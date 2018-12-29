STJOHN
SETON

No Text

Reynolds' 3 at the buzzer lifts Seton Hall over St. John's

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 29, 2018

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Senior Mike Nzei had his fourth career double-double and Shavar Reynolds hit a 3-pointer as time expired to help Seton Hall beat St. John's 76-74 on Saturday night in the Big East opener for both teams.

Nzei had 14 points and 10 rebounds - his first double-double of the season - and Reynolds finished with eight points. Myles Powell scored 15 points and Quincy McKnight and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 14 apiece for Seton Hall (10-3). The Pirates have won six in a row and nine of their last 10.

Seton Hall trailed by as many as 14 points and Mustapha Heron hit two free throws to give the Red Storm (12-1) a 69-59 lead with 6:35 to play. St. John's went scoreless for the next four-plus minutes and Mamukelashvili's 3-pointer capped a 10-0 run that made it 69-all with 3 1/2 minutes left. Marvin Clark II hit a 3 - the Red Storm's first field goal more than seven minutes - but McKnight and Powell made back-to-back layups to give the Pirates their first lead at 73-72 with 60 seconds to go. Heron hit two free throws to put St. John's in front with 44 seconds left and, after LJ Figueroa blocked Powell's shot out of bounds, Seton Hall called time out with 3.9 seconds remaining. Mamukelashvili took the inbounds pass from McKnight near the left block and kicked it out to Reynolds on the right wing for the winner.

Heron led the Red Storm with 19 points. Clark and Justin Simon added 16 points apiece.

Key Players
S. Ponds
M. Powell
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
49.7 Field Goal % 46.7
35.5 Three Point % 37.6
86.8 Free Throw % 87.3
  Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa 0.0
  Shavar Reynolds missed free throw 0.0
  Personal foul on Mustapha Heron 1.0
+ 3 Shavar Reynolds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Seton Hall 3.0
  Myles Powell missed layup, blocked by LJ Figueroa 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili 6.0
  Shamorie Ponds missed free throw 6.0
  Personal foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Shamorie Ponds 12.0
  Jared Rhoden missed layup 12.0
Team Stats
Points 74 76
Field Goals 25-58 (43.1%) 27-64 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 4-18 (22.2%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 18-25 (72.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 46
Offensive 4 14
Defensive 24 29
Team 2 3
Assists 13 17
Steals 12 3
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 24 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
M. Heron G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
M. Powell G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. John's 12-1 452974
home team logo Seton Hall 10-3 364076
SETON -3, O/U 152.5
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
SETON -3, O/U 152.5
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo St. John's 12-1 84.3 PPG 37.3 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Seton Hall 10-3 75.4 PPG 37.1 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
14
M. Heron G 15.6 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.2 APG 45.7 FG%
13
M. Powell G 23.1 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.4 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
14
M. Heron G 19 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
13
M. Powell G 15 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
43.1 FG% 42.2
36.0 3PT FG% 22.2
83.3 FT% 72.0
St. John's
Starters
M. Heron
M. Clark II
J. Simon
S. Ponds
L. Figueroa
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Heron 38 19 3 1 3 1 3 5 5/11 4/8 5/7 0 3
M. Clark II 32 16 5 0 0 0 4 5 5/7 3/5 3/3 0 5
J. Simon 34 16 3 4 2 0 1 3 6/13 0/1 4/4 1 2
S. Ponds 38 8 6 7 5 0 5 3 2/13 1/6 3/4 0 6
L. Figueroa 28 8 7 0 2 1 0 3 4/9 0/2 0/0 1 6
Starters
M. Heron
M. Clark II
J. Simon
S. Ponds
L. Figueroa
Bench
G. Williams Jr.
B. Trimble Jr.
M. Dixon
J. Camus
E. Wright
S. Keita
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
D. Caraher
J. Roberts
M. Earlington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Williams Jr. 9 4 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
B. Trimble Jr. 17 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
M. Dixon 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Keita - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Earlington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 28 13 12 2 13 24 25/58 9/25 15/18 4 24
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
M. Nzei
Q. McKnight
S. Mamukelashvili
M. Cale
Starters
M. Powell
M. Nzei
Q. McKnight
S. Mamukelashvili
M. Cale
Bench
S. Reynolds
J. Rhoden
T. Thompson
A. Nelson
I. Obiagu
D. Brodie
R. Gill
A. Avent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Reynolds 13 8 3 0 1 0 0 1 2/3 1/2 3/4 2 1
J. Rhoden 17 4 4 2 0 0 1 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 3 1
T. Thompson 9 2 3 0 1 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 2 1
A. Nelson 5 2 2 2 0 0 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
I. Obiagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 43 17 3 4 16 14 27/64 4/18 18/25 14 29
NCAA BB Scores