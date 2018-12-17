Sehic's career-high 26 points help Tulane top Texas Southern
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Samir Sehic scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Tulane beat Texas Southern 77-70 on Monday night.
Connor Crabtree's layup gave the Wave a 23-10 lead with 7:20 before halftime and they led 34-22 at the break. Moses Wood's layup with 11:55 remaining put Tulane ahead 53-33.
Sehic missed just four of his 15 shot attempts, Caleb Daniels scored 21 on 7-of-9 shooting and the Wave (4-6) finished 28 of 52 (53.8 percent) from the field. Crabtree added 11 points.
Tulane's field goal percentage matched its effort at the foul line, going 14 of 26 (53.8). The Wave distributed 19 assists but turned it over 20 times and committed 24 personal fouls. The Tigers shot 36.4 percent and where whistled for 23 fouls.
Jeremy Combs led Texas Southern (4-6) with 12 points and nine rebounds and Eden Ewing scored 12. The Tigers have lost three of four.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|29.0
|Field Goal %
|64.3
|27.3
|Three Point %
|55.6
|84.4
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|+ 3
|Jalyn Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Trayvon Reed
|10.0
|Jordan Cornish missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Cornish made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Texas Southern
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jalyn Patterson made free throw
|11.0
|Shooting foul on Moses Wood
|11.0
|+ 2
|Jalyn Patterson made layup
|11.0
|+ 1
|Connor Crabtree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Connor Crabtree made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Trayvon Reed
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|77
|Field Goals
|24-66 (36.4%)
|28-52 (53.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-32 (18.8%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|16-26 (61.5%)
|14-26 (53.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|38
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|21
|28
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|10
|19
|Steals
|10
|8
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|20
|Fouls
|23
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas Southern 4-7
|76.2 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Tulane 4-6
|70.4 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|J. Patterson G
|13.5 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|4.6 APG
|27.3 FG%
|
21
|S. Sehic F
|9.8 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|0.6 APG
|36.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Patterson G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|S. Sehic F
|28 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|53.8
|
|
|18.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|53.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Patterson
|32
|17
|4
|3
|5
|0
|2
|2
|5/11
|2/6
|5/7
|0
|4
|J. Combs
|22
|12
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5/10
|0/1
|2/7
|7
|2
|D. Butler
|32
|7
|5
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|T. Reed
|25
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|4
|D. Bruce
|23
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2/9
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ewing
|20
|12
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/11
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|4
|J. Jones
|8
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Armstrong
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. McClelland
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Baldwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Granger Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lumpkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McClelland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dobbins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|172
|70
|32
|10
|10
|1
|14
|23
|24/66
|6/32
|16/26
|11
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Sehic
|37
|28
|11
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|11/15
|2/4
|4/5
|1
|10
|C. Daniels
|24
|21
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|7/9
|3/3
|4/7
|1
|4
|J. Cornish
|17
|6
|1
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/6
|1/4
|3/6
|0
|1
|S. Barrett
|32
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2/6
|1/5
|0/3
|1
|3
|B. Koka
|11
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Crabtree
|29
|11
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|4/7
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|1
|G. Quinn
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Wood
|27
|2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|5
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|B. Paul
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Ajang
|9
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|3
|R. Ona Embo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zhang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|36
|19
|8
|6
|20
|24
|28/52
|7/21
|14/26
|8
|28
