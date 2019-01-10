ECU
MEMP

No Text

Balanced attack helps Memphis beat East Carolina 78-72

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 10, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Tyler Harris scored 16 points, Kyvon Davenport had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis beat East Carolina 78-72 on Thursday night.

Memphis (10-6, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) rebounded from a 90-77 loss at then-No. 19 Houston on Sunday that snapped a four-game win streak. East Carolina (8-7, 1-2) has lost three of its last five.

With the game tied at 65 with about eight minutes left, Isaiah Maurice scored on a hook shot, Davenport made a dunk and Harris a 3-pointer and the Tigers led 72-67 with 4:47 left. The Pirates cut the deficit to 72-70 with 2:31 to go but did not score again until 3 seconds remained.

Harris made four 3-pointers and Davenport collected his sixth double-double of the season. Kareem Brewton Jr. added 13 points for the Tigers. Antwann Jones and Maurice chipped in 10 points apiece.

Jayden Gardner had 18 points for the Pirates. Seth LeDay added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. K.J. Davis had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Key Players
S. Williams
J. Martin
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
37.7 Field Goal % 42.0
35.1 Three Point % 28.1
100.0 Free Throw % 67.4
+ 2 Jayden Gardner made dunk 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner 4.0
  Isaac Fleming missed layup 6.0
+ 1 Tyler Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
  Isaac Fleming missed layup 6.0
  Tyler Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Isaac Fleming 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris 18.0
  K.J. Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Tyler Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
  K.J. Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
Team Stats
Points 72 78
Field Goals 28-70 (40.0%) 25-52 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 4-22 (18.2%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 20-30 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 44 31
Offensive 15 6
Defensive 24 24
Team 5 1
Assists 15 17
Steals 10 8
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 23 13
Technicals 0 0
1
J. Gardner F
18 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
1
T. Harris G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo East Carolina 8-7 70.0 PPG 41.7 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Memphis 10-6 84.5 PPG 41 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
1
J. Gardner F 18.4 PPG 8.9 RPG 1.1 APG 55.9 FG%
1
T. Harris G 13.4 PPG 1.8 RPG 2.3 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Gardner F 18 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
1
T. Harris G 16 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
40.0 FG% 48.1
18.2 3PT FG% 34.8
80.0 FT% 66.7
Starters
J. Gardner
S. LeDay
I. Fleming
S. Williams
A. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gardner 18 8 2 7/14 0/0 4/4 3 26 1 0 1 4 4
S. LeDay 14 10 1 5/11 0/0 4/4 4 36 4 3 5 3 7
I. Fleming 12 7 7 6/10 0/2 0/3 4 33 1 1 3 5 2
S. Williams 10 0 2 3/14 1/8 3/3 2 38 1 0 1 0 0
A. Hill 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
K. Davis
D. Spasojevic
J. Obasohan
T. Foster
J. Whitley
J. Whatley
T. Hardy
D. Wade
S. Strickland
R. Quinton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davis 12 12 2 4/15 3/11 1/1 3 38 0 0 2 2 10
D. Spasojevic 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 1 1
J. Obasohan 2 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 6 2 0 1 0 0
T. Foster 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 1 0 1 0 0
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Quinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 39 15 28/70 4/22 12/15 23 200 10 4 15 15 24
Starters
K. Davenport
K. Brewton Jr.
J. Martin
M. Parks Jr.
R. Thornton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davenport 14 11 3 5/10 1/3 3/6 2 35 1 1 4 3 8
K. Brewton Jr. 13 1 3 5/5 1/1 2/5 1 23 1 0 2 0 1
J. Martin 10 2 2 3/7 0/2 4/4 1 36 2 0 1 0 2
M. Parks Jr. 4 2 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 3 12 0 1 1 1 1
R. Thornton 1 6 2 0/1 0/1 1/2 2 22 1 2 1 1 5
Bench
T. Harris
I. Maurice
A. Jones
A. Lomax
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 16 3 3 5/13 4/11 2/5 2 24 0 0 0 0 3
I. Maurice 10 2 1 4/7 0/0 2/2 1 18 0 2 1 0 2
A. Jones 10 3 3 2/7 2/5 4/4 1 28 3 1 3 1 2
A. Lomax 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 30 17 25/52 8/23 20/30 13 200 8 7 13 6 24
NCAA BB Scores