St. John's wins 11th straight, beats St. Francis (Brooklyn)
NEW YORK (AP) LJ Figueroa and Mikey Dixon scored 13 points apiece and St. John's won its 11th straight and remains undefeated with an 86-52 victory over St. Francis (Brooklyn) on Wednesday night.
St. John's (11-0) is off to its best start since the 1982-83 squad opened with a program-best 14 straight wins.
Marvin Clark II and Shamorie Ponds added 12 points each for the Red Storm, who had 11 of 12 players score and finished 34-of-63 (54 percent) shooting.
Chauncey Hawkins scored 16 points and Jalen Jordan had 11 to lead St. Francis (7-5), which shot just 18 of 65 (28 percent) from the floor that included 25 missed 3-pointers.
The Red Storm used a 27-8 run to open the second half and stretched their lead to 64-33 with 11 minutes left. Ponds scored seven points, and Greg Williams Jr. added six and capped it with a dunk.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|18.0
|Bryant Beckford missed jump shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Stevan Krtinic
|41.0
|Brandon Lawrence missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Brandon Lawrence missed 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Shooting foul on Stevan Krtinic
|41.0
|Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|43.0
|Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot, blocked by Bryant Beckford
|45.0
|Bad pass turnover on Cori Johnson, stolen by Brandon Lawrence
|57.0
|+ 3
|Marcellus Earlington made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:20
|Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|1:29
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|86
|Field Goals
|18-65 (27.7%)
|34-63 (54.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-30 (16.7%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|11-22 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|49
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|23
|39
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|9
|13
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|9
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Fran.-NY 7-5
|74.5 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|11.1 APG
|St. John's 11-0
|82.1 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|C. Hawkins G
|13.3 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.1 APG
|36.4 FG%
|
30
|L. Figueroa G
|15.7 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|56.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Hawkins G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|L. Figueroa G
|13 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|27.7
|FG%
|54.0
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jordan
|25
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/12
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|R. Hurley
|20
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|G. Sanabria
|39
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/12
|0/8
|3/4
|2
|2
|Y. Evans
|25
|2
|8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|6
|D. Celen
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jordan
|25
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/12
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|R. Hurley
|20
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|G. Sanabria
|39
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/12
|0/8
|3/4
|2
|2
|Y. Evans
|25
|2
|8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|6
|D. Celen
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hawkins
|35
|16
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|3
|4/18
|3/12
|5/6
|1
|4
|C. Rohlehr
|16
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|4
|S. Krtinic
|15
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Williams
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Johnson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Beckford
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Nurse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cosic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Moreno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|52
|34
|9
|4
|4
|14
|18
|18/65
|5/30
|11/15
|11
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|31
|13
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6/13
|1/2
|0/2
|2
|7
|M. Clark II
|27
|12
|7
|4
|0
|4
|2
|3
|3/5
|2/4
|4/4
|1
|6
|S. Ponds
|25
|12
|5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|4/6
|0
|5
|M. Heron
|23
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/11
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. Simon
|31
|6
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|31
|13
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6/13
|1/2
|0/2
|2
|7
|M. Clark II
|27
|12
|7
|4
|0
|4
|2
|3
|3/5
|2/4
|4/4
|1
|6
|S. Ponds
|25
|12
|5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|4/6
|0
|5
|M. Heron
|23
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/11
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. Simon
|31
|6
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dixon
|20
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/9
|1/4
|2/4
|0
|3
|G. Williams Jr.
|16
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|M. Earlington
|4
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|0/1
|3
|2
|B. Trimble Jr.
|14
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Cole
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Roberts
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|1
|J. Camus
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Lawrence
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|E. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caraher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|86
|49
|13
|7
|6
|9
|17
|34/63
|7/17
|11/22
|10
|39
