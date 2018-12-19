Martin, Davenport lead Memphis to 99-89 win over Little Rock
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jeremiah Martin scored 22 points, Kyvon Davenport had 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and Memphis used a late 11-0 run to beat Little Rock 99-89 Wednesday night.
Kareem Brewton also scored 15, Tyler Harris added 14 and Antwann Jones had 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and two blocks for Memphis (6-5). The Tigers have won all their seven games against Little Rock.
Rayjon Tucker's 3-point play with 3:52 remaining gave the Trojans an 86-84 lead. Jones answered with a layup that sparked an 11-0 run - including seven consecutive points by Martin - before Davenport's layup made it 95-86 with 1:32 left.
Little Rock (5-7) went 0 for 4 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 3 1/2 minutes.
Tucker, a junior transfer from Florida Gulf Coast, led the Trojans with 29 points.
Both teams shot 50 percent from the field, but the Tigers made 22-of-30 free throws while Little Rock hit just 18-of-34. Memphis outrebounded the Trojans 49-23, including 18-5 on the offensive glass, and had an 11-4 advantage in second-chance points.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
|27.0
|Rayjon Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 2
|Kareem Brewton Jr. made layup
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Antwann Jones
|1:00
|Markquis Nowell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by Markquis Nowell
|1:08
|Jeremiah Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:08
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:08
|Personal foul on Nikola Maric
|1:08
|Jeremiah Martin missed layup
|1:10
|+ 1
|Rayjon Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|99
|Field Goals
|30-60 (50.0%)
|34-68 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-26 (42.3%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|18-34 (52.9%)
|22-30 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|49
|Offensive
|4
|16
|Defensive
|17
|31
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|20
|22
|Steals
|12
|9
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|21
|Fouls
|26
|27
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Little Rock 5-7
|76.3 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Memphis 6-5
|81.2 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|15.1 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|42.3
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|52.9
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Tucker
|38
|29
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7/12
|4/7
|11/15
|0
|4
|J. Lottie
|26
|14
|4
|5
|5
|0
|4
|4
|5/7
|1/2
|3/5
|0
|4
|N. Maric
|26
|14
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6/11
|1/1
|1/5
|2
|1
|K. Bankston
|20
|11
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5/6
|0/0
|1/6
|1
|2
|H. Wyatt Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Tucker
|38
|29
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7/12
|4/7
|11/15
|0
|4
|J. Lottie
|26
|14
|4
|5
|5
|0
|4
|4
|5/7
|1/2
|3/5
|0
|4
|N. Maric
|26
|14
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6/11
|1/1
|1/5
|2
|1
|K. Bankston
|20
|11
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5/6
|0/0
|1/6
|1
|2
|H. Wyatt Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Nowell
|31
|13
|7
|3
|2
|0
|6
|3
|4/10
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|6
|R. Pippins
|29
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Burns
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/8
|0/5
|0/1
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hadzic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Koljanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Curtis II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|21
|20
|12
|3
|15
|26
|30/60
|11/26
|18/34
|4
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|29
|22
|6
|5
|2
|0
|4
|1
|6/13
|0/4
|10/14
|4
|2
|T. Harris
|32
|14
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/12
|4/10
|2/2
|0
|1
|A. Jones
|25
|13
|5
|6
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|5
|M. Parks Jr.
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Thornton
|22
|4
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|29
|22
|6
|5
|2
|0
|4
|1
|6/13
|0/4
|10/14
|4
|2
|T. Harris
|32
|14
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/12
|4/10
|2/2
|0
|1
|A. Jones
|25
|13
|5
|6
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|5
|M. Parks Jr.
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Thornton
|22
|4
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brewton Jr.
|22
|15
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|3
|6/8
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|K. Davenport
|25
|15
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|5/8
|1/1
|4/7
|6
|9
|I. Maurice
|12
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3/7
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Lomax
|20
|4
|5
|6
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|3
|V. Enoh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Sameh Azab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Olds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wingett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|99
|47
|22
|9
|4
|21
|27
|34/68
|9/24
|22/30
|16
|31
