Claxton leads in scoring and rebounding, Georgia tops UMass
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Nicolas Claxton scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Georgia to a 91-72 win over Massachusetts Sunday.
Rayshawn Hammonds chipped in 18 points and eight rebounds in the final tuneup for Georgia (8-4) before Southeastern Conference play begins. Tyree Crump came off the bench to score 14.
Massachusetts (7-6) got 22 points from Luwane Pipkins. Jonathan Laurent added 11 and Rashaan Holloway 10.
Georgia dominated the Minutemen in rebounding, 43-27. UMass also struggled on offense, hitting only 4 of 22 from the 3-point line, an 18-percent rate. The Minutemen came in shooting 38 percent from long range.
The Bulldogs shot well: 54 percent from the floor, 42 percent from behind the 3-point line, and 87 percent on free throws.
Georgia's domination of Massachusetts on the boards started in the opening minutes, as the Bulldogs built a 12-2 lead less than five minutes into the game. The Minutemen did not have a single rebound until the 14:19 mark when Laurent corralled a missed Georgia shot.
The lead got as big as 23-10 after a corner 3 by Hammonds with 10:40 to go. But Samba Diallo sparked UMass on an 8-0 run with a backdoor layup and a putback, closing the gap to 23-18 with 8:27 to go.
Georgia's long-range game late in the half built a 43-32 halftime lead as Claxton, Crump and Hammonds all hit 3s, the last a fallaway from the corner with just five seconds left in the half.
Massachusetts scored the first basket of the second half to briefly close the margin to single digits, but that was the last time.
Georgia was never seriously threatened and gradually built its lead. The final 19-point spread was as big as it got.
BIG PICTURE
UMass: Massachusetts was outrebounding its opponents in its first 12 games, but the Minutemen were no match inside for Georgia. They did not have a single rebound for nearly six minutes. UMass also failed to shoot up its standards. Luwane Pipkins' driving layups were the one highlight in the game.
Georgia: The Bulldogs have shown a propensity for building big leads only to let them evaporate, as in a 76-74 loss to Arizona State, and in last week's 70-59 win over Georgia Tech. But the collapse never came in this game as Georgia held a comfortable lead throughout.
UP NEXT
Massachusetts begins Atlantic 10 play at home Saturday against LaSalle.
Georgia opens Southeastern Conference play with the difficult assignment of traveling to Knoxville, Tennessee, to play the No. 3 ranked Volunteers Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|91
|Field Goals
|26-61 (42.6%)
|28-52 (53.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-22 (18.2%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|16-27 (59.3%)
|27-31 (87.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|43
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|16
|29
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|14
|Fouls
|24
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 7-6
|79.8 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Georgia 8-4
|78.1 PPG
|46.9 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|L. Pipkins G
|19.8 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|6.2 APG
|40.5 FG%
|
33
|N. Claxton F
|12.6 PPG
|10.1 RPG
|2.6 APG
|42.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Pipkins G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|N. Claxton F
|20 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|53.8
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|59.3
|FT%
|87.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|29
|22
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7/20
|0/8
|8/11
|1
|1
|J. Laurent
|25
|11
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/5
|2/4
|3/4
|3
|4
|R. Holloway
|18
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|1
|K. Clergeot
|26
|6
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/7
|0/1
|2/5
|0
|1
|C. Pierre
|20
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Claxton
|32
|20
|11
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|8/13
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|10
|R. Hammonds
|33
|18
|8
|1
|3
|0
|2
|4
|4/6
|2/4
|8/9
|3
|5
|D. Ogbeide
|29
|12
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4/9
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|5
|T. Hightower
|24
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|W. Jackson II
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Claxton
|32
|20
|11
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|8/13
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|10
|R. Hammonds
|33
|18
|8
|1
|3
|0
|2
|4
|4/6
|2/4
|8/9
|3
|5
|D. Ogbeide
|29
|12
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4/9
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|5
|T. Hightower
|24
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|W. Jackson II
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Crump
|20
|14
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/6
|3/5
|3/4
|0
|2
|E. Wilridge
|16
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|1
|A. Ngumezi
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|0
|C. Harrison
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Harris
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Sargiunas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|T. Fagan
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. O'Neill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Toppin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Total
|200
|91
|39
|12
|6
|4
|14
|23
|28/52
|8/19
|27/31
|10
|29
