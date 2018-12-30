MTSU
Rhode Island races past MTSU in 2nd half for 72-63 win

  • Dec 30, 2018

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Jeff Dowtin scored 17 points with four rebounds, four assists and three steals and Rhode Island beat Middle Tennessee 72-60 on Sunday in the first matchup between the two schools.

Dana Tate contributed 15 points and six rebounds and Fatts Russell scored 11 with five assists for the Rams.

Russell made a pair of free throws to put Rhode Island (7-5) on top 45-44 and the Rams never trailed again. Russell's free throws were part of a 24-3 run over an almost 7-minute span, and Dana Tate's 3-pointer with 7:50 left made it 60-47.

Antonio Green scored 26 points, and Donovan Sims added 15 points for the Blue Raiders (3-10) now losers of nine straight. Middle Tennessee's opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game during the losing streak.

Dowtin now has 306 assists for his career and needs 18 more to tie Preston Murphy (1995-99) for 10th place in program history.

Key Players
A. Green
J. Dowtin
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
41.8 Field Goal % 49.1
37.8 Three Point % 34.0
86.5 Free Throw % 71.9
Team Stats
Points 60 72
Field Goals 23-60 (38.3%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 5-11 (45.5%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 35 39
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 20 23
Team 4 5
Assists 9 16
Steals 9 10
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
Middle Tenn.
Starters
A. Green
D. Sims
K. Gamble
R. Scurry
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Green 37 26 3 0 2 0 3 3 10/19 5/9 1/2 0 3
D. Sims 34 15 6 2 1 1 1 2 5/11 3/4 2/4 1 5
K. Gamble 33 8 7 0 4 1 1 1 3/9 1/4 1/1 3 4
R. Scurry 24 5 3 1 0 2 0 2 2/6 0/0 1/2 2 1
J. Johnson 36 0 7 2 2 0 5 3 0/7 0/3 0/2 1 6
Bench
J. Hawthorne
J. Farquhar
C. Miller
C. Jones
D. Dishman
T. Massenburg
D. Butler Jr.
A. Crump
L. Mosley
K. Lewis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hawthorne 21 6 4 3 0 1 4 3 3/7 0/0 0/0 4 0
J. Farquhar 10 0 1 1 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dishman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Massenburg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Butler Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crump - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mosley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 195 60 31 9 9 5 16 16 23/60 9/21 5/11 11 20
Rhode Island
Starters
J. Dowtin
F. Russell
J. Harris
C. Thompson
C. Langevine
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Dowtin 35 17 4 4 3 0 2 1 7/12 3/5 0/0 2 2
F. Russell 35 11 2 5 2 2 3 1 3/13 1/8 4/6 0 2
J. Harris 24 9 5 1 0 1 2 4 3/4 0/0 3/3 2 3
C. Thompson 24 7 2 3 2 0 2 3 1/5 0/3 5/5 2 0
C. Langevine 31 6 4 2 1 2 4 2 2/7 0/0 2/3 2 2
Bench
D. Tate
T. Martin
R. Preston
O. Silverio
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
J. Green
A. Tsourgiannis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Tate 17 15 6 0 0 0 0 2 5/7 3/3 2/2 1 5
T. Martin 22 7 8 0 1 0 0 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 2 6
R. Preston 3 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
O. Silverio 3 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Tsourgiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 194 72 34 16 10 5 14 14 24/57 8/24 16/19 11 23
NCAA BB Scores