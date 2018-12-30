Rhode Island races past MTSU in 2nd half for 72-63 win
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Jeff Dowtin scored 17 points with four rebounds, four assists and three steals and Rhode Island beat Middle Tennessee 72-60 on Sunday in the first matchup between the two schools.
Dana Tate contributed 15 points and six rebounds and Fatts Russell scored 11 with five assists for the Rams.
Russell made a pair of free throws to put Rhode Island (7-5) on top 45-44 and the Rams never trailed again. Russell's free throws were part of a 24-3 run over an almost 7-minute span, and Dana Tate's 3-pointer with 7:50 left made it 60-47.
Antonio Green scored 26 points, and Donovan Sims added 15 points for the Blue Raiders (3-10) now losers of nine straight. Middle Tennessee's opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game during the losing streak.
Dowtin now has 306 assists for his career and needs 18 more to tie Preston Murphy (1995-99) for 10th place in program history.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|16.6
|Pts. Per Game
|16.6
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|41.8
|Field Goal %
|49.1
|37.8
|Three Point %
|34.0
|86.5
|Free Throw %
|71.9
|+ 2
|Antonio Green made driving layup
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Donovan Sims
|33.0
|Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|1:05
|Jayce Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:07
|Defensive rebound by Karl Gamble
|1:14
|Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
|1:16
|Offensive rebound by Rhode Island
|1:28
|Tyrese Martin missed layup
|1:30
|Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|1:34
|Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|72
|Field Goals
|23-60 (38.3%)
|24-57 (42.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-21 (42.9%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-11 (45.5%)
|16-19 (84.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|39
|Offensive
|11
|11
|Defensive
|20
|23
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|9
|10
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|14
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Middle Tenn. 3-10
|65.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|9.7 APG
|Rhode Island 7-5
|71.5 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|38.3
|FG%
|42.1
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|45.5
|FT%
|84.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|37
|26
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|10/19
|5/9
|1/2
|0
|3
|D. Sims
|34
|15
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5/11
|3/4
|2/4
|1
|5
|K. Gamble
|33
|8
|7
|0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3/9
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|4
|R. Scurry
|24
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|J. Johnson
|36
|0
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|0/7
|0/3
|0/2
|1
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|37
|26
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|10/19
|5/9
|1/2
|0
|3
|D. Sims
|34
|15
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5/11
|3/4
|2/4
|1
|5
|K. Gamble
|33
|8
|7
|0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3/9
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|4
|R. Scurry
|24
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|J. Johnson
|36
|0
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|0/7
|0/3
|0/2
|1
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hawthorne
|21
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|3
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|0
|J. Farquhar
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dishman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Massenburg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Butler Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Crump
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mosley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|195
|60
|31
|9
|9
|5
|16
|16
|23/60
|9/21
|5/11
|11
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dowtin
|35
|17
|4
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|7/12
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|2
|F. Russell
|35
|11
|2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|3/13
|1/8
|4/6
|0
|2
|J. Harris
|24
|9
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|3
|C. Thompson
|24
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|5/5
|2
|0
|C. Langevine
|31
|6
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dowtin
|35
|17
|4
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|7/12
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|2
|F. Russell
|35
|11
|2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|3/13
|1/8
|4/6
|0
|2
|J. Harris
|24
|9
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|3
|C. Thompson
|24
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|5/5
|2
|0
|C. Langevine
|31
|6
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tate
|17
|15
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/7
|3/3
|2/2
|1
|5
|T. Martin
|22
|7
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|6
|R. Preston
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|O. Silverio
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Leviton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tsourgiannis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|194
|72
|34
|16
|10
|5
|14
|14
|24/57
|8/24
|16/19
|11
|23
-
BAMA
SFA79
69
2nd 0.0 ESPU
-
UMASS
UGA69
85
2nd 2:59 SECN
-
ILLCHI
NKY49
64
2nd 6:49 ESP+
-
DTROIT
CLEVST34
28
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LIU
FORD26
36
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NH
DART68
76
Final
-
BING
2MICH52
74
Final
-
EVAN
MIAOH67
70
Final
-
INDSB
CMICH76
123
Final
-
NAVY
CORN50
61
Final
-
HOLY
IONA78
71
Final
-
CARN
AKRON55
82
Final
-
WILBER
NCCU44
91
Final
-
FIU
OHIO66
68
Final
-
PRESBY
JVILLE72
67
Final
-
LEHIGH
WVU68
78
Final
-
OAK
YOUNG76
74
Final
-
RIDER
VCU79
90
Final
-
TNMART
BGREEN80
94
Final
-
LPSCMB
CLEM67
84
Final
-
IUPUI
WRIGHT64
72
Final
-
APPST
STLOU55
83
Final
-
NALAB
EILL70
81
Final
-
NMEX
USW103
47
Final
-
MOUNT
MINN53
71
Final
-
DREXEL
HOFSTRA75
89
Final
-
JMAD
ELON65
68
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY61
71
Final
-
NMEXST
COLOST88
68
Final
-
UCRIV
WMICH64
73
Final
-
MTSU
RI60
72
Final
-
CHMPBTST
NWST65
86
Final
-
DEL
NEAST82
80
Final/2OT
-
CLMB
NWEST54
75
Final
-
LYON
CARK47
62
Final
-
IPFW
NDAKST90
87
Final/OT
-
CAMPBV
MCNSE73
91
Final
-
ORAL
NEBOM87
84
Final
-
PEID
CHARSO65
111
Final
-
DENVER
WILL60
78
Final
-
WLMSWDS
MOST56
110
Final
-
MISST
SIUE66
79
Final
-
UCDAV
USC0
0143.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN