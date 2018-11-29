No. 10 Kentucky easily handles Monmouth 90-44
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Coach John Calipari had few complaints about No. 10 Kentucky's domination of Monmouth.
The Wildcats not only shot well, they did so from long range for a change. Calipari was even more pleased by his team's defensive performance in its most complete victory this season.
Tyler Herro scored 16 points, Keldon Johnson added 15 and Kentucky cruised past Monmouth 90-44 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight victory.
The Wildcats (6-1) never trailed, though the winless Hawks (0-8) used a 12-5 spurt to get within 22-18. Kentucky took charge from there, closing the first half on a 22-4 run over 8:46 for a 44-22 halftime lead and stretching the lead to as many as 47 with 2:40 remaining.
The Wildcats got plenty of opportunities behind a defense that held Monmouth to 28 percent shooting, a season low for field goal defense, including 13 percent from long range. Kentucky also allowed its fewest points this season.
''I told them, this is the best we've played,'' Calipari said, ''and it's because of what we did defensively. ... When you guard and you build confidence in yourself, you're going to be aggressive on offense, too.''
Just ask Herro.
The freshman guard was strong on both ends, making 6 of 10 attempts to pace Kentucky's 57 percent shooting, including 64 percent in the second half. Herro added eight rebounds and matched a career high with five steals. The Wildcats scored 28 points off 16 turnovers by the Hawks.
Asked about his defense, Herro said, ''I've been taking a lot of pride in it personally. Obviously, as a team we've got to get better, but the coaches have been telling me if I can defend, it's going to be hard to keep me off the floor.''
Just as impressive was Kentucky's season-best 10-of-24 shooting from behind the arc. After insisting this was the best 3-point shooting team he's had in Lexington, Calipari saw his team start to back it up.
''When you have a team like this, they should shoot 18 to 24 3s,'' Calipari said.
Quade Green had four 3-pointers for 14 points, and Reid Travis scored 13 for the Wildcats.
Ray Salnave had 14 points for Monmouth, which shot just 2 of 16 from behind the arc.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Barring a collapse or struggle against UNC Greensboro, this rout should keep Kentucky in the Top 10.
BIG PICTURE
Monmouth: The Hawks have played most opponents close. That wasn't the case this time as a lineup with no starter taller 6-foot-8 couldn't match Kentucky's length. They were outrebounded 40-25 and dominated 34-18 in the paint. Shooting 23 percent after halftime also hurt.
''You watch them on tape and you think you can get into some spots where you can have some success,'' coach King Rice said, ''and then they just close those spots up very quickly. And then they beat you at the rim. It's just a different young man that you're facing (with Kentucky).''
Kentucky: After struggling to get past lesser opponents, the Wildcats left no doubt in building a good cushion by the break. More important was that everybody contributed, allowing them to stay on the gas and get a confidence-building win.
UP NEXT
Monmouth visits Bucknell on Saturday in the second of four consecutive road games.
Kentucky hosts UNC Greensboro on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|5.8
|Reb. Per Game
|5.8
|29.0
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|25.0
|Three Point %
|27.8
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|68.5
|Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|20.0
|Samuel Chaput missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards
|22.0
|+ 2
|Nick Richards made dunk
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Nick Richards
|41.0
|Keldon Johnson missed jump shot
|43.0
|+ 3
|Dave Calloway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samuel Chaput
|1:03
|+ 2
|Keldon Johnson made floating jump shot
|1:24
|+ 1
|Ray Salnave made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:43
|+ 1
|Ray Salnave made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:43
|Shooting foul on Tyler Herro
|1:43
|Defensive rebound by Diago Quinn
|1:56
|Team Stats
|Points
|44
|90
|Field Goals
|16-58 (27.6%)
|30-53 (56.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-16 (12.5%)
|10-24 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|20-23 (87.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|40
|Offensive
|13
|6
|Defensive
|12
|31
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|4
|15
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|14
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|R. Salnave G
|8.1 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|2.1 APG
|42.9 FG%
|
14
|T. Herro G
|10.0 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.8 APG
|39.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Salnave G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|T. Herro G
|16 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|27.6
|FG%
|56.6
|
|
|12.5
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|87.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Salnave
|38
|14
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5/17
|0/2
|4/5
|2
|2
|M. Traore
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. McClary
|12
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|1
|N. Rutherford
|26
|0
|6
|0
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|D. Hammond
|18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Salnave
|38
|14
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5/17
|0/2
|4/5
|2
|2
|M. Traore
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. McClary
|12
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|1
|N. Rutherford
|26
|0
|6
|0
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|D. Hammond
|18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Quinn
|24
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|6/8
|3
|2
|M. Martin
|21
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|D. Calloway Jr.
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Pillari
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Papas
|12
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Ibiezugbe
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Gross Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Chaput
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|N. Rutty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. James Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|44
|25
|4
|6
|2
|16
|21
|16/58
|2/16
|10/16
|13
|12
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Herro
|28
|16
|8
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6/10
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|7
|K. Johnson
|31
|15
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5/9
|1/3
|4/5
|0
|3
|R. Travis
|27
|13
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/6
|1/2
|4/5
|0
|6
|P. Washington
|19
|8
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3/6
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|6
|I. Quickley
|20
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Herro
|28
|16
|8
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6/10
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|7
|K. Johnson
|31
|15
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5/9
|1/3
|4/5
|0
|3
|R. Travis
|27
|13
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/6
|1/2
|4/5
|0
|6
|P. Washington
|19
|8
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3/6
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|6
|I. Quickley
|20
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Green
|18
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4/7
|4/7
|2/2
|0
|2
|E. Montgomery
|26
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|3
|A. Hagans
|20
|7
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|N. Richards
|9
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|0
|J. David
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Calipari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|37
|15
|8
|5
|14
|16
|30/53
|10/24
|20/23
|6
|31
-
LNGBCH
USC63
66
2nd 2:51 PACN
-
CARVER
JAXST61
101
Final
-
GAST
TULANE80
76
Final
-
RIDER
WVU78
92
Final
-
MIAOH
XAVIER55
82
Final
-
EKY
6TENN67
95
Final
-
STFRAN
PRESBY90
86
Final
-
LIB
NAVY76
58
Final
-
STETSON
SFLA71
75
Final
-
HOLY
HARV62
73
Final
-
CAN
STBON55
70
Final
-
SIENA
HOFSTRA86
94
Final
-
CORN
LAFAY63
58
Final/OT
-
QUINN
UMASS62
69
Final
-
WINTHR
TNTECH82
70
Final
-
GWEBB
USCUP74
61
Final
-
RICH
GTOWN82
90
Final
-
BRAD
IUPUI73
85
Final
-
CHRDOM
NCCU51
110
Final
-
NALAB
TOLEDO59
80
Final
-
NJTECH
DREXEL70
67
Final
-
BU
NH82
53
Final
-
VCU
ODU52
62
Final
-
BROWN
RI51
71
Final
-
WMMARY
MRSHL64
84
Final
-
PRINCE
MAINE73
59
Final
-
ALST
AKRON54
86
Final
-
MORGAN
GMASON75
82
Final
-
UVM
GWASH69
53
Final
-
YOUNG
ROBERT56
76
Final
-
ILLCHI
STJOES75
89
Final
-
KENTST
DTROIT76
72
Final
-
NEAST
BUCK96
78
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS70
83
Final
-
YALE
BRYANT103
61
Final
-
WYO
EVAN78
86
Final
-
CUSE
16OHIOST72
62
Final
-
RUT
MIAMI57
54
Final
-
CMICH
SAMHOU81
65
Final
-
USD
MISS86
93
Final
-
BING
ARMY56
67
Final
-
4UVA
24MD76
71
Final
-
FIU
FGC81
80
Final
-
ARKLR
CARK65
78
Final
-
UMKC
SDAKST47
75
Final
-
SPRINGH
NICHST65
85
Final
-
SIUE
WILL58
83
Final
-
NILL
WISGB83
85
Final
-
RUST
MVSU62
102
Final
-
LALAF
NORL77
73
Final/OT
-
SALAB
USM67
71
Final
-
BYU
ILLST89
92
Final/OT
-
STPETE
8AUBURN49
99
Final
-
CLEVST
DEPAUL73
83
Final
-
TEXPA
HOU53
58
Final
-
IPFW
EILL104
60
Final
-
RICE
TEXST60
74
Final
-
MNTNA
CREIGH72
98
Final
-
MNMTH
10UK44
90
Final
-
WESTST
UTVALL59
82
Final
-
NCOLO
DENVER88
72
Final
-
HAWAII
UCLA61
80
Final
-
PORT
COLO69
93
Final
-
NMEXST
UTEP62
58
Final
-
NIOWA
UTAHST52
71
Final
-
NEBOM
ARIZST71
89
Final
-
GATECH
NWEST61
67
Final
-
19PURDUE
15FSU72
73
Final
-
11UNC
7MICH67
84
Final
-
MOST
AF69
88
Final
-
UOP
FRESNO78
81
Final/OT
-
PORTST
STNFRD67
79
Final
-
UCIRV
MARYCA80
75
Final
-
NWU
SEATTLE72
107
Final
-
INDST
SJST86
57
Final
-
VALPO
UNLV72
64
Final