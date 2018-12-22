USC snaps 4-game losing streak with win over Southern Utah
LOS ANGELES (AP) Nick Rakocevic scored 21 points, Bennie Boatwright added 18 and USC snapped a four-game losing streak with a 91-49 victory over Southern Utah on Friday night.
Jonah Mathews added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Trojans (6-6), who gave coach Andy Enfield his 100th win in six seasons at the school.
Andre Adams had 13 points for Southern Utah (5-4), which has dropped three of its last four. Brandon Better added 12 points.
USC led most of the game. The Trojans were up 39-25 at halftime, scored eight of the first 10 points in the second half and steadily pulled away. The Trojans led by as many as 43 late in the second half.
The game was tied at six when USC went on a 13-2 run over a four-minute stretch. The Trojans were four of five from the field as Boatwright scored five points and Jonah Mathews added three.
Southern Utah scored five straight points before the Trojans ran off 11 straight for a 30-12 lead with 5:43 remaining. Rakocevic scored six during the spurt as USC took advantage of four Southern Utah turnovers.
USC would lead by as many as 19 (36-17) late in the first half before Southern Utah closed to 39-25.
BIG PICTURE
Southern Utah: The Thunderbirds have lost seven straight against Pac-12 teams. Their last win against a team from the conference was against Washington State in 2003.
USC: The Trojans were better on 3-pointers, going 7 of 17 from beyond the arc. But they have made just 32 percent over the past six games (38 for 118). They started the season 17 of 33 on 3's in their first six.
UP NEXT
Southern Utah: Opens Big Sky play at home against Montana State on Dec. 29.
USC: Finishes non-conference play when it hosts UC Davis on Dec. 30.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|29.6
|Min. Per Game
|29.6
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|10.9
|Reb. Per Game
|10.9
|47.3
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|35.1
|Three Point %
|0.0
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|73.6
|+ 1
|Maizen Fausett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Maizen Fausett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Maizen Fausett missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on J'Raan Brooks
|19.0
|+ 2
|Devin Fleming made layup, assist by Jordan Usher
|24.0
|Lost ball turnover on Matthew Johnson, stolen by Victor Uyaelunmo
|24.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Usher made layup, assist by J'Raan Brooks
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Victor Uyaelunmo
|53.0
|Maizen Fausett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|Offensive rebound by Maizen Fausett
|1:00
|Kenton Eskridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|91
|Field Goals
|18-53 (34.0%)
|36-67 (53.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|7-17 (41.2%)
|12-21 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|45
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|22
|26
|Team
|5
|7
|Assists
|9
|24
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|24
|14
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
32
|A. Adams F
|10.3 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|0.5 APG
|58.3 FG%
|
31
|N. Rakocevic F
|14.5 PPG
|10.9 RPG
|1.3 APG
|49.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Adams F
|13 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|N. Rakocevic F
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|34.0
|FG%
|53.7
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|41.2
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Adams
|24
|13
|8
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|6/11
|1/1
|0/2
|2
|6
|B. Better
|21
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4/11
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|0
|C. Oluyitan
|27
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|2
|J. Calloway
|28
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Marin
|30
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|29
|21
|8
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|8/14
|0/0
|5/10
|4
|4
|B. Boatwright
|31
|18
|10
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/15
|0/4
|4/5
|2
|8
|J. Mathews
|21
|14
|4
|2
|3
|0
|3
|4
|5/7
|4/5
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Thornton
|29
|8
|4
|8
|3
|0
|2
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|3
|S. Aaron
|28
|7
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3/8
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Usher
|26
|9
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/5
|0/1
|1/3
|1
|2
|V. Uyaelunmo
|14
|6
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Fleming
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Brooks
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Anderson
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Weaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Porter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|91
|38
|24
|11
|3
|14
|20
|36/67
|7/17
|12/21
|12
|26
