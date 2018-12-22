SAN DIEGO (AP) Devin Watson scored 23 points and Matt Mitchell had 22 to lead San Diego State to a 90-81 victory against BYU on Saturday in a showdown between former conference rivals.

Jeremy Hemsley scored 14 points and Jordan Schakel 12 for SDSU (7-4), which jumped to a double-digit lead in the first half thanks to the 3-point shooting of Mitchell and Watson.

TJ Haws scored 18 for BYU (8-6), while Jashire Hardnett had 12 and Luke Worthington and Yoeli Childs 11 apiece.

It was the first time BYU played at San Diego State since Feb. 26, 2011, when Jimmer Fredette scored 25 points to lead the No. 7 Cougars to an 80-67 victory against Kawhi Leonard and the No. 6 Aztecs. BYU left the Mountain West Conference after that season. The teams last met in the 2014 Maui Invitational, with SDSU winning 92-87 in double overtime.

SDSU led by double digits for most of the game before BYU closed to 68-59 on a 3-pointer by Nick Emery with just more than 12 minutes to play. Schakel then sandwiched 3s around a layup by Haws to put the Aztecs back up by double digits. BYU closed to single digits in the final minute.

SDSU led 52-38 at halftime, with Mitchell scoring 18 and Watson nine. The Aztecs were 9 of 17 on 3-pointers, with Mitchell and Watson hitting three apiece.

Watson made all three of his 3s in helping SDSU take a 25-11 lead. Mitchell made a long 3 and a nice left-handed layup, and Schakel followed with a 3 for SDSU's biggest lead, 33-13 with 11 minutes before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: The Cougars couldn't keep up with the Aztecs in the first half, falling behind by double digits less than eight minutes in. Childs was held well below his average of 22.9 points.

SDSU: The Aztecs seemed to play with more energy and focus than they have recently. Part of that was probably facing an old league rival and part of it was probably having nine days off during finals.

UP NEXT

BYU plays at Mississippi State next Saturday.

SDSU hosts Brown next Saturday night.

