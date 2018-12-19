ARKLR
Martin, Davenport lead Memphis to 99-89 win over Little Rock

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 19, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jeremiah Martin scored 22 points, Kyvon Davenport had 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and Memphis used a late 11-0 run to beat Little Rock 99-89 Wednesday night.

Kareem Brewton also scored 15, Tyler Harris added 14 and Antwann Jones had 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and two blocks for Memphis (6-5). The Tigers have won all their seven games against Little Rock.

Rayjon Tucker's 3-point play with 3:52 remaining gave the Trojans an 86-84 lead. Jones answered with a layup that sparked an 11-0 run - including seven consecutive points by Martin - before Davenport's layup made it 95-86 with 1:32 left.

Little Rock (5-7) went 0 for 4 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 3 1/2 minutes.

Tucker, a junior transfer from Florida Gulf Coast, led the Trojans with 29 points.

Both teams shot 50 percent from the field, but the Tigers made 22-of-30 free throws while Little Rock hit just 18-of-34. Memphis outrebounded the Trojans 49-23, including 18-5 on the offensive glass, and had an 11-4 advantage in second-chance points.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax 27.0
  Rayjon Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 2 Kareem Brewton Jr. made layup 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Antwann Jones 1:00
  Markquis Nowell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Markquis Nowell 1:08
  Jeremiah Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
+ 1 Jeremiah Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Personal foul on Nikola Maric 1:08
  Jeremiah Martin missed layup 1:10
+ 1 Rayjon Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:21
Team Stats
Points 89 99
Field Goals 30-60 (50.0%) 34-68 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 18-34 (52.9%) 22-30 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 23 49
Offensive 4 16
Defensive 17 31
Team 2 2
Assists 20 22
Steals 12 9
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 15 21
Fouls 26 27
Technicals 0 1
3
R. Tucker G
29 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
3
J. Martin G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Little Rock 5-7 395089
home team logo Memphis 6-5 485199
MEMP -14, O/U 157.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
away team logo Little Rock 5-7 76.3 PPG 40.3 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Memphis 6-5 81.2 PPG 40.4 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
3
R. Tucker G 20.5 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.3 APG 50.7 FG%
3
J. Martin G 13.5 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.9 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
R. Tucker G 29 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
3
J. Martin G 22 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
50.0 FG% 50.0
42.3 3PT FG% 37.5
52.9 FT% 73.3
Little Rock
Starters
R. Tucker
J. Lottie
N. Maric
K. Bankston
H. Wyatt Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Tucker 38 29 4 4 1 0 1 1 7/12 4/7 11/15 0 4
J. Lottie 26 14 4 5 5 0 4 4 5/7 1/2 3/5 0 4
N. Maric 26 14 3 3 1 0 1 5 6/11 1/1 1/5 2 1
K. Bankston 20 11 3 1 1 2 1 4 5/6 0/0 1/6 1 2
H. Wyatt Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
M. Nowell
R. Pippins
D. Burns
K. Johnson
D. Hadzic
D. Koljanin
T. Curtis II
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Nowell 31 13 7 3 2 0 6 3 4/10 3/6 2/2 1 6
R. Pippins 29 6 0 2 1 0 2 4 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 0
D. Burns 24 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 1/8 0/5 0/1 0 0
K. Johnson 5 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hadzic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Koljanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Curtis II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 21 20 12 3 15 26 30/60 11/26 18/34 4 17
Memphis
Starters
J. Martin
T. Harris
A. Jones
M. Parks Jr.
R. Thornton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Martin 29 22 6 5 2 0 4 1 6/13 0/4 10/14 4 2
T. Harris 32 14 1 3 0 0 1 3 4/12 4/10 2/2 0 1
A. Jones 25 13 5 6 1 2 1 4 5/6 1/2 2/2 0 5
M. Parks Jr. 9 4 0 0 0 0 2 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Thornton 22 4 11 0 1 0 2 4 2/6 0/1 0/0 3 8
Bench
K. Brewton Jr.
K. Davenport
I. Maurice
A. Lomax
V. Enoh
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Brewton Jr. 22 15 0 1 4 0 4 3 6/8 1/2 2/2 0 0
K. Davenport 25 15 15 1 0 1 1 5 5/8 1/1 4/7 6 9
I. Maurice 12 8 3 0 0 1 2 3 3/7 2/3 0/0 0 3
A. Lomax 20 4 5 6 1 0 4 0 1/3 0/1 2/3 2 3
V. Enoh 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 99 47 22 9 4 21 27 34/68 9/24 22/30 16 31
NCAA BB Scores