Pipkins, Laurent help UMass rally, beat Fairleigh Dickinson

  • Dec 21, 2018

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Jonathan Laurent and Luwane Pipkins scored 20 points apiece to help Massachusetts rally from a 14-point deficit and beat Fairleigh Dickinson 85-84 on Friday.

Rashaan Holloway had 16 of his 18 points -including five dunks - in the second half, Carl Pierre scored 13 - 10 after the break - and Keon Clergeot scored 11 for UMass.

UMass (7-5) hit 14 of its first 17 second-half shots and used a 13-2 run, capped by Pipkins' 3-pointer that gave the Minutemen a 69-66 lead with 7:25 to play, their first since early in the first half. FDU trailed until a 9-3 spurt, including five points by Xzavier Malone-Key, gave the Knights a three-point lead with 1:28 remaining. Holloway's tipin of a miss by Laurent and then a layup by Pipkins - after Randall West's steal - capped the scoring.

Jahlil Jenkins missed a jumper with five seconds left, West grabbed the rebound and was fouled but missed both free throws. Malone-Key grabbed the rebound but, after a timeout, the Knights didn't get off a shot before the final buzzer.

Jenkins led five Fairleigh Dickinson players in double figures with 19 points. The Knights (5-6) led by as many as 14 before taking a 44-36 lead into the break.

  30-second timeout called 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Xzavier Malone-Key 4.0
  Randall West missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Randall West missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Elyjah Williams 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Randall West 5.0
  Jahlil Jenkins missed floating jump shot 7.0
+ 2 Luwane Pipkins made driving layup 26.0
  Lost ball turnover on Mike Holloway Jr., stolen by Randall West 33.0
+ 2 Rashaan Holloway made dunk 44.0
  Offensive rebound by Rashaan Holloway 44.0
Points 84 85
Field Goals 26-55 (47.3%) 31-54 (57.4%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 24-31 (77.4%) 14-30 (46.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 31
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 20 21
Team 2 3
Assists 15 20
Steals 9 6
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 0 0
J. Jenkins G
19 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
J. Laurent F
20 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
away team logo F. Dickinson 5-6 444084
home team logo Massachusetts 7-5 364985
UMASS -12.5, O/U 156.5
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
away team logo F. Dickinson 5-6 74.4 PPG 37.9 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Massachusetts 7-5 79.4 PPG 38.8 RPG 16.0 APG
3
J. Jenkins G 12.9 PPG 3.5 RPG 4.2 APG 38.3 FG%
2
L. Pipkins G 19.7 PPG 5.5 RPG 6.1 APG 39.9 FG%
3
J. Jenkins G 19 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
2
L. Pipkins G 20 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
47.3 FG% 57.4
40.0 3PT FG% 47.4
77.4 FT% 46.7
Massachusetts
Starters
L. Pipkins
R. Holloway
C. Pierre
K. Clergeot
S. Diallo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 37 20 5 7 1 0 4 3 8/17 1/7 3/4 2 3
R. Holloway 13 18 3 0 0 0 2 4 8/9 0/0 2/7 1 2
C. Pierre 29 13 3 2 1 0 1 4 5/7 3/4 0/0 1 2
K. Clergeot 33 11 2 4 2 1 2 1 4/7 1/2 2/3 0 2
S. Diallo 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/2 0 0
Starters
L. Pipkins
R. Holloway
C. Pierre
K. Clergeot
S. Diallo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 37 20 5 7 1 0 4 3 8/17 1/7 3/4 2 3
R. Holloway 13 18 3 0 0 0 2 4 8/9 0/0 2/7 1 2
C. Pierre 29 13 3 2 1 0 1 4 5/7 3/4 0/0 1 2
K. Clergeot 33 11 2 4 2 1 2 1 4/7 1/2 2/3 0 2
S. Diallo 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/2 0 0
Bench
J. Laurent
R. West
K. Turner-Morris
K. Hayward
U. McLean
T. Wood
C. Cobb
J. Franklin
S. Chatman
A. Byrne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Laurent 35 20 6 5 0 0 2 1 6/8 4/5 4/4 1 5
R. West 10 2 4 1 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/4 2 2
K. Turner-Morris 14 1 3 0 1 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 1/4 0 3
K. Hayward 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
U. McLean 15 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Wood 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/2 0 0
C. Cobb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 28 20 6 1 13 19 31/54 9/19 14/30 7 21
