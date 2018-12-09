BALLST
Feehan scores 29, Evansville beats Ball State 89-77

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 09, 2018

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Shea Feehan poured in a career-high 29 points and all five Evansville starters scored in double figures in an 89-77 victory over Ball State on Sunday.

Feehan, who scored a career-best 21 his last time out, hit four 3-pointers and 13 of 14 free throws for the Purple Aces (5-4). John Hall finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. K.J. Riley totaled 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. Riley made 8 of 10 free throws as the Aces sank 27 of 30 (90 percent) from the foul line. Marty Hill had 12 points and seven boards, while Evan Kuhlman scored 11.

Tahjai Teague tallied 17 points and eight rebounds to pace the Cardinals (6-4), who saw a five-game win streak end. Tayler Persons had 16 points, Trey Moses scored 15 and both players snagged six boards. Ball State hit just 4 of 21 (19 percent) from 3-point range and was outrebounded 42-34.

Ball State beat Evansville 82-72 two weeks ago in Muncie, Indiana.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Persons
J. Hall
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
43.5 Field Goal % 47.9
39.1 Three Point % 35.0
89.5 Free Throw % 54.5
+ 2 Tayler Persons made layup 25.0
  Lost ball turnover on K.J. Riley, stolen by Tayler Persons 34.0
  Defensive rebound by John Hall 59.0
  K.J. Walton missed jump shot 1:01
+ 1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:10
+ 1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 1:10
  Personal foul on Tayler Persons 1:10
+ 2 Tayler Persons made layup 1:17
  Offensive rebound by Kyle Mallers 1:23
  Tahjai Teague missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:23
+ 1 Tahjai Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 1:23
Team Stats
Points 77 89
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 27-65 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 27-31 (87.1%)
Total Rebounds 35 43
Offensive 6 13
Defensive 26 29
Team 3 1
Assists 9 14
Steals 6 4
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
T. Teague F
17 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
S. Feehan G
29 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Ball State 6-4 453277
home team logo Evansville 5-4 375289
O/U 153, EVAN +5.5
Ford Center Evansville, IN
O/U 153, EVAN +5.5
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Ball State 6-4 81.1 PPG 40.1 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Evansville 5-4 77.8 PPG 38.6 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
25
T. Teague F 13.3 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.2 APG 64.0 FG%
21
S. Feehan G 13.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.6 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
25
T. Teague F 17 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
21
S. Feehan G 29 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
47.5 FG% 41.5
19.0 3PT FG% 32.0
68.0 FT% 87.1
Ball State
Starters
T. Teague
T. Persons
T. Moses
K. Walton
K. Mallers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Teague 26 17 8 1 3 1 2 4 6/9 1/3 4/9 2 6
T. Persons 31 16 6 2 1 0 2 2 5/14 0/2 6/6 0 6
T. Moses 31 15 6 2 0 2 1 3 6/9 0/0 3/6 0 6
K. Walton 31 14 1 1 0 0 0 3 6/10 0/1 2/2 0 1
K. Mallers 26 7 6 1 0 1 2 4 2/5 1/4 2/2 4 2
Bench
J. Thompson
Z. Gunn
I. El-Amin
A. Nehls
B. Hazen
B. Huggins
M. Thomas
K. Acree
J. Coleman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Thompson 10 3 1 2 1 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
Z. Gunn 18 3 3 0 1 0 2 3 1/5 1/5 0/0 0 3
I. El-Amin 21 2 1 0 0 0 2 3 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 1
A. Nehls 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Hazen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Acree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 32 9 6 4 11 23 28/59 4/21 17/25 6 26
Evansville
Starters
S. Feehan
K. Riley
M. Hill
E. Kuhlman
J. Hall
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Feehan 34 29 5 0 0 0 0 1 6/14 4/12 13/14 0 5
K. Riley 37 14 5 6 3 0 3 2 3/9 0/0 8/11 1 4
M. Hill 31 12 7 2 0 0 1 2 6/13 0/3 0/0 2 5
E. Kuhlman 24 11 0 2 0 1 1 4 4/7 1/2 2/2 0 0
J. Hall 28 10 11 3 0 0 1 2 4/6 2/4 0/0 2 9
Bench
S. Givance
N. Frederking
D. Chatkevicius
J. Newton
S. Cunliffe
A. Labinowicz
D. Straub
D. Williams
J. Chestnut
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Givance 11 6 5 1 0 0 1 3 2/5 0/1 2/2 2 3
N. Frederking 13 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 1
D. Chatkevicius 14 2 5 0 0 1 2 4 1/6 0/0 0/0 4 1
J. Newton 8 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 1
S. Cunliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Labinowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Straub - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chestnut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 42 14 4 2 10 20 27/65 8/25 27/31 13 29
NCAA BB Scores