No. 6 Tennessee rolls to 95-67 victory over Eastern Kentucky

  • Nov 28, 2018

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Grant Williams had 21 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 95-67 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Tennessee (5-1) was playing for the first time since falling 87-81 in overtime to No. 2 Kansas on Friday at the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York.

This game didn't have nearly as much suspense.

Eastern Kentucky (3-4) and Tennessee were tied 11-all seven minutes into the game before the Volunteers scored 13 straight points to pull ahead for good. After Lachlan Anderson's 3-pointer cut Tennessee's lead to 24-14, the Vols scored eight straight points to complete a 21-3 spurt.

Tennessee stayed in control the rest of the way.

The Vols altered their starting lineup for the first time this season, with sophomore Yves Pons making his first career start in place of Jordan Bowden.

Pons responded by getting an offensive rebound and sinking a 3-pointer on the game's first possession. He ended up with a career-high 10 points and pulled down five rebounds in 22 minutes. Pons' productive night included two dunks off alley-oops as well as two blocks.

Admiral Schofield scored 20 points and shot 8 of 9 from the floor for Tennessee. Jordan Bone added 14 points and seven assists. Williams had five assists to go along with his double-double.

Nick Mayo led Eastern Kentucky with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jomaru Brown added 14 points for the Colonels.

This marked only the third time that Bowden has come off the bench in a Tennessee career that has included 68 starts. The junior guard scored seven points in 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels entered the night averaging 86.3 points to rank 25th among Division I teams in scoring, but they struggled more than usual against Tennessee's stingy defense. Eastern Kentucky shot 35.6 percent and posted its lowest point total of the season. The Colonels had reached the 100-point mark in two of their first six games.

Tennessee: The Vols just got finished playing Louisville and No. 2 Kansas in New York and have games with No. 1 Gonzaga and Memphis later this month, so it would have been easy for them to overlook this matchup. That didn't happen. Tennessee grabbed a 49-28 halftime lead and cruised from there.

UP NEXT

Eastern Kentucky is at High Point on Saturday.

Tennessee hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday.

---

Key Players
N. Mayo
10 F
G. Williams
2 F
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
23.8 Pts. Per Game 23.8
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
43.3 Field Goal % 60.3
40.0 Three Point % 50.0
96.7 Free Throw % 76.6
+ 3 Houston King made 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 3 Jacob Fleschman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Woodson 10.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jomaru Brown, stolen by Brad Woodson 21.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jacob Fleschman, stolen by Jomaru Brown 25.0
  Turnover on Jordan Oakley 46.0
  Offensive foul on Jordan Oakley 46.0
  Offensive rebound by Houston King 49.0
  Jomaru Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Oakley 59.0
  Jacob Fleschman missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
+ 1 Houston King made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:23
Team Stats
Points 67 95
Field Goals 21-59 (35.6%) 35-69 (50.7%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 18-25 (72.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 50
Offensive 6 17
Defensive 20 31
Team 6 2
Assists 11 24
Steals 13 5
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 20 16
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
N. Mayo F
23 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
G. Williams F
21 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo E. Kentucky 3-4 283967
home team logo 6 Tennessee 5-1 494695
O/U 164.5, TENN -28
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo E. Kentucky 3-4 86.3 PPG 44.7 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 6 Tennessee 5-1 82.4 PPG 44.6 RPG 20.6 APG
Key Players
10
N. Mayo F 25.0 PPG 9.2 RPG 1.8 APG 46.1 FG%
2
G. Williams F 21.6 PPG 8.4 RPG 4.2 APG 59.7 FG%
Top Scorers
10
N. Mayo F 23 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
2
G. Williams F 21 PTS 11 REB 5 AST
35.6 FG% 50.7
27.6 3PT FG% 25.0
68.0 FT% 72.0
E. Kentucky
Starters
N. Mayo
D. Weaver
L. Anderson
P. Broughton
K. Robinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Mayo 32 23 9 3 2 0 3 3 6/15 1/5 10/10 3 6
D. Weaver 24 9 0 1 2 0 2 2 3/10 3/9 0/0 0 0
L. Anderson 30 5 5 0 0 0 3 3 2/6 1/4 0/1 1 4
P. Broughton 18 3 0 0 1 0 0 2 1/5 1/5 0/0 0 0
K. Robinson 21 2 1 2 1 0 4 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Brown
H. King
J. Hobbs
T. King
C. Carmical
J. Oakley
K. Humphrey
D. Hicks
M. Cooper
P. Bradshaw
C. Villers
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brown 26 14 6 3 6 0 3 4 4/10 1/3 5/10 0 6
H. King 6 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 2/4 2 1
J. Hobbs 23 4 1 2 1 0 3 3 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. King 11 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Carmical 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Oakley 8 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Humphrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Bradshaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Villers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 26 11 13 0 20 23 21/59 8/29 17/25 6 20
Tennessee
Starters
G. Williams
A. Schofield
J. Bone
Y. Pons
K. Alexander
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Williams 28 21 11 5 0 3 2 2 6/10 0/1 9/9 3 8
A. Schofield 26 20 4 1 0 0 2 3 8/9 2/2 2/3 1 3
J. Bone 29 14 2 7 0 0 2 3 6/15 0/6 2/3 0 2
Y. Pons 22 10 5 1 0 2 1 1 4/5 2/3 0/3 3 2
K. Alexander 21 7 7 1 1 0 2 2 3/7 0/0 1/1 4 3
Bench
L. Turner
J. Bowden
J. Johnson
J. Fleschman
J. Fulkerson
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
D. Walker
B. Jancek
Z. Kent
D. Burns
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Turner 19 7 5 5 2 0 2 3 2/11 0/8 3/4 0 5
J. Bowden 20 7 1 1 0 0 2 2 3/7 1/5 0/0 0 1
J. Johnson 9 4 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 1/2 1 2
J. Fleschman 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
J. Fulkerson 14 2 8 2 1 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 3
B. Woodson 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Campbell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Walker 7 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Jancek 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 95 48 24 5 5 16 20 35/69 7/28 18/25 17 31
NCAA BB Scores