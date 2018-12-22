SUTAH
USC

No Text

USC snaps 4-game losing streak with win over Southern Utah

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Nick Rakocevic scored 21 points, Bennie Boatwright added 18 and USC snapped a four-game losing streak with a 91-49 victory over Southern Utah on Friday night.

Jonah Mathews added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Trojans (6-6), who gave coach Andy Enfield his 100th win in six seasons at the school.

Andre Adams had 13 points for Southern Utah (5-4), which has dropped three of its last four. Brandon Better added 12 points.

USC led most of the game. The Trojans were up 39-25 at halftime, scored eight of the first 10 points in the second half and steadily pulled away. The Trojans led by as many as 43 late in the second half.

The game was tied at six when USC went on a 13-2 run over a four-minute stretch. The Trojans were four of five from the field as Boatwright scored five points and Jonah Mathews added three.

Southern Utah scored five straight points before the Trojans ran off 11 straight for a 30-12 lead with 5:43 remaining. Rakocevic scored six during the spurt as USC took advantage of four Southern Utah turnovers.

USC would lead by as many as 19 (36-17) late in the first half before Southern Utah closed to 39-25.

BIG PICTURE

Southern Utah: The Thunderbirds have lost seven straight against Pac-12 teams. Their last win against a team from the conference was against Washington State in 2003.

USC: The Trojans were better on 3-pointers, going 7 of 17 from beyond the arc. But they have made just 32 percent over the past six games (38 for 118). They started the season 17 of 33 on 3's in their first six.

UP NEXT

Southern Utah: Opens Big Sky play at home against Montana State on Dec. 29.

USC: Finishes non-conference play when it hosts UC Davis on Dec. 30.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Oluyitan
N. Rakocevic
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
10.9 Reb. Per Game 10.9
47.3 Field Goal % 50.0
35.1 Three Point % 0.0
75.0 Free Throw % 73.6
+ 1 Maizen Fausett made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Maizen Fausett made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Maizen Fausett missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on J'Raan Brooks 19.0
+ 2 Devin Fleming made layup, assist by Jordan Usher 24.0
  Lost ball turnover on Matthew Johnson, stolen by Victor Uyaelunmo 24.0
+ 2 Jordan Usher made layup, assist by J'Raan Brooks 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Victor Uyaelunmo 53.0
  Maizen Fausett missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
  Offensive rebound by Maizen Fausett 1:00
  Kenton Eskridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
Team Stats
Points 49 91
Field Goals 18-53 (34.0%) 36-67 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 7-17 (41.2%) 12-21 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 34 45
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 22 26
Team 5 7
Assists 9 24
Steals 5 11
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 24 14
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
A. Adams F
13 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
31
N. Rakocevic F
21 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo So. Utah 5-4 252449
home team logo USC 6-6 395291
USC -13.5, O/U 153.5
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
USC -13.5, O/U 153.5
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo So. Utah 5-4 83.1 PPG 44.3 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo USC 6-6 78.8 PPG 40.7 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
32
A. Adams F 10.3 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.5 APG 58.3 FG%
31
N. Rakocevic F 14.5 PPG 10.9 RPG 1.3 APG 49.1 FG%
Top Scorers
32
A. Adams F 13 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
31
N. Rakocevic F 21 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
34.0 FG% 53.7
28.6 3PT FG% 41.2
41.2 FT% 57.1
So. Utah
Starters
A. Adams
B. Better
C. Oluyitan
J. Calloway
D. Marin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Adams 24 13 8 0 0 2 1 4 6/11 1/1 0/2 2 6
B. Better 21 12 1 2 0 0 4 0 4/11 2/4 2/3 1 0
C. Oluyitan 27 7 2 1 0 2 6 2 2/5 1/2 2/4 0 2
J. Calloway 28 5 1 1 2 1 2 3 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 1
D. Marin 30 5 4 0 0 0 4 3 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 4
Starters
A. Adams
B. Better
C. Oluyitan
J. Calloway
D. Marin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Adams 24 13 8 0 0 2 1 4 6/11 1/1 0/2 2 6
B. Better 21 12 1 2 0 0 4 0 4/11 2/4 2/3 1 0
C. Oluyitan 27 7 2 1 0 2 6 2 2/5 1/2 2/4 0 2
J. Calloway 28 5 1 1 2 1 2 3 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 1
D. Marin 30 5 4 0 0 0 4 3 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 4
Bench
J. Richardson
M. Fausett
K. Eskridge
M. Johnson
I. Madunic
E. Graves
H. Butler
D. Aphkhazava
D. Morgan
D. N'Diaye
J. Long
D. Glendenning
J. Cornish
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Richardson 16 3 1 2 1 0 4 2 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 1
M. Fausett 5 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 2
K. Eskridge 18 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/3 1/2 1 0
M. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Madunic 13 0 5 1 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 5
E. Graves 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Butler 15 0 3 1 1 0 1 2 0/3 0/0 0/2 2 1
D. Aphkhazava 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. N'Diaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Glendenning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cornish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 49 29 9 5 5 24 18 18/53 6/21 7/17 7 22
USC
Starters
N. Rakocevic
B. Boatwright
J. Mathews
D. Thornton
S. Aaron
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Rakocevic 29 21 8 0 1 2 1 2 8/14 0/0 5/10 4 4
B. Boatwright 31 18 10 4 0 0 2 2 7/15 0/4 4/5 2 8
J. Mathews 21 14 4 2 3 0 3 4 5/7 4/5 0/0 1 3
D. Thornton 29 8 4 8 3 0 2 3 3/8 1/4 1/1 1 3
S. Aaron 28 7 4 5 2 0 1 3 3/8 1/1 0/0 2 2
Starters
N. Rakocevic
B. Boatwright
J. Mathews
D. Thornton
S. Aaron
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Rakocevic 29 21 8 0 1 2 1 2 8/14 0/0 5/10 4 4
B. Boatwright 31 18 10 4 0 0 2 2 7/15 0/4 4/5 2 8
J. Mathews 21 14 4 2 3 0 3 4 5/7 4/5 0/0 1 3
D. Thornton 29 8 4 8 3 0 2 3 3/8 1/4 1/1 1 3
S. Aaron 28 7 4 5 2 0 1 3 3/8 1/1 0/0 2 2
Bench
J. Usher
V. Uyaelunmo
D. Fleming
J. Brooks
M. Anderson
C. O'Bannon Jr.
E. Weaver
K. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Usher 26 9 3 4 0 0 3 2 4/5 0/1 1/3 1 2
V. Uyaelunmo 14 6 4 0 2 1 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 3
D. Fleming 6 3 0 0 0 0 2 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
J. Brooks 12 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 1
M. Anderson 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 91 38 24 11 3 14 20 36/67 7/17 12/21 12 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores