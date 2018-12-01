Nwora, Cunningham cap Louisville win over Seton Hall
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) If there's one word that can best describe Louisville during the early stages of the college basketball season, it would be resiliency.
Just ask the head coach and the reserve shooting guard.
''I was pleased with our resiliency,'' said Louisville head coach Chris Mack, after his team escaped the Prudential Center Saturday with a 70-65 victory over Seton Hall. ''We just keep fighting back.''
''I think this just shows how resilient we are,'' said junior guard Ryan McMahon, who came off the bench to knock down three clutch 3-pointers, none bigger than the one with 36 seconds left and the shot clock at two, giving the Cardinals a 66-62 advantage. ''It shows how good we can be.''
The Cardinals (5-2), fresh off a victory over No. 8 Michigan State Tuesday, made the big plays down the stretch, overturning a nine-point second-half Seton Hall lead.
Christen Cunningham scored five straight points in a 9-0 run that gave the Cardinals the lead for good at 63-59 with 2:06 left.
''I was anxious to see how we would respond to Seton Hall's best punch,'' Mack said. ''We got more stops in the second half that we have had all year.''
The Cardinals kept Seton Hall's leading scorer Myles Powell mostly in check, especially down the stretch. Although Powell scored a game-high 23 points, it didn't come easily. Powell shot just 6 of 19 from the floor and just 2 of 12 from 3-point range.
Seton Hall (4-3) connected on just 2 of 21 shots during the final seven minutes of the game.
''We've had some very close games back-to-back-to-back,'' said Louisville junior forward Dwayne Sutton. ''We've done a good job of handling late-game situations.''
The Cardinals dropped an overtime game to Marquette last week before knocking off Michigan State and then winning Saturday. Both prior games were played to overtime.
The Cardinals got four clutch free throws in the final minute from Jordan Nwora, who scored only nine points, eight below his seasonal average.
The Pirates had a chance to tie with 10 seconds left, but Powell's 3-point try clanked off the rim.
''I thought that shot was a really, really tough look,'' Mack said. ''If they had been dribbling around, we probably would have elected to foul there.''
''We knew Powell was a great scorer,'' Sutton said. ''We had to make sure it was a tough game for him. We wanted to keep the ball away from him as much as possible. I think we played well defensively.''
Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard believes that his team is relying too much on Powell.
''We have to learn how to run our offense,'' Willard said. ''We took a couple of bad shots when we were up that led to transition. The biggest thing we need to have is other guys who can make a play to take the pressure off Powell. These guys have to get better.''
Every player who played scored for Louisville. Sutton led the way with 12, all in the first half, with McMahon, Nwora and Darius Perry adding nine apiece. Michael Nzei scored 12 for Seton Hall.
WHAT'S NEXT
Seton Hall: Home vs. New Hampshire Tuesday.
Louisville: Home vs. Central Arkansas Wednesday.
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|24.3
|Pts. Per Game
|24.3
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|41.0
|Field Goal %
|46.4
|43.5
|Three Point %
|35.5
|78.9
|Free Throw %
|88.2
|+ 1
|Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Myles Powell
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Louisville
|4.0
|Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Nelson
|13.0
|Personal foul on Michael Nzei
|13.0
|Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds
|15.0
|+ 2
|Anthony Nelson made layup
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|65
|Field Goals
|25-57 (43.9%)
|25-62 (40.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|3-18 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|11-12 (91.7%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|28
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|31
|22
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|7
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Louisville 5-2
|85.3 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Seton Hall 4-3
|73.2 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|43.9
|FG%
|40.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|91.7
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Sutton
|39
|12
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/9
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|7
|J. Nwora
|28
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/8
|0/4
|5/6
|1
|5
|D. Perry
|15
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Enoch
|23
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|C. Cunningham
|28
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/9
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Sutton
|39
|12
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/9
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|7
|J. Nwora
|28
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/8
|0/4
|5/6
|1
|5
|D. Perry
|15
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Enoch
|23
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|C. Cunningham
|28
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/9
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. McMahon
|17
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/8
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|M. Williams
|12
|6
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Fore
|23
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|V. King
|10
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Agau
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Rainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Battaile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|37
|13
|4
|7
|14
|14
|25/57
|9/27
|11/12
|6
|31
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|38
|23
|4
|2
|4
|0
|1
|2
|6/19
|2/12
|9/11
|0
|4
|M. Nzei
|36
|12
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|S. Mamukelashvili
|30
|10
|6
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|5
|M. Cale
|36
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4/13
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|1
|Q. McKnight
|18
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|38
|23
|4
|2
|4
|0
|1
|2
|6/19
|2/12
|9/11
|0
|4
|M. Nzei
|36
|12
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|S. Mamukelashvili
|30
|10
|6
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|5
|M. Cale
|36
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4/13
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|1
|Q. McKnight
|18
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Thompson
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Gill
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Nelson
|22
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Reynolds
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Rhoden
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Obiagu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brodie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Avent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|26
|11
|6
|4
|7
|15
|25/62
|3/18
|12/15
|4
|22
-
CLEVST
TOLEDO65
80
2nd 1:30
-
12KSTATE
MARQET51
67
2nd 9:33 FS1
-
20TXTECH
MEMP42
50
2nd 11:02 ESPU
-
HARV
SIENA31
39
2nd 14:54
-
TEXPA
TXARL32
29
2nd 20:00
-
CPOLY
FRESNO46
51
2nd 14:59
-
23NOVA
LSALLE47
47
2nd 15:46 ESP2
-
SILL
SIUE44
35
2nd 16:22
-
SDGST
ILLST45
36
2nd 15:41
-
EMICH
NEAST46
51
2nd 14:59
-
MAINE
STPETE34
37
2nd 16:33
-
SAV
GWEBB34
57
2nd 16:45
-
COLOST
COLO43
50
2nd 11:43 PACN
-
EILL
CHIST46
44
2nd 16:53
-
VMI
LONGWD25
42
2nd 14:50
-
MRSHL
OHIO31
46
1st 16.0
-
BROWN
NAVY12
8
1st 14:33
-
WCAR
FURMAN5
8
1st 17:07 ESP+
-
PRESBY
NCAT18
15
1st 12:51
-
DELST
STBON5
9
1st 15:20
-
GMASON
WMMARY5
2
1st 17:41
-
CHARLO
CHARLS10
8
1st 13:40
-
SAMHOU
ARKLR5
3
1st 17:46
-
NORFLK
KENTST4
4
1st 15:08
-
GWASH
PRINCE5
6
1st 15:51
-
YOUNG
WVU5
16
1st 15:10 SNPT
-
TEXST
TXSA2
2
1st 16:00
-
FAU
BCU7
19
1st 13:15
-
IDAHO
NDAK8
7
1st 15:25
-
19PURDUE
7MICH28
44
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
MILW
SFA51
66
Final
-
21BUFF
SANFRAN85
81
Final
-
OAK
XAVIER63
73
Final
-
RUST
ALCORN66
103
Final
-
LVILLE
SETON70
65
Final
-
STJOHN
GATECH76
73
Final
-
JAXST
NALAB76
65
Final
-
NWEST
IND66
68
Final
-
BALLST
IUPUI85
75
Final
-
FAIR
ARMY60
63
Final
-
MOUNT
LOYMD65
75
Final
-
MERCER
CIT69
79
Final
-
NCGRN
10UK61
78
Final
-
NH
BRYANT65
75
Final
-
FDU
HOLY49
67
Final
-
USCUP
WMICH69
66
Final
-
TNTECH
CHATT60
71
Final
-
WILBER
MIAOH57
88
Final
-
HOFSTRA
KENSAW78
52
Final
-
WRIGHT
INDST63
69
Final
-
BELMONT
WISGB92
100
Final
-
UMKC
IPFW90
73
Final
-
ARKST
LEHIGH70
82
Final
-
NJTECH
MASLOW71
94
Final
-
HART
BING70
89
Final
-
EKY
HIGHPT70
69
Final
-
MNMTH
BUCK43
65
Final
-
BGREEN
HARTFD63
76
Final
-
LAMON
MISS60
83
Final
-
ALBION
EVAN49
65
Final
-
BU
ELON65
58
Final
-
ROBERT
DREXEL69
82
Final
-
1GONZAG
CREIGH103
92
Final
-
REGENT
HAMP0
0
4:00pm
-
LOYCHI
ILLCHI0
0147.5 O/U
+4
4:12pm
-
MCNSE
NCCU0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
4:28pm
-
5NEVADA
USC0
0160.5 O/U
+5.5
4:30pm FOX
-
CSBAK
SDAK0
0133.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm
-
SELOU
TULANE0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
4:30pm
-
PSU
24MD0
0142 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm BTN
-
CCTST
13VATECH0
0145.5 O/U
-25
5:00pm ESP3
-
TULSA
UTAH0
0145.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm PACN
-
BUTLER
STLOU0
0134.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
GRAM
LSU0
0153.5 O/U
-22
5:00pm SECN+
-
DTROIT
AKRON0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
5:00pm
-
RI
PROV0
0142.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm FS1
-
NCST
VANDY0
0160.5 O/U
+6.0
5:00pm ESP2
-
HOUBP
LATECH0
0156.5 O/U
-15
5:00pm
-
TEMPLE
STJOES0
0149.5 O/U
-3
5:30pm NBCS
-
LAMAR
RICE0
0151.5 O/U
-2
5:30pm ESP3
-
STNFRD
2KANSAS0
0149.5 O/U
-20
5:30pm ESPN
-
UNF
CHARSO0
0154.5 O/U
PK
5:30pm
-
CINCY
UNLV0
0131.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm CBSSN
-
SCST
JVILLE0
0144.5 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm
-
NCOLO
WYO0
0158.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
LPSCMB
MTSU0
0153.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
GAST
LIB0
0137.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
DRAKE
NDAKST0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
DAVID
NCWILM0
0147.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
NAU
SNCLRA0
0145 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
MOST
OREGST0
0142.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm PACN
-
FORD
MANH0
0119.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
ETNST
WOFF0
0139 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
STETSON
3DUKE0
0160.5 O/U
-43
7:00pm ESP2
-
QUINN
STNYBRK0
0139 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU0
0127.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
IONA
VCU0
0149 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
TNST
WKY0
0141.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
ALAM0
0139 O/U
+13
7:00pm
-
WILL
SEMO0
0143.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
YALE
MIAMI0
0150.5 O/U
-9
7:30pm ESP3
-
WAKE
RICH0
0145 O/U
-1
7:30pm NBCS
-
ABIL
PEPPER0
0151 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
PVAM
MURYST0
0145 O/U
-14
8:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
LALAF0
0145.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm
-
BAYLOR
WICHST0
0143.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
BRAD0
0152.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
CORN
CUSE0
0137.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
ARK0
0166.5 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm SECN+
-
EWASH
SEATTLE0
0141.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
FAMU
SALAB0
0137.5 O/U
-15
8:05pm
-
NCASHV
TNMART0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
BYU
WEBER0
0157.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm
-
DENVER
UTVALL0
0140 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
CALLTHRN
CSFULL0
0
9:00pm
-
NIOWA
SDAKST0
0143 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
NWST
UTEP0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
18OREG
HOU0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
BOISE
GC0
0143.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
WASHST
NMEXST0
0150.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
TEXSO
ARIZST0
0161 O/U
-19.5
9:30pm PACN
-
CAL
MARYCA0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
AF
UOP0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
MVSU
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
UTAHST
UCIRV0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
SACST
CSN0
0151.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
LNGBCH
USD0
0150 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
PORTBIBL
PORTST0
0
10:05pm