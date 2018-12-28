COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Ryan Swan scored 16 points, Lavelle Scottie added 13 and Air Force cruised to a 72-60 victory over UC Riverside on Friday night.

Swan was 5 of 8 from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers and Scottie was 4-of-11 shooting for the Falcons (5-7), who shot 25 of 45 (55.6 percent) from the field.

Dikymbe Martin scored 17 points and Dragan Elkaz added 11 to lead UC Riverside (5-9).

Air Force took the lead for good seven minutes into the game and built a 35-24 halftime advantage. A 10-2 spurt pulled UC Riverside to 56-47 with about 10 minutes remaining but the Falcons stretched their lead to 15 points with about five minutes left.

The Falcons snapped a two-game skid and opens Mountain West Conference play on Wednesday hosting New Mexico. UC Riverside plays at Western Michigan on Sunday and Bethesda College at home Jan. 4 before starting its Big West Conference schedule hosting Cal State Northridge on Jan 9.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.