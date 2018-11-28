No. 6 Tennessee rolls to 95-67 victory over Eastern Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Grant Williams had 21 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 95-67 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday night.
Tennessee (5-1) was playing for the first time since falling 87-81 in overtime to No. 2 Kansas on Friday at the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York.
This game didn't have nearly as much suspense.
Eastern Kentucky (3-4) and Tennessee were tied 11-all seven minutes into the game before the Volunteers scored 13 straight points to pull ahead for good. After Lachlan Anderson's 3-pointer cut Tennessee's lead to 24-14, the Vols scored eight straight points to complete a 21-3 spurt.
Tennessee stayed in control the rest of the way.
The Vols altered their starting lineup for the first time this season, with sophomore Yves Pons making his first career start in place of Jordan Bowden.
Pons responded by getting an offensive rebound and sinking a 3-pointer on the game's first possession. He ended up with a career-high 10 points and pulled down five rebounds in 22 minutes. Pons' productive night included two dunks off alley-oops as well as two blocks.
Admiral Schofield scored 20 points and shot 8 of 9 from the floor for Tennessee. Jordan Bone added 14 points and seven assists. Williams had five assists to go along with his double-double.
Nick Mayo led Eastern Kentucky with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jomaru Brown added 14 points for the Colonels.
This marked only the third time that Bowden has come off the bench in a Tennessee career that has included 68 starts. The junior guard scored seven points in 20 minutes.
BIG PICTURE
Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels entered the night averaging 86.3 points to rank 25th among Division I teams in scoring, but they struggled more than usual against Tennessee's stingy defense. Eastern Kentucky shot 35.6 percent and posted its lowest point total of the season. The Colonels had reached the 100-point mark in two of their first six games.
Tennessee: The Vols just got finished playing Louisville and No. 2 Kansas in New York and have games with No. 1 Gonzaga and Memphis later this month, so it would have been easy for them to overlook this matchup. That didn't happen. Tennessee grabbed a 49-28 halftime lead and cruised from there.
UP NEXT
Eastern Kentucky is at High Point on Saturday.
Tennessee hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|23.8
|Pts. Per Game
|23.8
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|43.3
|Field Goal %
|60.3
|40.0
|Three Point %
|50.0
|96.7
|Free Throw %
|76.6
|+ 3
|Houston King made 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 3
|Jacob Fleschman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Woodson
|10.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jomaru Brown, stolen by Brad Woodson
|21.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jacob Fleschman, stolen by Jomaru Brown
|25.0
|Turnover on Jordan Oakley
|46.0
|Offensive foul on Jordan Oakley
|46.0
|Offensive rebound by Houston King
|49.0
|Jomaru Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Oakley
|59.0
|Jacob Fleschman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|+ 1
|Houston King made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|95
|Field Goals
|21-59 (35.6%)
|35-69 (50.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-29 (27.6%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-25 (68.0%)
|18-25 (72.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|50
|Offensive
|6
|17
|Defensive
|20
|31
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|11
|24
|Steals
|13
|5
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|20
|16
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|E. Kentucky 3-4
|86.3 PPG
|44.7 RPG
|14.8 APG
|6 Tennessee 5-1
|82.4 PPG
|44.6 RPG
|20.6 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|N. Mayo F
|25.0 PPG
|9.2 RPG
|1.8 APG
|46.1 FG%
|
2
|G. Williams F
|21.6 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|4.2 APG
|59.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Mayo F
|23 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|G. Williams F
|21 PTS
|11 REB
|5 AST
|
|35.6
|FG%
|50.7
|
|
|27.6
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|68.0
|FT%
|72.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mayo
|32
|23
|9
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6/15
|1/5
|10/10
|3
|6
|D. Weaver
|24
|9
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/10
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Anderson
|30
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|4
|P. Broughton
|18
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Robinson
|21
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mayo
|32
|23
|9
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6/15
|1/5
|10/10
|3
|6
|D. Weaver
|24
|9
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/10
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Anderson
|30
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|4
|P. Broughton
|18
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Robinson
|21
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brown
|26
|14
|6
|3
|6
|0
|3
|4
|4/10
|1/3
|5/10
|0
|6
|H. King
|6
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|2/4
|2
|1
|J. Hobbs
|23
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. King
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Carmical
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Oakley
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Humphrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Bradshaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Villers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|26
|11
|13
|0
|20
|23
|21/59
|8/29
|17/25
|6
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Williams
|28
|21
|11
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|6/10
|0/1
|9/9
|3
|8
|A. Schofield
|26
|20
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|8/9
|2/2
|2/3
|1
|3
|J. Bone
|29
|14
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/15
|0/6
|2/3
|0
|2
|Y. Pons
|22
|10
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4/5
|2/3
|0/3
|3
|2
|K. Alexander
|21
|7
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Williams
|28
|21
|11
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|6/10
|0/1
|9/9
|3
|8
|A. Schofield
|26
|20
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|8/9
|2/2
|2/3
|1
|3
|J. Bone
|29
|14
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/15
|0/6
|2/3
|0
|2
|Y. Pons
|22
|10
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4/5
|2/3
|0/3
|3
|2
|K. Alexander
|21
|7
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Turner
|19
|7
|5
|5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2/11
|0/8
|3/4
|0
|5
|J. Bowden
|20
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Johnson
|9
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|2
|J. Fleschman
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Fulkerson
|14
|2
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|3
|B. Woodson
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Walker
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Jancek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|95
|48
|24
|5
|5
|16
|20
|35/69
|7/28
|18/25
|17
|31
-
LALAF
NORL63
63
OT 2:55
-
BYU
ILLST84
88
OT 1:54 ESP+
-
MNMTH
10UK35
71
2nd 6:42 SECN
-
MNTNA
CREIGH56
68
2nd 12:20 FS1
-
PORT
COLO38
43
2nd 17:06 PACN
-
WESTST
UTVALL35
46
2nd 19:12
-
NIOWA
UTAHST29
39
2nd 15:38
-
HAWAII
UCLA31
51
2nd 16:17 PACN
-
NCOLO
DENVER48
29
2nd 19:14
-
NMEXST
UTEP36
33
2nd 15:52
-
19PURDUE
15FSU28
36
1st 3:20 ESP2
-
GATECH
NWEST20
33
1st 1:58 ESPU
-
11UNC
7MICH33
31
1st 3:48 ESPN
-
MOST
AF28
45
1st 4:02
-
NWU
SEATTLE0
0
1st 19:38
-
UOP
FRESNO1
10
1st 17:08
-
PORTST
STNFRD0
4
1st 16:34 PACN
-
INDST
SJST9
3
1st 16:21
-
UCIRV
MARYCA2
5
1st 17:56
-
NEBOM
ARIZST40
50
1st 0.0 PACN
-
CARVER
JAXST61
101
Final
-
GAST
TULANE80
76
Final
-
EKY
6TENN67
95
Final
-
RIDER
WVU78
92
Final
-
MIAOH
XAVIER55
82
Final
-
BRAD
IUPUI73
85
Final
-
QUINN
UMASS62
69
Final
-
GWEBB
USCUP74
61
Final
-
CHRDOM
NCCU51
110
Final
-
WINTHR
TNTECH82
70
Final
-
CAN
STBON55
70
Final
-
ILLCHI
STJOES75
89
Final
-
YOUNG
ROBERT56
76
Final
-
YALE
BRYANT103
61
Final
-
WYO
EVAN78
86
Final
-
NEAST
BUCK96
78
Final
-
BROWN
RI51
71
Final
-
VCU
ODU52
62
Final
-
MORGAN
GMASON75
82
Final
-
ALST
AKRON54
86
Final
-
PRINCE
MAINE73
59
Final
-
WMMARY
MRSHL64
84
Final
-
BU
NH82
53
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS70
83
Final
-
KENTST
DTROIT76
72
Final
-
CORN
LAFAY63
58
Final/OT
-
LIB
NAVY76
58
Final
-
STFRAN
PRESBY90
86
Final
-
STETSON
SFLA71
75
Final
-
NALAB
TOLEDO59
80
Final
-
SIENA
HOFSTRA86
94
Final
-
RICH
GTOWN82
90
Final
-
HOLY
HARV62
73
Final
-
NJTECH
DREXEL70
67
Final
-
UVM
GWASH69
53
Final
-
RUT
MIAMI57
54
Final
-
CUSE
16OHIOST72
62
Final
-
USD
MISS86
93
Final
-
BING
ARMY56
67
Final
-
CMICH
SAMHOU81
65
Final
-
4UVA
24MD76
71
Final
-
FIU
FGC81
80
Final
-
CLEVST
DEPAUL73
83
Final
-
STPETE
8AUBURN49
99
Final
-
SALAB
USM67
71
Final
-
SIUE
WILL58
83
Final
-
IPFW
EILL104
60
Final
-
RUST
MVSU62
102
Final
-
SPRINGH
NICHST65
85
Final
-
TEXPA
HOU53
58
Final
-
UMKC
SDAKST47
75
Final
-
ARKLR
CARK65
78
Final
-
RICE
TEXST60
74
Final
-
NILL
WISGB83
85
Final
-
VALPO
UNLV0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm ATSN
-
LNGBCH
USC0
0162.5 O/U
-16.5
11:00pm PACN