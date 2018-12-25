RI
Rhode Island
Rams
6-5
60
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Tue Dec. 25
3:20pm
BONUS
68
TF 10
home team logo
HAWAII
Hawaii
Warriors
8-5
ML: +170
HAWAII -4.5, O/U 133.5
ML: -198
RI
HAWAII

No Text

Hawaii beats URI 68-60, takes 5th at Diamond Head Classic

  Dec 25, 2018
  • Dec 25, 2018

HONOLULU (AP) Zigmars Raimo scored 19 points, Drew Buggs had 12 points and eight rebounds and Hawaii beat Rhode Island 68-60 on Tuesday for fifth place at the Diamond Head Classic.

Brocke Stepteau dribbled around a double team at the top of the key, drove the lane and finished in traffic for a 62-58 lead with 54.6 seconds left. URI was off on a 3-pointer and Eddie Stansberry extended Hawaii's lead to six points at the free-throw line.

Stepteau and Stansberry each finished with 11 points for Hawaii (8-5). Jack Purchase hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give Hawaii a 34-32 lead.

Jeff Dowtin led the Rams (6-5) with 17 points. Cyril Langevine added 11 points with 14 rebounds and Fatts Russell had 10 points and seven assists.

The teams combined to go 11 for 45 from distance in a game with 17 lead changes.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Dowtin
D. Buggs
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
9.1 Pts. Per Game 9.1
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
48.3 Field Goal % 53.5
31.1 Three Point % 33.3
71.9 Free Throw % 63.3
  Lost ball turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by Zigmars Raimo 2.0
+ 1 Eddie Stansberry made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Eddie Stansberry made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Jeff Dowtin 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Eddie Stansberry 13.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 2 Zigmars Raimo made layup 18.0
+ 2 Jeff Dowtin made layup 22.0
+ 1 Eddie Stansberry made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Eddie Stansberry made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Fatts Russell 27.0
Team Stats
Points 60 68
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 25-58 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 5-23 (21.7%)
Free Throws 6-12 (50.0%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 35 35
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 23 22
Team 2 4
Assists 10 10
Steals 8 3
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 18 13
Technicals 0 0
11
J. Dowtin G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
14
Z. Raimo F
19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
Rhode Island
Starters
J. Dowtin
C. Langevine
F. Russell
J. Harris
C. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Dowtin 37 17 3 2 1 1 3 2 7/14 3/6 0/1 1 2
C. Langevine 34 11 14 0 1 0 3 3 5/7 0/0 1/2 4 10
F. Russell 33 10 0 7 0 0 1 5 4/16 0/6 2/3 0 0
J. Harris 28 6 4 0 3 0 0 2 2/6 0/1 2/4 1 3
C. Thompson 29 5 5 1 2 0 2 3 2/7 1/5 0/0 1 4
Bench
T. Martin
O. Silverio
D. Tate
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
R. Preston
J. Green
A. Tsourgiannis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Martin 22 6 6 0 1 2 1 2 2/5 1/1 1/2 3 3
O. Silverio 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
D. Tate 13 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Tsourgiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 33 10 8 3 10 18 24/60 6/22 6/12 10 23
Hawaii
Starters
Z. Raimo
D. Buggs
E. Stansberry
J. Purchase
S. Avea
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Raimo 35 19 6 2 1 0 2 2 8/12 0/0 3/6 2 4
D. Buggs 33 12 8 2 1 0 3 4 5/10 2/3 0/0 3 5
E. Stansberry 28 11 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/10 1/7 6/7 0 2
J. Purchase 37 9 6 2 0 1 3 3 3/9 2/8 1/1 1 5
S. Avea 17 2 5 1 0 0 2 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 4
Bench
B. Stepteau
L. Green
M. Colina
S. Drammeh
J. Hemsley
B. Thomas
H. Abdeljawad
O. Hulland
Z. Nedd
D. Carper
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Stepteau 35 11 3 3 1 0 1 0 4/7 0/1 3/4 1 2
L. Green 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 0
M. Colina 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Drammeh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hemsley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Abdeljawad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hulland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Nedd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 31 10 3 1 11 13 25/58 5/23 13/18 9 22
