Watson, Mitchell lead San Diego State to 90-81 win vs BYU
SAN DIEGO (AP) Devin Watson scored 23 points and Matt Mitchell had 22 to lead San Diego State to a 90-81 victory against BYU on Saturday in a showdown between former conference rivals.
Jeremy Hemsley scored 14 points and Jordan Schakel 12 for SDSU (7-4), which jumped to a double-digit lead in the first half thanks to the 3-point shooting of Mitchell and Watson.
TJ Haws scored 18 for BYU (8-6), while Jashire Hardnett had 12 and Luke Worthington and Yoeli Childs 11 apiece.
It was the first time BYU played at San Diego State since Feb. 26, 2011, when Jimmer Fredette scored 25 points to lead the No. 7 Cougars to an 80-67 victory against Kawhi Leonard and the No. 6 Aztecs. BYU left the Mountain West Conference after that season. The teams last met in the 2014 Maui Invitational, with SDSU winning 92-87 in double overtime.
SDSU led by double digits for most of the game before BYU closed to 68-59 on a 3-pointer by Nick Emery with just more than 12 minutes to play. Schakel then sandwiched 3s around a layup by Haws to put the Aztecs back up by double digits. BYU closed to single digits in the final minute.
SDSU led 52-38 at halftime, with Mitchell scoring 18 and Watson nine. The Aztecs were 9 of 17 on 3-pointers, with Mitchell and Watson hitting three apiece.
Watson made all three of his 3s in helping SDSU take a 25-11 lead. Mitchell made a long 3 and a nice left-handed layup, and Schakel followed with a 3 for SDSU's biggest lead, 33-13 with 11 minutes before halftime.
BIG PICTURE
BYU: The Cougars couldn't keep up with the Aztecs in the first half, falling behind by double digits less than eight minutes in. Childs was held well below his average of 22.9 points.
SDSU: The Aztecs seemed to play with more energy and focus than they have recently. Part of that was probably facing an old league rival and part of it was probably having nine days off during finals.
UP NEXT
BYU plays at Mississippi State next Saturday.
SDSU hosts Brown next Saturday night.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.9
|Min. Per Game
|35.9
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|55.2
|Field Goal %
|44.7
|29.7
|Three Point %
|39.3
|73.2
|Free Throw %
|74.4
|Defensive rebound by Devin Watson
|10.0
|Jahshire Hardnett missed jump shot
|12.0
|Offensive rebound by Brigham Young
|20.0
|Jahshire Hardnett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|26.0
|Devin Watson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Devin Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Jahshire Hardnett
|26.0
|+ 3
|Jahshire Hardnett made 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|Turnover on Jordan Schakel
|35.0
|+ 2
|Kolby Lee made jump shot, assist by Taylor Maughan
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|90
|Field Goals
|31-58 (53.4%)
|28-53 (52.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|22-32 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|28
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|22
|19
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|16
|20
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|11
|Fouls
|24
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Brigham Young 8-6
|85.1 PPG
|43 RPG
|16.9 APG
|San Diego State 7-4
|78.4 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|15.9 APG
|
|53.4
|FG%
|52.8
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haws
|32
|18
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/13
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|2
|J. Hardnett
|20
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/12
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|Y. Childs
|28
|11
|6
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|3/7
|0/2
|5/7
|2
|4
|C. Harding
|26
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|Z. Seljaas
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haws
|32
|18
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/13
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|2
|J. Hardnett
|20
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/12
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|Y. Childs
|28
|11
|6
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|3/7
|0/2
|5/7
|2
|4
|C. Harding
|26
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|Z. Seljaas
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Worthington
|21
|11
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|3
|N. Emery
|24
|7
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Bergersen
|17
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|1/1
|0
|2
|K. Lee
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Cannon
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Nixon
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Baxter
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Maughan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Troy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|27
|16
|3
|1
|17
|24
|31/58
|8/21
|11/13
|5
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Watson
|37
|23
|4
|8
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4/11
|3/8
|12/16
|1
|3
|M. Mitchell
|36
|22
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9/12
|3/4
|1/3
|0
|2
|J. Hemsley
|36
|14
|5
|4
|3
|1
|4
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|5/6
|1
|4
|J. Schakel
|35
|12
|8
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|5
|J. McDaniels
|22
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/8
|0/3
|2/4
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Watson
|37
|23
|4
|8
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4/11
|3/8
|12/16
|1
|3
|M. Mitchell
|36
|22
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9/12
|3/4
|1/3
|0
|2
|J. Hemsley
|36
|14
|5
|4
|3
|1
|4
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|5/6
|1
|4
|J. Schakel
|35
|12
|8
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|5
|J. McDaniels
|22
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/8
|0/3
|2/4
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mensah
|18
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Narain
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|0
|A. Seiko
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|M. Flynn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sohikish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Chang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mensah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Arop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giordano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|26
|20
|8
|2
|11
|14
|28/53
|12/26
|22/32
|7
|19
-
MIZZOU
ILL72
58
2nd 3:27 BTN
-
RI
BUCK5
4
1st 17:50 ESP3
-
MVSU
GC27
34
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
1KANSAS
18ARIZST39
31
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
ETNST
NORFLK45
30
1st 0.0
-
SFTRPA
LEHIGH76
88
Final
-
GRAM
16WISC53
84
Final
-
UMES
AMER58
82
Final
-
ARKLR
GTOWN94
102
Final/OT
-
UGA
GATECH70
59
Final
-
CPENN
DAVID54
88
Final
-
JAXST
WVU72
74
Final
-
USCUP
NCST71
98
Final
-
ALST
CAMP69
70
Final
-
WAKE
3TENN64
83
Final
-
TULANE
ALAM59
67
Final
-
SIENA
HOLY57
60
Final
-
NOVA
UCONN81
58
Final
-
CLMB
RUT65
68
Final/OT
-
ROSEMNT
HOFSTRA54
107
Final
-
SAV
23IOWA64
110
Final
-
BROWN
MARIST78
53
Final
-
TEMPLE
DREXEL82
64
Final
-
JACKST
CMICH72
81
Final
-
CCTST
MAINE93
90
Final/2OT
-
NIAGARA
ARMY78
66
Final
-
FAIR
NH63
57
Final
-
SIUE
CSN79
85
Final
-
CSFULL
25NEB62
86
Final
-
ARKPB
MOST72
93
Final
-
GWASH
HARV61
75
Final
-
MRSHL
TEXAM68
92
Final
-
SIENAH
EMICH72
90
Final
-
NDAK
NIOWA62
64
Final
-
SCST
CINCY56
77
Final
-
STNYBRK
QUINN76
73
Final
-
FAU
MIAMI55
75
Final
-
SELOU
BRAD60
63
Final
-
CLEM
SC78
68
Final
-
PRESBY
DAYTON69
81
Final
-
EKY
DUQ84
85
Final/OT
-
MORGAN
ODU53
76
Final
-
ARKST
CUSE52
82
Final
-
WMMARY
5UVA40
72
Final
-
CHIST
NILL59
100
Final
-
TEXST
ARK70
73
Final
-
IONA
YALE84
99
Final
-
HARTFD
WAGNER68
77
Final
-
LIB
PEAY66
75
Final
-
STLOU
11FSU59
81
Final
-
HIGHPT
RICH59
74
Final
-
TOWSON
LSALLE51
57
Final
-
15OHIOST
UCLA80
66
Final
-
MOBILE
NICHST67
84
Final
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD83
75
Final
-
UOP
BOISE71
83
Final
-
MARYCA
WKY68
71
Final
-
TNST
MEMP41
99
Final
-
INDST
COLO72
67
Final
-
MILW
WMICH67
66
Final
-
ELON
UMKC59
95
Final
-
BC
DEPAUL65
62
Final
-
SAMHOU
UTVALL79
85
Final
-
DELST
WEBER69
83
Final
-
WINTHR
SILL79
71
Final
-
STMYMD
MOUNT44
83
Final
-
AF
4MICH50
71
Final
-
PENN
NMEX75
65
Final
-
WICHST
VCU54
70
Final
-
MURYST
7AUBURN88
93
Final
-
NCOLO
RIDER67
74
Final
-
FGC
FLA56
77
Final
-
LOYMRY
UCRIV53
60
Final
-
HOW
HAMP82
89
Final
-
COLOST
LNGBCH61
64
Final
-
STNFRD
SANFRAN65
74
Final
-
TXAMCC
LATECH68
73
Final
-
IDST
UCSB65
84
Final
-
LOYCHI
STJOES42
45
Final
-
WISGB
EVAN75
80
Final
-
UNLV
HAWAII73
59
Final
-
SETON
MD78
74
Final
-
19UK
9UNC80
72
Final
-
JVILLE
22IND64
94
Final
-
WRIGHT
17MISSST63
67
Final
-
WYO
UTEP65
76
Final
-
BYU
SDGST81
90
Final
-
TNMART
FRESNO53
93
Final
-
VANDY
KSTATE58
69
Final
-
AKRON
6NEVADA62
68
Final
-
UCDAV
ARIZ68
70
Final
-
NMEXST
DRAKE63
66
Final
-
MNTNA
SDAKST85
74
Final
-
MCNSE
TEXPA64
68
Final
-
SACHRT
STJOHN82
104
Final
-
TULSA
ORAL69
59
Final
-
CORN
SMU53
81
Final
-
USD
WASHST0
0151.5 O/U
+6
10:15pm FS1
-
CHARLO
TCU0
0134 O/U
-21
12:30am