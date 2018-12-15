SILL
No. 14 Buffalo tops So. Illinois 73-65, improves to 10-0

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) Nick Perkins had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 14 Buffalo beat Southern Illinois 73-65 on Saturday to improve to 10-0.

CJ Massinburg scored 14 points, Davonta Jordan had 11 and the Bulls continued their best start since 1930-31, when they finished 15-0. They have won 17 consecutive home games dating to last season.

Sean Lloyd Jr. had 14 points for Southern Illinois (7-5) in its second straight loss.

Buffalo scored 23 points off of 22 turnovers to help make up for shooting 7 of 30 from 3-point range.

Perkins scored 11 points during a 17-0 run that put Buffalo ahead 27-10 midway through the first half, but the Bulls went nearly eight minutes without a field goal during the Salukis' 10-0 run that trimmed the lead to 33-28 at the break.

Buffalo went on a 9-0 stretch early in the second half and built its largest advantage, 59-39, with 10:46 remaining. Southern Illinois chipped away and got within single digits in the closing minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: The Bulls maintained their perfect record, but the road gets tougher next week with games at Syracuse and No. 21 Marquette.

Southern Illinois: The Salukis have struggled without leading scorer Armon Fletcher, who has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. Saturday's loss followed an 80-52 defeat at home against Murray State.

UP NEXT

Buffalo visits the Carrier Dome on Tuesday, looking to beat Syracuse for the first time since 1963. The Orange pulled away late to win last year's meeting 81-74.

Southern Illinois hosts Winthrop on Dec. 22 in its final nonconference game.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
A. Cook
10 G
C. Massinburg
5 G
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
40.7 Field Goal % 48.6
46.5 Three Point % 42.9
67.5 Free Throw % 86.7
  30-second timeout called 25.0
+ 2 Sean Lloyd Jr. made finger-roll layup 26.0
+ 1 CJ Massinburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
  CJ Massinburg missed 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Sean Lloyd Jr. 39.0
  Lost ball turnover on Darius Beane, stolen by Nick Perkins 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Darius Beane 39.0
  Sean Lloyd Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Bad pass turnover on Davonta Jordan, stolen by Aaron Cook 48.0
+ 1 Marcus Bartley made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:20
+ 1 Marcus Bartley made 1st of 2 free throws 1:20
Team Stats
Points 65 73
Field Goals 22-45 (48.9%) 27-63 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 7-31 (22.6%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 26
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 23 16
Team 5 3
Assists 10 19
Steals 6 3
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 20 10
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
13
S. Lloyd Jr. G
14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
33
N. Perkins F
20 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo S. Illinois 7-5 283765
home team logo 14 Buffalo 10-0 334073
Team Stats
away team logo S. Illinois 7-5 70.4 PPG 37.3 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo 14 Buffalo 10-0 86.6 PPG 44.8 RPG 18.8 APG
Key Players
13
S. Lloyd Jr. G 11.9 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.7 APG 43.8 FG%
33
N. Perkins F 13.1 PPG 7.9 RPG 0.6 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
13
S. Lloyd Jr. G 14 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
33
N. Perkins F 20 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
48.9 FG% 42.9
23.1 3PT FG% 22.6
81.8 FT% 80.0
S. Illinois
Starters
S. Lloyd Jr.
E. McGill
K. Pippen
A. Cook
M. Bartley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Lloyd Jr. 38 14 6 2 2 1 4 3 4/8 0/3 6/6 1 5
E. McGill 31 13 10 2 1 1 4 2 5/11 1/3 2/2 4 6
K. Pippen 13 7 0 0 0 2 2 3 3/4 0/0 1/2 0 0
A. Cook 31 5 2 1 2 0 3 4 2/7 1/2 0/2 0 2
M. Bartley 35 4 5 3 0 0 1 2 1/5 0/3 2/2 0 5
Bench
R. Stradnieks
D. Beane
T. Bol
B. Gooch
S. Dembele
A. Fletcher
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Stradnieks 18 9 3 1 0 1 4 3 4/6 1/2 0/0 1 2
D. Beane 23 7 3 1 1 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 3/4 2 1
T. Bol 8 6 0 0 0 1 0 3 1/2 0/0 4/4 0 0
B. Gooch 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fletcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 31 10 6 6 20 20 22/45 3/13 18/22 8 23
Buffalo
Starters
C. Massinburg
D. Jordan
J. Harris
J. Graves
M. McRae
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Massinburg 33 14 5 3 0 0 0 3 6/11 0/4 2/3 1 4
D. Jordan 22 11 1 4 1 0 4 3 4/6 1/3 2/2 0 1
J. Harris 29 4 1 3 0 3 0 1 2/9 0/4 0/0 0 1
J. Graves 16 3 0 2 0 1 1 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 0
M. McRae 20 3 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 1
Bench
N. Perkins
D. Caruthers
R. Segu
J. Williams
T. Fagan
B. Bertram
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
P. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Perkins 29 20 11 1 1 1 2 2 7/13 3/5 3/4 4 7
D. Caruthers 28 9 1 3 1 0 1 3 3/6 1/3 2/2 0 1
R. Segu 13 6 0 2 0 1 2 1 2/5 0/2 2/2 0 0
J. Williams 9 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/5 0/2 1/2 1 1
T. Fagan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 23 19 3 6 10 19 27/63 7/31 12/15 7 16
NCAA BB Scores