Rakocevic leads USC past Long Beach State 75-65
LOS ANGELES (AP) The shots weren't falling early for USC's Nick Rakocevic early Wednesday, leaving the junior one frustrated forward.
But when Long Beach State came charging back from a 14-point, second-half deficit to pull within two, Rakocevic found new life and led the Trojans to a 75-65 victory.
Rakocevic scored 13 of his 19 points in the game's final nine minutes and added a game-high 12 rebounds for the Trojans (5-2).
''He missed a lot of shots early,'' said USC coach Andy Enfield. ''I know he was frustrated. He probably could have had 25 or 26 points tonight.''
Rakocevic led a balanced USC attack, with all five starters scoring in double figures. Bennie Boatwright and Derryck Thornton each added 13 points, Johan Matthews had 11 and Shaqquan Aaron had 10.
Bryan Alberts and Jordan Roberts led the 49ers (2-6) with 13 points, with Ron Freeman adding 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds. It was a career-high for the sophomore guard Roberts.
''He was terrific,'' said Long Beach associate head coach Myke Scholl. ''We've spent the last couple weeks talking to him about really getting aggressive at his spots.''
Long Beach held USC to 42.2 percent shooting, but hit only 35.7 percent on its own shots.
''I'm really proud of this team defensively,'' Scholl said. ''They hung together when we got down and really gritted it out.''
USC jumped out to a 47-33 lead early in the second half and looked poised for a runaway, but the 49ers answered with a 10-0 run to pull back in the game.
Long Beach closed to within two points three different times but could never catch the Trojans.
''We have to do a better job of boxing out,'' Rakocevic said. ''You have to make sure they don't get second-chance points. But you have to give Long Beach credit, they played well.''
The 49ers outrebounded the bigger Trojans, 48-43.
USC led just 58-56 with six minutes to play before Mathews connected on a drive and then Rakocevic hit three consecutive shots.
''It was a tough game,'' Enfield said. ''We played just well enough to win the game.
''We missed a lot of easy shots and did not pass the ball as well as we have, but they found a way to win.''
BIG PICTURE
Long Beach State: Wednesday was the 49ers' fourth game against a Pac-12 team in their first eight games. They still have Stanford scheduled (Dec. 29) before starting conference play.
USC: Rakocevic's output on the boards was hardly a one-time thing. He entered the game averaging 11.7 rebounds per game, sixth nationally and tops in the Pac-12.
MISSING MAN
The 49ers played without leading scorer Deishuan Booker (16.0 per game). A Long Beach team spokesman said he was suspended one game for a violation of team rules.
RISING TO CHALLENGE
Thornton, a junior point guard who transferred from Duke after his freshman season, also led the Trojans with six assists. He connected on both of his 3-point attempts.
''I'm just slowing things down and letting the game come to me,'' Thornton said. ''Don't rush - I'm still working on that - and make sure everyone is happy.''
UP NEXT
Long Beach State: Will play its seventh game away from home in its first nine games when the 49ers travel to the University of San Diego on Saturday.
USC: The Trojans face their first ranked team of the season when they play host to No.5 Nevada on Saturday.
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.7
|Min. Per Game
|29.7
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|11.7
|Reb. Per Game
|11.7
|30.6
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|33.3
|Three Point %
|0.0
|92.0
|Free Throw %
|75.7
|Offensive rebound by Long Beach State
|11.0
|Jordan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Mason Riggins
|23.0
|Nick Rakocevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Nick Rakocevic made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Drew Cobb
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic
|25.0
|Bryan Alberts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|+ 1
|Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Ron Freeman
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|75
|Field Goals
|25-70 (35.7%)
|27-64 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-22 (22.7%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-18 (55.6%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|43
|Offensive
|13
|10
|Defensive
|27
|27
|Team
|8
|6
|Assists
|13
|19
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|J. Roberts G
|5.5 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|0.9 APG
|43.5 FG%
|
31
|N. Rakocevic F
|14.6 PPG
|11.7 RPG
|1.9 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Roberts G
|13 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|N. Rakocevic F
|19 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|
|35.7
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|22.7
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Alberts
|35
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/13
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Freeman
|24
|12
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5/11
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|7
|T. Yussuf
|17
|9
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4/11
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|3
|K. Byers
|16
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|1
|E. Maxhuni
|20
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Alberts
|35
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/13
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Freeman
|24
|12
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5/11
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|7
|T. Yussuf
|17
|9
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4/11
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|3
|K. Byers
|16
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|1
|E. Maxhuni
|20
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roberts
|28
|13
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|3
|M. Riggins
|24
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|4
|J. Griffin
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Cobb
|19
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|4
|D. Mims
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|B. Richard
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Slater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Booker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Apic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|40
|13
|3
|2
|11
|21
|25/70
|5/22
|10/18
|13
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|32
|19
|12
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|7/17
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|10
|D. Thornton
|31
|13
|3
|6
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5/10
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|B. Boatwright
|31
|13
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4/11
|1/5
|4/6
|2
|5
|J. Mathews
|36
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/12
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|S. Aaron
|27
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3/7
|1/2
|3/5
|3
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|32
|19
|12
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|7/17
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|10
|D. Thornton
|31
|13
|3
|6
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5/10
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|B. Boatwright
|31
|13
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4/11
|1/5
|4/6
|2
|5
|J. Mathews
|36
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/12
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|S. Aaron
|27
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3/7
|1/2
|3/5
|3
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Weaver
|17
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Usher
|19
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|V. Uyaelunmo
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|D. Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Porter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|37
|19
|6
|4
|11
|16
|27/64
|7/14
|14/21
|10
|27
-
CARVER
JAXST61
101
Final
-
GAST
TULANE80
76
Final
-
RIDER
WVU78
92
Final
-
MIAOH
XAVIER55
82
Final
-
EKY
6TENN67
95
Final
-
LIB
NAVY76
58
Final
-
STFRAN
PRESBY90
86
Final
-
CORN
LAFAY63
58
Final/OT
-
RICH
GTOWN82
90
Final
-
STETSON
SFLA71
75
Final
-
HOLY
HARV62
73
Final
-
SIENA
HOFSTRA86
94
Final
-
BRAD
IUPUI73
85
Final
-
WINTHR
TNTECH82
70
Final
-
GWEBB
USCUP74
61
Final
-
QUINN
UMASS62
69
Final
-
UVM
GWASH69
53
Final
-
NALAB
TOLEDO59
80
Final
-
CHRDOM
NCCU51
110
Final
-
CAN
STBON55
70
Final
-
NJTECH
DREXEL70
67
Final
-
BU
NH82
53
Final
-
VCU
ODU52
62
Final
-
WMMARY
MRSHL64
84
Final
-
PRINCE
MAINE73
59
Final
-
ALST
AKRON54
86
Final
-
MORGAN
GMASON75
82
Final
-
YOUNG
ROBERT56
76
Final
-
BROWN
RI51
71
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS70
83
Final
-
KENTST
DTROIT76
72
Final
-
WYO
EVAN78
86
Final
-
NEAST
BUCK96
78
Final
-
ILLCHI
STJOES75
89
Final
-
YALE
BRYANT103
61
Final
-
CUSE
16OHIOST72
62
Final
-
RUT
MIAMI57
54
Final
-
CMICH
SAMHOU81
65
Final
-
BING
ARMY56
67
Final
-
USD
MISS86
93
Final
-
4UVA
24MD76
71
Final
-
FIU
FGC81
80
Final
-
ARKLR
CARK65
78
Final
-
NILL
WISGB83
85
Final
-
UMKC
SDAKST47
75
Final
-
RUST
MVSU62
102
Final
-
SIUE
WILL58
83
Final
-
SPRINGH
NICHST65
85
Final
-
RICE
TEXST60
74
Final
-
TEXPA
HOU53
58
Final
-
SALAB
USM67
71
Final
-
BYU
ILLST89
92
Final/OT
-
STPETE
8AUBURN49
99
Final
-
CLEVST
DEPAUL73
83
Final
-
IPFW
EILL104
60
Final
-
LALAF
NORL77
73
Final/OT
-
MNTNA
CREIGH72
98
Final
-
MNMTH
10UK44
90
Final
-
PORT
COLO69
93
Final
-
WESTST
UTVALL59
82
Final
-
HAWAII
UCLA61
80
Final
-
NEBOM
ARIZST71
89
Final
-
NCOLO
DENVER88
72
Final
-
NMEXST
UTEP62
58
Final
-
NIOWA
UTAHST52
71
Final
-
GATECH
NWEST61
67
Final
-
19PURDUE
15FSU72
73
Final
-
11UNC
7MICH67
84
Final
-
MOST
AF69
88
Final
-
UOP
FRESNO78
81
Final/OT
-
PORTST
STNFRD67
79
Final
-
UCIRV
MARYCA80
75
Final
-
NWU
SEATTLE72
107
Final
-
INDST
SJST86
57
Final
-
VALPO
UNLV72
64
Final
-
LNGBCH
USC65
75
Final