Luwane Pipkins lifts UMass over Providence 79-78
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Luwane Pipkins scored 26 points, including the go-ahead layup with 10 seconds remaining, and Massachusetts defeated Providence 79-78 on Friday night.
Curtis Cobb and Carl Pierre added 16 and 15 points, respectively, as the three starting guards for UMass (6-4) combined for 57 points.
Alpha Diallo led Providence with 21 points and backup center Nate Watson added 14 points.
Pipkins' final basket gave the Minutemen just their second lead of the second half after trailing by 18 points at halftime.
Diallo's layup gave Providence (7-3) a 78-77 lead with 2:03 remaining but the Friars went scoreless the rest of the game while missing their last four shots.
Providence led 63-49 with 10:58 remaining in the game before the Minutemen stormed back over the next five minutes, cutting their deficit to one point, 71-70. The Friars extended their lead to 76-70 before UMass rallied again.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.6
|Min. Per Game
|35.6
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|46.8
|Field Goal %
|43.3
|40.0
|Three Point %
|41.5
|84.0
|Free Throw %
|70.3
|Defensive rebound by Rashaan Holloway
|0.0
|Alpha Diallo missed layup
|2.0
|+ 2
|Luwane Pipkins made layup
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
|31.0
|Nate Watson missed hook shot
|33.0
|Offensive rebound by Maliek White
|57.0
|Nate Watson missed layup
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|1:25
|Samba Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:25
|Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:25
|Shooting foul on Maliek White
|1:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|78
|Field Goals
|31-61 (50.8%)
|26-55 (47.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Free Throws
|9-17 (52.9%)
|16-25 (64.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|34
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 6-4
|81.2 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|17.2 APG
|Providence 7-3
|74.3 PPG
|41 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|L. Pipkins G
|19.9 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|6.6 APG
|40.9 FG%
|
11
|A. Diallo G
|16.8 PPG
|8.8 RPG
|3.7 APG
|42.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Pipkins G
|26 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|A. Diallo G
|21 PTS
|7 REB
|5 AST
|
|50.8
|FG%
|47.3
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|58.8
|
|
|52.9
|FT%
|64.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|36
|26
|5
|5
|1
|0
|5
|2
|10/21
|1/7
|5/7
|1
|4
|C. Cobb
|32
|16
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7/14
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|2
|C. Pierre
|34
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/9
|5/6
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Holloway
|28
|8
|7
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|5
|S. Diallo
|27
|7
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/2
|3
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|36
|26
|5
|5
|1
|0
|5
|2
|10/21
|1/7
|5/7
|1
|4
|C. Cobb
|32
|16
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7/14
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|2
|C. Pierre
|34
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/9
|5/6
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Holloway
|28
|8
|7
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|5
|S. Diallo
|27
|7
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/2
|3
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Chatman
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|K. Clergeot
|14
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|U. McLean
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Turner-Morris
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Wood
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Laurent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hayward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|29
|11
|6
|1
|10
|16
|31/61
|8/19
|9/17
|9
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|38
|21
|7
|5
|2
|0
|6
|3
|7/14
|3/5
|4/6
|2
|5
|A. Reeves
|30
|8
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|2
|D. Duke
|29
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|1
|J. Nichols Jr.
|17
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Young
|18
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|38
|21
|7
|5
|2
|0
|6
|3
|7/14
|3/5
|4/6
|2
|5
|A. Reeves
|30
|8
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|2
|D. Duke
|29
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|1
|J. Nichols Jr.
|17
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Young
|18
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Watson
|22
|14
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|8/14
|2
|3
|I. Jackson
|27
|8
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|M. White
|19
|8
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ashton-Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|30
|14
|5
|4
|12
|15
|26/55
|10/17
|16/25
|8
|22
-
TCU
USC69
45
2nd 11:50 FS1
-
IDST
SNCLRA34
29
1st 0.0
-
BRYANT
CLMB68
90
Final
-
UMASS
PROV79
78
Final
-
MARYCA
NMEX85
60
Final
-
MAINEFK
MASLOW63
110
Final
-
NCGRN
ELON75
74
Final
-
JMAD
GMASON53
66
Final
-
ORAL
MIZZOU64
80
Final
-
FROST
LONGWD65
68
Final/OT
-
LATECH
SFA96
93
Final/OT
-
STHRN
SDAKST92
101
Final
-
20ARIZST
6NEVADA0
0160.5 O/U
+6.5
12:00am ESP2