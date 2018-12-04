UTEP
Howard scores 21, leads Marquette past UTEP 76-69

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 04, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) Markus Howard scored 21 points and Marquette jumped out to a big lead early and held off UTEP 76-69 on Tuesday night.

Howard, coming off a homecourt record 45-point effort in Marquette's 83-71 victory over No. 12 Kansas State, hit all seven of his free throws and added five assists.

Freshman Joey Hauser scored 15 on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor for the Golden Eagles (7-2), while Sacar Anim pitched in 14 points and six boards. Sam Hauser had eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists, but he missed all six of his 3-point attempts as the Golden Eagles made just 18 percent (4 of 22) from distance.

Marquette jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the first 7:20 of the game. Freshman Jordan Lathon kept UTEP (3-5) within striking distance in the first half, scoring 15 of his career-high 26 points to pull the Miners within 37-30 at intermission.

Lathon's first points of second half pulled UTEP within 60-56 with 6:56 left to play. Howard followed with a 3-point play and the Golden Eagles stayed in front from there.

The two teams were playing for the second time. Marquette, now 6-0 at home, beat UTEP 77-65 in 1965.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Hawkins
M. Howard
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
22.6 Pts. Per Game 22.6
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
15.0 Field Goal % 43.0
25.0 Three Point % 35.8
81.8 Free Throw % 91.1
+ 2 Efe Odigie made layup 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Efe Odigie 16.0
  Jordan Lathon missed layup 18.0
+ 1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Lathon 29.0
+ 2 Efe Odigie made layup, assist by Jordan Lathon 30.0
+ 1 Joey Hauser made 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
  Joey Hauser missed 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Personal foul on Kobe Magee 37.0
+ 2 Jordan Lathon made layup 38.0
Team Stats
Points 69 76
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 29-59 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 4-22 (18.2%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 40
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 26 30
Team 0 2
Assists 11 16
Steals 8 7
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Lathon G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
0
M. Howard G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Texas-El Paso 3-5 303969
home team logo Marquette 7-2 373976
O/U 139.5, MARQET -20.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
O/U 139.5, MARQET -20.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Texas-El Paso 3-5 69.1 PPG 40.7 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo Marquette 7-2 76.3 PPG 42.8 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
2
J. Lathon G 7.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.3 APG 38.3 FG%
0
M. Howard G 22.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 4.8 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Lathon G 26 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
0
M. Howard G 21 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
42.4 FG% 49.2
30.0 3PT FG% 18.2
68.4 FT% 66.7
Texas-El Paso
Starters
J. Lathon
E. Odigie
E. Gilyard
N. Hawkins
P. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Lathon 36 26 3 6 2 0 1 3 8/11 3/4 7/10 0 3
E. Odigie 31 17 10 0 2 0 1 1 8/13 0/0 1/2 3 7
E. Gilyard 39 10 3 1 0 0 5 1 4/15 1/8 1/2 2 1
N. Hawkins 28 9 4 2 2 0 3 3 2/11 1/3 4/5 1 3
P. Thomas 15 3 4 0 0 0 1 5 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 4
Bench
O. Campbell
K. Ezeagu
K. Magee
A. Tarke
B. Williams
T. Verhoeven
S. Boum
G. Dekoninck
I. Rhyanes
B. Averitt
G. Sullivan
J. Dill
D. Stroud
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Campbell 26 2 3 0 1 0 2 2 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 3
K. Ezeagu 9 2 4 0 0 0 2 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3
K. Magee 13 0 2 2 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
A. Tarke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verhoeven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Boum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dekoninck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rhyanes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Averitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stroud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 197 69 33 11 8 0 15 22 25/59 6/20 13/19 7 26
Marquette
Starters
M. Howard
J. Hauser
S. Anim
S. Hauser
T. John
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Howard 38 21 3 5 1 0 2 3 6/17 2/8 7/7 0 3
J. Hauser 27 15 6 2 1 0 3 3 5/5 1/1 4/7 0 6
S. Anim 32 14 6 0 1 0 1 2 6/9 1/2 1/1 3 3
S. Hauser 30 8 10 4 1 1 2 2 4/10 0/6 0/0 2 8
T. John 14 6 0 0 0 1 0 3 3/7 0/0 0/2 0 0
Bench
E. Morrow
M. Heldt
J. Chartouny
J. Cain
B. Bailey
C. Marotta
K. McEwen
I. Eke
G. Elliott
M. Lelito
B. Jaffee
T. Gardiner
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Morrow 18 9 5 0 0 1 2 3 4/4 0/0 1/2 1 4
M. Heldt 6 3 2 0 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 0
J. Chartouny 26 0 5 4 1 0 2 2 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 5
J. Cain 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Bailey 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. Marotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McEwen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jaffee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 38 16 7 3 13 20 29/59 4/22 14/21 8 30
NCAA BB Scores