0 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|2.6 APG
|56.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Andino G
|24 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|L. Figueroa G
|25 PTS
|13 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.9
|FG%
|48.4
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Andino
|34
|24
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8/17
|8/15
|0/0
|0
|8
|B. Urrutia
|40
|5
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1/7
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|6
|G. Gyamfi
|22
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|3
|C. Bartley
|21
|4
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Andino
|34
|24
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8/17
|8/15
|0/0
|0
|8
|B. Urrutia
|40
|5
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1/7
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|6
|G. Gyamfi
|22
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|3
|C. Bartley
|21
|4
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|35
|18
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|8/14
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. Oliver
|21
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|A. Frost
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Cheeseman
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/6
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|D. Caldwell
|11
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|I. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bartley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gaynor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|30
|10
|7
|0
|11
|14
|22/58
|10/24
|10/15
|3
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|31
|25
|13
|2
|5
|0
|3
|3
|10/17
|4/7
|1/2
|4
|9
|M. Heron
|33
|20
|9
|3
|1
|0
|4
|3
|6/15
|2/7
|6/6
|2
|7
|M. Clark II
|18
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/7
|1/5
|2/4
|0
|3
|J. Simon
|28
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Ponds
|29
|4
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|31
|25
|13
|2
|5
|0
|3
|3
|10/17
|4/7
|1/2
|4
|9
|M. Heron
|33
|20
|9
|3
|1
|0
|4
|3
|6/15
|2/7
|6/6
|2
|7
|M. Clark II
|18
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/7
|1/5
|2/4
|0
|3
|J. Simon
|28
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Ponds
|29
|4
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dixon
|27
|14
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5/8
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Trimble Jr.
|12
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Earlington
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Cole
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|G. Williams Jr.
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|J. Camus
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Roberts
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caraher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|42
|20
|7
|3
|10
|14
|31/64
|12/33
|11/16
|8
|34
