Sehic's career-high 26 points help Tulane top Texas Southern

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 17, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Samir Sehic scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Tulane beat Texas Southern 77-70 on Monday night.

Connor Crabtree's layup gave the Wave a 23-10 lead with 7:20 before halftime and they led 34-22 at the break. Moses Wood's layup with 11:55 remaining put Tulane ahead 53-33.

Sehic missed just four of his 15 shot attempts, Caleb Daniels scored 21 on 7-of-9 shooting and the Wave (4-6) finished 28 of 52 (53.8 percent) from the field. Crabtree added 11 points.

Tulane's field goal percentage matched its effort at the foul line, going 14 of 26 (53.8). The Wave distributed 19 assists but turned it over 20 times and committed 24 personal fouls. The Tigers shot 36.4 percent and where whistled for 23 fouls.

Jeremy Combs led Texas Southern (4-6) with 12 points and nine rebounds and Eden Ewing scored 12. The Tigers have lost three of four.

Key Players
J. Patterson
C. Daniels
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
29.0 Field Goal % 64.3
27.3 Three Point % 55.6
84.4 Free Throw % 57.1
+ 3 Jalyn Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Trayvon Reed 10.0
  Jordan Cornish missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Jordan Cornish made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Texas Southern 10.0
+ 1 Jalyn Patterson made free throw 11.0
  Shooting foul on Moses Wood 11.0
+ 2 Jalyn Patterson made layup 11.0
+ 1 Connor Crabtree made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Connor Crabtree made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Trayvon Reed 16.0
Team Stats
Points 70 77
Field Goals 24-66 (36.4%) 28-52 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 6-32 (18.8%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 16-26 (61.5%) 14-26 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 38 38
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 21 28
Team 6 2
Assists 10 19
Steals 10 8
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 14 20
Fouls 23 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Patterson G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
21
S. Sehic F
28 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Texas Southern 4-7 224870
home team logo Tulane 4-6 344377
TULANE -4.5, O/U 157
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Texas Southern 4-7 76.2 PPG 40.3 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Tulane 4-6 70.4 PPG 41.9 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
11
J. Patterson G 13.5 PPG 4.8 RPG 4.6 APG 27.3 FG%
21
S. Sehic F 9.8 PPG 6.9 RPG 0.6 APG 36.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Patterson G 17 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
21
S. Sehic F 28 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
36.4 FG% 53.8
18.8 3PT FG% 33.3
61.5 FT% 53.8
Texas Southern
Starters
J. Patterson
J. Combs
D. Butler
T. Reed
D. Bruce
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Patterson 32 17 4 3 5 0 2 2 5/11 2/6 5/7 0 4
J. Combs 22 12 9 1 1 0 0 4 5/10 0/1 2/7 7 2
D. Butler 32 7 5 2 1 0 4 2 2/6 1/4 2/2 1 4
T. Reed 25 5 5 0 0 0 2 4 2/3 0/1 1/2 1 4
D. Bruce 23 5 3 1 0 0 3 5 2/9 1/6 0/0 1 2
Bench
E. Ewing
J. Jones
T. Armstrong
C. McClelland
C. Baldwin
J. Hopkins
K. Granger Jr.
D. Lumpkin
A. McClelland
M. Dobbins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Ewing 20 12 4 1 1 0 2 2 5/11 0/1 2/4 0 4
J. Jones 8 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 0
T. Armstrong 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
C. McClelland 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
C. Baldwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hopkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Granger Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lumpkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McClelland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dobbins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 172 70 32 10 10 1 14 23 24/66 6/32 16/26 11 21
Tulane
Starters
S. Sehic
C. Daniels
J. Cornish
S. Barrett
B. Koka
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Sehic 37 28 11 1 0 2 2 2 11/15 2/4 4/5 1 10
C. Daniels 24 21 5 2 0 0 4 3 7/9 3/3 4/7 1 4
J. Cornish 17 6 1 5 1 0 2 4 1/6 1/4 3/6 0 1
S. Barrett 32 5 4 4 1 0 2 5 2/6 1/5 0/3 1 3
B. Koka 11 2 2 0 1 1 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
C. Crabtree
G. Quinn
M. Wood
B. Paul
B. Ajang
R. Ona Embo
J. Walker
C. Galic
K. Zhang
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Crabtree 29 11 2 2 2 1 2 0 4/7 0/3 3/4 1 1
G. Quinn 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Wood 27 2 6 2 2 1 4 5 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 5
B. Paul 11 0 0 2 1 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Ajang 9 0 5 1 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/1 2 3
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zhang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 36 19 8 6 20 24 28/52 7/21 14/26 8 28
