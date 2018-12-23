COLO
HAWAII

No Text

Hawaii beats Colorado 70-62 in OT at Diamond Head Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2018

HONOLULU (AP) Zigmars Raimo had 14 points and 17 rebounds, Jack Purchase added 14 points and 10 boards and Hawaii beat Colorado 70-62 in overtime on Sunday in the Diamond Head Classic.

Purchase hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 54 and Brocke Stepteau made a driving layup on their next possession to give Hawaii a lead with 32 seconds left in regulation. McKinley Wright IV answered with a jumper, but missed the chance at a 3-point play and Purchase was off on a 3-point attempt before the buzzer.

Stepteau opened the scoring in the extra session with a 3-pointer and capped it with two free throws with eight seconds left in Hawaii's first overtime game of the season. Colorado only made one field goal in overtime.

Eddie Stansberry chipped in with 18 points for Hawaii (7-5) and Stepteau finished with 13.

Wright had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Buffaloes (8-3), who play at Arizona on Thursday. Lucas Siewert added 19 points and Tyler Bey grabbed 10 rebounds.

Neither team had a double-digit lead.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Wright IV
D. Buggs
27.6 Min. Per Game 27.6
8.4 Pts. Per Game 8.4
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
52.6 Field Goal % 43.9
25.9 Three Point % 29.4
75.0 Free Throw % 70.0
  Defensive rebound by Jack Purchase 1.0
  D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Brocke Stepteau made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Brocke Stepteau made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Shane Gatling 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Brocke Stepteau 10.0
  McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV 16.0
  Eddie Stansberry missed 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Eddie Stansberry made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV 16.0
Team Stats
Points 62 70
Field Goals 21-62 (33.9%) 22-61 (36.1%)
3-Pointers 4-22 (18.2%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 48
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 25 33
Team 1 2
Assists 8 12
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 20 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
M. Wright IV G
20 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
3
E. Stansberry G
18 PTS, 2 REB
12OTT
away team logo Colorado 8-3 2432662
home team logo Hawaii 7-5 24321470
HAWAII +6.5, O/U 141
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
HAWAII +6.5, O/U 141
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado 8-3 82.6 PPG 43.7 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Hawaii 7-5 72.2 PPG 36 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
25
M. Wright IV G 14.3 PPG 5.4 RPG 5.9 APG 50.0 FG%
3
E. Stansberry G 11.8 PPG 2.2 RPG 0.8 APG 37.6 FG%
Top Scorers
25
M. Wright IV G 20 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
3
E. Stansberry G 18 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
33.9 FG% 36.1
18.2 3PT FG% 30.0
66.7 FT% 68.0
Colorado
Starters
M. Wright IV
L. Siewert
D. Schwartz
T. Bey
S. Gatling
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Wright IV 44 20 8 5 1 0 7 2 9/12 2/3 0/1 2 6
L. Siewert 27 19 3 0 0 2 0 4 7/14 1/4 4/7 0 3
D. Schwartz 31 6 3 1 1 0 2 3 1/6 0/3 4/4 1 2
T. Bey 31 3 10 1 3 2 2 3 1/6 0/0 1/3 1 9
S. Gatling 23 1 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/6 0/5 1/2 0 3
Starters
M. Wright IV
L. Siewert
D. Schwartz
T. Bey
S. Gatling
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Wright IV 44 20 8 5 1 0 7 2 9/12 2/3 0/1 2 6
L. Siewert 27 19 3 0 0 2 0 4 7/14 1/4 4/7 0 3
D. Schwartz 31 6 3 1 1 0 2 3 1/6 0/3 4/4 1 2
T. Bey 31 3 10 1 3 2 2 3 1/6 0/0 1/3 1 9
S. Gatling 23 1 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/6 0/5 1/2 0 3
Bench
E. Battey
D. Kountz
N. Wright
A. Strating
E. Parquet
D. Brown
D. Walton
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Battey 17 8 5 1 0 0 0 4 2/8 0/1 4/5 5 0
D. Kountz 21 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/5 1/4 2/2 0 0
N. Wright 18 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
A. Strating 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Parquet 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
D. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 62 34 8 5 4 12 20 21/62 4/22 16/24 9 25
Hawaii
Starters
E. Stansberry
J. Purchase
Z. Raimo
D. Buggs
S. Avea
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Stansberry 41 18 2 0 0 0 3 0 5/12 3/8 5/6 0 2
J. Purchase 25 14 10 3 0 1 3 4 4/11 4/11 2/2 1 9
Z. Raimo 41 14 17 3 1 1 6 4 4/10 0/0 6/10 6 11
D. Buggs 38 6 6 2 1 0 2 4 2/7 1/4 1/2 2 4
S. Avea 32 3 4 1 1 0 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 3
Starters
E. Stansberry
J. Purchase
Z. Raimo
D. Buggs
S. Avea
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Stansberry 41 18 2 0 0 0 3 0 5/12 3/8 5/6 0 2
J. Purchase 25 14 10 3 0 1 3 4 4/11 4/11 2/2 1 9
Z. Raimo 41 14 17 3 1 1 6 4 4/10 0/0 6/10 6 11
D. Buggs 38 6 6 2 1 0 2 4 2/7 1/4 1/2 2 4
S. Avea 32 3 4 1 1 0 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 3
Bench
B. Stepteau
L. Green
J. Hemsley
O. Hulland
M. Colina
S. Drammeh
B. Thomas
H. Abdeljawad
Z. Nedd
D. Carper
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Stepteau 19 13 3 2 1 0 0 4 5/10 0/2 3/3 1 2
L. Green 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/2 1 0
J. Hemsley 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
O. Hulland 5 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0
M. Colina 10 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
S. Drammeh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Abdeljawad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Nedd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 70 46 12 6 2 16 23 22/61 9/30 17/25 13 33
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores