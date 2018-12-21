Pipkins, Laurent help UMass rally, beat Fairleigh Dickinson
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Jonathan Laurent and Luwane Pipkins scored 20 points apiece to help Massachusetts rally from a 14-point deficit and beat Fairleigh Dickinson 85-84 on Friday.
Rashaan Holloway had 16 of his 18 points -including five dunks - in the second half, Carl Pierre scored 13 - 10 after the break - and Keon Clergeot scored 11 for UMass.
UMass (7-5) hit 14 of its first 17 second-half shots and used a 13-2 run, capped by Pipkins' 3-pointer that gave the Minutemen a 69-66 lead with 7:25 to play, their first since early in the first half. FDU trailed until a 9-3 spurt, including five points by Xzavier Malone-Key, gave the Knights a three-point lead with 1:28 remaining. Holloway's tipin of a miss by Laurent and then a layup by Pipkins - after Randall West's steal - capped the scoring.
Jahlil Jenkins missed a jumper with five seconds left, West grabbed the rebound and was fouled but missed both free throws. Malone-Key grabbed the rebound but, after a timeout, the Knights didn't get off a shot before the final buzzer.
Jenkins led five Fairleigh Dickinson players in double figures with 19 points. The Knights (5-6) led by as many as 14 before taking a 44-36 lead into the break.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|30-second timeout called
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Xzavier Malone-Key
|4.0
|Randall West missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Randall West missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Elyjah Williams
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Randall West
|5.0
|Jahlil Jenkins missed floating jump shot
|7.0
|+ 2
|Luwane Pipkins made driving layup
|26.0
|Lost ball turnover on Mike Holloway Jr., stolen by Randall West
|33.0
|+ 2
|Rashaan Holloway made dunk
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by Rashaan Holloway
|44.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|85
|Field Goals
|26-55 (47.3%)
|31-54 (57.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|24-31 (77.4%)
|14-30 (46.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|31
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|20
|21
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|15
|20
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|F. Dickinson 5-6
|74.4 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Massachusetts 7-5
|79.4 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Jenkins G
|12.9 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|4.2 APG
|38.3 FG%
|
2
|L. Pipkins G
|19.7 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|6.1 APG
|39.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Jenkins G
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|L. Pipkins G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|7 AST
|
|47.3
|FG%
|57.4
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|77.4
|FT%
|46.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jenkins
|38
|19
|8
|4
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4/9
|1/2
|10/12
|0
|8
|M. Holloway Jr.
|28
|15
|3
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|5/7
|1/1
|4/6
|0
|3
|X. Malone-Key
|37
|15
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5/14
|2/9
|3/5
|3
|2
|D. Edge
|36
|11
|0
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/11
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|E. Williams
|22
|8
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jenkins
|38
|19
|8
|4
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4/9
|1/2
|10/12
|0
|8
|M. Holloway Jr.
|28
|15
|3
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|5/7
|1/1
|4/6
|0
|3
|X. Malone-Key
|37
|15
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5/14
|2/9
|3/5
|3
|2
|D. Edge
|36
|11
|0
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/11
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|E. Williams
|22
|8
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bishop
|26
|16
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5/9
|2/4
|4/4
|4
|2
|T. Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Powell
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Okeke
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. McNamara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Beciri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Saliba Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|84
|28
|15
|9
|5
|10
|20
|26/55
|8/20
|24/31
|8
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|37
|20
|5
|7
|1
|0
|4
|3
|8/17
|1/7
|3/4
|2
|3
|R. Holloway
|13
|18
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8/9
|0/0
|2/7
|1
|2
|C. Pierre
|29
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/7
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Clergeot
|33
|11
|2
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4/7
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|2
|S. Diallo
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|37
|20
|5
|7
|1
|0
|4
|3
|8/17
|1/7
|3/4
|2
|3
|R. Holloway
|13
|18
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8/9
|0/0
|2/7
|1
|2
|C. Pierre
|29
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/7
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Clergeot
|33
|11
|2
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4/7
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|2
|S. Diallo
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Laurent
|35
|20
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/8
|4/5
|4/4
|1
|5
|R. West
|10
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|2
|K. Turner-Morris
|14
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|3
|K. Hayward
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|U. McLean
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Wood
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|C. Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|28
|20
|6
|1
|13
|19
|31/54
|9/19
|14/30
|7
|21
