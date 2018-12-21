Shayok, Wigginton lead Iowa State past Panthers 101-53
AMES, Iowa (AP) The next time Iowa State plays at home it'll be against Kansas - the favorite to win yet another Big 12 title.
The Cyclones showed on Friday night that they might be healthy enough to hang with the top-ranked Jayhawks by then.
Marial Shayok scored 23 points in just 22 minutes, Lindell Wigginton had 15 points after missing the previous 10 games with a strained foot and Iowa State rolled past Eastern Illinois 101-53.
Michael Jacobson added 15 points the Cyclones (10-2). They returned both Wigginton and forward Solomon Young (strained groin) and played as a fully healthy team for the first time in their final tuneup before league play.
''I felt like I played hard. Obviously I've still got to get my conditioning back,'' said Wigginton, a preseason All-Big 12 pick, who was 5 of 12 shooting in 18 minutes. ''I think it felt normal.''
This one was essentially a scrimmage for Iowa State, as coach Steve Prohm tinkered with his lineup in an effort to see what combinations might work in conference play.
It certainly didn't matter who was on the floor for the Cyclones. They pushed a 20-point halftime lead to 65-33 after Talen Horton-Tucker's block set up Shayok for a corner 3-pointer and a 65-33 lead.
Iowa State rolled off a 19-0 run, its best of the season, to help push its lead to 40 points early in the second half.
Young finished with three points and four boards in 10 minutes.
Young ''is a force down low,'' Shayok said.
Shareef Smith scored 15 for Eastern Illinois (6-6).
THE BIG PICTURE
Eastern Illinois: The Panthers have a chance to compete for the Ohio Valley title this winter - if they improve their 3-point shooting defense. Whether that's something a team can truly control is a subject of debate, but EIU is one of the worst teams in America at it. Iowa State shot 40.7 percent beyond the arc.
Iowa State: Young had been out all season, and Wigginton hadn't suited up since hurting his foot late in the opener. The plan was to get each of them into a game situation - without exacerbating those injuries - ahead of Big 12 play. Wigginton showed his rust, committing three fouls in the first half alone. But Young and Wigginton teamed up in the second half, with Wigginton hooking up with Young for a rare 3.
YOUNG'S TOWN
Iowa State's front court defense had left a bit to be desired for a stretch just before Young entered play. The 6-foot-8, 243-pound Young almost immediately reminded the Cyclones of how valuable his presence can be down low, forcing a turnover inside the circle that Iowa State turned into points on the other end. Young isn't the flashiest guy in the paint, but his presence should be crucial for a team that won't need to ask him to score very often. ''We're going to need his physicality as we get into conference,'' Prohm said.
GETTING WIGGY WITH IT
Perhaps the thing Iowa State missed the most when Wigginton was out was his ability to get to the rim and either hit a layup or get fouled. The Cyclones lost at No. 23 Iowa in large part because of a pair of extended scoring droughts - something Wigginton might have halted single-handedly. ''He's a big piece of our team,'' Prohm said of Wigginton. ''He's going to be fine.'' Wigginton also had four rebounds, three assists and just one turnover.
THE NUMBERS
Freshman Tyrese Haliburton could lose his starting spot to Wigginton, but he won't lose many minutes. Haliburton had eight rebounds, seven points and four assists. ...Wigginton played 18 minutes in his first career game off the bench. ...Iowa State had 28 assists on 39 baskets with just five turnovers. ...Horton-Tucker had eight points, eight assists and three blocks.
UP NEXT
Eastern Illinois hosts North Alabama on Dec. 30.
Iowa State opens conference play at Oklahoma State on Jan. 2
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|8.1
|Pts. Per Game
|8.1
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|10.0
|Field Goal %
|54.5
|20.0
|Three Point %
|41.9
|57.1
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|+ 3
|Lucas Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Wilson
|6.0
|+ 2
|Zion Griffin made dunk, assist by Carter Boothe
|16.0
|+ 3
|Lucas Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Wilson
|38.0
|+ 3
|Nate Schuster made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Steyer
|1:14
|Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|1:18
|Shawn Wilson missed layup
|1:20
|Lost ball turnover on Nate Schuster, stolen by Shawn Wilson
|1:32
|Offensive rebound by Nate Schuster
|1:38
|Nate Schuster missed jump shot, blocked by Aboubacar Diallo
|1:40
|+ 2
|Shawn Wilson made jump shot
|2:03
|+ 3
|Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindell Wigginton
|2:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|101
|Field Goals
|21-56 (37.5%)
|39-68 (57.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-23 (21.7%)
|11-27 (40.7%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|47
|Offensive
|2
|12
|Defensive
|18
|30
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|12
|28
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|5
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|5
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|E. Illinois 6-6
|72.3 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Iowa St. 10-2
|82.0 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|16.0 APG
|
|37.5
|FG%
|57.4
|
|
|21.7
|3PT FG%
|40.7
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Smith
|32
|15
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6/12
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|M. Smith
|23
|7
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|R. Kukobat
|24
|7
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|3
|J. Wallace
|13
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|3
|J. Matlock
|17
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Smith
|32
|15
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6/12
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|M. Smith
|23
|7
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|R. Kukobat
|24
|7
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|3
|J. Wallace
|13
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|3
|J. Matlock
|17
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Jones
|17
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Burrell
|16
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Charles
|12
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|S. Wilson
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Harvey
|24
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/9
|0/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Diallo
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Koch
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|20
|12
|2
|5
|10
|14
|21/56
|5/23
|6/9
|2
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shayok
|22
|23
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|8/13
|3/5
|4/4
|2
|3
|M. Jacobson
|15
|15
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7/9
|1/2
|0/1
|3
|2
|T. Horton-Tucker
|27
|8
|5
|8
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|1/3
|1
|4
|T. Haliburton
|32
|7
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|N. Weiler-Babb
|23
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shayok
|22
|23
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|8/13
|3/5
|4/4
|2
|3
|M. Jacobson
|15
|15
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7/9
|1/2
|0/1
|3
|2
|T. Horton-Tucker
|27
|8
|5
|8
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|1/3
|1
|4
|T. Haliburton
|32
|7
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|N. Weiler-Babb
|23
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Wigginton
|18
|15
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/12
|0/5
|5/7
|1
|3
|T. Lewis
|10
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|1
|C. Lard
|8
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Z. Griffin
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Talley Jr.
|12
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Young
|10
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|N. Schuster
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|G. Conditt IV
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Boothe
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Steyer
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|101
|42
|28
|4
|7
|5
|13
|39/68
|11/27
|12/17
|12
|30
-
14BUFF
20MARQET68
82
2nd 6:23 FS1
-
DENVER
8GONZAG34
81
2nd 8:13 ROOT
-
PROV
TEXAS51
45
2nd 12:53 ESP2
-
OKLA
NWEST52
53
2nd 8:04 BTN
-
NAU
UTAH51
71
2nd 4:13 PACN
-
PSU
BAMA54
55
2nd 7:46 SECN
-
SACST
WASH35
46
2nd 8:45 PACN
-
NORFLK
UTEP38
34
2nd 14:28
-
IDAHO
SNCLRA13
28
1st 7:30
-
TXARL
CPOLY18
17
1st 11:02
-
SJST
CAL17
19
1st 7:27 PACN
-
DART
BRYANT67
68
Final
-
BING
LIU68
67
Final
-
STBON
NEAST59
64
Final
-
LIB
ALST73
55
Final
-
BRYAN
CHATT45
79
Final
-
HOOD
UMBC65
86
Final
-
CARK
OKLAST73
82
Final
-
WCAR
BGREEN52
73
Final
-
MLLGN
NCASHV76
86
Final
-
CAMP
PEAY75
88
Final
-
KENTST
OREGST66
63
Final
-
FDU
UMASS84
85
Final
-
TOWSON
TULANE73
55
Final
-
CORBN
EWASH73
92
Final
-
IUPUI
MOREHD70
74
Final
-
GASOU
RADFRD68
80
Final
-
UCIRV
BUTLER54
71
Final
-
ALCORN
SFLA44
83
Final
-
OREG
BAYLOR47
57
Final
-
DTROIT
XAVIER55
69
Final
-
ILLST
UCF56
77
Final
-
BCU
BU74
66
Final
-
ETNST
WYO76
53
Final
-
CSTCAR
CHARLS71
73
Final
-
LOYMD
MASLOW79
97
Final
-
NCWILM
MERCER73
77
Final
-
PRINCE
LAFAY81
79
Final
-
EILL
IOWAST53
101
Final
-
STETSON
LONGWD63
77
Final
-
NALAB
VMI68
89
Final
-
OAK
10MICHST69
99
Final
-
NAVY
GMASON63
84
Final
-
ROBERT
LVILLE59
73
Final
-
ALAM
LSALLE57
80
Final
-
ABIL
SEMO70
68
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
SFA47
97
Final
-
JWUNC
CHARSO61
86
Final
-
COPPST
LAMON63
80
Final
-
STFRIS
ILLCHI55
76
Final
-
24FURMAN
LSU57
75
Final
-
TROY
UAB74
73
Final
-
HOWPN
LAMAR32
121
Final
-
NCAT
MINN67
86
Final
-
MISS
MTSU74
56
Final
-
USM
SDAK66
60
Final
-
NEBOM
RICE83
66
Final
-
FAMU
PORT39
54
Final
-
UVM
LPSCMB66
91
Final
-
SUTAH
USC0
0153.5 O/U
-13.5
11:00pm PACN