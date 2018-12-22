WRIGHT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Mississippi State was thrown off by Wright State's small-ball lineup, and a comfortable matchup with a .500 team turned into a battle.

Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 14 points and Mississippi State went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final minute as the 17th-ranked Bulldogs held off Wright State 67-63 on Saturday night for their eighth straight victory.

Center Loudon Love, who averages 14.0 points and 8.8 rebounds, was injured in Wright State's shootaround and did not play. Bulldogs coach Ben Howland said the Raiders adjusted masterfully.

''We prepared the last two days for Love and come to find out he suffers an injury, and they played completely different without him. We prepared to double him in the post and everything was about him,'' Howland said. ''They spread the floor, and give them a lot of credit, they are a good veteran team and shot the 3-ball well in the second half. When you beat a good team like they are and they keep on winning, it will definitely help us.''

Aric Holman had 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and four assists for the Bulldogs (11-1).

''Our two seniors (Weatherspoon and Holman) did a good job leading us tonight. I told the guys we better be ready,'' Howland said. ''We had to make adjustments in the first half against their small lineup, but in the second half they got open on 3-point shots.''

Bill Wampler had 19 points for the Raiders (6-7), who went on a 13-2 run starting midway through the second half and tied the game at 55-all on Parker Ernsthausen's 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5:57 remaining.

Lamar Peters put the Bulldogs ahead again with a free throw, and Mississippi State didn't trail from there, although Wright State cut the lead to one point on two occasions.

Mississippi State led 35-24 at halftime and 38-27 early in the second half, but Wright State made four 3-pointers, three by Wampler, and Malachi Smith converted a three-point play to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 43-42.

''We just had to start communicating more on both sides of the floor,'' Holman said. ''Defensively we were helping with their 3s when they would dribble into the paint and pass the ball out for the open shot.''

Ernsthausen and Mark Hughes scored 11 points apiece for the Raiders. Each team had 12 turnovers.

ROLE PLAYERS

Lamar Peters chipped in 11 points on 2-of-7 shooting, but went 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to help Mississippi State pull away. Tyson Carter had 10 points for the Bulldogs.

BIG PICTURE

Wright State: The Raiders shot 23 percent (3 of 13) from 3-point range in the first half but made 8 of 15 (53 percent) from beyond the arc in the second half.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs went 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final five minutes, and layups from Peters, Nick Weatherspoon and Robert Woodard helped Mississippi State pull away.

UP NEXT

Wright State hosts Illinois-Chicago on Friday to open Horizon League play.

Mississippi State hosts BYU next Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Gentry
31 G
L. Peters
2 G
28.1 Min. Per Game 28.1
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
45.5 Field Goal % 46.3
42.9 Three Point % 43.8
89.7 Free Throw % 67.9
+ 3 Cole Gentry made 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Lamar Peters made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
  Lamar Peters missed 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Cole Gentry 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Aric Holman 12.0
  Bill Wampler missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Lamar Peters made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Lamar Peters made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Bill Wampler 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon 24.0
  Cole Gentry missed layup 26.0
Team Stats
Points 63 67
Field Goals 23-52 (44.2%) 25-51 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 11-28 (39.3%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 23 34
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 16 23
Team 2 2
Assists 13 11
Steals 1 9
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
B. Wampler F
19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
Q. Weatherspoon G
14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Wright St. 6-7 243963
home team logo 17 Miss. State 11-1 353267
Mississippi Coliseum Jackson, MS
Team Stats
away team logo Wright St. 6-7 73.8 PPG 38.7 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 17 Miss. State 11-1 79.3 PPG 39.1 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
1
B. Wampler F 14.7 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.1 APG 36.7 FG%
11
Q. Weatherspoon G 16.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.5 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
B. Wampler F 19 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
11
Q. Weatherspoon G 14 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
44.2 FG% 49.0
39.3 3PT FG% 33.3
75.0 FT% 66.7
Wright St.
Starters
B. Wampler
P. Ernsthausen
M. Hughes
C. Gentry
A. Vest
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Wampler 31 19 3 1 0 1 3 3 7/14 4/9 1/2 1 2
P. Ernsthausen 37 11 4 3 0 1 3 1 3/6 3/4 2/2 2 2
M. Hughes 37 11 5 3 1 0 1 2 4/11 3/9 0/0 0 5
C. Gentry 35 7 2 4 0 0 0 3 3/9 1/5 0/0 0 2
A. Vest 30 5 3 2 0 0 3 3 2/5 0/0 1/1 2 1
Miss. State
Starters
Q. Weatherspoon
A. Holman
L. Peters
N. Weatherspoon
R. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Weatherspoon 37 14 6 2 1 0 2 1 5/11 1/3 3/4 2 4
A. Holman 31 12 9 1 4 4 1 0 5/10 2/5 0/0 3 6
L. Peters 32 11 1 6 3 0 2 1 2/7 1/5 6/9 0 1
N. Weatherspoon 30 9 4 1 0 0 2 2 4/9 1/3 0/0 0 4
R. Perry 17 3 3 0 0 1 3 3 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 3
