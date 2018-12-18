BING
Durham's double-double leads Irish past Bearcats, 69-56

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 18, 2018

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Notre Dame coach Mike Brey liked what he saw from his Twin Timbers - junior forwards Juwan Durham and John Mooney - after they each produced a double-double in a 69-56 victory over Binghamton on Tuesday night.

''Juwan saved our butts tonight,'' Brey said after Durham, a 6-foot-11 transfer from Connecticut, had 16 points and 12 rebounds with four blocks in 20 minutes coming off the bench. ''I'm excited about his development, and obviously, Johnny continues to be a consistent man for us.''

The 6-9 Mooney, who had only one double-double coming into the season, produced his sixth of the season - 12 points and 12 rebounds - and T.J. Gibbs added 16 points for the 8-3 Irish, who were playing their first game since losing senior tri-captain Rex Pflueger with a season-ending ACL injury in an 88-80 victory over Purdue last Saturday.

''You can never really replace Rex and all he does for us,'' Mooney said. ''Juwan has been huge for us all year. He's going to continue to be big for us. Blocking shots (and) rebounding the ball, he definitely makes our team better.''

Notre Dame struggled early against Binghamton's 2-3 zone, but Durham provided a spark when called on.

''I thought I would be able to rebound the ball more, and I tried to block shots like I always do,'' Durham said. ''Just help our team win.''

Freshman point guard Sam Sessoms led the Bearcats (3-9), who lost their fourth straight game, with 25 points thanks to 11-of-18 shooting.

''That was a special performance,'' Binghamton coach Tommy Dempsey said. ''I was proud of my team's effort and fight tonight. Their size on the glass was overwhelming at times.''

Notre Dame had a 47-34 edge on the boards, including a 15-6 edge in offensive rebounds. The Irish also had a 7-2 edge in blocked shots, with Mooney picking up a pair.

The Irish survived the Bearcats' 7-0 start and their own 26-percent shooting (8 of 31) to take a 25-21 halftime lead.

Freshman Dane Goodwin started in place of Pflueger and had five of the starting lineup's 11 points. But the Irish stayed close and eventually took the lead because the Bearcats endured scoring droughts of 3:53, 3:01 and finally the final 3:16. Goodwin finished with eight points.

Mooney hit one of two free throws to give the Irish their first led, 16-15, with 7:28 remaining, and the teams exchanged the lead seven times before Notre Dame closed with a 5-0 run, with Durham scoring four of his six team-leading first-half points.

The Irish found their shooting eyes in the locker room and began the second half on a 16-4 run in the first 6:58 thanks to 7-of-11 shooting. Their biggest lead was 18 points - 49-31 - with 9:44 to play. The Bearcats closed to within seven, 61-54, on Sessoms' 3-pointer with 1:45 left but got no closer.

BIG PICTURE

Binghamton: The Bearcats, picked to finish sixth in the nine-team America East, started a three-game road swing nice enough, taking a 7-0 lead in the first 3:32. But they made only seven of their last 19 shots, committed 10 personals and had eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes. A 1-for-7 shooting start in the second half was too much to overcome.

Notre Dame: Fighting Irish are down to eight scholarship players after season-ending injuries to Pflueger (he will have surgery after New Year's), freshman guard Robby Carmody (torn labrum in left shoulder that will require post-Christmas surgery) and senior forward Elijah Burns (left team in November, received degree in December and is seeking NCAA waiver to play immediately for Siena).

UP NEXT

Binghamton: Bearcats visit Barclays Center to play LIU Brooklyn Saturday.

Notre Dame: Fighting Irish play host to Jacksonville Thursday.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Sessoms
R. Pflueger
0 G
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
8.1 Pts. Per Game 8.1
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
45.7 Field Goal % 39.0
25.0 Three Point % 38.9
33.3 Free Throw % 80.8
+ 2 Sam Sessoms made layup 7.0
+ 2 John Mooney made layup 11.0
  Offensive rebound by John Mooney 13.0
  T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Turnover on Sam Sessoms 41.0
+ 1 John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
  John Mooney missed 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on J.C. Show 46.0
  Defensive rebound by John Mooney 49.0
  Everson Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 49.0
+ 1 D.J. Harvey made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
Team Stats
Points 56 69
Field Goals 25-61 (41.0%) 25-65 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 6-28 (21.4%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 0-2 (0.0%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 47
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 27 30
Team 2 3
Assists 5 15
Steals 6 7
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 20 10
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
3
S. Sessoms G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
11
J. Durham F
16 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Binghamton 3-9 213556
home team logo Notre Dame 8-3 254469
ND -24.5, O/U 139.5
Purcell Pavilion South Bend, IN
ND -24.5, O/U 139.5
Purcell Pavilion South Bend, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Binghamton 3-9 69.5 PPG 38.8 RPG 10.5 APG
home team logo Notre Dame 8-3 77.4 PPG 41.5 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
3
S. Sessoms G 17.6 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.3 APG 44.1 FG%
10
T. Gibbs G 13.5 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.5 APG 33.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
S. Sessoms G 25 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
10
T. Gibbs G 16 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
41.0 FG% 38.5
21.4 3PT FG% 23.8
0.0 FT% 70.0
Binghamton
Starters
S. Sessoms
C. Barnard
J. Show
Ca. Stewart
E. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Sessoms 36 25 6 3 1 0 5 4 11/18 3/7 0/1 0 6
C. Barnard 32 8 4 0 0 0 1 4 4/7 0/0 0/1 2 2
J. Show 30 7 3 0 3 0 2 3 3/13 1/10 0/0 0 3
Ca. Stewart 31 5 6 1 1 1 2 4 2/10 1/7 0/0 1 5
E. Davis 28 4 9 1 0 0 3 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 7
Bench
R. Caldwell Jr.
T. Rose
C. Anyichie
C. Poulina
T. Bruce
T. Stewart
A. Odero
Ca. Stewart
M. Besselink
L. Gallagher
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Caldwell Jr. 24 7 3 0 1 1 1 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 3
T. Rose 11 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Anyichie 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Poulina 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Bruce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Odero - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Besselink - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Gallagher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 32 5 6 2 15 20 25/61 6/28 0/2 5 27
Notre Dame
Starters
T. Gibbs
J. Mooney
D. Harvey
D. Goodwin
P. Hubb
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Gibbs 39 16 2 2 1 0 0 3 6/15 3/9 1/1 0 2
J. Mooney 27 12 12 1 1 2 1 0 5/10 0/0 2/4 5 7
D. Harvey 23 9 5 1 0 0 2 1 3/12 0/3 3/3 0 5
D. Goodwin 36 8 6 1 0 0 0 2 2/8 0/3 4/5 0 6
P. Hubb 33 0 2 7 2 1 4 0 0/6 0/2 0/1 0 2
Bench
J. Durham
N. Laszewski
N. Djogo
R. Pflueger
L. Nelligan
R. Carmody
C. Doherty
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Durham 20 16 12 2 2 4 2 2 6/8 0/0 4/6 6 6
N. Laszewski 17 5 5 1 1 0 1 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 3 2
N. Djogo 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
R. Pflueger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nelligan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Carmody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Doherty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 44 15 7 7 10 10 25/65 5/21 14/20 14 30
