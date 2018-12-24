BUCK
TCU advances to title game of Diamond Head Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 24, 2018

HONOLULU (AP) Desmond Bane scored 16 points to lead six TCU players in double figures and the Horned Frogs beat Bucknell 82-65 on Sunday night in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic.

TCU (10-1) will play Indiana State in the championship game on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Fisher and Kevin Samuel each added 14 points for the Horned Frogs, who won their seventh straight game. Kouat Noi chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds and JD Miller had 12 points. Alex Robinson had his second straight game with 11 assists as he's reached double-digit helpers in five games this season.

There were six lead changes in the final 3:30 of the first half and TCU scored the last four points for a 44-41 lead.

Kimbal Mackenzie had 16 points for the Bison (5-6). Nate Sestina added 14 points with 11 rebounds and Nate Jones scored 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Key Players
J. Sotos
A. Robinson
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
8.4 Ast. Per Game 8.4
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
46.1 Field Goal % 51.0
46.9 Three Point % 43.5
80.8 Free Throw % 62.2
+ 2 Alex Robinson made layup 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ben Robertson, stolen by Alex Robinson 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Ben Robertson 16.0
  Alex Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
  Alex Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Shooting foul on Avi Toomer 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Kouat Noi 39.0
  Kimbal Mackenzie missed jump shot 41.0
+ 3 Kouat Noi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Fisher 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Kouat Noi 1:25
  Kimbal Mackenzie missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:27
Team Stats
Points 65 82
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 29-65 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 38
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 23 26
Team 1 1
Assists 8 15
Steals 2 8
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
K. Mackenzie G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
D. Bane G
16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Bucknell 5-6 412465
home team logo TCU 10-1 443882
TCU -12.5, O/U 152.5
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
away team logo Bucknell 5-6 73.4 PPG 32.9 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo TCU 10-1 79.7 PPG 40.1 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
K. Mackenzie G 14.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.8 APG 39.5 FG%
D. Bane G 14.5 PPG 5.6 RPG 3.4 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Mackenzie G 16 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
D. Bane G 16 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
37.7 FG% 44.6
29.6 3PT FG% 32.1
85.0 FT% 75.0
Bucknell
Starters
K. Mackenzie
N. Sestina
B. Moore
A. Toomer
J. Sotos
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Mackenzie 36 16 1 3 0 0 0 2 4/17 1/9 7/8 0 1
N. Sestina 34 14 11 1 0 0 6 2 4/11 2/4 4/4 4 7
B. Moore 34 8 4 0 1 0 2 1 4/7 0/2 0/0 1 3
A. Toomer 23 8 2 0 0 0 0 5 1/3 1/3 5/6 0 2
J. Sotos 33 4 6 4 1 0 3 2 2/8 0/4 0/0 0 6
Bench
N. Jones
B. Robertson
P. Newman
J. Meeks
A. Funk
W. Ellis
M. O'Reilly
J. Sechan
K. Spear
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Jones 17 12 0 0 0 0 0 1 4/4 4/4 0/0 0 0
B. Robertson 2 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
P. Newman 9 1 4 0 0 0 2 4 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 2
J. Meeks 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Funk 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
W. Ellis 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. O'Reilly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sechan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Spear - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 30 8 2 0 15 18 20/53 8/27 17/20 7 23
TCU
Starters
D. Bane
J. Fisher
K. Samuel
J. Miller
A. Robinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Bane 35 16 7 2 0 0 0 0 7/14 2/5 0/0 1 6
J. Fisher 22 14 3 1 1 0 0 3 4/10 4/10 2/3 2 1
K. Samuel 20 14 9 0 0 0 1 3 6/10 0/0 2/2 5 4
J. Miller 31 12 6 0 0 0 2 4 3/8 0/2 6/6 2 4
A. Robinson 39 11 2 11 3 0 4 1 5/12 0/2 1/4 1 1
Bench
K. Noi
R. Nembhard
K. Davis
K. Archie
L. Mayen
A. McWilliam
Y. Alok
D. Arnette
O. Aschieris
R. Barlow
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Noi 29 13 7 1 2 0 1 2 3/8 3/8 4/4 0 7
R. Nembhard 13 2 3 0 1 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
K. Davis 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Archie 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/1 0 0
L. Mayen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alok - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 37 15 8 0 9 16 29/65 9/28 15/20 11 26
NCAA BB Scores