Harris leads No. 19 Buffalo in 88-64 win over Miami (Ohio)
AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) Jeremy Harris scored 17 points and No. 19 Buffalo shook off a cold-shooting start to cruise past Miami (Ohio) 88-64 on Saturday.
Nick Perkins scored 12 points before hobbling off with an injury to his lower left leg midway through the second half. Dontay Caruthers scored six straight points - including two baskets off turnovers - in capping a decisive 19-2 run by hitting two free throws to put Buffalo ahead 63-42 with 8:34 left. Caruthers finished with 11 points.
The Bulls (15-1, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) extended their school-best home winning streak to 19, dating to a 73-62 loss to St. Bonaventure on Dec. 2, 2017. Buffalo has won 15 of its first 16 games for the second time in school history after going 15-1 in a 16-game season in 1929-30.
Nike Sibande scored 18 points and Darrian Ringo had 10 with seven rebounds and six assists for the RedHawks (8-8, 0-3).
The RedHawks were the last MAC team to defeat Buffalo by pulling out an 84-81 win at Oxford, Ohio, on Feb. 20.
Miami kept the game close by hitting 50 percent of its shots through the first 26 minutes, which slowed the pace of the game and prevented Buffalo from turning to its potent transition attack.
The wheels fell off the RedHawks after Mekhi Lairy scored on layup to cut Buffalo's lead to 44-40 with 14:29 remaining.
The Bulls responded with Perkins taking control down low at the offensive end. He scored seven of Buffalo's next 10 points over a 2 1/2-minute span before leaving the game with 10:30 left. Perkins had just scored a contested layup at the left post when he had his leg kicked out from behind him by Sibande.
Perkins had difficulty putting much weight on his left foot as he was helped off the court. He returned to the bench with about eight minutes left but did not re-enter the game.
Buffalo started cold in trailing 11-3 before erupting on a 21-4 run to build a 25-15 lead with 11:24, when Jeenathan Williams completed a three-point play. Buffalo then went cold again in hitting just one field goal the rest of the half.
The Bulls finished the first half hitting 9 of 28 field-goal attempts and missing 9 of 24 free-throw attempts, including Harris missing 2 of 3 after being fouled while attempting a 3-point attempt with 2 seconds left.
Buffalo missed its first three field-goal attempts to start the second half before Harris hit an open 3-pointer to put the Bulls up 39-32.
HI MOM
Four days after scoring a career-best 34 points in a 110-80 win over Toledo, Harris was in for a family reunion. His mother, Nancy, traveled from North Carolina for the game Saturday and spent the pre-game warmup hiding in coach Nate Oats' office so she could surprise her son following the game.
BIG PICTURE
Miami: A young rebuilding team that starts three sophomores showed resolve in playing Buffalo tough into the second half. Junior forward Bam Bowman particularly caused Buffalo's problems from scoring in the pain.
Buffalo: The Bulls deserve credit for leaning on their defense to keep them in a game until their offense finally found its legs. Buffalo has now outscored its first three MAC opponents by a combined 272-202, putting the Bulls in a position to inch up in the rankings.
UP NEXT:
Miami: At Toledo on Tuesday night.
Buffalo: At Western Michigan on Tuesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|45.7
|Field Goal %
|46.4
|32.1
|Three Point %
|42.4
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|+ 2
|Milos Jovic made jump shot
|11.0
|+ 3
|Jayvon Graves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tra'Von Fagan
|30.0
|+ 1
|Mekhi Lairy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Mekhi Lairy made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Personal foul on Ronaldo Segu
|43.0
|+ 1
|Brock Bertram made free throw
|48.0
|Shooting foul on Mekhi Lairy
|48.0
|+ 2
|Brock Bertram made layup
|48.0
|Offensive rebound by Brock Bertram
|48.0
|Tra'Von Fagan missed jump shot
|50.0
|Offensive rebound by Buffalo
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|88
|Field Goals
|22-51 (43.1%)
|27-65 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-25 (40.0%)
|9-30 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|25-35 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|39
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|27
|24
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|2
|7
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|4
|Fouls
|27
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Miami (Ohio) 8-8
|75.9 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|12.5 APG
|19 Buffalo 15-1
|85.3 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|N. Sibande G
|16.2 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.5 APG
|38.9 FG%
|
2
|J. Harris G
|15.1 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|2.9 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Sibande G
|18 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|J. Harris G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sibande
|18
|1
|0
|7/12
|4/7
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|D. Ringo
|10
|7
|6
|3/7
|2/3
|2/2
|4
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|B. Bowman
|5
|4
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|J. Adaway
|4
|7
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|D. Brown
|2
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sibande
|18
|1
|0
|7/12
|4/7
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|D. Ringo
|10
|7
|6
|3/7
|2/3
|2/2
|4
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|B. Bowman
|5
|4
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|J. Adaway
|4
|7
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|D. Brown
|2
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jovic
|10
|2
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|3/4
|3
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Lairy
|7
|0
|2
|2/9
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Ayah
|5
|5
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/3
|2
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|E. McNamara
|3
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Abrams
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Harouna
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Ritchie
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Litteken
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Coleman-Lands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|32
|12
|22/51
|10/25
|10/15
|27
|199
|2
|2
|15
|5
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|17
|3
|3
|5/11
|3/6
|4/6
|1
|31
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|M. McRae
|13
|1
|1
|5/9
|2/6
|1/1
|4
|18
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C. Massinburg
|10
|9
|0
|2/7
|0/4
|6/8
|1
|30
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|J. Graves
|9
|2
|0
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|D. Jordan
|7
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/2
|3/6
|3
|27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|17
|3
|3
|5/11
|3/6
|4/6
|1
|31
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|M. McRae
|13
|1
|1
|5/9
|2/6
|1/1
|4
|18
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C. Massinburg
|10
|9
|0
|2/7
|0/4
|6/8
|1
|30
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|J. Graves
|9
|2
|0
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|D. Jordan
|7
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/2
|3/6
|3
|27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Perkins
|12
|6
|0
|5/12
|1/5
|1/3
|0
|20
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|D. Caruthers
|11
|6
|6
|2/4
|0/0
|7/8
|2
|25
|3
|0
|2
|0
|6
|J. Williams
|6
|2
|0
|2/7
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|B. Bertram
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Fagan
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Segu
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moultrie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bivens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|34
|17
|27/65
|9/30
|25/35
|17
|199
|7
|5
|4
|10
|24
-
BRYANT
SACHRT70
98
2nd 13.0
-
SFLA
TEMPLE75
78
OT 37.0 ESPU
-
16OHIOST
IOWA48
63
2nd 4:08 BTN
-
WISGB
OAK49
58
2nd 11:09 ESP+
-
WILL
NDAK53
55
2nd 8:43 ESP+
-
BOISE
SJST62
41
2nd 11:35
-
MAINE
ALBANY49
34
2nd 13:07 ESP+
-
CHARSO
LONGWD62
59
2nd 11:10 ESP+
-
CALBPTST
CHIST62
60
2nd 8:30
-
LAFAY
HOLY39
57
2nd 9:05
-
VALPO
SILL10
17
1st 11:38 ESP3
-
UGA
11AUBURN22
20
1st 11:21 ESP2
-
STJOES
DUQ22
13
1st 10:13 ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA16
14
1st 8:54 ESP+
-
CCTST
MOUNT13
27
1st 7:53
-
NCASHV
HAMP12
26
1st 9:05 ESP+
-
SDGST
AF10
18
1st 8:20 ESP3
-
TOWSON
JMAD16
9
1st 10:41
-
RICH
GWASH25
20
1st 8:42 ESP+
-
MNTNA
NCOLO9
11
1st 14:08
-
FDU
WAGNER7
23
1st 9:04
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN22
24
1st 9:00
-
NEAST
WMMARY13
14
1st 12:12
-
CHARLO
FAU13
11
1st 9:00
-
LEHIGH
COLG15
22
1st 9:09
-
PEPPER
USD15
15
1st 10:16
-
NAU
SUTAH14
21
1st 10:03
-
SALAB
ARKLR10
18
1st 11:34 ESP+
-
7KANSAS
BAYLOR10
2
1st 13:06 ESPN
-
DEL
CHARLS12
21
1st 10:06
-
NMEX
COLOST20
28
1st 10:26 CBSSN
-
LAMAR
CARK21
19
1st 9:51
-
NCCU
UMES4
2
1st 16:44
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI2
11
1st 14:06 ESP+
-
NORFLK
COPPST20
26
1st 10:55
-
TEXAM
BAMA32
43
1st 0.0 SECN
-
PITT
15NCST80
86
Final
-
LVILLE
12UNC83
62
Final
-
OKLAST
WVU85
77
Final
-
KSTATE
20IOWAST58
57
Final
-
4UVA
CLEM63
43
Final
-
KENTST
EMICH61
95
Final
-
OHIO
BALLST70
52
Final
-
AMER
BUCK54
55
Final
-
MIAOH
19BUFF64
88
Final
-
PROV
GTOWN90
96
Final/2OT
-
BC
ND66
69
Final
-
RUT
MINN70
88
Final
-
MILW
DTROIT84
93
Final
-
LAMON
GAST73
74
Final
-
WCAR
CIT94
82
Final
-
WOFF
VMI90
76
Final
-
MISS
14MISSST81
77
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI82
76
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB53
69
Final
-
TXARL
CSTCAR61
58
Final
-
WAKE
MIAMI65
76
Final
-
8TXTECH
TEXAS68
62
Final
-
HIGHPT
WINTHR63
80
Final
-
BU
NAVY75
69
Final
-
1DUKE
13FSU80
78
Final
-
25TCU
23OKLA74
76
Final
-
TOLEDO
WMICH85
77
Final
-
DREXEL
NCWILM83
97
Final
-
SETON
21MARQET66
70
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI64
67
Final
-
TEXST
APPST70
69
Final
-
VCU
DAVID57
64
Final
-
MANH
MNMTH49
65
Final
-
ARMY
LOYMD64
66
Final
-
ELMIRA
CLMB63
102
Final
-
PRINCE
PENN62
53
Final
-
INDST
EVAN72
66
Final
-
BCU
HOW0
0
Final
-
SAV
FAMU0
0
4:00pm
-
NCAT
DELST0
0144 O/U
+8.5
4:24pm
-
SAMFORD
CHATT0
0145.5 O/U
+3.5
4:30pm ESP3
-
FORD
STBON0
0121 O/U
-7
4:30pm ESP+
-
NJTECH
NALAB0
0136.5 O/U
+7.5
4:30pm ESP+
-
ROBERT
LIU0
0154 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
HOUBP
NICHST0
0154 O/U
-2
4:30pm
-
SCST
MORGAN0
0145 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
PEAY
TNMART0
0157.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm ESP+
-
PRESBY
RADFRD0
0142.5 O/U
-10.5
4:30pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
CMICH0
0157.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm ESP+
-
ETNST
MERCER0
0138.5 O/U
+6
4:41pm ESP3
-
AKRON
NILL0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
4:42pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
NCGRN0
0140 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP3
-
STETSON
LPSCMB0
0156.5 O/U
-25.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
ARKST0
0150.5 O/U
PK
5:00pm ESP+
-
LALAF
GASOU0
0166.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ABIL
SELOU0
0127 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
USCUP
GWEBB0
0143 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
USM0
0126.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
JAXST0
0142.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
FGC
UNF0
0152 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ORAL
SDAKST0
0156 O/U
-16.5
5:15pm ESP3
-
MCNSE
NORL0
0137 O/U
-5
5:15pm
-
NWST
SFA0
0136 O/U
-13.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
ALAM
MVSU0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
5:30pm
-
MURYST
SEMO0
0147.5 O/U
+13
5:30pm ESP+
-
UMBC
MASLOW0
0143 O/U
-3
5:30pm ESP3
-
DEPAUL
24STJOHN0
0154 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
TULSA
SMU0
0135.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm ESPU
-
GATECH
CUSE0
0127.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm ESP2
-
UTAHST
WYO0
0137 O/U
+14.5
6:00pm ATSN
-
TEXSO
PVAM0
0155.5 O/U
+2
6:00pm
-
ARIZST
STNFRD0
0149 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm PACN
-
EKY
BELMONT0
0173 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
NMEXST0
0136 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
LSU
ARK0
0154.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm SECN
-
3TENN
FLA0
0135.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
STLOU
LSALLE0
0135 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm NBCS
-
STHRN
GRAM0
0139.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
ALCORN
JACKST0
0124 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm
-
UIW
SAMHOU0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:30pm
-
ODU
FIU0
0146.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
ELON0
0149 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm
-
HARTFD
UVM0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
DART0
0137 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCDAV
LNGBCH0
0137.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP3
-
WKY
MRSHL0
0162 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NH
STNYBRK0
0134 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
CINCY0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
WASHST
UTAH0
0153.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm PACN
-
GC
TEXPA0
0140.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm ESP+
-
10NEVADA
FRESNO0
0147.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESPU
-
MOST
BRAD0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WICHST
17HOU0
0138.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm CBSSN
-
EILL
TNTECH0
0140.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
ARKPB0
0130.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
MOREHD
TNST0
0144.5 O/U
+2
8:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
18UK0
0151.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm SECN
-
SEATTLE
UTVALL0
0146 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
UCIRV
CSFULL0
0136.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0145 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
SNCLRA
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
WASH
COLO0
0139 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCRIV
UCSB0
0132 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
CSN
CPOLY0
0147 O/U
+2
10:00pm
-
UOP
PORT0
0140 O/U
+4
10:00pm ATSN
-
MARYCA
LOYMRY0
0130.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
5GONZAG
SANFRAN0
0150.5 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
WEBER
PORTST0
0156.5 O/U
+2
10:05pm
-
IDST
SACST0
0143.5 O/U
-3
10:05pm
-
ARIZ
CAL0
0144 O/U
+8
10:30pm PACN
-
MIZZOU
SC0
0
PPD