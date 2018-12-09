Feehan scores 29, Evansville beats Ball State 89-77
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Shea Feehan poured in a career-high 29 points and all five Evansville starters scored in double figures in an 89-77 victory over Ball State on Sunday.
Feehan, who scored a career-best 21 his last time out, hit four 3-pointers and 13 of 14 free throws for the Purple Aces (5-4). John Hall finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. K.J. Riley totaled 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. Riley made 8 of 10 free throws as the Aces sank 27 of 30 (90 percent) from the foul line. Marty Hill had 12 points and seven boards, while Evan Kuhlman scored 11.
Tahjai Teague tallied 17 points and eight rebounds to pace the Cardinals (6-4), who saw a five-game win streak end. Tayler Persons had 16 points, Trey Moses scored 15 and both players snagged six boards. Ball State hit just 4 of 21 (19 percent) from 3-point range and was outrebounded 42-34.
Ball State beat Evansville 82-72 two weeks ago in Muncie, Indiana.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|9.0
|Reb. Per Game
|9.0
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|47.9
|39.1
|Three Point %
|35.0
|89.5
|Free Throw %
|54.5
|+ 2
|Tayler Persons made layup
|25.0
|Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Tayler Persons
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by John Hall
|59.0
|K.J. Walton missed jump shot
|1:01
|+ 1
|K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:10
|+ 1
|K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:10
|Personal foul on Tayler Persons
|1:10
|+ 2
|Tayler Persons made layup
|1:17
|Offensive rebound by Kyle Mallers
|1:23
|Tahjai Teague missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:23
|+ 1
|Tahjai Teague made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|89
|Field Goals
|28-59 (47.5%)
|27-65 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-21 (19.0%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-25 (68.0%)
|27-31 (87.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|43
|Offensive
|6
|13
|Defensive
|26
|29
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|9
|14
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ball State 6-4
|81.1 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Evansville 5-4
|77.8 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|47.5
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|19.0
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|68.0
|FT%
|87.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Teague
|26
|17
|8
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|6/9
|1/3
|4/9
|2
|6
|T. Persons
|31
|16
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/14
|0/2
|6/6
|0
|6
|T. Moses
|31
|15
|6
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6/9
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|6
|K. Walton
|31
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6/10
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. Mallers
|26
|7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Thompson
|10
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Z. Gunn
|18
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|I. El-Amin
|21
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Nehls
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Hazen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Acree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|32
|9
|6
|4
|11
|23
|28/59
|4/21
|17/25
|6
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Feehan
|34
|29
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6/14
|4/12
|13/14
|0
|5
|K. Riley
|37
|14
|5
|6
|3
|0
|3
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|8/11
|1
|4
|M. Hill
|31
|12
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6/13
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|5
|E. Kuhlman
|24
|11
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Hall
|28
|10
|11
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|9
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Givance
|11
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|3
|N. Frederking
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Chatkevicius
|14
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|1
|J. Newton
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|S. Cunliffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Labinowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Straub
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chestnut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|42
|14
|4
|2
|10
|20
|27/65
|8/25
|27/31
|13
|29
