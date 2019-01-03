COLO
Arizona opens Pac-12 play with 64-56 win over Colorado

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 03, 2019

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) Brandon Williams had 14 points and six assists to lead a balanced Arizona attack and the Wildcats opened defense of their Pac-12 regular-season title with a 64-56 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.

Brandon Randolph had 11 points and freshman Devonaire Doutrive tied a season high with eight for the Wildcats, who were without starting guard Justin Coleman most of the way because of an undisclosed injury.

Coleman, who came in averaging 10.1 points and was second on the team with 41 assists, played four minutes in the first half and missed his only field goal attempt.

McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and six rebounds and Lucas Siewert had 11 points for the Buffaloes (9-4, 0-1), who have lost three of their last four. Tyler Bey had 11 rebounds.

Arizona (10-4, 1-0) did not lead for the first nine minutes before rallying. Williams had seven points and Doutrive had six as the Wildcats closed the first half on a 26-13 run for a 39-24 halftime lead and never again trailed.

Colorado trimmed a 17-point deficit to 57-50 on D'Shawn Schwartz's 3-pointer with 2:47 remaining before Randolph hit a layup to halt the rally.

Chase Jeter had seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Arizona, which is an NCAA Division I-best 90-4 at home since the start of the 2013-14 season.

Colorado had not played since Dec. 25 and Arizona had not played since Dec. 22. The rust seemed to show at the offensive end as Colorado shot 35.8 percent with 17 turnovers and Arizona shot 43.1 percent.

Arizona's Ira Lee had five points and three rebounds in 13 minutes. He spent Dec. 23 in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence last summer.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: A perennial favorite to win the Pac-12, the Wildcats were the first conference team to 10 wins this season and have won eight of nine at home, which bodes well in what appears to be a wide-open league race, especially now that Oregon top freshman Bol Bol is out for the season.

Colorado: The Buffaloes have not played a Top-25 team this season, and they did not play well in the Pac-12 opener. At the same time, they are the only team in the league with as many two true road victories in nonconference play.

UP NEXT

Arizona will play host to Utah at noon Saturday, a quick turnaround. Arizona is 12-1 against the Utes since they joined the Pac-12 in 2011, including a victory on its way 2018 Pac-12 tournament title, and is 6-0 at McKale Center.

Colorado will make the 110-mile trip up I-10 to face Arizona State on Saturday. Colorado won two of three against the Sun Devils last season, winning in Tempe and again in the Pac-12 tournament, where a late dunk after the game was decided led to an on-court scuffle.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Wright IV
B. Williams
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
51.5 Field Goal % 33.8
26.5 Three Point % 24.6
75.0 Free Throw % 75.5
  30-second timeout called 13.0
+ 2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup 19.0
  Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz 19.0
  D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup 21.0
  Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz 21.0
  McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey 30.0
  Brandon Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Bey 30.0
+ 3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 33.0
+ 1 Brandon Randolph made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
Team Stats
Points 56 64
Field Goals 19-53 (35.8%) 25-58 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 33
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 25 21
Team 3 5
Assists 7 13
Steals 3 4
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
M. Wright IV G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
B. Williams G
14 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado 9-4 243256
home team logo Arizona 10-4 392564
ARIZ -6.5, O/U 143
McKale Center Tuscon, AZ
ARIZ -6.5, O/U 143
McKale Center Tuscon, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado 9-4 79.7 PPG 42.3 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Arizona 10-4 74.0 PPG 38.5 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
25
M. Wright IV G 13.8 PPG 5.6 RPG 5.8 APG 50.8 FG%
2
B. Williams G 11.0 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.8 APG 34.4 FG%
Top Scorers
25
M. Wright IV G 17 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
2
B. Williams G 14 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
35.8 FG% 43.1
35.3 3PT FG% 27.8
85.7 FT% 75.0
Colorado
Starters
M. Wright IV
L. Siewert
D. Schwartz
S. Gatling
T. Bey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Wright IV 34 17 6 3 2 1 6 0 6/10 2/4 3/4 1 5
L. Siewert 29 11 4 1 0 1 2 3 3/7 3/5 2/2 1 3
D. Schwartz 26 8 8 2 0 0 0 2 2/5 1/2 3/4 2 6
S. Gatling 24 4 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/6 0/1 2/2 0 0
T. Bey 22 4 11 0 0 2 1 4 2/9 0/1 0/0 2 9
Bench
E. Battey
N. Wright
A. Strating
D. Kountz
E. Parquet
D. Brown
D. Walton
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Battey 23 8 2 0 1 0 2 4 4/8 0/1 0/0 1 1
N. Wright 19 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 2/2 1 1
A. Strating 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Kountz 7 0 0 1 0 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
E. Parquet 11 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 34 7 3 6 15 16 19/53 6/17 12/14 9 25
Arizona
Starters
B. Williams
B. Randolph
C. Jeter
D. Smith
E. Akot
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Williams 33 14 2 6 1 0 2 1 6/17 0/4 2/4 1 1
B. Randolph 26 11 2 1 0 0 1 4 4/8 1/2 2/2 0 2
C. Jeter 31 7 8 0 1 2 0 3 3/6 0/0 1/1 1 7
D. Smith 29 7 3 0 0 0 2 2 2/9 2/5 1/2 0 3
E. Akot 24 7 1 1 0 0 2 2 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. Doutrive
I. Lee
R. Luther
A. Barcello
J. Coleman
J. DesJardins
K. Jones
M. Weyand
A. Spence
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Doutrive 12 8 4 0 0 0 3 1 3/5 0/1 2/2 3 1
I. Lee 13 5 3 1 0 1 0 0 2/3 0/1 1/1 1 2
R. Luther 21 3 2 2 2 0 0 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 1
A. Barcello 8 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
J. Coleman 4 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 64 28 13 4 3 11 15 25/58 5/18 9/12 7 21
