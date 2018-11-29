MNMTH
No. 10 Kentucky easily handles Monmouth 90-44

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 29, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Coach John Calipari had few complaints about No. 10 Kentucky's domination of Monmouth.

The Wildcats not only shot well, they did so from long range for a change. Calipari was even more pleased by his team's defensive performance in its most complete victory this season.

Tyler Herro scored 16 points, Keldon Johnson added 15 and Kentucky cruised past Monmouth 90-44 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight victory.

The Wildcats (6-1) never trailed, though the winless Hawks (0-8) used a 12-5 spurt to get within 22-18. Kentucky took charge from there, closing the first half on a 22-4 run over 8:46 for a 44-22 halftime lead and stretching the lead to as many as 47 with 2:40 remaining.

The Wildcats got plenty of opportunities behind a defense that held Monmouth to 28 percent shooting, a season low for field goal defense, including 13 percent from long range. Kentucky also allowed its fewest points this season.

''I told them, this is the best we've played,'' Calipari said, ''and it's because of what we did defensively. ... When you guard and you build confidence in yourself, you're going to be aggressive on offense, too.''

Just ask Herro.

The freshman guard was strong on both ends, making 6 of 10 attempts to pace Kentucky's 57 percent shooting, including 64 percent in the second half. Herro added eight rebounds and matched a career high with five steals. The Wildcats scored 28 points off 16 turnovers by the Hawks.

Asked about his defense, Herro said, ''I've been taking a lot of pride in it personally. Obviously, as a team we've got to get better, but the coaches have been telling me if I can defend, it's going to be hard to keep me off the floor.''

Just as impressive was Kentucky's season-best 10-of-24 shooting from behind the arc. After insisting this was the best 3-point shooting team he's had in Lexington, Calipari saw his team start to back it up.

''When you have a team like this, they should shoot 18 to 24 3s,'' Calipari said.

Quade Green had four 3-pointers for 14 points, and Reid Travis scored 13 for the Wildcats.

Ray Salnave had 14 points for Monmouth, which shot just 2 of 16 from behind the arc.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Barring a collapse or struggle against UNC Greensboro, this rout should keep Kentucky in the Top 10.

BIG PICTURE

Monmouth: The Hawks have played most opponents close. That wasn't the case this time as a lineup with no starter taller 6-foot-8 couldn't match Kentucky's length. They were outrebounded 40-25 and dominated 34-18 in the paint. Shooting 23 percent after halftime also hurt.

''You watch them on tape and you think you can get into some spots where you can have some success,'' coach King Rice said, ''and then they just close those spots up very quickly. And then they beat you at the rim. It's just a different young man that you're facing (with Kentucky).''

Kentucky: After struggling to get past lesser opponents, the Wildcats left no doubt in building a good cushion by the break. More important was that everybody contributed, allowing them to stay on the gas and get a confidence-building win.

UP NEXT

Monmouth visits Bucknell on Saturday in the second of four consecutive road games.

Kentucky hosts UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Key Players
N. Rutherford
5 G
K. Johnson
3 G
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
29.0 Field Goal % 50.0
25.0 Three Point % 27.8
50.0 Free Throw % 68.5
  Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley 20.0
  Samuel Chaput missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards 22.0
+ 2 Nick Richards made dunk 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Nick Richards 41.0
  Keldon Johnson missed jump shot 43.0
+ 3 Dave Calloway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samuel Chaput 1:03
+ 2 Keldon Johnson made floating jump shot 1:24
+ 1 Ray Salnave made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:43
+ 1 Ray Salnave made 1st of 2 free throws 1:43
  Shooting foul on Tyler Herro 1:43
  Defensive rebound by Diago Quinn 1:56
away team logo
0
R. Salnave G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
14
T. Herro G
16 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Monmouth 0-8 222244
home team logo 10 Kentucky 6-1 444690
O/U 146.5, UK -26.5
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
O/U 146.5, UK -26.5
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Kentucky
Starters
T. Herro
K. Johnson
R. Travis
P. Washington
I. Quickley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Herro 28 16 8 1 5 0 0 1 6/10 2/5 2/2 1 7
K. Johnson 31 15 3 2 0 0 4 1 5/9 1/3 4/5 0 3
R. Travis 27 13 6 1 0 1 1 1 4/6 1/2 4/5 0 6
P. Washington 19 8 8 1 0 0 1 5 3/6 1/2 1/1 2 6
I. Quickley 20 4 2 2 0 0 2 0 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 2
Bench
Q. Green
E. Montgomery
A. Hagans
N. Richards
J. David
B. Calipari
J. Baker
Z. Payne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Green 18 14 2 3 0 0 3 0 4/7 4/7 2/2 0 2
E. Montgomery 26 7 4 2 2 1 1 4 3/6 0/1 1/2 1 3
A. Hagans 20 7 2 3 1 0 2 1 2/3 1/2 2/2 0 2
N. Richards 9 6 2 0 0 3 0 3 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 0
J. David 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 37 15 8 5 14 16 30/53 10/24 20/23 6 31
