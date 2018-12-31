ALAM
Smith leads 6 Pepperdine players in double figures with 19

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 31, 2018

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Sophomore Jade' Smith scored a career-high 19 points to lead five Pepperdine players in double figures, Colbey Ross had 10 points and 13 assists and the Waves beat Alabama A&M 100-64 on Monday.

Smith and Eric Cooper Jr. each made three 3-pointers in the first half to help Pepperdine build a 50-24 lead. Cooper had 14 points, Smith 13, Kameron Edwards 11 and Ross dished out eight assists as the Waves shot 53 percent, including 7 of 17 from distance. Cooper entered needing just nine points to reach the 1,000-point career mark. Alabama A&M was held to 38-percent shooting in the half and turned it over 14 times.

Cooper scored 17 points with four 3-pointers for Pepperdine (7-7), which already has one more win than the 2017-18 team that finished 6-26. Edwards, last season's leading scorer for Pepperdine, made his first appearance in the last 10 games and finished with 13 points.

Lorenzo Romar, in his second stint as head coach with the Waves, is two wins shy of reaching 400 career victories.

Tre Todd scored 14 points for Alabama A&M (1-13), which has lost two straight since topping Tulane.

Key Players
B. Miller
C. Ross
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
30.8 Field Goal % 45.0
34.6 Three Point % 35.0
86.7 Free Throw % 80.7
+ 3 Tre Todd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Wright 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Wright 4.0
  Tre Todd missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Alabama A&amp;M 9.0
  Brandon Wright missed layup, blocked by Jackson Stormo 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Wright 10.0
  Brandon Wright missed layup 12.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jackson Stormo 25.0
+ 3 Brandon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Todd 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Alabama A&amp;M 57.0
  Erik Mailliard missed tip-in 58.0
Team Stats
Points 64 100
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 34-57 (59.6%)
3-Pointers 11-23 (47.8%) 15-29 (51.7%)
Free Throws 5-11 (45.5%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 29 30
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 16 21
Team 3 0
Assists 19 24
Steals 8 11
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 24 15
Fouls 19 10
Technicals 0 0
T. Todd G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
J. Smith G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
Alabama A&M
Starters
T. Todd
G. Scissum
B. Miller
W. Jones Jr.
B. Powell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Todd 25 14 1 3 0 0 3 2 4/11 2/6 4/4 0 1
G. Scissum 16 6 3 0 0 0 4 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 2
B. Miller 27 3 2 4 2 0 2 2 1/5 1/2 0/0 2 0
W. Jones Jr. 15 0 2 1 1 0 4 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
B. Powell 11 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
J. Reeder
E. Wiley
A. Johnson
S. Seville
A. Goulbourne
A. Kennedy
B. Houston
B. Wright
D. Sanders
D. Stallings Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Reeder 18 8 3 1 0 0 2 1 3/7 2/4 0/1 1 2
E. Wiley 12 6 2 1 1 0 2 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 1
A. Johnson 16 6 1 1 0 0 3 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 1
S. Seville 12 6 4 0 0 1 0 2 3/3 0/0 0/2 1 3
A. Goulbourne 16 5 1 4 2 0 3 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 1
A. Kennedy 15 4 2 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/0 0/2 0 2
B. Houston 8 3 0 1 2 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 0
B. Wright 9 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 2 0
D. Sanders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stallings Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 26 19 8 1 24 19 24/54 11/23 5/11 10 16
Pepperdine
Starters
J. Smith
E. Cooper Jr.
Ka. Edwards
D. Dunn
C. Ross
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Smith 23 19 5 5 3 1 3 2 6/8 3/4 4/5 3 2
E. Cooper Jr. 24 17 3 1 1 0 1 1 6/10 4/8 1/1 0 3
Ka. Edwards 20 13 1 1 0 0 0 2 5/11 0/3 3/4 0 1
D. Dunn 30 10 6 4 1 0 1 1 2/4 1/2 5/6 2 4
C. Ross 31 10 3 13 3 0 2 1 4/6 1/3 1/1 0 3
Bench
Ke. Edwards
D. Polk Jr.
A. Ball
V. Ohia Obioha
E. Mailliard
M. Wexler
J. Yoon
J. Stormo
M. Cage
K. Smith
K. Yee-Stephens
E. Perrot
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Ke. Edwards 21 13 2 0 1 1 1 1 5/6 3/3 0/0 1 1
D. Polk Jr. 17 9 2 0 2 0 1 1 3/7 1/3 2/2 1 1
A. Ball 18 6 3 0 0 0 2 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 3
V. Ohia Obioha 7 3 2 0 0 1 1 1 1/1 0/0 1/3 0 2
E. Mailliard 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Wexler 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Yoon 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Stormo 5 0 2 0 0 1 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. Cage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yee-Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 100 30 24 11 4 15 10 34/57 15/29 17/22 9 21
