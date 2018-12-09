Ponds scores 26 and St. John's goes to 9-0
NEW YORK (AP) Shomorie Ponds scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half and combined with Justin Simon for nine points in a game-ending run as undefeated St. John's fended off Princeton 89-74 on Sunday at the Madison Square Garden Holiday Festival.
Princeton trailed by 19, 75-66, with eight minutes left after Ponds scored 10 points in a 26-8 run. But the Tigers responded by outscoring the Red Storm 18-5, capped by a 3-pointer by Jose Morales, and closed within six with 3:41 remaining but didn't score again, missing their final six shots.
LJ Figueroa added 17 points and Marvin Clark II 13 with both grabbing a game-high eight rebounds for the Red Storm (9-0), who shot 56 percent in getting off to their best start since the 1990-91 team also began 9-0.
Devin Cannady made six 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Jaelin Llewellyn, in his collegiate debut, added 17 for Princeton (4-4), making its first Garden appearance since 2000 and playing St. John's for the first time since 1982.
St. John's led 41-38 at halftime on Figueroa's 3-point play in the final minute.
Before the game, St. John's honored late Hall of Fame basketball writer Jim O'Connell of The Associated Press with a special presentation to his family. The players wore a red patch with O'Connell's nickname, ''Oc.'' O'Connell, an alumnus, was a fixture covering sports at the Garden. He died in July at 64. The Garden will also place a permanent plaque at his workspace in the media room.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|21.0
|Pts. Per Game
|21.0
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|53.5
|0.0
|Three Point %
|34.8
|62.5
|Free Throw %
|87.5
|Defensive rebound by Shamorie Ponds
|15.0
|Ethan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 2
|Justin Simon made layup, assist by Shamorie Ponds
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by St. John's
|53.0
|Justin Simon missed free throw
|53.0
|Personal foul on Myles Stephens
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin Simon
|55.0
|Jaelin Llewellyn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|+ 1
|Shamorie Ponds made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:04
|+ 1
|Shamorie Ponds made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:04
|Personal foul on Myles Stephens
|1:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|89
|Field Goals
|28-63 (44.4%)
|34-61 (55.7%)
|3-Pointers
|13-31 (41.9%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|37
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|22
|26
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|15
|14
|Steals
|8
|16
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|20
|14
|Fouls
|15
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Princeton 4-4
|70.9 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|10.6 APG
|St. John's 9-0
|82.4 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|D. Cannady G
|21.8 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.4 APG
|55.7 FG%
|
2
|S. Ponds G
|21.0 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|4.9 APG
|52.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Cannady G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|S. Ponds G
|26 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|55.7
|
|
|41.9
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cannady
|-
|18
|4
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|6/14
|6/13
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Llewellyn
|-
|17
|1
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|7/16
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Aririguzoh
|-
|14
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|3
|M. Stephens
|-
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Much
|-
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cannady
|0
|18
|4
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|6/14
|6/13
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Llewellyn
|0
|17
|1
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|7/16
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Aririguzoh
|0
|14
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|3
|M. Stephens
|0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Much
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morales
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Gladson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Schwieger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Desrosiers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Berbari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Bramlage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Reynoso-Avila
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bagin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Friberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|0
|74
|28
|15
|8
|2
|20
|15
|28/63
|13/31
|5/6
|6
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|-
|26
|5
|5
|4
|1
|5
|1
|11/18
|1/4
|3/3
|2
|3
|M. Heron
|-
|12
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4/11
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|M. Dixon
|-
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|B. Trimble Jr.
|-
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|G. Williams Jr.
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|0
|26
|5
|5
|4
|1
|5
|1
|11/18
|1/4
|3/3
|2
|3
|M. Heron
|0
|12
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4/11
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|M. Dixon
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|B. Trimble Jr.
|0
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|G. Williams Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Clark II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Camus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caraher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Earlington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|0
|89
|33
|14
|16
|3
|14
|9
|34/61
|7/18
|14/21
|7
|26
