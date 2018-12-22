Johnson, Travis lead No. 19 Kentucky over No. 9 UNC, 80-72
CHICAGO (AP) John Calipari sees No. 19 Kentucky rounding into form. Beating North Carolina sure is a good way to drive home that point.
Keldon Johnson scored 23 points and Reid Travis added 20 to lead the Wildcats to an 80-72 victory over the ninth-ranked Tar Heels in a matchup between two of college basketball's winningest programs on Saturday.
Johnson scored 16 in the second half, helping Kentucky (9-2) hold off North Carolina (8-3) in their first meeting since the 2017 NCAA South Regional final. The Tar Heels won that game on a last-second jumper by Luke Maye en route to their sixth NCAA title.
This time, Johnson came on strong down the stretch after Travis got off to a scorching start.
''We're not the same team we were two weeks ago,'' Calipari said. ''It's not even close. And hopefully two weeks from now, we're not gonna be the same team we are today.''
Johnson hit three 3-pointers in the second half and made 4 of 7 from beyond the arc overall. Travis dominated down low in the early going, scoring 16 as the Wildcats grabbed a 40-31 halftime lead.
Tyler Herro scored 15. PJ Washington added 11 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Ashton Hagans contributed a personal-best seven steals, and Kentucky won its second in a row since an overtime loss to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden. The other defeat was a season-opening blowout by Duke in Indianapolis.
''If we had won (the Seton Hall) game, we wouldn't have all this craziness,'' Calipari said. ''But this is Kentucky. Good luck. ... We have the greatest fans in the country, we do. But they also want to win every game by 25.''
The Wildcats probably wouldn't mind that, either. But they'll take a tight win over one of the nation's best teams.
''I don't think either team played exceptionally well but John's club played better, (they were) better prepared and it's a little frustrating for us right now,'' coach Roy Williams said.
Cameron Johnson led North Carolina with 17 points. Maye scored 16 for the Tar Heels, who knocked off then-No. 4 Gonzaga one week earlier. This was their first game since the school announced an eight-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season for its Hall of Fame coach.
''We have to do a better job of holding our team accountable and coming back off a big win with the mindset that we've got to get another one,'' Maye said. ''We just didn't come in and do that today.''
Kentucky was leading 66-55 with just under eight minutes to go after Keldon Johnson nailed 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.
North Carolina then cut the lead to six, but two steals by Hagans helped bump it back up to 11. The first led to a 3 by Washington, and Hagans then scored on a breakaway layup off another steal to make it 71-60 with 5:50 left.
''I'm putting the ball in his hands and he's making the right plays,'' Calipari said. ''He's making the game easy for everybody now. He did jog it up a little bit today and I got on him, but the reality of it is it's kind of like a pressing team; you press a pressing team. And if a team is a speed team you go right back at 'em with speed. Which is what we were trying to do today.''
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina: The Tar Heels will have to do a better job on the glass and hanging onto the ball. They got outrebounded 43-33 and committed 17 turnovers, leading to 20 points. North Carolina coughed it up 22 times against Gonzaga.
Kentucky: The Wildcats came away with the win despite committing 18 turnovers and making just 9 of 26 3-pointers.
QUOTABLE
''He's just a great coach. He's got a lot of great ideas for the program. And he's gonna continue to do a great job.'' - Maye on Williams' extension.
UP NEXT
North Carolina: Hosts Davidson on Dec. 29.
Kentucky: Visits Louisville on Dec. 29.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.4
|Min. Per Game
|27.4
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|9.5
|Reb. Per Game
|9.5
|55.0
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|46.2
|Three Point %
|35.1
|69.7
|Free Throw %
|78.3
|30-second timeout called
|15.0
|Bad pass turnover on Seventh Woods, stolen by Ashton Hagans
|17.0
|+ 1
|Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Kenny Williams
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|25.0
|Luke Maye missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Luke Maye
|36.0
|Tyler Herro missed free throw
|36.0
|Personal foul on Coby White
|36.0
|+ 1
|Seventh Woods made free throw
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|72
|Field Goals
|28-63 (44.4%)
|27-64 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|15-22 (68.2%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|34
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|29
|28
|Team
|8
|1
|Assists
|24
|18
|Steals
|11
|8
|Blocks
|8
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|17
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|19 Kentucky 9-2
|84.6 PPG
|42 RPG
|14.0 APG
|9 North Carolina 8-3
|94.3 PPG
|48 RPG
|19.9 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|K. Johnson G
|16.1 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|53.6 FG%
|
13
|C. Johnson G
|16.6 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|1.7 APG
|53.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Johnson G
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|C. Johnson G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|68.2
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|23
|23
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|8/12
|4/7
|3/4
|1
|2
|R. Travis
|38
|20
|6
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|6/15
|1/4
|7/11
|2
|4
|T. Herro
|36
|15
|4
|5
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6/17
|3/8
|0/1
|1
|3
|P. Washington
|31
|11
|9
|8
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|7
|A. Hagans
|31
|7
|4
|3
|7
|3
|5
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|23
|23
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|8/12
|4/7
|3/4
|1
|2
|R. Travis
|38
|20
|6
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|6/15
|1/4
|7/11
|2
|4
|T. Herro
|36
|15
|4
|5
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6/17
|3/8
|0/1
|1
|3
|P. Washington
|31
|11
|9
|8
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|7
|A. Hagans
|31
|7
|4
|3
|7
|3
|5
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Richards
|10
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|I. Quickley
|15
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|J. Baker
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Montgomery
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Calipari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|80
|37
|24
|11
|8
|17
|19
|28/63
|9/26
|15/22
|8
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Johnson
|30
|17
|4
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|4
|L. Maye
|33
|16
|6
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6/12
|3/5
|1/2
|1
|5
|K. Williams
|27
|11
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/10
|1/2
|2/4
|1
|5
|C. White
|29
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/11
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|G. Brooks
|19
|7
|8
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Johnson
|30
|17
|4
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|4
|L. Maye
|33
|16
|6
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6/12
|3/5
|1/2
|1
|5
|K. Williams
|27
|11
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/10
|1/2
|2/4
|1
|5
|C. White
|29
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/11
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|G. Brooks
|19
|7
|8
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Woods
|15
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|1
|N. Little
|14
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Manley
|10
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|B. Robinson
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Huffman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Platek
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Black
|10
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Rush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|33
|18
|8
|2
|17
|19
|27/64
|7/19
|11/16
|5
|28
-
MCNSE
TEXPA64
68
2nd 0.0
-
MNTNA
SDAKST85
74
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
MIZZOU
ILL72
58
2nd 3:27 BTN
-
RI
BUCK5
4
1st 17:50 ESP3
-
1KANSAS
18ARIZST39
31
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
MVSU
GC27
34
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
ETNST
NORFLK45
30
1st 0.0
-
GRAM
16WISC53
84
Final
-
SFTRPA
LEHIGH76
88
Final
-
ARKLR
GTOWN94
102
Final/OT
-
UGA
GATECH70
59
Final
-
CPENN
DAVID54
88
Final
-
TULANE
ALAM59
67
Final
-
ALST
CAMP69
70
Final
-
USCUP
NCST71
98
Final
-
WAKE
3TENN64
83
Final
-
UMES
AMER58
82
Final
-
JAXST
WVU72
74
Final
-
SIENA
HOLY57
60
Final
-
NOVA
UCONN81
58
Final
-
ROSEMNT
HOFSTRA54
107
Final
-
CLMB
RUT65
68
Final/OT
-
FAIR
NH63
57
Final
-
CCTST
MAINE93
90
Final/2OT
-
SAV
23IOWA64
110
Final
-
BROWN
MARIST78
53
Final
-
JACKST
CMICH72
81
Final
-
NIAGARA
ARMY78
66
Final
-
TEMPLE
DREXEL82
64
Final
-
ARKPB
MOST72
93
Final
-
SIUE
CSN79
85
Final
-
CSFULL
25NEB62
86
Final
-
STNYBRK
QUINN76
73
Final
-
NDAK
NIOWA62
64
Final
-
MRSHL
TEXAM68
92
Final
-
GWASH
HARV61
75
Final
-
SCST
CINCY56
77
Final
-
MORGAN
ODU53
76
Final
-
SIENAH
EMICH72
90
Final
-
PRESBY
DAYTON69
81
Final
-
EKY
DUQ84
85
Final/OT
-
ARKST
CUSE52
82
Final
-
FAU
MIAMI55
75
Final
-
WMMARY
5UVA40
72
Final
-
HARTFD
WAGNER68
77
Final
-
SELOU
BRAD60
63
Final
-
CHIST
NILL59
100
Final
-
TEXST
ARK70
73
Final
-
IONA
YALE84
99
Final
-
CLEM
SC78
68
Final
-
HIGHPT
RICH59
74
Final
-
STLOU
11FSU59
81
Final
-
TOWSON
LSALLE51
57
Final
-
LIB
PEAY66
75
Final
-
15OHIOST
UCLA80
66
Final
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD83
75
Final
-
INDST
COLO72
67
Final
-
TNST
MEMP41
99
Final
-
MARYCA
WKY68
71
Final
-
ELON
UMKC59
95
Final
-
MILW
WMICH67
66
Final
-
MOBILE
NICHST67
84
Final
-
UOP
BOISE71
83
Final
-
BC
DEPAUL65
62
Final
-
DELST
WEBER69
83
Final
-
WINTHR
SILL79
71
Final
-
STMYMD
MOUNT44
83
Final
-
AF
4MICH50
71
Final
-
PENN
NMEX75
65
Final
-
WICHST
VCU54
70
Final
-
SAMHOU
UTVALL79
85
Final
-
MURYST
7AUBURN88
93
Final
-
NCOLO
RIDER67
74
Final
-
HOW
HAMP82
89
Final
-
FGC
FLA56
77
Final
-
TXAMCC
LATECH68
73
Final
-
COLOST
LNGBCH61
64
Final
-
WISGB
EVAN75
80
Final
-
IDST
UCSB65
84
Final
-
LOYCHI
STJOES42
45
Final
-
STNFRD
SANFRAN65
74
Final
-
LOYMRY
UCRIV53
60
Final
-
UNLV
HAWAII73
59
Final
-
19UK
9UNC80
72
Final
-
SETON
MD78
74
Final
-
JVILLE
22IND64
94
Final
-
TNMART
FRESNO53
93
Final
-
VANDY
KSTATE58
69
Final
-
BYU
SDGST81
90
Final
-
AKRON
6NEVADA62
68
Final
-
WYO
UTEP65
76
Final
-
UCDAV
ARIZ68
70
Final
-
WRIGHT
17MISSST63
67
Final
-
NMEXST
DRAKE63
66
Final
-
SACHRT
STJOHN82
104
Final
-
TULSA
ORAL69
59
Final
-
CORN
SMU53
81
Final
-
USD
WASHST0
0151.5 O/U
+6
10:15pm FS1
-
CHARLO
TCU0
0134 O/U
-21
12:30am