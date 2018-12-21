UCF runs win streak to 4 with 77-56 win over Redbirds
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Aubrey Dawkins made five 3-pointers and scored 18 points, Tacko Fall posted his 20th career double-double and UCF defeated Illinois State 77-56 on Friday night.
Dawkins was 5 of 7 from the arc, while Fall was 5 of 5 from the field in scoring 11 points with 12 rebounds. B.J. Taylor added 15 points and five assists and Collin Smith scored 12 for the Knights (10-2), who shot 51 percent in extending their win streak to four.
The Redbirds (7-6), who have lost four straight, got 10 points each from Keyshawn Evans and Phil Fayne. Illinois State gave up 22 points off 16 turnovers and shot only 36 percent.
Dawkins had 10 points and Taylor nine in the first half when the Knights outscored the Redbirds 16-0 off turnovers, 10-0 on second-chance points and 22-6 in the paint in rolling to a 43-18 lead. UCF led by as many as 29 in the second half when Illinois State didn't get closer than 13 after a 9-0 run.
UCF is off to its best start since going 14-0 in 2010-11.
|32.1
|Min. Per Game
|32.1
|9.3
|Pts. Per Game
|9.3
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|50.3
|Field Goal %
|49.2
|40.0
|Three Point %
|50.0
|70.0
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Grant
|5.0
|Josh Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 2
|Ceasar DeJesus made jump shot
|27.0
|+ 3
|Josh Jefferson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Hein
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by William Tinsley
|55.0
|Ryan Anders missed floating jump shot
|57.0
|Double dribble turnover on Matt Hein
|1:15
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Gassman
|1:24
|Ceasar DeJesus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:26
|Lost ball turnover on Matt Chastain, stolen by BJ Taylor
|1:53
|Offensive rebound by Matt Chastain
|1:56
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|77
|Field Goals
|19-53 (35.8%)
|30-59 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-28 (28.6%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|10-15 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|35
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|18
|24
|Team
|6
|1
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|0
|9
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|8
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Illinois State 7-6
|77.1 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|15.2 APG
|UCF 10-2
|76.3 PPG
|46.4 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|P. Fayne F
|15.8 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|0.4 APG
|55.0 FG%
|
15
|A. Dawkins G
|15.4 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.1 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Fayne F
|10 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|A. Dawkins G
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.8
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Evans
|27
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/8
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|1
|P. Fayne
|31
|10
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|2
|Z. Copeland
|31
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|4
|3/11
|1/8
|1/1
|0
|3
|W. Tinsley
|22
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|M. Yarbrough
|11
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hein
|19
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Idowu
|13
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|I. Gassman
|15
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|J. Jefferson
|17
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Chastain
|14
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|2
|J. Hillsman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fisher III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bruninga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donnelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|27
|14
|0
|1
|16
|19
|19/53
|8/28
|10/13
|9
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawkins
|33
|18
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6/10
|5/7
|1/2
|1
|4
|B. Taylor
|32
|15
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6/13
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Fall
|27
|11
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5/5
|0/0
|1/4
|5
|7
|C. Brown
|26
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|T. Allen
|23
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/6
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smith
|23
|12
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5/10
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|2
|C. DeJesus
|17
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|F. Bertz
|13
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|X. Grant
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Renaud
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Anders
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ulvydas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|34
|14
|9
|5
|8
|15
|30/59
|7/18
|10/15
|10
|24
