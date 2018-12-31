Smith leads 6 Pepperdine players in double figures with 19
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Sophomore Jade' Smith scored a career-high 19 points to lead five Pepperdine players in double figures, Colbey Ross had 10 points and 13 assists and the Waves beat Alabama A&M 100-64 on Monday.
Smith and Eric Cooper Jr. each made three 3-pointers in the first half to help Pepperdine build a 50-24 lead. Cooper had 14 points, Smith 13, Kameron Edwards 11 and Ross dished out eight assists as the Waves shot 53 percent, including 7 of 17 from distance. Cooper entered needing just nine points to reach the 1,000-point career mark. Alabama A&M was held to 38-percent shooting in the half and turned it over 14 times.
Cooper scored 17 points with four 3-pointers for Pepperdine (7-7), which already has one more win than the 2017-18 team that finished 6-26. Edwards, last season's leading scorer for Pepperdine, made his first appearance in the last 10 games and finished with 13 points.
Lorenzo Romar, in his second stint as head coach with the Waves, is two wins shy of reaching 400 career victories.
Tre Todd scored 14 points for Alabama A&M (1-13), which has lost two straight since topping Tulane.
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|20.1
|Pts. Per Game
|20.1
|6.8
|Ast. Per Game
|6.8
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|30.8
|Field Goal %
|45.0
|34.6
|Three Point %
|35.0
|86.7
|Free Throw %
|80.7
|+ 3
|Tre Todd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Wright
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Wright
|4.0
|Tre Todd missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Alabama A&M
|9.0
|Brandon Wright missed layup, blocked by Jackson Stormo
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Wright
|10.0
|Brandon Wright missed layup
|12.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jackson Stormo
|25.0
|+ 3
|Brandon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Todd
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Alabama A&M
|57.0
|Erik Mailliard missed tip-in
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|100
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|34-57 (59.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-23 (47.8%)
|15-29 (51.7%)
|Free Throws
|5-11 (45.5%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|30
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|16
|21
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|19
|24
|Steals
|8
|11
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|24
|15
|Fouls
|19
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Alabama A&M 1-13
|59.9 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Pepperdine 7-7
|78.2 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|44.4
|FG%
|59.6
|
|
|47.8
|3PT FG%
|51.7
|
|
|45.5
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Todd
|25
|14
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/11
|2/6
|4/4
|0
|1
|G. Scissum
|16
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|B. Miller
|27
|3
|2
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|W. Jones Jr.
|15
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|B. Powell
|11
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reeder
|18
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|0/1
|1
|2
|E. Wiley
|12
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Johnson
|16
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Seville
|12
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|3
|A. Goulbourne
|16
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Kennedy
|15
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|B. Houston
|8
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|B. Wright
|9
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|D. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stallings Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|26
|19
|8
|1
|24
|19
|24/54
|11/23
|5/11
|10
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|23
|19
|5
|5
|3
|1
|3
|2
|6/8
|3/4
|4/5
|3
|2
|E. Cooper Jr.
|24
|17
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/10
|4/8
|1/1
|0
|3
|Ka. Edwards
|20
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/11
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|1
|D. Dunn
|30
|10
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|4
|C. Ross
|31
|10
|3
|13
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4/6
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Ke. Edwards
|21
|13
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5/6
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Polk Jr.
|17
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|A. Ball
|18
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|V. Ohia Obioha
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|2
|E. Mailliard
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Wexler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Yoon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Stormo
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Cage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Yee-Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Perrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|100
|30
|24
|11
|4
|15
|10
|34/57
|15/29
|17/22
|9
|21
