Seton Hall overcomes half-court shot to stun No. 9 Kentucky
NEW YORK (AP) Myles Cale hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in overtime and Seton Hall overcame Keldon Johnson's half-court heave that tied the score at the regulation buzzer, stunning No. 9 Kentucky 84-83 on Saturday in a thriller at Madison Square Garden.
In one of the most exciting finishes of the season, Johnson had a chance to win it for the Wildcats (7-2), but his 3-point try with a second remaining was blocked by Quincy McKnight. The ball went out of bounds as time expired, and excited Pirates players rushed off the bench to celebrate a huge win.
Myles Powell scored 22 of his 25 points after halftime for Seton Hall (6-3), including a tiebreaking 3 in the final seconds of the second half.
The clock showed 1.1 seconds after Powell's step-back, double-clutch jumper went through, but officials put 1.5 on the clock after a replay review. That made all the difference for Kentucky when PJ Washington inbounded from the baseline and threw a long pass to an open Johnson. He caught the ball near half court, turned over his left shoulder and hurled a right-handed shot that went in as the buzzer sounded to tie the score at 70.
Washington had a career-high 24 points and finished with 12 rebounds for Kentucky, which had won seven straight since a 118-84 blowout loss to Duke in the season opener Nov. 6.
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|22.4
|Pts. Per Game
|22.4
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|46.7
|32.0
|Three Point %
|38.0
|68.3
|Free Throw %
|83.6
|Offensive rebound by Kentucky
|0.0
|Keldon Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Quincy McKnight
|0.0
|+ 3
|Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Ashton Hagans missed 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Nelson
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Keldon Johnson
|27.0
|Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 3
|Keldon Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by PJ Washington
|50.0
|Quincy McKnight missed layup
|52.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|84
|Field Goals
|27-62 (43.5%)
|27-59 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|11-26 (42.3%)
|Free Throws
|24-30 (80.0%)
|19-26 (73.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|35
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|24
|22
|Team
|5
|6
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|7
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|16
|Fouls
|21
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|9 Kentucky 7-2
|84.4 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Seton Hall 6-3
|72.6 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|P. Washington F
|12.1 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|1.5 APG
|51.5 FG%
|
13
|M. Powell G
|22.4 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.3 APG
|45.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Washington F
|29 PTS
|13 REB
|4 AST
|M. Powell G
|28 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|
|43.5
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|42.3
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|73.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Washington
|35
|29
|13
|4
|0
|4
|2
|1
|8/15
|1/3
|12/13
|5
|8
|R. Travis
|34
|13
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|5
|3/6
|0/0
|7/8
|1
|5
|K. Johnson
|43
|10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|4
|T. Herro
|26
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4/13
|0/6
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. Hagans
|30
|8
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/7
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Washington
|35
|29
|13
|4
|0
|4
|2
|1
|8/15
|1/3
|12/13
|5
|8
|R. Travis
|34
|13
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|5
|3/6
|0/0
|7/8
|1
|5
|K. Johnson
|43
|10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|4
|T. Herro
|26
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4/13
|0/6
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. Hagans
|30
|8
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/7
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Quickley
|26
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|0/2
|0
|1
|N. Richards
|12
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|3
|Q. Green
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Montgomery
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Calipari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|83
|34
|14
|3
|7
|15
|21
|27/62
|5/20
|24/30
|10
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|43
|28
|1
|4
|1
|0
|4
|1
|9/16
|6/11
|4/8
|0
|1
|M. Cale
|44
|17
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/18
|3/10
|6/6
|0
|4
|Q. McKnight
|40
|15
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|4
|5/9
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|1
|M. Nzei
|29
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|S. Mamukelashvili
|20
|3
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|43
|28
|1
|4
|1
|0
|4
|1
|9/16
|6/11
|4/8
|0
|1
|M. Cale
|44
|17
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/18
|3/10
|6/6
|0
|4
|Q. McKnight
|40
|15
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|4
|5/9
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|1
|M. Nzei
|29
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|S. Mamukelashvili
|20
|3
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Thompson
|25
|13
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5/8
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|5
|A. Nelson
|12
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|R. Gill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rhoden
|12
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|I. Obiagu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brodie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Avent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|84
|29
|15
|8
|5
|16
|25
|27/59
|11/26
|19/26
|7
|22
-
STJOES
21NOVA50
62
2nd 4:40 FS1
-
LAFAY
QUINN64
79
2nd 1:39
-
UMKC
SDAK63
61
2nd 2:28
-
COLG
PSU65
76
2nd 0.0 BTN+
-
XAVIER
CINCY47
62
2nd 0.0 ESP2
-
IPFW
MIAOH79
83
2nd 27.0 ESP+
-
STNYBRK
BROWN57
64
2nd 3:41 ESP+
-
NCCU
APPST64
76
2nd 2:29 ESP+
-
UNLV
ILL54
63
2nd 6:33 BTN
-
BYU
UTAH74
56
2nd 37.0 ESPU
-
DUB
NIOWA64
73
2nd 27.0
-
RUT
FORD42
47
2nd 12:45 CBSSN
-
LVILLE
IND44
40
2nd 12:45 FOX
-
LOYMD
BING43
31
2nd 17:38 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
MRSHL53
45
2nd 9:15
-
RADFRD
OHIO7
15
1st 12:15
-
WKY
ARK16
19
1st 10:24 SECN
-
GTOWN
CUSE13
8
1st 10:14 ESPN
-
JWUNC
GWEBB19
46
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
HARSTO
SIUE33
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
SCHREI
ABIL53
93
Final
-
DEPAUL
NWEST68
75
Final
-
9UK
SETON83
84
Final/OT
-
CSTATE
EMICH53
105
Final
-
SC
5MICH78
89
Final
-
WICHST
OKLA48
80
Final
-
10MICHST
FLA63
59
Final
-
PITT
WVU59
69
Final
-
LIU
STPETE74
58
Final
-
GRAM
UCF45
70
Final
-
WCAR
NCASHV71
59
Final
-
UAB
MEMP76
94
Final
-
PSUWB
CCTST58
79
Final
-
TRUMST
INDST69
77
Final
-
MARIST
STETSON79
75
Final
-
RI
HOLY79
63
Final
-
MORGAN
TOWSON74
69
Final
-
WMICH
YOUNG88
77
Final
-
MAINE
DART52
78
Final
-
UMBC
DREXEL91
76
Final
-
GREEN
NCAT0
0
4:00pm
-
CLEM
22MISSST0
0134.5 O/U
-4.0
4:00pm ESP2
-
GASOU
MERCER0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
17BUFF
STBON0
0148 O/U
+7
4:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MINN0
0156.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm BTN+
-
STFRAN
NJTECH0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LOYCHI
23MD0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm BTN
-
AMER
HOW0
0149.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
WMMARY
HAMP0
0156 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
DELST0
0145 O/U
+17
4:00pm
-
VALPO
GWASH0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
HOFSTRA0
0165 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
PENN
LSALLE0
0154 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LEHIGH
MOUNT0
0151.5 O/U
+9
4:00pm
-
WRIGHT
KENTST0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SAMHOU
COLOST0
0144.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
TNMART
ETNST0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
NEAST0
0145.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
SIENA
ROBERT0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CENTWA
BOISE0
0
4:00pm
-
ARMY
AF0
0143 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
MACU
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
HOU
OKLAST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
TULANE
SALAB0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
25FURMAN
USCUP0
0143.5 O/U
+12
4:30pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
WEBER0
0158.5 O/U
+10.0
4:30pm ATSN
-
NILL
BUTLER0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
4:30pm FS1
-
SUTAH
CMICH0
0151 O/U
-8.5
4:30pm
-
16KSTATE
TULSA0
0140.5 O/U
+6
4:30pm CBSSN
-
HOUBP
TEXST0
0146 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
12WISC
MARQET0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm FOX
-
CALVY
PEAY0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
CHMPBTST
ALCORN0
0
5:30pm
-
YALE
3DUKE0
0166.5 O/U
-24
5:30pm ESPN
-
ILLCHI
COLO0
0160.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm PACN
-
TXARL
NTEXAS0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm
-
MGSC
JVILLE0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
CREIGH
24NEB0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm BTN
-
NKY
EKY0
0165.5 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WISGB
BGREEN0
0158 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BC
TEXAM0
0147.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm SECN
-
UCONN
11FSU0
0153.5 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm ESP2
-
CARK
ARKLR0
0149.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm
-
LNGBCH
FRESNO0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
MNMTH
ALBANY0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HARV
UVM0
0136 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
SILL
SEMO0
0136 O/U
+9
7:30pm ESP+
-
EWASH
NDAKST0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
EILL
WILL0
0137.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
NEBOM
OREG0
0149.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm PACN
-
UTVALL
NAU0
0147.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
MISS
ILLST0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CONTX
TEXSO0
0
8:30pm
-
DAYTON
8AUBURN0
0138 O/U
-15.5
8:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
2KANSAS0
0147.5 O/U
-15
8:30pm ESP2
-
ARKPB
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
CALTECH
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
SACST
PORT0
0149.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
CSBAK
IDAHO0
0134 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
JACKST
PEPPER0
0149 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
UCIRV0
0138 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
BCU
CPOLY0
0141 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
ND
UCLA0
0153 O/U
-5.5
10:30pm ESP2
-
SDGST
CAL0
0140 O/U
+3.5
10:30pm PACN
-
HAHILO
HAWAII0
0
12:00am