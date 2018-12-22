BYU
SDGST

No Text

Watson, Mitchell lead San Diego State to 90-81 win vs BYU

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2018

SAN DIEGO (AP) Devin Watson scored 23 points and Matt Mitchell had 22 to lead San Diego State to a 90-81 victory against BYU on Saturday in a showdown between former conference rivals.

Jeremy Hemsley scored 14 points and Jordan Schakel 12 for SDSU (7-4), which jumped to a double-digit lead in the first half thanks to the 3-point shooting of Mitchell and Watson.

TJ Haws scored 18 for BYU (8-6), while Jashire Hardnett had 12 and Luke Worthington and Yoeli Childs 11 apiece.

It was the first time BYU played at San Diego State since Feb. 26, 2011, when Jimmer Fredette scored 25 points to lead the No. 7 Cougars to an 80-67 victory against Kawhi Leonard and the No. 6 Aztecs. BYU left the Mountain West Conference after that season. The teams last met in the 2014 Maui Invitational, with SDSU winning 92-87 in double overtime.

SDSU led by double digits for most of the game before BYU closed to 68-59 on a 3-pointer by Nick Emery with just more than 12 minutes to play. Schakel then sandwiched 3s around a layup by Haws to put the Aztecs back up by double digits. BYU closed to single digits in the final minute.

SDSU led 52-38 at halftime, with Mitchell scoring 18 and Watson nine. The Aztecs were 9 of 17 on 3-pointers, with Mitchell and Watson hitting three apiece.

Watson made all three of his 3s in helping SDSU take a 25-11 lead. Mitchell made a long 3 and a nice left-handed layup, and Schakel followed with a 3 for SDSU's biggest lead, 33-13 with 11 minutes before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: The Cougars couldn't keep up with the Aztecs in the first half, falling behind by double digits less than eight minutes in. Childs was held well below his average of 22.9 points.

SDSU: The Aztecs seemed to play with more energy and focus than they have recently. Part of that was probably facing an old league rival and part of it was probably having nine days off during finals.

UP NEXT

BYU plays at Mississippi State next Saturday.

SDSU hosts Brown next Saturday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Y. Childs
D. Watson
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
55.2 Field Goal % 44.7
29.7 Three Point % 39.3
73.2 Free Throw % 74.4
  Defensive rebound by Devin Watson 10.0
  Jahshire Hardnett missed jump shot 12.0
  Offensive rebound by Brigham Young 20.0
  Jahshire Hardnett missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee 26.0
  Devin Watson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Devin Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Jahshire Hardnett 26.0
+ 3 Jahshire Hardnett made 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
  Turnover on Jordan Schakel 35.0
+ 2 Kolby Lee made jump shot, assist by Taylor Maughan 46.0
Team Stats
Points 81 90
Field Goals 31-58 (53.4%) 28-53 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 22-32 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 29 28
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 22 19
Team 2 2
Assists 16 20
Steals 3 8
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 24 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
T. Haws G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
0
D. Watson G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
12T
away team logo Brigham Young 8-6 384381
home team logo San Diego State 7-4 523890
SDGST -2, O/U 154
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
SDGST -2, O/U 154
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 8-6 85.1 PPG 43 RPG 16.9 APG
home team logo San Diego State 7-4 78.4 PPG 40.1 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
30
T. Haws G 17.5 PPG 4.2 RPG 5.2 APG 50.0 FG%
0
D. Watson G 15.8 PPG 2.7 RPG 5.1 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
30
T. Haws G 18 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
0
D. Watson G 23 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
53.4 FG% 52.8
38.1 3PT FG% 46.2
84.6 FT% 68.8
Brigham Young
Starters
T. Haws
J. Hardnett
Y. Childs
C. Harding
Z. Seljaas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Haws 32 18 2 5 0 0 1 2 7/13 0/2 4/4 0 2
J. Hardnett 20 12 1 0 0 0 3 2 5/12 2/6 0/0 0 1
Y. Childs 28 11 6 2 0 1 6 4 3/7 0/2 5/7 2 4
C. Harding 26 8 4 2 0 0 2 3 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 4
Z. Seljaas 8 0 1 1 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
Starters
T. Haws
J. Hardnett
Y. Childs
C. Harding
Z. Seljaas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Haws 32 18 2 5 0 0 1 2 7/13 0/2 4/4 0 2
J. Hardnett 20 12 1 0 0 0 3 2 5/12 2/6 0/0 0 1
Y. Childs 28 11 6 2 0 1 6 4 3/7 0/2 5/7 2 4
C. Harding 26 8 4 2 0 0 2 3 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 4
Z. Seljaas 8 0 1 1 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
Bench
L. Worthington
N. Emery
R. Bergersen
K. Lee
M. Cannon
D. Nixon
G. Baxter
T. Maughan
E. Troy
J. Wade
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Worthington 21 11 5 0 1 0 1 2 5/7 0/0 1/1 2 3
N. Emery 24 7 2 2 2 0 2 2 3/8 1/5 0/0 0 2
R. Bergersen 17 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 2/3 1/1 1/1 0 2
K. Lee 5 5 2 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 2
M. Cannon 8 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
D. Nixon 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Baxter 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Maughan 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 27 16 3 1 17 24 31/58 8/21 11/13 5 22
San Diego State
Starters
D. Watson
M. Mitchell
J. Hemsley
J. Schakel
J. McDaniels
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Watson 37 23 4 8 3 0 2 0 4/11 3/8 12/16 1 3
M. Mitchell 36 22 2 2 0 0 0 2 9/12 3/4 1/3 0 2
J. Hemsley 36 14 5 4 3 1 4 2 4/9 1/3 5/6 1 4
J. Schakel 35 12 8 2 1 0 2 2 4/7 4/6 0/0 3 5
J. McDaniels 22 6 2 3 1 0 1 4 2/8 0/3 2/4 0 2
Starters
D. Watson
M. Mitchell
J. Hemsley
J. Schakel
J. McDaniels
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Watson 37 23 4 8 3 0 2 0 4/11 3/8 12/16 1 3
M. Mitchell 36 22 2 2 0 0 0 2 9/12 3/4 1/3 0 2
J. Hemsley 36 14 5 4 3 1 4 2 4/9 1/3 5/6 1 4
J. Schakel 35 12 8 2 1 0 2 2 4/7 4/6 0/0 3 5
J. McDaniels 22 6 2 3 1 0 1 4 2/8 0/3 2/4 0 2
Bench
N. Mensah
N. Narain
A. Seiko
M. Flynn
M. Sohikish
E. Chang
J. Mensah
A. Arop
C. Giordano
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Mensah 18 6 2 0 0 1 1 3 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
N. Narain 8 5 2 1 0 0 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/1 2 0
A. Seiko 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 1
M. Flynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sohikish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Chang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 26 20 8 2 11 14 28/53 12/26 22/32 7 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores