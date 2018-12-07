TCU
USC

No Text

TCU dominates USC 96-61 in hoops tripleheader at Staples

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 07, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Alex Robinson scored 15 points to lead six players in double figures and TCU drubbed Southern California 96-61 for its fourth straight victory at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tripleheader on Friday night.

The Horned Frogs (7-1) dominated throughout in front of a slew of NBA executives and scouts at Staples Center.

USC (5-4) never made a sustained run in dropping its second in a row. Bennie Boatwright scored 14 points and Nick Rakocevic added 13, making 9 of 10 free throws.

TCU hit a season-high 12 3-pointers, led by Fisher with five, which equaled his career high set at SMU two nights earlier.

Robinson, the nation's assist leader, had eight. Jaylen Fisher also scored 15 points. Kouat Noi and JD Miller had 14 points each.

The Horned Frogs breezed to a 20-point halftime lead on their way to piling up a season-best 96 points.

They went up by 30 midway through the second half when Desmond Bane, Robinson, Noi and Miller combined to score TCU's first 30 points.

The Trojans shot a season-low 32 percent and committed a season-high 20 turnovers that led to 27 points for TCU.

TIP-INS

TCU: The Horned Frogs controlled the boards, 41-33, led by a career-high 13 from Kevin Samuel. ... The game marked a homecoming for coach Jamie Dixon, who is from nearby North Hollywood.

USC: The Trojans tied their lowest point total of the season. ... They also play their next two games away from Galen Center.

UP NEXT

TCU: Hosts Indiana State on Dec. 16.

USC: At Oklahoma on Dec. 15.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
A. Robinson
25 G
N. Rakocevic
31 F
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
11.8 Reb. Per Game 11.8
53.1 Field Goal % 49.5
55.6 Three Point % 0.0
59.3 Free Throw % 78.8
  Defensive rebound by Kaden Archie 8.0
  Devin Fleming missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Devin Fleming made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Shooting foul on Yuat Alok 8.0
+ 1 Yuat Alok made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Yuat Alok made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Shooting foul on Victor Uyaelunmo 27.0
  Offensive rebound by RJ Nembhard 29.0
  Kaden Archie missed dunk 31.0
  Defensive rebound by TCU 42.0
  J'Raan Brooks missed layup 46.0
Team Stats
Points 96 61
Field Goals 34-68 (50.0%) 18-58 (31.0%)
3-Pointers 12-30 (40.0%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 45 35
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 30 23
Team 5 2
Assists 22 11
Steals 10 5
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 14 20
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
A. Robinson G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
25
B. Boatwright F
14 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo TCU 7-1 465096
home team logo USC 5-4 263561
O/U 148, USC +2
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 148, USC +2
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo TCU 7-1 75.6 PPG 40.4 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo USC 5-4 80.5 PPG 41.4 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
10
J. Fisher G 10.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.3 APG 43.8 FG%
25
B. Boatwright F 15.2 PPG 5.8 RPG 2.2 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Fisher G 15 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
25
B. Boatwright F 14 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 31.0
40.0 3PT FG% 42.1
72.7 FT% 73.9
TCU
Starters
A. Robinson
J. Fisher
J. Miller
D. Bane
K. Samuel
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Robinson 28 15 3 8 4 0 1 1 5/7 1/1 4/5 0 3
J. Fisher 29 15 0 4 1 0 1 2 5/12 5/10 0/0 0 0
J. Miller 23 14 3 5 1 0 2 3 5/7 1/3 3/3 1 2
D. Bane 26 11 4 4 1 0 1 1 4/7 2/4 1/1 1 3
K. Samuel 15 10 13 0 0 1 4 4 5/5 0/0 0/1 5 8
Starters
A. Robinson
J. Fisher
J. Miller
D. Bane
K. Samuel
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Robinson 28 15 3 8 4 0 1 1 5/7 1/1 4/5 0 3
J. Fisher 29 15 0 4 1 0 1 2 5/12 5/10 0/0 0 0
J. Miller 23 14 3 5 1 0 2 3 5/7 1/3 3/3 1 2
D. Bane 26 11 4 4 1 0 1 1 4/7 2/4 1/1 1 3
K. Samuel 15 10 13 0 0 1 4 4 5/5 0/0 0/1 5 8
Bench
K. Noi
K. Davis
Y. Alok
K. Archie
R. Nembhard
O. Aschieris
L. Mayen
A. McWilliam
D. Arnette
R. Barlow
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Noi 24 14 6 0 0 1 1 1 6/14 2/8 0/0 1 5
K. Davis 12 8 1 1 0 0 1 0 2/3 1/1 3/4 0 1
Y. Alok 14 7 3 0 0 2 1 4 2/6 0/0 3/4 1 2
K. Archie 14 2 4 0 2 0 0 2 0/5 0/2 2/4 0 4
R. Nembhard 11 0 3 0 1 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 2
O. Aschieris 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Mayen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 96 40 22 10 4 14 18 34/68 12/30 16/22 10 30
USC
Starters
B. Boatwright
N. Rakocevic
S. Aaron
J. Mathews
D. Thornton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Boatwright 27 14 4 0 0 0 0 1 5/10 3/6 1/2 0 4
N. Rakocevic 26 13 7 0 2 0 2 5 2/9 0/0 9/10 4 3
S. Aaron 26 8 5 0 1 0 2 2 3/7 2/2 0/0 1 4
J. Mathews 28 8 3 2 0 0 0 2 3/11 1/3 1/1 1 2
D. Thornton 25 4 1 7 0 0 5 1 0/4 0/1 4/4 0 1
Starters
B. Boatwright
N. Rakocevic
S. Aaron
J. Mathews
D. Thornton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Boatwright 27 14 4 0 0 0 0 1 5/10 3/6 1/2 0 4
N. Rakocevic 26 13 7 0 2 0 2 5 2/9 0/0 9/10 4 3
S. Aaron 26 8 5 0 1 0 2 2 3/7 2/2 0/0 1 4
J. Mathews 28 8 3 2 0 0 0 2 3/11 1/3 1/1 1 2
D. Thornton 25 4 1 7 0 0 5 1 0/4 0/1 4/4 0 1
Bench
E. Weaver
J. Usher
D. Fleming
V. Uyaelunmo
J. Brooks
C. O'Bannon Jr.
K. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Weaver 23 10 2 1 1 0 5 2 4/9 2/5 0/0 0 2
J. Usher 22 2 4 1 0 1 5 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 4
D. Fleming 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
V. Uyaelunmo 10 1 5 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 1/2 3 2
J. Brooks 12 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/2 0 1
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 61 33 11 5 1 20 19 18/58 8/19 17/23 10 23
NCAA BB Scores