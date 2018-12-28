Air Force jumps out early, cruises past UC Riverside 72-60
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Ryan Swan scored 16 points, Lavelle Scottie added 13 and Air Force cruised to a 72-60 victory over UC Riverside on Friday night.
Swan was 5 of 8 from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers and Scottie was 4-of-11 shooting for the Falcons (5-7), who shot 25 of 45 (55.6 percent) from the field.
Dikymbe Martin scored 17 points and Dragan Elkaz added 11 to lead UC Riverside (5-9).
Air Force took the lead for good seven minutes into the game and built a 35-24 halftime advantage. A 10-2 spurt pulled UC Riverside to 56-47 with about 10 minutes remaining but the Falcons stretched their lead to 15 points with about five minutes left.
The Falcons snapped a two-game skid and opens Mountain West Conference play on Wednesday hosting New Mexico. UC Riverside plays at Western Michigan on Sunday and Bethesda College at home Jan. 4 before starting its Big West Conference schedule hosting Cal State Northridge on Jan 9.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|72
|Field Goals
|22-52 (42.3%)
|25-45 (55.6%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|8-16 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|33
|Offensive
|4
|6
|Defensive
|15
|24
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|15
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UC Riverside 5-9
|64.4 PPG
|32.9 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Air Force 5-7
|67.5 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|42.3
|FG%
|55.6
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Martin
|33
|17
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6/13
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|1
|D. Elkaz
|36
|11
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|3/4
|2/2
|0
|4
|Z. Watson
|26
|8
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|3
|M. Dijkstra
|23
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Pickett
|21
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Swan
|28
|16
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5/8
|2/3
|4/4
|1
|2
|L. Scottie
|33
|13
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/11
|1/2
|4/7
|2
|1
|K. Van Soelen
|28
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|3
|S. Tomes
|26
|8
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|1/3
|0
|4
|C. Morris
|24
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
-
DTROIT
YOUNG78
66
Final
-
KENSAW
GATECH57
87
Final
-
SDAKST
WILL100
58
Final
-
DREXEL
NEAST83
93
Final
-
DEL
HOFSTRA46
91
Final
-
ILLCHI
WRIGHT75
72
Final/OT
-
TOWSON
ELON77
60
Final
-
UMES
10VATECH40
85
Final
-
JMAD
WMMARY74
79
Final
-
ALBANY
KENTST68
70
Final
-
NCAT
ECU57
77
Final
-
IUPUI
NKY77
92
Final
-
LOYMD
20NCST64
97
Final
-
OAK
CLEVST89
77
Final
-
TEXPA
11TXTECH46
71
Final
-
UCRIV
AF60
72
Final
-
STHRN
18MARQET41
84
Final
-
TXARL
TEXAS56
76
Final
-
LAMON
LSU69
81
Final
-
PEAY
ARK65
76
Final
-
DENVER
NEBOM84
91
Final
-
NALAB
7GONZAG51
96
Final
-
EORE
UTAHST57
84
Final
-
UCDAV
LOYMRY59
77
Final
-
IPFW
NDAK0
0
PPD
-
SDAK
NDAKST0
0
PPD
-
TCU
HIPAC0
0