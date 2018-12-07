UMASS
PROV

No Text

Luwane Pipkins lifts UMass over Providence 79-78

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 07, 2018

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Luwane Pipkins scored 26 points, including the go-ahead layup with 10 seconds remaining, and Massachusetts defeated Providence 79-78 on Friday night.

Curtis Cobb and Carl Pierre added 16 and 15 points, respectively, as the three starting guards for UMass (6-4) combined for 57 points.

Alpha Diallo led Providence with 21 points and backup center Nate Watson added 14 points.

Pipkins' final basket gave the Minutemen just their second lead of the second half after trailing by 18 points at halftime.

Diallo's layup gave Providence (7-3) a 78-77 lead with 2:03 remaining but the Friars went scoreless the rest of the game while missing their last four shots.

Providence led 63-49 with 10:58 remaining in the game before the Minutemen stormed back over the next five minutes, cutting their deficit to one point, 71-70. The Friars extended their lead to 76-70 before UMass rallied again.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Pipkins
A. Diallo
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
46.8 Field Goal % 43.3
40.0 Three Point % 41.5
84.0 Free Throw % 70.3
  Defensive rebound by Rashaan Holloway 0.0
  Alpha Diallo missed layup 2.0
+ 2 Luwane Pipkins made layup 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins 31.0
  Nate Watson missed hook shot 33.0
  Offensive rebound by Maliek White 57.0
  Nate Watson missed layup 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo 1:25
  Samba Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:25
  Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:25
  Shooting foul on Maliek White 1:24
Team Stats
Points 79 78
Field Goals 31-61 (50.8%) 26-55 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Free Throws 9-17 (52.9%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 20 22
Team 2 4
Assists 11 14
Steals 6 5
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
L. Pipkins G
26 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
11
A. Diallo G
21 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Massachusetts 6-4 324779
home team logo Providence 7-3 502878
O/U 149, PROV -9
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
O/U 149, PROV -9
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Team Stats
away team logo Massachusetts 6-4 81.2 PPG 38.6 RPG 17.2 APG
home team logo Providence 7-3 74.3 PPG 41 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
2
L. Pipkins G 19.9 PPG 5.4 RPG 6.6 APG 40.9 FG%
11
A. Diallo G 16.8 PPG 8.8 RPG 3.7 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
L. Pipkins G 26 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
11
A. Diallo G 21 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
50.8 FG% 47.3
42.1 3PT FG% 58.8
52.9 FT% 64.0
Massachusetts
Starters
L. Pipkins
C. Cobb
C. Pierre
R. Holloway
S. Diallo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 36 26 5 5 1 0 5 2 10/21 1/7 5/7 1 4
C. Cobb 32 16 3 3 0 0 0 1 7/14 1/4 1/2 1 2
C. Pierre 34 15 1 0 1 0 1 2 5/9 5/6 0/0 1 0
R. Holloway 28 8 7 0 2 0 2 1 4/5 0/0 0/2 2 5
S. Diallo 27 7 10 0 1 0 0 1 3/6 1/2 0/2 3 7
Starters
L. Pipkins
C. Cobb
C. Pierre
R. Holloway
S. Diallo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 36 26 5 5 1 0 5 2 10/21 1/7 5/7 1 4
C. Cobb 32 16 3 3 0 0 0 1 7/14 1/4 1/2 1 2
C. Pierre 34 15 1 0 1 0 1 2 5/9 5/6 0/0 1 0
R. Holloway 28 8 7 0 2 0 2 1 4/5 0/0 0/2 2 5
S. Diallo 27 7 10 0 1 0 0 1 3/6 1/2 0/2 3 7
Bench
S. Chatman
K. Clergeot
U. McLean
K. Turner-Morris
T. Wood
R. West
J. Laurent
K. Hayward
J. Franklin
A. Byrne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Chatman 10 5 0 0 0 0 0 3 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 0
K. Clergeot 14 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 0
U. McLean 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Turner-Morris 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Wood 7 0 0 1 1 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Laurent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 29 11 6 1 10 16 31/61 8/19 9/17 9 20
Providence
Starters
A. Diallo
A. Reeves
D. Duke
J. Nichols Jr.
K. Young
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Diallo 38 21 7 5 2 0 6 3 7/14 3/5 4/6 2 5
A. Reeves 30 8 2 0 1 1 1 0 3/8 1/4 1/1 0 2
D. Duke 29 8 2 2 1 2 3 2 2/7 1/1 3/4 1 1
J. Nichols Jr. 17 7 3 2 0 0 1 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 1 2
K. Young 18 4 3 0 0 0 0 4 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 2
Starters
A. Diallo
A. Reeves
D. Duke
J. Nichols Jr.
K. Young
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Diallo 38 21 7 5 2 0 6 3 7/14 3/5 4/6 2 5
A. Reeves 30 8 2 0 1 1 1 0 3/8 1/4 1/1 0 2
D. Duke 29 8 2 2 1 2 3 2 2/7 1/1 3/4 1 1
J. Nichols Jr. 17 7 3 2 0 0 1 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 1 2
K. Young 18 4 3 0 0 0 0 4 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
N. Watson
I. Jackson
M. White
E. Holt
D. Edwards
M. Ashton-Langford
A. Fonts
K. Monroe
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Watson 22 14 5 1 0 0 1 1 3/8 0/0 8/14 2 3
I. Jackson 27 8 6 0 1 0 0 1 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 6
M. White 19 8 2 4 0 1 0 4 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 1
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ashton-Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 30 14 5 4 12 15 26/55 10/17 16/25 8 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores