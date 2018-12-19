STFRAN
STJOHN

No Text

St. John's wins 11th straight, beats St. Francis (Brooklyn)

  STATS AP
  Dec 19, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) LJ Figueroa and Mikey Dixon scored 13 points apiece and St. John's won its 11th straight and remains undefeated with an 86-52 victory over St. Francis (Brooklyn) on Wednesday night.

St. John's (11-0) is off to its best start since the 1982-83 squad opened with a program-best 14 straight wins.

Marvin Clark II and Shamorie Ponds added 12 points each for the Red Storm, who had 11 of 12 players score and finished 34-of-63 (54 percent) shooting.

Chauncey Hawkins scored 16 points and Jalen Jordan had 11 to lead St. Francis (7-5), which shot just 18 of 65 (28 percent) from the floor that included 25 missed 3-pointers.

The Red Storm used a 27-8 run to open the second half and stretched their lead to 64-33 with 11 minutes left. Ponds scored seven points, and Greg Williams Jr. added six and capped it with a dunk.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts 18.0
  Bryant Beckford missed jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Stevan Krtinic 41.0
  Brandon Lawrence missed 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
  Brandon Lawrence missed 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Shooting foul on Stevan Krtinic 41.0
  Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington 43.0
  Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot, blocked by Bryant Beckford 45.0
  Bad pass turnover on Cori Johnson, stolen by Brandon Lawrence 57.0
+ 3 Marcellus Earlington made 3-pt. jump shot 1:20
  Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington 1:29
Team Stats
Points 52 86
Field Goals 18-65 (27.7%) 34-63 (54.0%)
3-Pointers 5-30 (16.7%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 49
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 23 39
Team 1 0
Assists 9 13
Steals 4 7
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
C. Hawkins G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
M. Dixon G
13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. Fran.-NY 7-5 252752
home team logo St. John's 11-0 374986
STJOHN -19.5, O/U 151
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Team Stats
away team logo St. Fran.-NY 7-5 74.5 PPG 44.8 RPG 11.1 APG
home team logo St. John's 11-0 82.1 PPG 36.6 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
4
C. Hawkins G 13.3 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.1 APG 36.4 FG%
30
L. Figueroa G 15.7 PPG 7.2 RPG 1.6 APG 56.5 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. Hawkins G 16 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
30
L. Figueroa G 13 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
27.7 FG% 54.0
16.7 3PT FG% 41.2
73.3 FT% 50.0
St. Fran.-NY
Starters
J. Jordan
R. Hurley
G. Sanabria
Y. Evans
D. Celen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Jordan 25 11 1 1 0 0 1 1 4/12 1/5 2/2 0 1
R. Hurley 20 8 4 0 0 0 1 5 4/7 0/1 0/0 1 3
G. Sanabria 39 3 4 4 0 0 2 1 0/12 0/8 3/4 2 2
Y. Evans 25 2 8 2 1 1 1 0 1/5 0/1 0/1 2 6
D. Celen 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Starters
J. Jordan
R. Hurley
G. Sanabria
Y. Evans
D. Celen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Jordan 25 11 1 1 0 0 1 1 4/12 1/5 2/2 0 1
R. Hurley 20 8 4 0 0 0 1 5 4/7 0/1 0/0 1 3
G. Sanabria 39 3 4 4 0 0 2 1 0/12 0/8 3/4 2 2
Y. Evans 25 2 8 2 1 1 1 0 1/5 0/1 0/1 2 6
D. Celen 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
C. Hawkins
C. Rohlehr
S. Krtinic
K. Williams
C. Johnson
B. Beckford
J. Nurse
M. Cosic
J. Williams
L. Moreno
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Hawkins 35 16 5 2 3 0 6 3 4/18 3/12 5/6 1 4
C. Rohlehr 16 7 8 0 0 1 2 1 3/4 0/0 1/2 4 4
S. Krtinic 15 5 2 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 2
K. Williams 14 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
C. Johnson 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Beckford 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Nurse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cosic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Moreno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 52 34 9 4 4 14 18 18/65 5/30 11/15 11 23
St. John's
Starters
L. Figueroa
M. Clark II
S. Ponds
M. Heron
J. Simon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Figueroa 31 13 9 0 2 1 0 2 6/13 1/2 0/2 2 7
M. Clark II 27 12 7 4 0 4 2 3 3/5 2/4 4/4 1 6
S. Ponds 25 12 5 5 2 1 1 2 4/8 0/1 4/6 0 5
M. Heron 23 8 6 1 1 0 3 4 4/11 0/1 0/0 1 5
J. Simon 31 6 7 2 1 0 2 1 2/4 1/2 1/2 0 7
Starters
L. Figueroa
M. Clark II
S. Ponds
M. Heron
J. Simon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Figueroa 31 13 9 0 2 1 0 2 6/13 1/2 0/2 2 7
M. Clark II 27 12 7 4 0 4 2 3 3/5 2/4 4/4 1 6
S. Ponds 25 12 5 5 2 1 1 2 4/8 0/1 4/6 0 5
M. Heron 23 8 6 1 1 0 3 4 4/11 0/1 0/0 1 5
J. Simon 31 6 7 2 1 0 2 1 2/4 1/2 1/2 0 7
Bench
M. Dixon
G. Williams Jr.
M. Earlington
B. Trimble Jr.
J. Cole
J. Roberts
J. Camus
B. Lawrence
E. Wright
S. Keita
D. Caraher
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dixon 20 13 3 1 0 0 0 1 5/9 1/4 2/4 0 3
G. Williams Jr. 16 8 3 0 0 0 1 1 4/5 0/1 0/0 2 1
M. Earlington 4 7 5 0 0 0 0 0 3/5 1/1 0/1 3 2
B. Trimble Jr. 14 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2
J. Cole 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Roberts 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 1
J. Camus 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Lawrence 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 0
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Keita - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 49 13 7 6 9 17 34/63 7/17 11/22 10 39
