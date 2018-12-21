EILL
Shayok, Wigginton lead Iowa State past Panthers 101-53

  • Dec 21, 2018

AMES, Iowa (AP) The next time Iowa State plays at home it'll be against Kansas - the favorite to win yet another Big 12 title.

The Cyclones showed on Friday night that they might be healthy enough to hang with the top-ranked Jayhawks by then.

Marial Shayok scored 23 points in just 22 minutes, Lindell Wigginton had 15 points after missing the previous 10 games with a strained foot and Iowa State rolled past Eastern Illinois 101-53.

Michael Jacobson added 15 points the Cyclones (10-2). They returned both Wigginton and forward Solomon Young (strained groin) and played as a fully healthy team for the first time in their final tuneup before league play.

''I felt like I played hard. Obviously I've still got to get my conditioning back,'' said Wigginton, a preseason All-Big 12 pick, who was 5 of 12 shooting in 18 minutes. ''I think it felt normal.''

This one was essentially a scrimmage for Iowa State, as coach Steve Prohm tinkered with his lineup in an effort to see what combinations might work in conference play.

It certainly didn't matter who was on the floor for the Cyclones. They pushed a 20-point halftime lead to 65-33 after Talen Horton-Tucker's block set up Shayok for a corner 3-pointer and a 65-33 lead.

Iowa State rolled off a 19-0 run, its best of the season, to help push its lead to 40 points early in the second half.

Young finished with three points and four boards in 10 minutes.

Young ''is a force down low,'' Shayok said.

Shareef Smith scored 15 for Eastern Illinois (6-6).

THE BIG PICTURE

Eastern Illinois: The Panthers have a chance to compete for the Ohio Valley title this winter - if they improve their 3-point shooting defense. Whether that's something a team can truly control is a subject of debate, but EIU is one of the worst teams in America at it. Iowa State shot 40.7 percent beyond the arc.

Iowa State: Young had been out all season, and Wigginton hadn't suited up since hurting his foot late in the opener. The plan was to get each of them into a game situation - without exacerbating those injuries - ahead of Big 12 play. Wigginton showed his rust, committing three fouls in the first half alone. But Young and Wigginton teamed up in the second half, with Wigginton hooking up with Young for a rare 3.

YOUNG'S TOWN

Iowa State's front court defense had left a bit to be desired for a stretch just before Young entered play. The 6-foot-8, 243-pound Young almost immediately reminded the Cyclones of how valuable his presence can be down low, forcing a turnover inside the circle that Iowa State turned into points on the other end. Young isn't the flashiest guy in the paint, but his presence should be crucial for a team that won't need to ask him to score very often. ''We're going to need his physicality as we get into conference,'' Prohm said.

GETTING WIGGY WITH IT

Perhaps the thing Iowa State missed the most when Wigginton was out was his ability to get to the rim and either hit a layup or get fouled. The Cyclones lost at No. 23 Iowa in large part because of a pair of extended scoring droughts - something Wigginton might have halted single-handedly. ''He's a big piece of our team,'' Prohm said of Wigginton. ''He's going to be fine.'' Wigginton also had four rebounds, three assists and just one turnover.

THE NUMBERS

Freshman Tyrese Haliburton could lose his starting spot to Wigginton, but he won't lose many minutes. Haliburton had eight rebounds, seven points and four assists. ...Wigginton played 18 minutes in his first career game off the bench. ...Iowa State had 28 assists on 39 baskets with just five turnovers. ...Horton-Tucker had eight points, eight assists and three blocks.

UP NEXT

Eastern Illinois hosts North Alabama on Dec. 30.

Iowa State opens conference play at Oklahoma State on Jan. 2

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Wallace
T. Haliburton
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
8.1 Pts. Per Game 8.1
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
10.0 Field Goal % 54.5
20.0 Three Point % 41.9
57.1 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 3 Lucas Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Wilson 6.0
+ 2 Zion Griffin made dunk, assist by Carter Boothe 16.0
+ 3 Lucas Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shawn Wilson 38.0
+ 3 Nate Schuster made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Steyer 1:14
  Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV 1:18
  Shawn Wilson missed layup 1:20
  Lost ball turnover on Nate Schuster, stolen by Shawn Wilson 1:32
  Offensive rebound by Nate Schuster 1:38
  Nate Schuster missed jump shot, blocked by Aboubacar Diallo 1:40
+ 2 Shawn Wilson made jump shot 2:03
+ 3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindell Wigginton 2:37
Team Stats
Points 53 101
Field Goals 21-56 (37.5%) 39-68 (57.4%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 22 47
Offensive 2 12
Defensive 18 30
Team 2 5
Assists 12 28
Steals 2 4
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 10 5
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
5
S. Smith G
15 PTS, 3 AST
3
M. Shayok G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
IOWAST -23.5, O/U 146.5
James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, IA
Team Stats
away team logo E. Illinois 6-6 72.3 PPG 38.1 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Iowa St. 10-2 82.0 PPG 39.5 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
5
S. Smith G 7.5 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.1 APG 46.6 FG%
3
M. Shayok G 19.8 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.1 APG 51.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
S. Smith G 15 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
3
M. Shayok G 23 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
37.5 FG% 57.4
21.7 3PT FG% 40.7
66.7 FT% 70.6
E. Illinois
Starters
S. Smith
M. Smith
R. Kukobat
J. Wallace
J. Matlock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Smith 32 15 0 3 0 0 3 2 6/12 1/3 2/2 0 0
M. Smith 23 7 4 0 1 0 0 3 3/9 1/6 0/0 0 4
R. Kukobat 24 7 4 2 0 2 2 0 3/8 0/1 1/2 1 3
J. Wallace 13 2 3 1 0 0 2 2 0/2 0/0 2/3 0 3
J. Matlock 17 0 4 4 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4
Bench
L. Jones
C. Burrell
K. Charles
S. Wilson
B. Harvey
A. Diallo
L. Koch
T. Lewis
B. Shaw
E. Brown
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Jones 17 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 1
C. Burrell 16 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 0
K. Charles 12 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/3 1/2 0 1
S. Wilson 2 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Harvey 24 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/9 0/6 0/0 0 1
A. Diallo 10 0 1 0 0 3 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Koch 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 20 12 2 5 10 14 21/56 5/23 6/9 2 18
Iowa St.
Starters
M. Shayok
M. Jacobson
T. Horton-Tucker
T. Haliburton
N. Weiler-Babb
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Shayok 22 23 5 3 0 1 1 2 8/13 3/5 4/4 2 3
M. Jacobson 15 15 5 1 1 1 0 0 7/9 1/2 0/1 3 2
T. Horton-Tucker 27 8 5 8 0 3 1 1 3/8 1/4 1/3 1 4
T. Haliburton 32 7 8 4 2 2 0 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 7
N. Weiler-Babb 23 3 2 5 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
L. Wigginton
T. Lewis
C. Lard
Z. Griffin
Z. Talley Jr.
S. Young
N. Schuster
G. Conditt IV
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
P. Nixon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Wigginton 18 15 4 3 0 0 1 3 5/12 0/5 5/7 1 3
T. Lewis 10 7 3 1 0 0 0 3 2/5 1/3 2/2 2 1
C. Lard 8 6 3 1 0 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 2
Z. Griffin 8 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
Z. Talley Jr. 12 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
S. Young 10 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 4
N. Schuster 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 0
G. Conditt IV 9 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Boothe 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Steyer 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 101 42 28 4 7 5 13 39/68 11/27 12/17 12 30
