Reeves scores 15, Providence downs rival Rhode Island 59-50
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Ed Cooley doesn't plan to watch the game tape from Providence's 59-50 win over rival Rhode Island on Saturday.
But he saw enough to know his young team grew up a lot - particularly on defense.
Freshman A.J. Reeves had 15 points and Providence (6-2) survived a long field-goal drought in the second half to hold off their Ocean State rival.
Isaiah Jackson added 13 points and nine rebounds and Nate Watson finished with 12 points and seven rebounds as the Friars earned their third straight victory.
Providence has won eight of the last nine matchups with Rhode Island. The Friars haven't lost to the Rams at the Dunkin' Donuts Center since 2002.
''It was rock fight. Really typical of a Providence-Rhode Island game,'' Cooley said. ''We made enough winning plays when we had to.''
Cyril Langevine led Rhode Island with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
The Rams trailed by 12 at halftime and opened the second half by missing their first seven shots. They stayed close at the free-throw line, trimming Providence's lead to 44-37 with 12:35 to play.
Providence held on to its lead despite going more than eight minutes without a field goal after Reeves opened the second half with a 3-pointer.
The Friars used their speed to drive the ball inside and were able to get into the interior of Rhode Island's defense, which led to easy baskets early on. They outscored URI 20-12 in the paint in the opening 20 minutes and 26-18 for the game.
''Shots may not fall every night, but you have to be ready to play defense,'' Jackson said.
It helped offset an off night by Friars' leading scoring Alpha Diallo. He came in averaging 19 points per game but finished with just five on 0-of-6 shooting from the field.
But Providence did just as good a job limiting URI leading scoring Jeff Dowtin. He was averaging 17.2 points per game but was held to 12 points and 5-of-14 shooting.
''They played extremely physical and they wore us down,''' Rhode Island coach David Cox said.
The Friars bench was also active, outscoring their URI counterparts 29-8 for the game.
URI, which entered the game shooting just 40 percent from the field, continued to struggle, shooting 30 percent. The Rams were just 2 of 18 from the 3-point line.
When Providence wasn't getting the ball inside, it was adding to its lead from the perimeter. The Friars were 5-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc. It marked the first time this season that a team has shot better than 20 percent from behind the 3-point line against the Rams.
ROUGH HALF
Providence led 39-27 at halftime.
The Friars built a 23-13 lead with 10:29 left before halftime, but then went nearly four minutes without a basket.
URI got as close as 27-23 before being outscored 12-4 the final 4:07 of the half.
BIG PICTURE
Rhode Island: The Rams struggle most when Langevine is frozen out of the offense. Getting better production on the perimeter will limit opponents' ability to key on him when Rhode Island needs scoring.
Providence: Fresh off being named Big East freshman of the week, Reeves continued to establish himself as one the Friars' go-to scoring threats. He is becoming as comfortable driving on defenders as he is taking outside shots. Providence will need both as it prepares to open conference play at the end of the month.
UP NEXT
Rhode Island has a week off before travelling to Holy Cross next Saturday.
Providence plays at Boston College on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|16.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|33.0
|Alpha Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on Cyril Langevine
|33.0
|+ 2
|Jeff Dowtin made jump shot
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Rhode Island
|42.0
|Alpha Diallo missed layup
|44.0
|+ 1
|Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|59
|Field Goals
|17-57 (29.8%)
|18-50 (36.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-18 (11.1%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|14-26 (53.8%)
|18-30 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|46
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|27
|35
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|8
|14
|Fouls
|25
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 3-3
|71.4 PPG
|46.2 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Providence 6-2
|72.9 PPG
|39 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|C. Langevine F
|14.6 PPG
|11.2 RPG
|0.2 APG
|53.7 FG%
|
10
|A. Reeves G
|13.6 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|0.4 APG
|55.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Langevine F
|18 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|A. Reeves G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|29.8
|FG%
|36.0
|
|
|11.1
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|53.8
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Langevine
|36
|18
|12
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4/9
|0/0
|10/14
|4
|8
|J. Dowtin
|39
|12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/14
|0/4
|2/3
|0
|1
|F. Russell
|33
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2/13
|1/5
|1/6
|0
|2
|C. Thompson
|30
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2/8
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Harris
|14
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Martin
|20
|8
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|5
|R. Preston
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|O. Silverio
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Tate
|20
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|3
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Leviton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tsourgiannis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|50
|34
|7
|6
|2
|8
|25
|17/57
|2/18
|14/26
|7
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reeves
|32
|15
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/12
|3/6
|2/4
|0
|4
|A. Diallo
|33
|5
|8
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0/6
|0/1
|5/6
|1
|7
|K. Young
|18
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Duke
|20
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|3
|J. Nichols Jr.
|19
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Jackson
|26
|13
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/3
|5/7
|2
|7
|N. Watson
|21
|12
|7
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|2/7
|3
|4
|M. White
|24
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Ashton-Langford
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|43
|11
|4
|6
|14
|21
|18/50
|5/13
|18/30
|8
|35
-
PVAM
MURYST63
76
2nd 4:05 ESP+
-
WASHST
NMEXST38
40
2nd 13:04
-
18OREG
HOU33
46
2nd 12:53 ESP2
-
NWST
UTEP23
41
2nd 16:08
-
NIOWA
SDAKST32
52
2nd 14:44
-
DENVER
UTVALL47
64
2nd 13:43
-
CALLTHRN
CSFULL51
82
2nd 8:36
-
BYU
WEBER55
66
2nd 13:33
-
BOISE
GC46
38
2nd 14:31
-
TEXSO
ARIZST32
34
1st 1:14 PACN
-
LNGBCH
USD5
5
1st 13:23
-
UTAHST
UCIRV13
10
1st 11:40
-
AF
UOP7
13
1st 13:13
-
SACST
CSN15
18
1st 11:25
-
CAL
MARYCA18
24
1st 9:26 ESPU
-
MVSU
CALBPTST15
27
1st 11:41
-
PORTBIBL
PORTST4
12
1st 13:43
-
MILW
SFA51
66
Final
-
21BUFF
SANFRAN85
81
Final
-
STJOHN
GATECH76
73
Final
-
LVILLE
SETON70
65
Final
-
OAK
XAVIER63
73
Final
-
RUST
ALCORN66
103
Final
-
NWEST
IND66
68
Final
-
JAXST
NALAB76
65
Final
-
BALLST
IUPUI85
75
Final
-
MOUNT
LOYMD65
75
Final
-
NH
BRYANT65
75
Final
-
MERCER
CIT69
79
Final
-
NCGRN
10UK61
78
Final
-
FAIR
ARMY60
63
Final
-
FDU
HOLY49
67
Final
-
HOFSTRA
KENSAW78
52
Final
-
CLEVST
TOLEDO67
80
Final
-
TNTECH
CHATT60
71
Final
-
WILBER
MIAOH57
88
Final
-
USCUP
WMICH71
66
Final
-
BELMONT
WISGB92
100
Final
-
HART
BING70
89
Final
-
UMKC
IPFW90
73
Final
-
ARKST
LEHIGH70
82
Final
-
BU
ELON65
58
Final
-
EKY
HIGHPT70
69
Final
-
WRIGHT
INDST63
69
Final
-
ALBION
EVAN49
65
Final
-
LAMON
MISS60
83
Final
-
ROBERT
DREXEL69
82
Final
-
1GONZAG
CREIGH103
92
Final
-
NJTECH
MASLOW71
94
Final
-
MNMTH
BUCK43
65
Final
-
BGREEN
HARTFD63
76
Final
-
12KSTATE
MARQET71
83
Final
-
20TXTECH
MEMP78
67
Final
-
SDGST
ILLST75
65
Final
-
SAV
GWEBB60
97
Final
-
EMICH
NEAST67
81
Final
-
23NOVA
LSALLE85
78
Final
-
MAINE
STPETE59
63
Final/OT
-
HARV
SIENA64
67
Final
-
COLOST
COLO80
86
Final
-
TEXPA
TXARL76
65
Final
-
CPOLY
FRESNO67
76
Final
-
SILL
SIUE82
61
Final
-
EILL
CHIST72
80
Final
-
VMI
LONGWD45
65
Final
-
19PURDUE
7MICH57
76
Final
-
MRSHL
OHIO84
101
Final
-
REGENT
HAMP55
114
Final
-
NORFLK
KENTST67
78
Final
-
GWASH
PRINCE52
73
Final
-
FAU
BCU70
72
Final
-
GMASON
WMMARY87
84
Final
-
IDAHO
NDAK67
54
Final
-
YOUNG
WVU72
106
Final
-
TEXST
TXSA69
68
Final
-
BROWN
NAVY67
50
Final
-
PRESBY
NCAT75
70
Final
-
DELST
STBON61
90
Final
-
WCAR
FURMAN88
90
Final/2OT
-
CHARLO
CHARLS64
72
Final
-
SAMHOU
ARKLR52
79
Final
-
LOYCHI
ILLCHI73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
NCCU66
67
Final
-
CSBAK
SDAK56
68
Final
-
5NEVADA
USC73
61
Final
-
SELOU
TULANE62
61
Final
-
BUTLER
STLOU52
64
Final
-
GRAM
LSU57
78
Final
-
RI
PROV50
59
Final
-
DTROIT
AKRON59
71
Final
-
PSU
24MD59
66
Final
-
HOUBP
LATECH78
85
Final
-
TULSA
UTAH64
69
Final
-
CCTST
13VATECH40
94
Final
-
NCST
VANDY80
65
Final
-
TEMPLE
STJOES77
70
Final
-
LAMAR
RICE75
68
Final
-
STNFRD
2KANSAS84
90
Final/OT
-
UNF
CHARSO76
70
Final
-
NCOLO
WYO85
80
Final
-
GAST
LIB52
78
Final
-
LPSCMB
MTSU84
74
Final
-
SCST
JVILLE69
71
Final
-
CINCY
UNLV65
61
Final
-
DRAKE
NDAKST78
68
Final
-
ETNST
WOFF62
79
Final
-
STETSON
3DUKE49
113
Final
-
FORD
MANH57
56
Final
-
DAVID
NCWILM91
85
Final
-
NAU
SNCLRA74
81
Final
-
PEAY
ALAM73
61
Final
-
TNST
WKY74
88
Final
-
JMAD
ODU42
67
Final
-
IONA
VCU59
88
Final
-
MOST
OREGST77
101
Final
-
QUINN
STNYBRK61
71
Final
-
WAKE
RICH74
84
Final
-
WILL
SEMO70
63
Final
-
YALE
MIAMI77
73
Final
-
BAYLOR
WICHST63
71
Final
-
STHRN
LALAF78
88
Final
-
ABIL
PEPPER62
77
Final
-
NMEX
BRAD85
75
Final
-
EWASH
SEATTLE68
88
Final
-
CORN
CUSE55
63
Final
-
FIU
ARK89
121
Final
-
FAMU
SALAB57
66
Final
-
NCASHV
TNMART70
87
Final