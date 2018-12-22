UK
Johnson, Travis lead No. 19 Kentucky over No. 9 UNC, 80-72

  • Dec 22, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) John Calipari sees No. 19 Kentucky rounding into form. Beating North Carolina sure is a good way to drive home that point.

Keldon Johnson scored 23 points and Reid Travis added 20 to lead the Wildcats to an 80-72 victory over the ninth-ranked Tar Heels in a matchup between two of college basketball's winningest programs on Saturday.

Johnson scored 16 in the second half, helping Kentucky (9-2) hold off North Carolina (8-3) in their first meeting since the 2017 NCAA South Regional final. The Tar Heels won that game on a last-second jumper by Luke Maye en route to their sixth NCAA title.

This time, Johnson came on strong down the stretch after Travis got off to a scorching start.

''We're not the same team we were two weeks ago,'' Calipari said. ''It's not even close. And hopefully two weeks from now, we're not gonna be the same team we are today.''

Johnson hit three 3-pointers in the second half and made 4 of 7 from beyond the arc overall. Travis dominated down low in the early going, scoring 16 as the Wildcats grabbed a 40-31 halftime lead.

Tyler Herro scored 15. PJ Washington added 11 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Ashton Hagans contributed a personal-best seven steals, and Kentucky won its second in a row since an overtime loss to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden. The other defeat was a season-opening blowout by Duke in Indianapolis.

''If we had won (the Seton Hall) game, we wouldn't have all this craziness,'' Calipari said. ''But this is Kentucky. Good luck. ... We have the greatest fans in the country, we do. But they also want to win every game by 25.''

The Wildcats probably wouldn't mind that, either. But they'll take a tight win over one of the nation's best teams.

''I don't think either team played exceptionally well but John's club played better, (they were) better prepared and it's a little frustrating for us right now,'' coach Roy Williams said.

Cameron Johnson led North Carolina with 17 points. Maye scored 16 for the Tar Heels, who knocked off then-No. 4 Gonzaga one week earlier. This was their first game since the school announced an eight-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season for its Hall of Fame coach.

''We have to do a better job of holding our team accountable and coming back off a big win with the mindset that we've got to get another one,'' Maye said. ''We just didn't come in and do that today.''

Kentucky was leading 66-55 with just under eight minutes to go after Keldon Johnson nailed 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.

North Carolina then cut the lead to six, but two steals by Hagans helped bump it back up to 11. The first led to a 3 by Washington, and Hagans then scored on a breakaway layup off another steal to make it 71-60 with 5:50 left.

''I'm putting the ball in his hands and he's making the right plays,'' Calipari said. ''He's making the game easy for everybody now. He did jog it up a little bit today and I got on him, but the reality of it is it's kind of like a pressing team; you press a pressing team. And if a team is a speed team you go right back at 'em with speed. Which is what we were trying to do today.''

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels will have to do a better job on the glass and hanging onto the ball. They got outrebounded 43-33 and committed 17 turnovers, leading to 20 points. North Carolina coughed it up 22 times against Gonzaga.

Kentucky: The Wildcats came away with the win despite committing 18 turnovers and making just 9 of 26 3-pointers.

QUOTABLE

''He's just a great coach. He's got a lot of great ideas for the program. And he's gonna continue to do a great job.'' - Maye on Williams' extension.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Hosts Davidson on Dec. 29.

Kentucky: Visits Louisville on Dec. 29.

---

Key Players
K. Johnson
3 G
L. Maye
32 F
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
55.0 Field Goal % 45.5
46.2 Three Point % 35.1
69.7 Free Throw % 78.3
  30-second timeout called 15.0
  Bad pass turnover on Seventh Woods, stolen by Ashton Hagans 17.0
+ 1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Kenny Williams 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley 25.0
  Luke Maye missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Luke Maye 36.0
  Tyler Herro missed free throw 36.0
  Personal foul on Coby White 36.0
+ 1 Seventh Woods made free throw 41.0
Team Stats
Points 80 72
Field Goals 28-63 (44.4%) 27-64 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 45 34
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 29 28
Team 8 1
Assists 24 18
Steals 11 8
Blocks 8 2
Turnovers 17 17
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 1 0
3
K. Johnson G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
13
C. Johnson G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 19 Kentucky 9-2 404080
home team logo 9 North Carolina 8-3 314172
Kentucky
Starters
K. Johnson
R. Travis
T. Herro
P. Washington
A. Hagans
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Johnson 23 23 3 3 2 0 1 5 8/12 4/7 3/4 1 2
R. Travis 38 20 6 3 0 2 1 2 6/15 1/4 7/11 2 4
T. Herro 36 15 4 5 2 0 3 2 6/17 3/8 0/1 1 3
P. Washington 31 11 9 8 0 2 2 2 5/8 1/3 0/0 2 7
A. Hagans 31 7 4 3 7 3 5 3 2/6 0/0 3/4 1 3
Bench
N. Richards
I. Quickley
J. Baker
E. Montgomery
J. David
B. Calipari
Q. Green
Z. Payne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Richards 10 2 5 0 0 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5
I. Quickley 15 2 4 1 0 0 3 2 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 4
J. Baker 15 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
E. Montgomery 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 80 37 24 11 8 17 19 28/63 9/26 15/22 8 29
North Carolina
Starters
C. Johnson
L. Maye
K. Williams
C. White
G. Brooks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Johnson 30 17 4 2 1 0 4 1 6/12 2/5 3/4 0 4
L. Maye 33 16 6 1 2 1 3 4 6/12 3/5 1/2 1 5
K. Williams 27 11 6 5 1 0 1 3 4/10 1/2 2/4 1 5
C. White 29 8 2 2 1 0 3 2 3/11 1/4 1/2 0 2
G. Brooks 19 7 8 2 1 0 3 4 3/3 0/0 1/1 2 6
Bench
S. Woods
N. Little
S. Manley
B. Robinson
B. Huffman
A. Platek
L. Black
S. Rush
K. Smith
R. McAdoo
W. Miller
C. Ellis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Woods 15 7 1 3 1 0 2 3 2/4 0/0 3/3 0 1
N. Little 14 4 1 2 0 1 1 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 0 1
S. Manley 10 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
B. Robinson 7 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Huffman 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Platek 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Black 10 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 33 18 8 2 17 19 27/64 7/19 11/16 5 28
