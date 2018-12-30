Oturu leads Minnesota past Mount St. Mary's 71-53
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Daniel Oturu recorded his fourth straight double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Minnesota past Mount St. Mary's 71-53 Sunday afternoon.
Minnesota also got 15 points from Dupree McBrayer and 13 from Amir Coffey. Jordan Murphy had 10 points and nine rebounds.
For Minnesota (11-2) the most important development was the return of center Eric Curry to the court for the first time in 644 days. After missing the 2017-18 season because of a torn ACL, the redshirt sophomore aggravated the knee injury in the fall and was held out until Minnesota's final non-conference game as a precaution.
Curry, a 6-foot-9, 240-pounder who averaged 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in his freshman season, received a loud ovation when he entered 3:45 into the game, flashing a wide smile on his face. He scored on a reverse layup seven minutes into the first half in transition for his first points since the 2017 NCAA tournament.
Vado Morse scored 18 points and Dee Barnes added 13 for the Mountaineers (3-10), which rallied midway through the second half before fading.
The Gophers started the game with a 9-0 run, but they never built a first-half lead bigger than 11 points. After going a woeful 5 for 35 from 3-point range over their last two games, the Gophers missed eight of their 10 attempts from behind the arc before halftime. Their most important shot, then, of the first half was probably McBrayer's 3-pointer from the wing with 1:20 left that put them up 31-21.
Up by eight at the half, Minnesota opened the second half on a 13-5 run, including five points from Gabe Kalscheur, before the Mountaineers scored 10 straight points to get within 44-38 with 11:26 to play.
A jumper by Oturu, a freshman who has scored in double figures in five straight, keyed a 10-2 stretch to put Minnesota up 61-47 with 3:52 to go.
BIG PICTURE
Mount St. Mary's: The Mountaineers - who started the season with nine straight losses including defeats on the road by North Carolina State (105-55), Maryland (92-77) and St. John's (85-71) - have one of the most inexperienced rosters in the nation under first-year head coach Dan Engelstad with all 16 players either freshmen or sophomores. Sunday provided continued growth.
Minnesota: To be successful in the Big Ten, the Gophers will need to limit the turnovers. The Gophers had 12 against a mid-major foe after 14 in their last game against North Carolina A&T.
UP NEXT
Mount St. Mary's: Open Northeast Conference play Thursday at St. Francis and Saturday at Robert Morris.
Minnesota: The rest of the regular season is all Big Ten play, beginning Thursday at No. 15 Wisconsin. The Gophers lost at Ohio State and beat Nebraska in early December conference action.
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.7
|Min. Per Game
|29.7
|15.5
|Pts. Per Game
|15.5
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|12.6
|Reb. Per Game
|12.6
|45.5
|Field Goal %
|50.9
|35.1
|Three Point %
|20.0
|63.2
|Free Throw %
|68.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Murphy
|17.0
|Dee Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 2
|Dupree McBrayer made dunk, assist by Amir Coffey
|28.0
|Lost ball turnover on Vado Morse, stolen by Daniel Oturu
|34.0
|+ 1
|Amir Coffey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Amir Coffey made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Personal foul on Dee Barnes
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Dupree McBrayer
|50.0
|Jalen Gibbs missed layup, blocked by Jordan Murphy
|52.0
|+ 1
|Amir Coffey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|+ 1
|Amir Coffey made 1st of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|71
|Field Goals
|20-59 (33.9%)
|22-52 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|23-30 (76.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|42
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|23
|29
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|5
|9
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|23
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Mt St Mary's 3-10
|68.6 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|11.2 APG
|Minnesota 11-2
|76.7 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|V. Morse G
|10.9 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|1.8 APG
|36.9 FG%
|
1
|D. McBrayer G
|10.2 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|2.5 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|V. Morse G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|D. McBrayer G
|15 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|33.9
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|76.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Barnes
|32
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5/11
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Habwe
|24
|9
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/7
|1/4
|4/8
|1
|5
|D. Chong Qui
|24
|4
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|5
|N. Opoku
|23
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Gibbs
|31
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1/10
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Barnes
|32
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5/11
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Habwe
|24
|9
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/7
|1/4
|4/8
|1
|5
|D. Chong Qui
|24
|4
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|5
|N. Opoku
|23
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Gibbs
|31
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1/10
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Morse
|29
|18
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7/16
|3/5
|1/1
|0
|2
|C. Nnamene
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Jefferson
|23
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|4
|O. Dedolli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Leftwich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Stallings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. West IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Poulsen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Becht
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|31
|12
|4
|5
|14
|23
|20/59
|8/24
|5/10
|8
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McBrayer
|32
|15
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/10
|3/6
|2/4
|0
|1
|A. Coffey
|34
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/9
|0/2
|7/8
|0
|1
|D. Oturu
|27
|12
|10
|0
|1
|3
|2
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|8
|J. Murphy
|27
|10
|9
|3
|2
|3
|4
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|8/10
|2
|7
|G. Kalscheur
|26
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/9
|1/6
|1/2
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McBrayer
|32
|15
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/10
|3/6
|2/4
|0
|1
|A. Coffey
|34
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/9
|0/2
|7/8
|0
|1
|D. Oturu
|27
|12
|10
|0
|1
|3
|2
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|8
|J. Murphy
|27
|10
|9
|3
|2
|3
|4
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|8/10
|2
|7
|G. Kalscheur
|26
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/9
|1/6
|1/2
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Washington
|15
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|E. Curry
|17
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|3
|M. Hurt
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|1
|B. Stull
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Omersa
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Stockman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rudrud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Willis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|39
|13
|6
|9
|12
|15
|22/52
|4/19
|23/30
|10
|29
-
DEL
NEAST77
77
2OT 1:55
-
PEID
CHARSO65
111
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
ORAL
NEBOM87
83
2nd 4.0
-
UMASS
UGA51
62
2nd 12:29 SECN
-
BAMA
SFA62
54
2nd 8:55 ESPU
-
WLMSWDS
MOST48
92
2nd 9:04 ESP+
-
ILLCHI
NKY39
52
2nd 14:05 ESP+
-
MISST
SIUE38
50
2nd 14:51 ESP+
-
DTROIT
CLEVST11
3
1st 12:44 ESP+
-
LIU
FORD12
15
1st 7:09 ESP+
-
BING
2MICH52
74
Final
-
NH
DART68
76
Final
-
INDSB
CMICH76
123
Final
-
NAVY
CORN50
61
Final
-
HOLY
IONA78
71
Final
-
EVAN
MIAOH67
70
Final
-
WILBER
NCCU44
91
Final
-
RIDER
VCU79
90
Final
-
FIU
OHIO66
68
Final
-
LEHIGH
WVU68
78
Final
-
PRESBY
JVILLE72
67
Final
-
OAK
YOUNG76
74
Final
-
CARN
AKRON55
82
Final
-
TNMART
BGREEN80
94
Final
-
IUPUI
WRIGHT64
72
Final
-
APPST
STLOU55
83
Final
-
NALAB
EILL70
81
Final
-
LPSCMB
CLEM67
84
Final
-
MOUNT
MINN53
71
Final
-
UCRIV
WMICH64
73
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY61
71
Final
-
DREXEL
HOFSTRA75
89
Final
-
JMAD
ELON65
68
Final
-
NMEXST
COLOST88
68
Final
-
NMEX
USW103
47
Final
-
MTSU
RI60
72
Final
-
CAMPBV
MCNSE73
91
Final
-
CHMPBTST
NWST65
86
Final
-
IPFW
NDAKST90
87
Final/OT
-
LYON
CARK47
62
Final
-
CLMB
NWEST54
75
Final
-
DENVER
WILL60
78
Final
-
UCDAV
USC0
0142.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN