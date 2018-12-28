UCRIV
AF

No Text

Air Force jumps out early, cruises past UC Riverside 72-60

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 28, 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Ryan Swan scored 16 points, Lavelle Scottie added 13 and Air Force cruised to a 72-60 victory over UC Riverside on Friday night.

Swan was 5 of 8 from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers and Scottie was 4-of-11 shooting for the Falcons (5-7), who shot 25 of 45 (55.6 percent) from the field.

Dikymbe Martin scored 17 points and Dragan Elkaz added 11 to lead UC Riverside (5-9).

Air Force took the lead for good seven minutes into the game and built a 35-24 halftime advantage. A 10-2 spurt pulled UC Riverside to 56-47 with about 10 minutes remaining but the Falcons stretched their lead to 15 points with about five minutes left.

The Falcons snapped a two-game skid and opens Mountain West Conference play on Wednesday hosting New Mexico. UC Riverside plays at Western Michigan on Sunday and Bethesda College at home Jan. 4 before starting its Big West Conference schedule hosting Cal State Northridge on Jan 9.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Martin
L. Scottie
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
0.8 Ast. Per Game 0.8
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
50.4 Field Goal % 54.8
47.2 Three Point % 28.6
84.4 Free Throw % 58.6
  Lost ball turnover on Jordan Gilliam, stolen by Sid Tomes 17.0
+ 1 Ryan Swan made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Ryan Swan made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Dragan Elkaz 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan 27.0
  Jordan Gilliam missed jump shot 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Ajani Kennedy 37.0
  Lavelle Scottie missed 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
+ 1 Lavelle Scottie made 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Gilliam 37.0
+ 1 Dragan Elkaz made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
Team Stats
Points 60 72
Field Goals 22-52 (42.3%) 25-45 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 23 33
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 15 24
Team 4 3
Assists 10 10
Steals 6 5
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
D. Martin G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
34
R. Swan F
16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UC Riverside 5-9 243660
home team logo Air Force 5-7 353772
AF -8, O/U 128
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
AF -8, O/U 128
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Team Stats
away team logo UC Riverside 5-9 64.4 PPG 32.9 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Air Force 5-7 67.5 PPG 36.5 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
15
D. Martin G 16.2 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.2 APG 51.1 FG%
34
R. Swan F 11.7 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.6 APG 59.0 FG%
Top Scorers
15
D. Martin G 17 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
34
R. Swan F 16 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
42.3 FG% 55.6
37.5 3PT FG% 50.0
70.0 FT% 73.7
UC Riverside
Starters
D. Martin
D. Elkaz
Z. Watson
M. Dijkstra
D. Pickett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Martin 33 17 1 5 0 0 2 0 6/13 3/6 2/2 0 1
D. Elkaz 36 11 4 2 1 0 1 2 3/5 3/4 2/2 0 4
Z. Watson 26 8 3 0 2 1 1 0 4/6 0/1 0/2 0 3
M. Dijkstra 23 4 2 1 0 0 0 3 2/9 0/2 0/0 1 1
D. Pickett 21 3 2 2 0 0 2 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 2
Starters
D. Martin
D. Elkaz
Z. Watson
M. Dijkstra
D. Pickett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Martin 33 17 1 5 0 0 2 0 6/13 3/6 2/2 0 1
D. Elkaz 36 11 4 2 1 0 1 2 3/5 3/4 2/2 0 4
Z. Watson 26 8 3 0 2 1 1 0 4/6 0/1 0/2 0 3
M. Dijkstra 23 4 2 1 0 0 0 3 2/9 0/2 0/0 1 1
D. Pickett 21 3 2 2 0 0 2 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
D. McDonald
C. McRae
J. Gilliam
A. Kennedy
E. Rwahwire
D. Sylvester
M. Hirbod
G. Willborn III
R. Pierce
K. Stubblefield
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. McDonald 22 9 0 0 2 0 2 0 3/7 2/5 1/1 0 0
C. McRae 11 6 2 0 0 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 2/3 0 2
J. Gilliam 8 2 0 0 1 0 2 4 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Kennedy 20 0 5 0 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 3 2
E. Rwahwire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sylvester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hirbod - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Willborn III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stubblefield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 19 10 6 1 12 16 22/52 9/24 7/10 4 15
Air Force
Starters
R. Swan
L. Scottie
K. Van Soelen
S. Tomes
C. Morris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Swan 28 16 3 1 0 0 2 3 5/8 2/3 4/4 1 2
L. Scottie 33 13 3 0 1 0 2 1 4/11 1/2 4/7 2 1
K. Van Soelen 28 9 5 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 1/2 4/4 2 3
S. Tomes 26 8 4 3 1 1 1 2 3/4 1/2 1/3 0 4
C. Morris 24 2 6 1 0 1 2 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 6
Starters
R. Swan
L. Scottie
K. Van Soelen
S. Tomes
C. Morris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Swan 28 16 3 1 0 0 2 3 5/8 2/3 4/4 1 2
L. Scottie 33 13 3 0 1 0 2 1 4/11 1/2 4/7 2 1
K. Van Soelen 28 9 5 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 1/2 4/4 2 3
S. Tomes 26 8 4 3 1 1 1 2 3/4 1/2 1/3 0 4
C. Morris 24 2 6 1 0 1 2 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 6
Bench
C. Joyce
A. Akaya
A. Walker
P. Louder
L. Brown
N. Wells
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
C. O'Briant
Z. Couper
N. Rene
I. Monson
A. Kinrade
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Joyce 20 9 8 0 1 0 3 2 4/6 1/2 0/0 1 7
A. Akaya 11 7 0 0 1 0 2 1 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 0
A. Walker 20 5 0 3 1 0 1 2 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 0
P. Louder 10 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Wells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Couper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kinrade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 30 10 5 2 15 14 25/45 8/16 14/19 6 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores