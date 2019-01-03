Arizona opens Pac-12 play with 64-56 win over Colorado
TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) Brandon Williams had 14 points and six assists to lead a balanced Arizona attack and the Wildcats opened defense of their Pac-12 regular-season title with a 64-56 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.
Brandon Randolph had 11 points and freshman Devonaire Doutrive tied a season high with eight for the Wildcats, who were without starting guard Justin Coleman most of the way because of an undisclosed injury.
Coleman, who came in averaging 10.1 points and was second on the team with 41 assists, played four minutes in the first half and missed his only field goal attempt.
McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and six rebounds and Lucas Siewert had 11 points for the Buffaloes (9-4, 0-1), who have lost three of their last four. Tyler Bey had 11 rebounds.
Arizona (10-4, 1-0) did not lead for the first nine minutes before rallying. Williams had seven points and Doutrive had six as the Wildcats closed the first half on a 26-13 run for a 39-24 halftime lead and never again trailed.
Colorado trimmed a 17-point deficit to 57-50 on D'Shawn Schwartz's 3-pointer with 2:47 remaining before Randolph hit a layup to halt the rally.
Chase Jeter had seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Arizona, which is an NCAA Division I-best 90-4 at home since the start of the 2013-14 season.
Colorado had not played since Dec. 25 and Arizona had not played since Dec. 22. The rust seemed to show at the offensive end as Colorado shot 35.8 percent with 17 turnovers and Arizona shot 43.1 percent.
Arizona's Ira Lee had five points and three rebounds in 13 minutes. He spent Dec. 23 in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence last summer.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona: A perennial favorite to win the Pac-12, the Wildcats were the first conference team to 10 wins this season and have won eight of nine at home, which bodes well in what appears to be a wide-open league race, especially now that Oregon top freshman Bol Bol is out for the season.
Colorado: The Buffaloes have not played a Top-25 team this season, and they did not play well in the Pac-12 opener. At the same time, they are the only team in the league with as many two true road victories in nonconference play.
UP NEXT
Arizona will play host to Utah at noon Saturday, a quick turnaround. Arizona is 12-1 against the Utes since they joined the Pac-12 in 2011, including a victory on its way 2018 Pac-12 tournament title, and is 6-0 at McKale Center.
Colorado will make the 110-mile trip up I-10 to face Arizona State on Saturday. Colorado won two of three against the Sun Devils last season, winning in Tempe and again in the Pac-12 tournament, where a late dunk after the game was decided led to an on-court scuffle.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.8
|Min. Per Game
|29.8
|10.8
|Pts. Per Game
|10.8
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|51.5
|Field Goal %
|33.8
|26.5
|Three Point %
|24.6
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|75.5
|30-second timeout called
|13.0
|+ 2
|D'Shawn Schwartz made layup
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz
|19.0
|D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup
|21.0
|Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz
|21.0
|McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|30.0
|Brandon Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Bey
|30.0
|+ 3
|Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|33.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Randolph made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|64
|Field Goals
|19-53 (35.8%)
|25-58 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|33
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|25
|21
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|7
|13
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
25
|M. Wright IV G
|13.8 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|5.8 APG
|50.8 FG%
|
2
|B. Williams G
|11.0 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|3.8 APG
|34.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Wright IV G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|B. Williams G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|
|35.8
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|34
|17
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6/10
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|5
|L. Siewert
|29
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3/7
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|3
|D. Schwartz
|26
|8
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|6
|S. Gatling
|24
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|T. Bey
|22
|4
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2/9
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|34
|17
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6/10
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|5
|L. Siewert
|29
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3/7
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|3
|D. Schwartz
|26
|8
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|6
|S. Gatling
|24
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|T. Bey
|22
|4
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2/9
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Battey
|23
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|N. Wright
|19
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|1
|A. Strating
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Kountz
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Parquet
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|34
|7
|3
|6
|15
|16
|19/53
|6/17
|12/14
|9
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Williams
|33
|14
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6/17
|0/4
|2/4
|1
|1
|B. Randolph
|26
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/8
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|C. Jeter
|31
|7
|8
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|7
|D. Smith
|29
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/9
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|3
|E. Akot
|24
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Williams
|33
|14
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6/17
|0/4
|2/4
|1
|1
|B. Randolph
|26
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/8
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|C. Jeter
|31
|7
|8
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|7
|D. Smith
|29
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/9
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|3
|E. Akot
|24
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Doutrive
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|1
|I. Lee
|13
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|2
|R. Luther
|21
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Barcello
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Coleman
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. DesJardins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|64
|28
|13
|4
|3
|11
|15
|25/58
|5/18
|9/12
|7
|21
-
NMEXST
CALBPTST64
70
2nd 17.0
-
LOYMRY
PEPPER55
66
2nd 2:12
-
CAL
USC73
82
2nd 7.0 PACN
-
EWASH
IDAHO47
57
2nd 10:00
-
BYU
UOP49
37
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
STNFRD
UCLA32
38
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
LINPA
MORGAN77
75
Final
-
USM
RICE65
73
Final
-
SIENA
STPETE60
65
Final
-
LIU
SACHRT75
79
Final
-
25IOWA
PURDUE70
86
Final
-
EDWWAT
STETSON65
72
Final
-
CHARLS
TOWSON67
55
Final
-
PSU
2MICH55
68
Final
-
NKY
OAK74
76
Final
-
WAGNER
CCTST80
58
Final
-
18NCST
MIAMI87
82
Final
-
WMMARY
DEL56
58
Final
-
CSTCAR
TROY88
75
Final
-
CIT
WOFF81
112
Final
-
COLG
NAVY66
72
Final
-
QUINN
MANH63
59
Final
-
RIDER
FAIR83
82
Final
-
CHATT
WCAR73
62
Final
-
ILL
21IND65
73
Final
-
CAN
MARIST75
72
Final
-
FDU
ROBERT62
69
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA69
80
Final
-
STFRAN
BRYANT66
76
Final
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT58
79
Final
-
HOLY
LOYMD80
73
Final
-
SAMFORD
ETNST72
81
Final/OT
-
NCWILM
JMAD86
83
Final/2OT
-
MNMTH
IONA84
103
Final
-
ELON
DREXEL65
79
Final
-
MERCER
FURMAN58
71
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU70
67
Final
-
GMASON
STJOES85
60
Final
-
SDAKST
IPFW88
104
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO68
50
Final
-
FIU
MTSU83
76
Final
-
UTAH
ARIZST96
86
Final
-
LATECH
NTEXAS59
63
Final
-
YOUNG
WISGB93
99
Final/OT
-
ARKLR
LAMON84
97
Final
-
FAU
UAB50
67
Final
-
UTVALL
GC60
71
Final
-
NDAK
ORAL72
83
Final
-
ARKST
LALAF94
83
Final
-
GAST
TXARL63
58
Final
-
CLEVST
MILW76
83
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA60
75
Final
-
APPST
SALAB73
79
Final
-
GASOU
TEXST70
73
Final
-
MOREHD
MURYST69
90
Final
-
TNMART
EILL87
92
Final/OT
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN72
76
Final
-
COLO
ARIZ56
64
Final
-
PORTST
MONST88
98
Final
-
MINN
22WISC59
52
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA56
87
Final
-
JAXST
BELMONT83
73
Final
-
NAU
WEBER52
77
Final
-
SUTAH
IDST68
88
Final
-
EKY
PEAY75
93
Final
-
SEMO
SIUE88
94
Final
-
WICHST
MEMP74
85
Final
-
TNTECH
TNST66
64
Final
-
USD
SNCLRA56
68
Final
-
TEXPA
UCIRV74
85
Final
-
SEATTLE
CSBAK71
83
Final