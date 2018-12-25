COLO
Colorado finishes 7th at Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 25, 2018

HONOLULU (AP) Lucas Siewert scored 17 points, freshman Daylen Kountz added 12 and Colorado beat Charlotte 68-53 on Tuesday in the seventh-place game of the Diamond Head Classic.

Colorado trailed by eight points with 5:20 remaining in the first half, but closed on a 19-2 run - with nine points from Namon Wright - for a 35-26 lead. Both teams were 11-of-23 shooting in the first half but Colorado attempted 10 more free throws. Charlotte was held to just six points in the first six minutes of the second half as Colorado pulled away with a 49-32 lead.

Wright finished with 10 points for Colorado (9-3), which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Buffaloes start Pac-12 play next week at Arizona.

Jon Davis scored 25 points for Charlotte (3-8). With nine points in the first half, Davis moved past Leemire Goldwire for ninth on Charlotte's career scoring list. Milos Supica added 11 points for the 49ers, who have lost six of their last seven.

Key Players
M. Wright IV
J. Davis
37.3 Min. Per Game 37.3
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
50.8 Field Goal % 41.8
23.3 Three Point % 27.6
75.0 Free Throw % 88.0
  Defensive rebound by Evan Battey 3.0
  Jon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Bo Blight 18.0
  Evan Battey missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Evan Battey 39.0
  Jon Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Jon Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Shooting foul on Eli Parquet 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Charlotte 57.0
  D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz 1:13
Team Stats
Points 68 53
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 18-45 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 1-16 (6.3%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 25
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 22 16
Team 3 5
Assists 15 6
Steals 6 7
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
23
L. Siewert F
17 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
J. Davis G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado 9-3 353368
home team logo Charlotte 3-8 262753
CHARLO +14.5, O/U 133.5
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
CHARLO +14.5, O/U 133.5
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado 9-3 80.7 PPG 43 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Charlotte 3-8 58.5 PPG 33 RPG 9.2 APG
Key Players
23
L. Siewert F 12.4 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.1 APG 55.7 FG%
3
J. Davis G 19.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 4.2 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
23
L. Siewert F 17 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
3
J. Davis G 25 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
45.3 FG% 40.0
35.0 3PT FG% 6.3
81.3 FT% 80.0
Colorado
Starters
L. Siewert
D. Schwartz
T. Bey
S. Gatling
M. Wright IV
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Siewert 32 17 5 2 0 0 2 3 6/13 3/5 2/2 1 4
D. Schwartz 20 9 2 0 1 0 1 2 4/8 1/3 0/0 0 2
T. Bey 26 8 6 2 1 1 3 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 5
S. Gatling 18 3 2 2 1 0 0 0 1/7 1/3 0/0 1 1
M. Wright IV 31 2 5 5 1 0 3 2 1/6 0/3 0/0 2 3
Bench
D. Kountz
N. Wright
E. Battey
E. Parquet
A. Strating
D. Brown
D. Walton
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Kountz 20 12 2 1 1 0 2 1 4/4 2/2 2/2 0 2
N. Wright 20 10 3 3 0 0 2 1 2/5 0/2 6/8 0 3
E. Battey 21 5 3 0 0 1 0 4 1/3 0/1 3/4 1 2
E. Parquet 11 2 1 0 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
A. Strating 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 29 15 6 2 13 17 24/53 7/20 13/16 7 22
Charlotte
Starters
J. Davis
M. Supica
M. Martin
J. McGill
B. Younger
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Davis 37 25 3 1 1 0 2 0 7/15 1/4 10/11 1 2
M. Supica 28 11 3 2 2 1 2 3 5/6 0/0 1/1 0 3
M. Martin 13 6 4 0 2 0 0 1 3/4 0/1 0/1 1 3
J. McGill 29 5 0 1 1 0 3 2 2/5 0/2 1/2 0 0
B. Younger 34 5 5 1 0 2 0 2 1/10 0/4 3/3 0 5
Bench
D. Mangum
B. Blight
J. Haslem
J. Kitoko
J. Shepherd
L. Vasic
T. Bertram
C. Robb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Mangum 7 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 0
B. Blight 20 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
J. Haslem 8 0 0 0 1 1 4 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Kitoko 24 0 2 1 0 0 2 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 1
J. Shepherd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vasic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Robb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 20 6 7 4 14 16 18/45 1/16 16/20 4 16
NCAA BB Scores