UCF runs win streak to 4 with 77-56 win over Redbirds

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Aubrey Dawkins made five 3-pointers and scored 18 points, Tacko Fall posted his 20th career double-double and UCF defeated Illinois State 77-56 on Friday night.

Dawkins was 5 of 7 from the arc, while Fall was 5 of 5 from the field in scoring 11 points with 12 rebounds. B.J. Taylor added 15 points and five assists and Collin Smith scored 12 for the Knights (10-2), who shot 51 percent in extending their win streak to four.

The Redbirds (7-6), who have lost four straight, got 10 points each from Keyshawn Evans and Phil Fayne. Illinois State gave up 22 points off 16 turnovers and shot only 36 percent.

Dawkins had 10 points and Taylor nine in the first half when the Knights outscored the Redbirds 16-0 off turnovers, 10-0 on second-chance points and 22-6 in the paint in rolling to a 43-18 lead. UCF led by as many as 29 in the second half when Illinois State didn't get closer than 13 after a 9-0 run.

UCF is off to its best start since going 14-0 in 2010-11.

Key Players
M. Yarbrough
T. Allen
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
9.3 Pts. Per Game 9.3
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
50.3 Field Goal % 49.2
40.0 Three Point % 50.0
70.0 Free Throw % 66.7
Team Stats
Points 56 77
Field Goals 19-53 (35.8%) 30-59 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 35
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 18 24
Team 6 1
Assists 14 14
Steals 0 9
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 16 8
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
K. Evans G
10 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
15
A. Dawkins G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois State 7-6 183856
home team logo UCF 10-2 433477
UCF -13.5, O/U 141.5
CFE Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois State 7-6 77.1 PPG 39.8 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo UCF 10-2 76.3 PPG 46.4 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
10
P. Fayne F 15.8 PPG 6.2 RPG 0.4 APG 55.0 FG%
15
A. Dawkins G 15.4 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.1 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
P. Fayne F 10 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
15
A. Dawkins G 18 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
35.8 FG% 50.8
28.6 3PT FG% 38.9
76.9 FT% 66.7
Illinois State
Starters
K. Evans
P. Fayne
Z. Copeland
W. Tinsley
M. Yarbrough
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Evans 27 10 1 2 0 0 0 0 3/8 3/6 1/2 0 1
P. Fayne 31 10 6 1 0 0 2 4 4/7 0/0 2/4 4 2
Z. Copeland 31 8 3 3 0 0 5 4 3/11 1/8 1/1 0 3
W. Tinsley 22 3 4 1 0 0 0 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 4
M. Yarbrough 11 2 3 2 0 1 6 2 0/3 0/1 2/2 1 2
Bench
M. Hein
R. Idowu
I. Gassman
J. Jefferson
M. Chastain
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Hein 19 7 0 2 0 0 1 0 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 0
R. Idowu 13 6 1 1 0 0 0 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 0
I. Gassman 15 5 4 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 4
J. Jefferson 17 3 0 1 0 0 1 1 1/5 1/5 0/0 0 0
M. Chastain 14 2 5 1 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/1 2/2 3 2
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 27 14 0 1 16 19 19/53 8/28 10/13 9 18
UCF
Starters
A. Dawkins
B. Taylor
T. Fall
C. Brown
T. Allen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Dawkins 33 18 5 3 0 1 0 3 6/10 5/7 1/2 1 4
B. Taylor 32 15 3 5 2 0 0 0 6/13 1/6 2/2 0 3
T. Fall 27 11 12 0 1 1 1 2 5/5 0/0 1/4 5 7
C. Brown 26 6 4 2 2 2 2 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 3
T. Allen 23 4 4 2 1 0 1 4 1/6 0/2 2/2 0 4
Bench
C. Smith
C. DeJesus
F. Bertz
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Griffin
C. McSpadden
R. Ulvydas
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Smith 23 12 4 0 1 1 3 3 5/10 0/1 2/3 2 2
C. DeJesus 17 9 0 2 0 0 1 1 4/9 1/2 0/0 0 0
F. Bertz 13 2 1 0 2 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
X. Grant 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Renaud 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Anders 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ulvydas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 34 14 9 5 8 15 30/59 7/18 10/15 10 24
NCAA BB Scores