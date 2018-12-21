Byers' dunk lifts Long Beach State past Pepperdine, 67-66
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) KJ Byers' dunk in the closing seconds lifted Long Beach State to a 67-66 win over Pepperdine on Thursday night.
Long Beach State had been idle since suffering a 74-68 loss to Pacific December 10, and after playing nine of its first 12 games on the road, opened a two-game home stand against the Waves.
Colbey Ross hit a jumper with :54 left to put the Waves up by three, 64-61, but Jordan Roberts scored at the basket and Byers hit a jumper with :32 left to put Long Beach State up by one, 65-64. Ross hit two free throws to put Pepperdine back in front, but Byers took a feed from Temidayo Yussuf and dunked with :05 left for the game-winning basket. Jade' Smith missed a 3-point attempt with a second left for Pepperdine.
Yussuf turned in his fourth double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Byers finished with 10 points and six boards for the 49ers (4-9).
Ross finished with 23 points for Pepperdine (6-7), which remains winless on the road. Smith finished with 11 rebounds.
Copyright 2018 by AP.
|28.7
|Min. Per Game
|28.7
|11.8
|Pts. Per Game
|11.8
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|28.6
|35.1
|Three Point %
|31.8
|80.6
|Free Throw %
|88.6
|Defensive rebound by Mason Riggins
|0.0
|Jade Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|KJ Byers made dunk, assist by Temidayo Yussuf
|4.0
|+ 1
|Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Shooting foul on Deishuan Booker
|21.0
|+ 2
|KJ Byers made jump shot, assist by Deishuan Booker
|32.0
|Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Deishuan Booker
|38.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Roberts made layup, assist by Deishuan Booker
|47.0
|+ 2
|Colbey Ross made jump shot
|54.0
|Turnover on Temidayo Yussuf
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|67
|Field Goals
|25-66 (37.9%)
|25-64 (39.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-27 (22.2%)
|2-19 (10.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-17 (58.8%)
|15-25 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|46
|Offensive
|15
|13
|Defensive
|26
|24
|Team
|3
|9
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|21
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pepperdine 6-7
|78.2 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|13.9 APG
|LBSU 4-9
|70.8 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|11.3 APG
|
|37.9
|FG%
|39.1
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|10.5
|
|
|58.8
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ross
|37
|23
|4
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|9/22
|1/6
|4/4
|1
|3
|E. Cooper Jr.
|22
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/10
|3/6
|2/3
|1
|2
|D. Dunn
|30
|10
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/9
|0/2
|2/4
|5
|5
|Ke. Edwards
|25
|9
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2
|3/10
|1/5
|2/6
|1
|1
|J. Smith
|28
|7
|11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|9
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Ball
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Stormo
|16
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|D. Polk Jr.
|18
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|1
|V. Ohia Obioha
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Ka. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Yee-Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Mailliard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Perrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|41
|8
|4
|4
|11
|21
|25/66
|6/27
|10/17
|15
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Yussuf
|32
|21
|11
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9/14
|0/0
|3/6
|5
|6
|B. Alberts
|34
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/12
|2/9
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Roberts
|21
|10
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/10
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|2
|M. Riggins
|16
|4
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|6
|E. Maxhuni
|26
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0/7
|0/4
|0/1
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Byers
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|D. Booker
|32
|7
|4
|7
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|4
|J. Griffin
|17
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/7
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Mims
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|B. Richard
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Slater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Apic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|37
|13
|5
|7
|11
|18
|25/64
|2/19
|15/25
|13
|24
