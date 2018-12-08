UK
SETON

No Text

Seton Hall overcomes half-court shot to stun No. 9 Kentucky

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 08, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Myles Cale hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in overtime and Seton Hall overcame Keldon Johnson's half-court heave that tied the score at the regulation buzzer, stunning No. 9 Kentucky 84-83 on Saturday in a thriller at Madison Square Garden.

In one of the most exciting finishes of the season, Johnson had a chance to win it for the Wildcats (7-2), but his 3-point try with a second remaining was blocked by Quincy McKnight. The ball went out of bounds as time expired, and excited Pirates players rushed off the bench to celebrate a huge win.

Myles Powell scored 22 of his 25 points after halftime for Seton Hall (6-3), including a tiebreaking 3 in the final seconds of the second half.

The clock showed 1.1 seconds after Powell's step-back, double-clutch jumper went through, but officials put 1.5 on the clock after a replay review. That made all the difference for Kentucky when PJ Washington inbounded from the baseline and threw a long pass to an open Johnson. He caught the ball near half court, turned over his left shoulder and hurled a right-handed shot that went in as the buzzer sounded to tie the score at 70.

Washington had a career-high 24 points and finished with 12 rebounds for Kentucky, which had won seven straight since a 118-84 blowout loss to Duke in the season opener Nov. 6.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Johnson
3 G
M. Powell
13 G
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
22.4 Pts. Per Game 22.4
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
50.0 Field Goal % 46.7
32.0 Three Point % 38.0
68.3 Free Throw % 83.6
  Offensive rebound by Kentucky 0.0
  Keldon Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Quincy McKnight 0.0
+ 3 Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Ashton Hagans missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Nelson 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Keldon Johnson 27.0
  Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 3 Keldon Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 43.0
  Defensive rebound by PJ Washington 50.0
  Quincy McKnight missed layup 52.0
Team Stats
Points 83 84
Field Goals 27-62 (43.5%) 27-59 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 24-30 (80.0%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 39 35
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 24 22
Team 5 6
Assists 14 15
Steals 3 8
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 21 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
P. Washington F
29 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
13
M. Powell G
28 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12OTT
away team logo 9 Kentucky 7-2 31391383
home team logo Seton Hall 6-3 25451484
O/U 141, SETON +7
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
O/U 141, SETON +7
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo 9 Kentucky 7-2 84.4 PPG 43.8 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Seton Hall 6-3 72.6 PPG 35.9 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
25
P. Washington F 12.1 PPG 8.4 RPG 1.5 APG 51.5 FG%
13
M. Powell G 22.4 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.3 APG 45.4 FG%
Top Scorers
25
P. Washington F 29 PTS 13 REB 4 AST
13
M. Powell G 28 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
43.5 FG% 45.8
25.0 3PT FG% 42.3
80.0 FT% 73.1
Kentucky
Starters
P. Washington
R. Travis
K. Johnson
T. Herro
A. Hagans
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Washington 35 29 13 4 0 4 2 1 8/15 1/3 12/13 5 8
R. Travis 34 13 6 2 2 1 3 5 3/6 0/0 7/8 1 5
K. Johnson 43 10 5 1 0 0 3 3 4/9 2/6 0/0 1 4
T. Herro 26 10 2 1 0 2 1 3 4/13 0/6 2/2 0 2
A. Hagans 30 8 1 4 1 0 1 3 3/7 0/2 2/3 1 0
Starters
P. Washington
R. Travis
K. Johnson
T. Herro
A. Hagans
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Washington 35 29 13 4 0 4 2 1 8/15 1/3 12/13 5 8
R. Travis 34 13 6 2 2 1 3 5 3/6 0/0 7/8 1 5
K. Johnson 43 10 5 1 0 0 3 3 4/9 2/6 0/0 1 4
T. Herro 26 10 2 1 0 2 1 3 4/13 0/6 2/2 0 2
A. Hagans 30 8 1 4 1 0 1 3 3/7 0/2 2/3 1 0
Bench
I. Quickley
N. Richards
Q. Green
J. Baker
E. Montgomery
J. David
B. Calipari
Z. Payne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Quickley 26 8 1 2 0 0 1 1 3/6 2/3 0/2 0 1
N. Richards 12 3 5 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 3
Q. Green 10 2 1 0 0 0 3 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Baker 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Montgomery 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 83 34 14 3 7 15 21 27/62 5/20 24/30 10 24
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
M. Cale
Q. McKnight
M. Nzei
S. Mamukelashvili
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Powell 43 28 1 4 1 0 4 1 9/16 6/11 4/8 0 1
M. Cale 44 17 4 0 0 0 3 2 4/18 3/10 6/6 0 4
Q. McKnight 40 15 1 5 4 1 6 4 5/9 1/2 4/4 0 1
M. Nzei 29 5 4 0 0 3 1 5 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 3
S. Mamukelashvili 20 3 8 3 0 0 1 5 1/3 0/1 1/2 4 4
Starters
M. Powell
M. Cale
Q. McKnight
M. Nzei
S. Mamukelashvili
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Powell 43 28 1 4 1 0 4 1 9/16 6/11 4/8 0 1
M. Cale 44 17 4 0 0 0 3 2 4/18 3/10 6/6 0 4
Q. McKnight 40 15 1 5 4 1 6 4 5/9 1/2 4/4 0 1
M. Nzei 29 5 4 0 0 3 1 5 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 3
S. Mamukelashvili 20 3 8 3 0 0 1 5 1/3 0/1 1/2 4 4
Bench
T. Thompson
A. Nelson
R. Gill
J. Rhoden
I. Obiagu
D. Brodie
S. Reynolds
A. Avent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Thompson 25 13 6 2 2 1 1 1 5/8 1/2 2/2 1 5
A. Nelson 12 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 1
R. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rhoden 12 0 4 1 1 0 0 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3
I. Obiagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 84 29 15 8 5 16 25 27/59 11/26 19/26 7 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores