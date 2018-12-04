Howard scores 21, leads Marquette past UTEP 76-69
MILWAUKEE (AP) Markus Howard scored 21 points and Marquette jumped out to a big lead early and held off UTEP 76-69 on Tuesday night.
Howard, coming off a homecourt record 45-point effort in Marquette's 83-71 victory over No. 12 Kansas State, hit all seven of his free throws and added five assists.
Freshman Joey Hauser scored 15 on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor for the Golden Eagles (7-2), while Sacar Anim pitched in 14 points and six boards. Sam Hauser had eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists, but he missed all six of his 3-point attempts as the Golden Eagles made just 18 percent (4 of 22) from distance.
Marquette jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the first 7:20 of the game. Freshman Jordan Lathon kept UTEP (3-5) within striking distance in the first half, scoring 15 of his career-high 26 points to pull the Miners within 37-30 at intermission.
Lathon's first points of second half pulled UTEP within 60-56 with 6:56 left to play. Howard followed with a 3-point play and the Golden Eagles stayed in front from there.
The two teams were playing for the second time. Marquette, now 6-0 at home, beat UTEP 77-65 in 1965.
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|22.6
|Pts. Per Game
|22.6
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|15.0
|Field Goal %
|43.0
|25.0
|Three Point %
|35.8
|81.8
|Free Throw %
|91.1
|+ 2
|Efe Odigie made layup
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Efe Odigie
|16.0
|Jordan Lathon missed layup
|18.0
|+ 1
|Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Lathon
|29.0
|+ 2
|Efe Odigie made layup, assist by Jordan Lathon
|30.0
|+ 1
|Joey Hauser made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Joey Hauser missed 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Personal foul on Kobe Magee
|37.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Lathon made layup
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|76
|Field Goals
|25-59 (42.4%)
|29-59 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|4-22 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|40
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|26
|30
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|11
|16
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas-El Paso 3-5
|69.1 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Marquette 7-2
|76.3 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|15.1 APG
|
|42.4
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lathon
|36
|26
|3
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3
|8/11
|3/4
|7/10
|0
|3
|E. Odigie
|31
|17
|10
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|8/13
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|7
|E. Gilyard
|39
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4/15
|1/8
|1/2
|2
|1
|N. Hawkins
|28
|9
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2/11
|1/3
|4/5
|1
|3
|P. Thomas
|15
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Campbell
|26
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Ezeagu
|9
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|K. Magee
|13
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Tarke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verhoeven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Boum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Dekoninck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rhyanes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Averitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stroud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|197
|69
|33
|11
|8
|0
|15
|22
|25/59
|6/20
|13/19
|7
|26
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Morrow
|18
|9
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|M. Heldt
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|0
|J. Chartouny
|26
|0
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|J. Cain
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Bailey
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Marotta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McEwen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lelito
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jaffee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|38
|16
|7
|3
|13
|20
|29/59
|4/22
|14/21
|8
|30
