PEPPER
LNGBCH

No Text

Byers' dunk lifts Long Beach State past Pepperdine, 67-66

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) KJ Byers' dunk in the closing seconds lifted Long Beach State to a 67-66 win over Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Long Beach State had been idle since suffering a 74-68 loss to Pacific December 10, and after playing nine of its first 12 games on the road, opened a two-game home stand against the Waves.

Colbey Ross hit a jumper with :54 left to put the Waves up by three, 64-61, but Jordan Roberts scored at the basket and Byers hit a jumper with :32 left to put Long Beach State up by one, 65-64. Ross hit two free throws to put Pepperdine back in front, but Byers took a feed from Temidayo Yussuf and dunked with :05 left for the game-winning basket. Jade' Smith missed a 3-point attempt with a second left for Pepperdine.

Yussuf turned in his fourth double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Byers finished with 10 points and six boards for the 49ers (4-9).

Ross finished with 23 points for Pepperdine (6-7), which remains winless on the road. Smith finished with 11 rebounds.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Ross
D. Booker
15 G
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
44.3 Field Goal % 28.6
35.1 Three Point % 31.8
80.6 Free Throw % 88.6
  Defensive rebound by Mason Riggins 0.0
  Jade Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 KJ Byers made dunk, assist by Temidayo Yussuf 4.0
+ 1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Shooting foul on Deishuan Booker 21.0
+ 2 KJ Byers made jump shot, assist by Deishuan Booker 32.0
  Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Deishuan Booker 38.0
+ 2 Jordan Roberts made layup, assist by Deishuan Booker 47.0
+ 2 Colbey Ross made jump shot 54.0
  Turnover on Temidayo Yussuf 1:15
Team Stats
Points 66 67
Field Goals 25-66 (37.9%) 25-64 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 6-27 (22.2%) 2-19 (10.5%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 15-25 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 46
Offensive 15 13
Defensive 26 24
Team 3 9
Assists 8 13
Steals 4 5
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
C. Ross G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
24
T. Yussuf C
21 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Pepperdine 6-7 313566
home team logo LBSU 4-9 313667
LNGBCH -4.5, O/U 161
Walter Pyramid Long Beach, CA
LNGBCH -4.5, O/U 161
Walter Pyramid Long Beach, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pepperdine 6-7 78.2 PPG 36.8 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo LBSU 4-9 70.8 PPG 42.8 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
4
C. Ross G 20.1 PPG 3.2 RPG 6.8 APG 44.3 FG%
24
T. Yussuf C 12.9 PPG 7.2 RPG 1.2 APG 48.8 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. Ross G 23 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
24
T. Yussuf C 21 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
37.9 FG% 39.1
22.2 3PT FG% 10.5
58.8 FT% 60.0
Pepperdine
Starters
C. Ross
E. Cooper Jr.
D. Dunn
Ke. Edwards
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Ross 37 23 4 5 0 0 4 3 9/22 1/6 4/4 1 3
E. Cooper Jr. 22 13 3 0 0 0 1 3 4/10 3/6 2/3 1 2
D. Dunn 30 10 10 1 0 0 1 2 4/9 0/2 2/4 5 5
Ke. Edwards 25 9 2 0 1 2 4 2 3/10 1/5 2/6 1 1
J. Smith 28 7 11 1 2 0 0 3 3/7 1/3 0/0 2 9
Starters
C. Ross
E. Cooper Jr.
D. Dunn
Ke. Edwards
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Ross 37 23 4 5 0 0 4 3 9/22 1/6 4/4 1 3
E. Cooper Jr. 22 13 3 0 0 0 1 3 4/10 3/6 2/3 1 2
D. Dunn 30 10 10 1 0 0 1 2 4/9 0/2 2/4 5 5
Ke. Edwards 25 9 2 0 1 2 4 2 3/10 1/5 2/6 1 1
J. Smith 28 7 11 1 2 0 0 3 3/7 1/3 0/0 2 9
Bench
A. Ball
J. Stormo
D. Polk Jr.
V. Ohia Obioha
Ka. Edwards
M. Cage
K. Smith
K. Yee-Stephens
E. Mailliard
M. Wexler
J. Yoon
E. Perrot
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Ball 15 2 2 0 0 1 0 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 1
J. Stormo 16 2 5 1 0 0 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 3
D. Polk Jr. 18 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 1
V. Ohia Obioha 9 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Ka. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yee-Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mailliard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 41 8 4 4 11 21 25/66 6/27 10/17 15 26
LBSU
Starters
T. Yussuf
B. Alberts
J. Roberts
M. Riggins
E. Maxhuni
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Yussuf 32 21 11 3 0 0 2 3 9/14 0/0 3/6 5 6
B. Alberts 34 10 1 0 1 1 1 2 3/12 2/9 2/2 0 1
J. Roberts 21 10 6 0 0 1 2 2 4/10 0/0 2/4 4 2
M. Riggins 16 4 7 0 0 1 0 4 2/4 0/0 0/2 1 6
E. Maxhuni 26 0 1 2 0 0 4 2 0/7 0/4 0/1 0 1
Starters
T. Yussuf
B. Alberts
J. Roberts
M. Riggins
E. Maxhuni
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Yussuf 32 21 11 3 0 0 2 3 9/14 0/0 3/6 5 6
B. Alberts 34 10 1 0 1 1 1 2 3/12 2/9 2/2 0 1
J. Roberts 21 10 6 0 0 1 2 2 4/10 0/0 2/4 4 2
M. Riggins 16 4 7 0 0 1 0 4 2/4 0/0 0/2 1 6
E. Maxhuni 26 0 1 2 0 0 4 2 0/7 0/4 0/1 0 1
Bench
K. Byers
D. Booker
J. Griffin
D. Mims
B. Richard
R. Freeman
C. Slater
M. Apic
B. Jackson
D. Cobb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Byers 16 10 6 0 0 2 1 2 4/6 0/0 2/2 2 4
D. Booker 32 7 4 7 4 2 1 2 1/4 0/2 5/6 0 4
J. Griffin 17 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 2/7 0/4 0/0 1 0
D. Mims 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
B. Richard 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Apic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cobb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 37 13 5 7 11 18 25/64 2/19 15/25 13 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores