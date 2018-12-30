MOUNT
Oturu leads Minnesota past Mount St. Mary's 71-53

  • Dec 30, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Daniel Oturu recorded his fourth straight double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Minnesota past Mount St. Mary's 71-53 Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota also got 15 points from Dupree McBrayer and 13 from Amir Coffey. Jordan Murphy had 10 points and nine rebounds.

For Minnesota (11-2) the most important development was the return of center Eric Curry to the court for the first time in 644 days. After missing the 2017-18 season because of a torn ACL, the redshirt sophomore aggravated the knee injury in the fall and was held out until Minnesota's final non-conference game as a precaution.

Curry, a 6-foot-9, 240-pounder who averaged 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in his freshman season, received a loud ovation when he entered 3:45 into the game, flashing a wide smile on his face. He scored on a reverse layup seven minutes into the first half in transition for his first points since the 2017 NCAA tournament.

Vado Morse scored 18 points and Dee Barnes added 13 for the Mountaineers (3-10), which rallied midway through the second half before fading.

The Gophers started the game with a 9-0 run, but they never built a first-half lead bigger than 11 points. After going a woeful 5 for 35 from 3-point range over their last two games, the Gophers missed eight of their 10 attempts from behind the arc before halftime. Their most important shot, then, of the first half was probably McBrayer's 3-pointer from the wing with 1:20 left that put them up 31-21.

Up by eight at the half, Minnesota opened the second half on a 13-5 run, including five points from Gabe Kalscheur, before the Mountaineers scored 10 straight points to get within 44-38 with 11:26 to play.

A jumper by Oturu, a freshman who has scored in double figures in five straight, keyed a 10-2 stretch to put Minnesota up 61-47 with 3:52 to go.

BIG PICTURE

Mount St. Mary's: The Mountaineers - who started the season with nine straight losses including defeats on the road by North Carolina State (105-55), Maryland (92-77) and St. John's (85-71) - have one of the most inexperienced rosters in the nation under first-year head coach Dan Engelstad with all 16 players either freshmen or sophomores. Sunday provided continued growth.

Minnesota: To be successful in the Big Ten, the Gophers will need to limit the turnovers. The Gophers had 12 against a mid-major foe after 14 in their last game against North Carolina A&T.

UP NEXT

Mount St. Mary's: Open Northeast Conference play Thursday at St. Francis and Saturday at Robert Morris.

Minnesota: The rest of the regular season is all Big Ten play, beginning Thursday at No. 15 Wisconsin. The Gophers lost at Ohio State and beat Nebraska in early December conference action.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Gibbs
J. Murphy
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
15.5 Pts. Per Game 15.5
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
12.6 Reb. Per Game 12.6
45.5 Field Goal % 50.9
35.1 Three Point % 20.0
63.2 Free Throw % 68.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Murphy 17.0
  Dee Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 2 Dupree McBrayer made dunk, assist by Amir Coffey 28.0
  Lost ball turnover on Vado Morse, stolen by Daniel Oturu 34.0
+ 1 Amir Coffey made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Amir Coffey made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on Dee Barnes 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Dupree McBrayer 50.0
  Jalen Gibbs missed layup, blocked by Jordan Murphy 52.0
+ 1 Amir Coffey made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 Amir Coffey made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
Team Stats
Points 53 71
Field Goals 20-59 (33.9%) 22-52 (42.3%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 4-19 (21.1%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 23-30 (76.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 42
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 23 29
Team 3 3
Assists 12 13
Steals 4 6
Blocks 5 9
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 23 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
V. Morse G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
D. McBrayer G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Mt St Mary's 3-10 233053
home team logo Minnesota 11-2 314071
MINN -23.5, O/U 144.5
Williams Arena Minneapolis, MN
MINN -23.5, O/U 144.5
Williams Arena Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Mt St Mary's 3-10 68.6 PPG 38.8 RPG 11.2 APG
home team logo Minnesota 11-2 76.7 PPG 45.3 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
0
V. Morse G 10.9 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.8 APG 36.9 FG%
1
D. McBrayer G 10.2 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.5 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
V. Morse G 18 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
1
D. McBrayer G 15 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
33.9 FG% 42.3
33.3 3PT FG% 21.1
50.0 FT% 76.7
Mt St Mary's
Starters
D. Barnes
O. Habwe
D. Chong Qui
N. Opoku
J. Gibbs
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Barnes 32 13 0 0 1 1 1 4 5/11 3/7 0/0 0 0
O. Habwe 24 9 6 2 0 0 2 4 2/7 1/4 4/8 1 5
D. Chong Qui 24 4 5 3 2 1 2 2 2/4 0/0 0/1 0 5
N. Opoku 23 3 4 0 0 2 0 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 4
J. Gibbs 31 2 3 4 0 0 4 3 1/10 0/4 0/0 1 2
Bench
V. Morse
C. Nnamene
M. Jefferson
O. Dedolli
B. Leftwich
A. Stallings
J. West IV
D. Moore
M. Poulsen
J. Jefferson
M. Becht
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Morse 29 18 2 2 1 0 2 1 7/16 3/5 1/1 0 2
C. Nnamene 14 2 2 1 0 1 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. Jefferson 23 2 9 0 0 0 2 4 1/5 0/0 0/0 5 4
O. Dedolli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Leftwich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Stallings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Poulsen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Becht - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 31 12 4 5 14 23 20/59 8/24 5/10 8 23
Minnesota
Starters
D. McBrayer
A. Coffey
D. Oturu
J. Murphy
G. Kalscheur
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. McBrayer 32 15 1 3 1 1 0 0 5/10 3/6 2/4 0 1
A. Coffey 34 13 1 2 1 0 2 3 3/9 0/2 7/8 0 1
D. Oturu 27 12 10 0 1 3 2 4 4/6 0/0 4/5 2 8
J. Murphy 27 10 9 3 2 3 4 3 1/2 0/1 8/10 2 7
G. Kalscheur 26 6 4 1 1 0 1 1 2/9 1/6 1/2 0 4
Bench
I. Washington
E. Curry
M. Hurt
B. Stull
J. Omersa
M. Stockman
J. Johnson
B. Rudrud
P. Willis
H. Conroy
M. Carr
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Washington 15 6 4 2 0 1 1 2 3/8 0/1 0/0 2 2
E. Curry 17 4 6 1 0 0 2 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 3 3
M. Hurt 10 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 1/1 1 1
B. Stull 8 2 2 1 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Omersa 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Stockman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 39 13 6 9 12 15 22/52 4/19 23/30 10 29
NCAA BB Scores