Hayes leads smothering defense as Florida beats FGCU 77-56

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2018

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) Jalen Hudson's faith in his shot was finally rewarded, and his regained touch paid off Saturday for the Florida Gators.

The senior guard snapped a season-long slump by sinking three consecutive 3-pointers during a 2 1/2-minute span midway through the first half, and the Gators went on to beat Florida Gulf Coast 77-56 Saturday in the Orange Bowl Classic.

Hudson, the Gators' leading scorer last season, came into the game shooting 29 percent, including 6 for 34 from 3-point range.

He finished 4 for 9 beyond the arc and scored 14 points.

''I tried to shoot it with confidence,'' Hudson said. ''If I was shooting it without confidence, I knew it wasn't going to go in.''

Noah Locke had 15 points in 21 minutes for the Gators (7-4), who won for the fourth time in their past five games. Kevarrius Hayes had 12 points without a miss, blocked three shots and had a team-high seven rebounds.

No. 11 Florida State beat Saint Louis 81-59 in the first game of the one-day event.

Hudson's shooting spurt gave Florida a 23-8 lead midway through the first half.

''I'm happy for the team, but I'm very happy for him,'' coach Mike White said. ''It has been a little difficult for him. He's a really talented offensive player. We knew at some point he was going to break out.''

The Gators forced 22 turnovers and held Florida Gulf Coast to 39 percent shooting, including 2 for 14 from 3-point range. But Hudson said the Gators are capable of more defensively.

''We had a couple of lapses,'' he said, before turning to White. ''What would you say - a B? C-plus? We've got room to improve.''

White nodded, but praised the defensive effort to start the second half, when his team went on a 12-1 run for a 49-27 advantage.

''We came out salivating early in the second half,'' White said.

The Gators, who improved to 5-0 against Florida Gulf Coast, haven't allowed 70 points since a season-opening loss at Florida State.

FGCU (5-9) had a three-game winning streak snapped. Reserve Troy Baxter Jr. had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Eagles.

TENATIVE?

The Eagles' point total matched their season low, and their turnover total was a season high. The Gators had a 34-11 advantage in points off turnovers.

Coach Michael Fry blamed his team's offensive execution.

''There were plays where we had guys open and took an extra dribble,'' he said. ''I thought we were a little tentative.''

KNOCKDOWN

White collapsed to the court during play with five minutes left in the first half but quickly rose.

''I assume I'm really dehydrated,'' he said. ''I knocked down some water pretty quickly, a lot of it, and felt better after a few minutes. It's nothing.''

BIG PICTURE

The Gators' record might be misleading because their nonconference schedule has been rated the toughest among Southeastern Conference teams.

UP NEXT

Following a Christmas break, the Gators play only their fifth game in December when they host Butler on Saturday.

FGCU plays at Mississippi on Saturday.

---

---

Key Players
H. Cheatham
22 G
A. Nembhard
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
8.1 Pts. Per Game 8.1
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
45.4 Field Goal % 38.9
36.4 Three Point % 42.9
65.0 Free Throw % 68.4
  Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson 24.0
  Christian Carlyle missed free throw 24.0
  Shooting foul on Mike Okauru 25.0
+ 2 Christian Carlyle made layup, assist by Decardo Day 25.0
  Bad pass turnover on Mak Krause, stolen by Decardo Day 28.0
+ 2 Christian Carlyle made layup, assist by Caleb Catto 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Brian Thomas 53.0
  Deaundrae Ballard missed layup, blocked by Brian Thomas 55.0
+ 3 Zach Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Catto 1:09
+ 2 Deaundrae Ballard made layup 1:19
  Offensive rebound by Deaundrae Ballard 1:23
Team Stats
Points 56 77
Field Goals 18-46 (39.1%) 28-62 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 2-14 (14.3%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 18-27 (66.7%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 32
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 20 19
Team 5 1
Assists 10 17
Steals 7 7
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 19 11
Fouls 16 24
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
1
T. Baxter Jr. F
13 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
N. Locke G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo FGCU 5-9 263056
home team logo Florida 7-4 374077
BB&T Center Sunrise, FL
FGCU
Starters
S. Casimir
Z. Scott
B. Ernst
C. Carlyle
R. Scott Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Casimir 21 10 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 0/2 6/6 1 1
Z. Scott 28 9 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/9 1/4 4/6 0 1
B. Ernst 17 4 2 1 1 0 3 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Carlyle 27 4 2 1 2 0 2 1 2/6 0/0 0/1 2 0
R. Scott Jr. 18 4 2 0 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 1
Bench
T. Baxter Jr.
D. Day
B. Thomas
C. Catto
D. Mercurius
R. Doyle
D. Mahoney
H. Cheatham
K. Hoffman
R. Rocuant
M. Hardy
D. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Baxter Jr. 25 13 7 1 0 1 4 2 4/9 0/2 5/7 1 6
D. Day 23 4 3 3 2 0 4 2 1/3 1/3 1/2 1 2
B. Thomas 16 4 7 0 1 2 1 3 2/4 0/0 0/1 3 4
C. Catto 21 4 3 4 1 0 3 2 1/2 0/0 2/4 0 3
D. Mercurius 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
R. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rocuant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 29 10 7 3 19 16 18/46 2/14 18/27 9 20
Florida
Bench
J. Hudson
D. Ballard
K. Johnson
M. Okauru
I. Stokes
D. Bassett
A. Fava
M. Krause
G. Gak
C. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hudson 23 14 6 2 0 0 1 1 5/11 4/9 0/0 3 3
D. Ballard 14 11 2 0 1 0 1 3 4/10 0/3 3/4 2 0
K. Johnson 17 8 5 2 1 0 0 2 3/4 0/0 2/4 1 4
M. Okauru 8 2 0 1 1 0 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
I. Stokes 10 2 1 2 0 0 1 2 1/5 0/0 0/1 0 1
D. Bassett 10 0 3 0 0 0 0 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 0
A. Fava 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Krause 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 31 17 7 5 11 24 28/62 11/30 10/14 12 19
