Crump scores career-high 25, Georgia beats Texas Southern

  • Dec 03, 2018

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Tyree Crump was thrilled when first-year coach Tom Crean announced that Georgia would be shooting plenty of 3-pointers this season.

''I was in the gym a lot this summer, just working on shooting, working on my game,'' Crump said. ''I felt like that carried over to the season and also coach Crean getting my form right.''

Crump scored a career-high 25 points, Nicolas Claxton added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Georgia had little trouble beating Texas Southern 92-75 on Monday night.

Derek Ogbeide added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Rayshaun Hammonds finished with 14 points to help the Bulldogs (5-3) win their second straight.

Derrick Bruce scored 17 points, and Jeremy Combs added 15 or Texas Southern (3-6). The Tigers have dropped two in a row against Power 5 conference opponents since upsetting then-No. 18 Oregon last week.

Crump's straightaway 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs their first 20-point lead midway through the second half and he added his career-best fifth trey to make it 81-66 at the 4:56 mark.

''I thought he played through fatigue and did some good things,'' Crean said. ''He got open shots. We moved the ball well. We had 18 assists, 32 made field goals, 11 3s. That's good.''

Georgia looked sharp throughout as Crean tries to move his team past disappointing performances last month in losing consecutive games to Clemson and Georgia State.

The Bulldogs' starting front line of the 6-foot-11 Claxton, 6-9 Ogbeide and 6-8 Hammonds kept collapsing on Trayvon Reed, keeping Texas Southern's 7-2 center from being the same force that scored 23 points and had nine dunks in the Oregon win.

Reed finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, but he was outmatched midway through the second. Claxton was defending Reed tightly enough that he couldn't pivot and decided to feed Devocio Butler for a layup. Claxton turned toward the basket to swat Butler's shot away and begin Hammonds' drive down the floor for a quick 3 that made it 59-42.

''We're trying to establish an identity of how hard we play, how hard we want to play,'' Ogbeide said. ''It's a certain mindset that has to be developed, trained and worked on.''

Crump went 4 for 5 and has scored 81 of his 120 career field goals beyond the arc. Georgia shot a season-best 50 percent on 3s, so Crump hopes the Bulldogs can keep up the pace.

''(Crean) tells me if you are open, you shoot the ball,'' Crump said. ''So if I hit one, then I'm going to hit two. If I hit two, I feel like I'm going to hit three. That just carries on.''

BIG PICTURE

First-year coach Johnny Jones has put Texas Southern through a tough early schedule with trips to Baylor, Gonzaga, Iowa State and San Diego State. Facing tough competition will likely help the Tigers when their Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule tips off next month, but they will need Reed to be at his best if they are to advance to the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in the last six seasons. He wasn't a force at Arizona State after picking up two fouls in the first 93 seconds.

''We were getting pounded on the boards and giving them second-chance opportunities,'' Jones said. ''They finished with 36 points in the paint tonight, so we obviously didn't do a good enough job of taking that away from them.''

Crean was pleased to watch his team not let up in the second half to keep Texas Southern from making a run. Georgia took the lead for good midway through the first on Harris' 3, beginning a 33-15 run that ended on Teshaun Hightower's 3 at the 1:59 mark. The Bulldogs led 52-35 at halftime and were never threatened in the final 20 minutes.

''We're looking for more,'' Crean said. ''I coach these guys where I think they could be, not necessarily where they're at. That's the only way we're going to get it.''

UP NEXT

Texas Southern: Hosts Concordia on Saturday.

Georgia: Hosts Arizona State on Dec. 15.

Key Players
J. Patterson
N. Claxton
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
12.1 Pts. Per Game 12.1
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
27.4 Field Goal % 45.3
26.8 Three Point % 26.7
88.0 Free Throw % 63.6
  Defensive rebound by Georgia 27.0
  John Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Lost ball turnover on Mike Edwards, stolen by John Jones 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Mike Edwards 35.0
  John Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 John Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Shooting foul on Tyree Crump 35.0
  Bad pass turnover on Mike Edwards, stolen by Cainan McClelland 41.0
+ 2 Justin Hopkins made jump shot, assist by Cainan McClelland 1:01
+ 1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
+ 1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 1st of 2 free throws 1:11
Team Stats
Points 75 92
Field Goals 25-70 (35.7%) 32-66 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 9-33 (27.3%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 50
Offensive 14 14
Defensive 20 31
Team 1 5
Assists 13 18
Steals 10 5
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 0 0
4
D. Bruce G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
4
T. Crump G
25 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Texas Southern 3-6 354075
home team logo Georgia 5-3 524092
Texas Southern
Starters
D. Bruce
J. Combs
T. Reed
J. Patterson
D. Butler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Bruce 29 17 1 3 2 0 3 2 6/14 3/8 2/2 1 0
J. Combs 28 15 4 1 1 0 2 3 5/9 1/1 4/8 2 2
T. Reed 33 14 7 1 2 2 1 3 4/7 1/1 5/7 1 6
J. Patterson 28 3 6 5 3 0 1 1 1/14 1/11 0/0 1 5
D. Butler 22 0 4 1 0 0 2 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 2
Bench
J. Hopkins
J. Jones
C. McClelland
T. Armstrong
C. Baldwin
K. Granger Jr.
D. Lumpkin
E. Ewing
A. McClelland
M. Dobbins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hopkins 19 10 4 0 0 0 0 0 4/7 0/0 2/2 2 2
J. Jones 17 9 3 1 1 0 0 1 2/10 2/8 3/4 2 1
C. McClelland 18 7 4 1 1 0 0 3 3/6 1/2 0/1 2 2
T. Armstrong 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Baldwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Granger Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lumpkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ewing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McClelland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dobbins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 34 13 10 2 9 15 25/70 9/33 16/24 14 20
Georgia
Starters
N. Claxton
R. Hammonds
D. Ogbeide
T. Hightower
W. Jackson II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Claxton 27 15 9 2 1 3 2 5 5/12 2/2 3/4 2 7
R. Hammonds 24 14 8 1 0 1 3 3 5/11 1/1 3/4 4 4
D. Ogbeide 27 13 10 2 0 0 2 0 5/11 0/0 3/4 3 7
T. Hightower 24 10 1 2 1 0 1 1 3/7 1/4 3/3 0 1
W. Jackson II 13 0 1 2 1 0 1 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
T. Crump
J. Harris
T. Fagan
I. Sargiunas
J. Toppin
M. Edwards
A. Ngumezi
C. Harrison
C. O'Neill
E. Wilridge
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Crump 25 25 2 2 2 0 2 2 8/10 5/7 4/5 0 2
J. Harris 8 7 3 2 0 1 1 0 2/2 2/2 1/2 0 3
T. Fagan 22 4 6 4 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 3 3
I. Sargiunas 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
J. Toppin 9 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Edwards 8 0 3 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
A. Ngumezi 7 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Neill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wilridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 92 45 18 5 6 15 17 32/66 11/22 17/22 14 31
NCAA BB Scores