CLEM
SC

No Text

Reed's 20 lead Clemson to 78-68 win over South Carolina

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Marcquise Reed scored 20 points in his first game back since a knee injury earlier this month and Clemson held off a late South Carolina charge to win its third straight rivalry game 78-68 on Saturday.

Reed, the team's leading scorer this season, had missed the past three games since spraining his left knee late in a win over St. Peter's on Dec. 4. But he showed few effects of the injury after entering the game about three minutes in helping the Tigers (9-3) open a double-digit lead by halftime.

The Gamecocks (4-7) cut a 16-point Clemson lead 73-68 on Chris Silva's inside bucket with 44.1 seconds left. But the Tigers responded two foul shots by David Skara and a jam by Aamir Simms to seal the win.

Skara had 14 points and Elijah Thomas had 10 of his 11 points in the second half for Clemson.

Silva had 18 points for South Carolina, which lost its fourth in a row and second straight to an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent following a 69-52 defeat to No. 5 Virginia this past Wednesday night.

Reed warmed up with a brace on his left knee and after entering the game the senior quickly got into the flow with a bucket two minutes later and finished the half with 13 points.

The Tigers struggled at times to control Silva down low - and trailed 30-29 after Silva completed a 3-point play with 5:09 to play.

But Clemson closed the half with a 16-4 run the rest of the half to head to the break ahead 45-34.

Skara had a pair of 3s in the surge while John Newman III and Shelton Mitchell each added a long-range basket.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers needed to see a healthy and effective Reed against a Power Five opponent with Atlantic Coast Conference play looming. Clemson has a final non-conference game with Lipscomb next week before opening league play against Duke, Syracuse and Virginia.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks' leading scorer A.J. Lawson, a 40 percent shooter this season, was just 2 of 15 from the floor for eight points. The freshman will need to be more consistent with Southeastern Conference play beginning on January 5 at Florida.

UP NEXT

Clemson is home against Lipscomb on Dec. 30.

South Carolina is home against North Greenville on Dec. 31

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Reed
2 G
A. Lawson
27.6 Min. Per Game 27.6
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
48.1 Field Goal % 35.2
27.5 Three Point % 30.6
83.3 Free Throw % 59.6
  Defensive rebound by Shelton Mitchell 1.0
  Hassani Gravett missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Felipe Haase 8.0
  Elijah Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Elijah Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Hassani Gravett 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas 8.0
  A.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Silva 15.0
  Marcquise Reed missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Marcquise Reed made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
Team Stats
Points 78 68
Field Goals 26-46 (56.5%) 23-63 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 18-28 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 36 36
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 28 17
Team 1 5
Assists 10 11
Steals 7 5
Blocks 7 1
Turnovers 19 14
Fouls 25 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. Reed G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
30
C. Silva F
18 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Clemson 9-3 453378
home team logo South Carolina 4-7 343468
SC +3.5, O/U 142.5
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
SC +3.5, O/U 142.5
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Clemson 9-3 74.3 PPG 37.9 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo South Carolina 4-7 72.4 PPG 42.4 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
2
M. Reed G 19.4 PPG 5.1 RPG 3.4 APG 47.0 FG%
30
C. Silva F 11.1 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.1 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Reed G 20 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
30
C. Silva F 18 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
56.5 FG% 36.5
40.0 3PT FG% 25.0
72.0 FT% 64.3
Clemson
Starters
D. Skara
S. Mitchell
E. Thomas
C. Trapp
A. Simms
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Skara 27 14 8 0 1 0 2 4 4/8 2/5 4/4 1 7
S. Mitchell 33 11 2 2 1 0 4 1 4/9 1/5 2/3 0 2
E. Thomas 18 11 2 0 1 2 2 4 2/2 0/0 7/11 0 2
C. Trapp 29 10 5 1 0 1 4 3 4/7 2/5 0/0 1 4
A. Simms 23 5 6 0 0 2 1 4 2/3 1/1 0/0 3 3
Starters
D. Skara
S. Mitchell
E. Thomas
C. Trapp
A. Simms
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Skara 27 14 8 0 1 0 2 4 4/8 2/5 4/4 1 7
S. Mitchell 33 11 2 2 1 0 4 1 4/9 1/5 2/3 0 2
E. Thomas 18 11 2 0 1 2 2 4 2/2 0/0 7/11 0 2
C. Trapp 29 10 5 1 0 1 4 3 4/7 2/5 0/0 1 4
A. Simms 23 5 6 0 0 2 1 4 2/3 1/1 0/0 3 3
Bench
M. Reed
J. Newman III
J. White
T. Jemison
H. Tyson
L. Davis
J. Baehre
M. William
P. Fox
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Reed 29 20 5 4 3 0 4 2 7/12 1/3 5/6 1 4
J. Newman III 16 5 6 2 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 5
J. White 15 2 1 1 1 1 1 4 1/3 0/0 0/1 0 1
T. Jemison 6 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Tyson 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 78 35 10 7 7 19 25 26/46 8/20 18/25 7 28
South Carolina
Starters
C. Silva
K. Bryant
A. Lawson
F. Haase
T. Campbell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Silva 32 18 7 2 0 1 4 4 4/8 0/1 10/13 1 6
K. Bryant 27 10 6 2 1 0 2 3 4/11 0/1 2/3 3 3
A. Lawson 35 8 7 4 2 0 1 0 2/14 2/5 2/4 3 4
F. Haase 21 6 2 2 1 0 1 4 2/5 0/1 2/2 1 1
T. Campbell 24 2 1 1 1 0 2 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 1
Starters
C. Silva
K. Bryant
A. Lawson
F. Haase
T. Campbell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Silva 32 18 7 2 0 1 4 4 4/8 0/1 10/13 1 6
K. Bryant 27 10 6 2 1 0 2 3 4/11 0/1 2/3 3 3
A. Lawson 35 8 7 4 2 0 1 0 2/14 2/5 2/4 3 4
F. Haase 21 6 2 2 1 0 1 4 2/5 0/1 2/2 1 1
T. Campbell 24 2 1 1 1 0 2 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
H. Gravett
A. Frink
E. Hinson
J. Cudd
J. Bolden
M. Kotsar
J. Minaya
T. Moss
N. Nelson
J. Couisnard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Gravett 27 14 1 0 0 0 1 4 6/11 2/5 0/0 0 1
A. Frink 24 8 7 0 0 0 3 4 3/8 0/0 2/5 6 1
E. Hinson 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 0
J. Cudd 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kotsar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Minaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Couisnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 68 31 11 5 1 14 21 23/63 4/16 18/28 14 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores