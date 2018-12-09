PRINCE
NEW YORK (AP) Shomorie Ponds scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half and combined with Justin Simon for nine points in a game-ending run as undefeated St. John's fended off Princeton 89-74 on Sunday at the Madison Square Garden Holiday Festival.

Princeton trailed by 19, 75-66, with eight minutes left after Ponds scored 10 points in a 26-8 run. But the Tigers responded by outscoring the Red Storm 18-5, capped by a 3-pointer by Jose Morales, and closed within six with 3:41 remaining but didn't score again, missing their final six shots.

LJ Figueroa added 17 points and Marvin Clark II 13 with both grabbing a game-high eight rebounds for the Red Storm (9-0), who shot 56 percent in getting off to their best start since the 1990-91 team also began 9-0.

Devin Cannady made six 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Jaelin Llewellyn, in his collegiate debut, added 17 for Princeton (4-4), making its first Garden appearance since 2000 and playing St. John's for the first time since 1982.

St. John's led 41-38 at halftime on Figueroa's 3-point play in the final minute.

Before the game, St. John's honored late Hall of Fame basketball writer Jim O'Connell of The Associated Press with a special presentation to his family. The players wore a red patch with O'Connell's nickname, ''Oc.'' O'Connell, an alumnus, was a fixture covering sports at the Garden. He died in July at 64. The Garden will also place a permanent plaque at his workspace in the media room.

Team Stats
Points 74 89
Field Goals 28-63 (44.4%) 34-61 (55.7%)
3-Pointers 13-31 (41.9%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 37
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 22 26
Team 1 4
Assists 15 14
Steals 8 16
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 20 14
Fouls 15 9
Technicals 0 0
Princeton
Starters
D. Cannady
J. Llewellyn
R. Aririguzoh
M. Stephens
S. Much
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Cannady - 18 4 2 1 0 5 3 6/14 6/13 0/0 0 4
J. Llewellyn - 17 1 4 0 0 4 2 7/16 3/7 0/0 1 0
R. Aririguzoh - 14 6 1 0 1 3 2 5/7 0/0 4/5 3 3
M. Stephens - 6 2 2 1 0 2 3 3/8 0/2 0/0 0 2
S. Much - 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 2
Bench
J. Morales
W. Gladson
R. Schwieger
J. Desrosiers
E. Wright
M. Johns
E. Berbari
N. Bramlage
V. Reynoso-Avila
C. Bagin
E. Barnes
D. Friberg
C. Kyle
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Morales - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gladson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Schwieger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Desrosiers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Berbari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bramlage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Reynoso-Avila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bagin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Friberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 0 74 28 15 8 2 20 15 28/63 13/31 5/6 6 22
St. John's
Starters
S. Ponds
M. Heron
M. Dixon
B. Trimble Jr.
G. Williams Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Ponds - 26 5 5 4 1 5 1 11/18 1/4 3/3 2 3
M. Heron - 12 3 2 3 0 2 1 4/11 2/4 2/2 1 2
M. Dixon - 7 0 0 1 0 2 1 2/4 2/3 1/2 0 0
B. Trimble Jr. - 3 4 1 1 1 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 4
G. Williams Jr. - 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
L. Figueroa
M. Clark II
J. Simon
J. Camus
E. Wright
S. Keita
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
D. Caraher
J. Roberts
M. Earlington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Figueroa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Clark II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Keita - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Earlington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 0 89 33 14 16 3 14 9 34/61 7/18 14/21 7 26
